China Defense Minister In Moscow: "America Must Know How Close Chinese And Russian Armies Are"

Nothing continues to scream bullishness - or, less sarcastically, volatility - like the world’s number two and number three superpowers aligning their armies and putting on a show of force to make a strong statement to the United States and fend off "Western Pressure".
The prescription for volatility becomes even clear when we consider that the United States, Russia, and China are all in a precarious position with one another that has stemmed from, and has implications on, everything from trade to how to handle North Korea.
This military show of force and sign of unity between the two countries is exactly what has been reported by RT just today. Apparently, China and Russia are strengthening their ties in order to make a clear statement to the United States. To do that, Beijing sent a delegation to Russia to show Washington the unity of Russian and Chinese military forces and “support” Russia at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe voiced strong support for Russia during the talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu. While stressing “the united position” on the international arena, the minister said that one of the main goals of the visit was to send a message to Western powers.
“The Chinese side came to let the Americans know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces,” Wei said. The RT article continues:
It is General Wei’s first foreign trip since he was appointed head of the Chinese Defense Ministry. The choice of the destination is not a coincidence, but underlines the “special character” of the bilateral partnership, according to Shoigu.
Prior to the visit, the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper published an article titled “Western pressure brings China and Russia closer.” The report quotes analysts, who believe that the current international environment – including Western anti-Russia hysteria and the looming US-China trade war – will only strengthen the Sino-Russian alliance.
Both nations have been engaged in their own disputes with the West. The NATO military buildup on Russia’s doorstep has already “crossed the red line,” according to Russian envoy to NATO Aleksandr Grushko. At the same time, Russia is at loggerheads with the US and EU over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK. The British blame-game over Russia’s alleged involvement in the incident sparked tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.
It is unclear which tension out of all of them involving these countries has pushed these two superpowers to not only move closer together, but to make it public to the United States. But, as the RT article notes, tensions not only surrounding North Korea, but also surrounding trade and the "Russian diplomat shuffle" that has taken place over the last couple weeks are starting to pin the two like-minded governments together.
In addition to this, and at the same time these two countries are getting cozy, China and Russia have also been notably increasing their gold reserves. This follows our coverage from February, where we pointed out that Russia's gold purchases were surpassing that of China:
- Russian gold reserves are now the fifth largest in the world.
- Russia added 600,000 ounce of gold (18.66 tons) to reserves in January.
- Russia added a record 224 tons of gold to reserves in 2017.
- Since June 2015, the Central Bank of Russia has added over 576 tons of gold to reserves.
- Overall Russian reserves rose from $432.742 billion in December to $447.735 in January.
- Russian holdings of U.S. Treasuries top $100 billion for ninth in a row.
- Gold reserves worth $80.4 billion constitute 17.95% of overall Russian reserves.
As we wrote just two weeks ago, the "decision point" for gold could be forthcoming and the demise of the dollar could finally be on the horizon: Russia and China are increasing their gold reserves while last week China launched the Petroyuan, announcing it would start paying for oil in local currency, and not dollars.
As such, the joint Chinese and Russian show of force could not only be military, but also monetary, in the near future.
Regardless, this armed forces show of force is one notch higher in the tension pegboard for the global political and global economic climate. However, as has happened with volatility as it has increased over the last decade, we won’t be surprised when equity markets shrug off or ignore this news and continue to push stocks to record highs while hoarding today’s overpriced, oversubscribed and money losing Spotify IPO hand over fist.
So, what? Who cares ... we still will built that embassy and that is what matters at the end for voters.
Neither is a superpower.
time for them to run some war games on the lebanese and syrian borders...
"Neither is a superpower"
I'll get downvotes for that, but it's true. Especially in China's case. They wouldn't be scurrying to Russia for protection if they were, they can't even feed themselves, and they can't produce enough energy to sustain themselves either. They'll kowtow to Russia for both, and Russia will be a true superpower when they own China. That'll probably happen within the next twenty years.
..checkmate - deep state
China or Russia can't possibly stand alone. China recognizes that. It's not only the US, but also NATO that they have to deal with. China and Russia are not members of the Big Bully Club.
