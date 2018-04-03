Facebook Blames "Bug" For Harvesting Users' Deleted Videos

As if Facebook didn't already collect enough information on its users, the company on Tuesday admitted it accidentally retained videos that had been deleted by its users, claiming that a glitch was responsible for storing the clips, according to New York.
The company apologized for the issue, and promised it would permanently delete all of the videos that were recorded by users, but never shared.
Users that have requested their data from Facebook have discovered that the company stored texts, messages, phone logs and other personal data for years.
If you granted permission to read contacts during Facebook's installation on Android a few versions ago—specifically before Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)—that permission also granted Facebook access to call and message logs by default. The permission structure was changed in the Android API in version 16. But Android applications could bypass this change if they were written to earlier versions of the API, so Facebook API could continue to gain access to call and SMS data by specifying an earlier Android SDK version. Google deprecated version 4.0 of the Android API in October 2017—the point at which the latest call metadata in