US military is great at Invasion, especially countries with limited military capability. Not designed for Defense capability which is ironic given the name of the department.
Russia and China have caught up to US quickly, more/better missiles less jet fighters. Things like that can happen when policy decisions are made based on need as opposed to lobbyist dollars.
Forget who's mightier than whom. The truth is, nobody will win in the end. Even those bankers with bunkers...how long do you think they'd last when they have no real-life survival skills?
Sad that so few people, particularly those in power, seem to understand this.
Got it. Make sure we have enough nukes and ICBMs for both Russia and China should one of them start something.
No problemo! We've been ready for that for decades.
The USSA is not invading either Russia or China.
If anything, China is the expanding imperialistic power now. Russia harbors crypto-criminals and organized crime. Both steal US technology.
Its good they let us "know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces." Makes me think the two need a public statement to smooth over friction between two strong willed dictators. Remember Nixon and the China card? LOL
Here's something to think about:
1) Who has hundreds of military bases/outposts spread out all over the world?
2) If US technology is so easily duplicated/stolen...what does that say?
Don't be silly - the US gives its technology away. Stuxnet, Wannacry,...
Curious, when you say they steal "US technology", what does that mean?
The US government doesn't hold very much technology.
So you mean technology of corporations that are organized in the US? They are nominally US corporations, much like a ship that flies a Panama flag but is owned by a Saudi.
Now look a bit deeper. Who are the engineers who developed this technology. Where were they born? What is their citizenship?
Now as to "stealing", every U corporation knows that China does not enforce IP laws. Now, if there is no law against taking it - or, if the law is on paper but ignored - then how is it "stealing" to take it? Particularly when, knowing this, the corporations voluntarily move to China and voluntarily move their technology over there?
No, what's really going on is, you have a trade - the US corporation gives its technology to China in return for cheap labor.
As to so-called "stealing" of copyright, like music or movies, well, copyright is not a natural law, it is not a fundamental right, in fact it is a government-imposed monopoly. Personally I think the world would be vastly better off with no IP monopolies. Nonetheless, no country has any obligation to enforce these pro-oligarch monopolies. It is like complaining that some country does not charge for air. (Yes, I know, you are probably so used to paying for your air you think it is unfair if someone else gets it for free.) All of human history people have copied each other for free, that is called progress; granting monopolies is called Communism.
Good post! I've long thought that software patents in particular are more often used to stifle innoation rather than support or protect it. They should be abolished.
Both steal US technology.
So the deep state is concerned about "Thou shall not steal"? LOL!
If something is precious then it should be guarded accordingly.
Most of that tech was sold by clinton/bush cartel.
US government steal everyday and no one benefits.
China steals to defend itself, its much cheaper then the US MIC alternative.
Didn't someone steal all of Tesla's papers and patents?
Yes - a BUSH.
"US military is great at Invasion" Invasion of what? Are you sure about that? To invade Iraq, it was the US and several others. In Afghanistan the chapter is still unfinished (the US is there together with several others). Vietnam was the US and Australia and se how it went. You might probably agree with me that much of the US millitary "success" is due to Hollywood s afterconstructions. Do you know for instance that when the US got involved in WWII, Germanr was practically already defeated (in Stalingrad by the Russians BTW).
IIRC another small and insignificant country had taken a damn good bite out of the luftwaffe, which had to blunt that blitzkrieg thing they had going on.
Without US Lend-Lease, NAZI would conquer the entire world.
" designed for Defense capability which is ironic given the name of the department".
The Depart of Defense was named and known as the “War Department” until just after World War Two.
Russia and China have caught up to US quickly
In many aspects they have much better equipment. Fighter aircraft for sure, submarines, missile systems (ICBM) and missile defense systems and cruise missiles.
Russia is working on next generation of fighter aircraft, while yankystan has already spent over a trillion dollars just trying to get the F35 to fly. It's already killed moar pilots than enemies. MIC oligarchs are milking tax payers.
Unlike the murican soldiers, Russian soldiers are fit and very capable.
Everyone likes to be proud of their own, but that doesn't change the facts. The truth is sometimes hard to swallow, but it's yoar Gov'ts failure not yoars.
Agree.
Russians also have some very fancy radar, jamming and ew platforms but they don't mention them very much, and neither does the pentagon for obvious reasons.
US full spectrum dominance was flawed strategy - they excluded the "defense" part in the stategy.
Chickens, Home, Roost.
things like this are possible when your countries arms are built through govt business as oposed to private companies...
The US pays privately traded businesses to develope their artillary, are they sure the nukes even work? They may just look good and go thud! The Chinese and Russians build it through the Govt, no stockholders crying for profits.
My money is on the Chinese building anything that travels through the air and explodes a specific way!
No you are wrong. Stuff made by government is mostly expensive trash. Stuff made by private company for government is even more expensive trash... but stuff made by private company for open market isn't trash - it's both good and only that expensive how much market will pay for it. Stuff made in state company can be better only because there is somebody who work's there under pressure. In Russia they have low costs of manpower, resources and good tech plus good technical culture after Soviet times when it was primary concern for everyone in elites (and that partly from NAZIs same as US tech). USA is just wasting so much resources because of inflated, pumped economy, prices and unlimited printed funds - in Russia they need to watch each ruble twice before spending it - and they also have lots of outdated tech because of shortage of funding. You never know how good their stuff is before it will be tested in reality - same as american stuff. US and Russia had one common thing - best professionals - in US from braindrain - in Russia from own resources and closed society cause of Slavs and Jews that are smart and innovative (in relation to their numbers). China can get same quality by big scale of society and competition (but its hard to learn innovativness in so narrow-minded closed, hierachical culture - there you get it cause of statistical appearance of inviduals of quality you look for). USA is in so bad state just because of its democracy and lack of one vision and stable leadership. Deep state consumes lots of resources to keep people uninformed and state runned their way from back seat indirectly. It's just inefficient and works only because of power of dollar as global reserve currency. China is blowing lots of their money also - you can't plan economy in prefect way no matter how much informations, tech or dedicated society you have - it will always miss with reality. In Russia it's focus on few goals and perseverance and one vision - but it also is keeping their country underdeveloped in everything outside this scope - so it also has it's disadvantages - it terms of economical power of citizens, Russians are so horribly low and poor - you won't have any Apple or Microsoft made in Russia. But they identify some fields that can give advantage in future with lowwer cost and are adding open regulations that can help in it - but even Belarus is doing that...
Look up! You can't see everything that's up there can you ?? That's because they don't want you to. Not all rocket launches and space ventures are made public nor is their intent. You still buy the UFO BS ?? A scam that has worked very well.
The world's largest and the world's most populated countries together stand alone.
Ha ha ha.
Meanwhile, the first regimental sets of the S-400 system arrive in China.
https://southfront.org/china-receives-first-regimental-set-s-400-system…
Its good to see Russia's economy diversifying from energy. The Russian MIC must be happy!
And Turkey, Iran and soon India and probably Pakistan.
Rather a large area of air defence.
But the US, UK and allies have a trillion dollar stealth turkey to handle those pesky supersonic missiles so no worries.
ss400 = $4 billion (works now)
F35 = $1000 billion + (may work (one day)) but probably already obsolete.
In 20 years time China will be the dominant economic power in the world, and Russia will still be the biggest nuclear power in the world, as well as the world's biggest energy producer (wait until the Arctic oil and gas starts to flow and the northern trade route opens up), then we'll talk about who will be shitting bricks - socialist USSA or the Sino-Russian strategic alliance.
I reckon in 5 years China will be the dominant power if the EU will remain friendly to China and continue to trade normally. US will not be missed.
The US will still be trying to shove overpriced shale oil from the other side of the Atlantic down the throats of dummies like the Pollacks and Ukies lol
By then, Germany would have hopefully awoken from the Anglo-American administered drink spiking, and bailed out of the Euro, leaving the French holding the bag.
Here hold this bag for me
Oui Oui Monsieur!
Ah Merde.
Of course, they will use "security" as the reason why those countries must buy LNG from the US. If they don't buy it at double the price to the Russian LNG, then they will be left to defend for themselves. The Poles and Ukies don't know, but the US ain't going to protect them anyways. The only people the US protects are joos. History doesn't repeat but it rhymes.. I think Mark Twain said that. Poland and Ukraine can't do anything about their geographical location. They are cannon fodder, always will be.
France is interesting because they have been anti-US for a long time. De Gaulle in the 60s already talked about the dollar and how the US treats the world as it's personal wallet by forcing US dollars to be used everywhere. They even withdrew from NATO in 1966 and returned in 2009! Something strange happened in France - and you won't believe it but it was the first black US president that changed their minds! Such is France. They have no white identity left, they bow to blacks and arabs only. Whiteness is an abomination in France and they totally submitted to US foreign policy under Obama. They would follow a black US president to the end of the world.
PoLachs can make one pipe straight to Norway and doesn't need to buy any russian fuel at all ;) And to get rich from oil you first need to put lots of money in infrastructure and find clients... Poles can build nuclear plant also cutting big part of oil and fossil consumption. Poles can even gasify coal if they need... ;) Germans built their own eurocamp and it's hard for them to just step away and leave control... and also euro... so they need to pay for debt in it to keep it in one piece... after it breaks they loose control and market - while their economy is so dependant of external markets - by their own they are small economy and all their internal problems like immigration would in one moment blow up when prosperity would stop...
EU will remain friendly to China
OBOR will also tap millions of land locked consumers. China is expanding their horizons of trade global.
Germany wants common trade routes - but doesn't want Chinese capital to compete here with their... they are afraid of China bitting them in their own game on their own playground so much...
"In 20 years time China will be the dominant economic power in the world, and Russia will still be the biggest nuclear power in the world"
Is that what the 5-year plan says? :-)
That's what a back of the envelope calculation says, assuming a Chinese GDP half that of the US (which is an underestimate) and average annual real GDP growth rates of 5% and 2% each.
Russia has NO interest in ‘owning’ anyone !
Russia stands up for the ‘wretched’ of this planet !
We would be completely FUCKED without Russia !
The WEST started this !! Russia will finish it !!
A world without Russia is a world of arrogance and oppression stemming from the West. Anybody who knows history will understand this.
Attacking Russia is where the West beckons its own demise. The dumb fuckers need that concept rammed through their skulls it seems, all too eager to walk in the footsteps of Napoleon.
China and Iran will not allow it either.
Russia is not perfect but right now is seen by many as a necessary check and balance to counter our debt-rigging and exploitation of other nations and our constant interfering with their efforts for self-determination. Russia and China together are increasingly being seen as an alternative to our bankster & multinational controlled West, and they are likely to surpass us by giving many developing foreign nations a better deal, without all of the crippling debt, blackmail, corruption, threats and military intimidation. A greatness based just on power cannot last, but a greatness based on goodness will engender trust and last indefinitely.
"disappearing" a few hundred bankers and bureaucrats will save 10s of millions of military and civilians...
"Attacking Russia is where the West beckons its own demise."
True, if there were a real threat of an attack.
This is a strongly held belief in Russia. As I recall, Napoleon and Hitler both failed with their invasions.
If the US wanted to invade Russia (which it has absolutely no interest in doing), Reagan would have done it when the Soviet Union collapsed. It did not happen. Reagan had no intention of occupying the former Soviet Union.
My point is, Russia needs to take its Marxist Fifth Column out of the US already!
Curse be upon anybody stuck holding a mixed bag of liberal Jews, Marxist snowflakes, Evangelical throwbacks and Zionist-firsters!
I wasn't aware of Reagan being president when the USSR collapsed.
Montgomery's axioms of land warfare:
1. Never invade Russia,
2. all the other bits from staff collage, if confused, see axiom 1.
Just do a bit of page flipping through history to check what happens to anyone that invades Russia.
squid
Judging by the comments here a growing majority of angry people in US and Europe will not allow it either.
The free lunches are OVER and now come with a bill that none can afford.
Guns or Butter baby!
Tell that to Ukrainians, Lithuanians, Estonians, Latvians, Poles, Finns, Swedish... hahaha all will say Russia should stick their nose in own business at last. If they wouldn't have Russia as neighbour none of them would join NATO. We all remember Soviet times. We remember also second country starting WWII Stalins Russia... and decades of occupation and poor governance by these thiefs.
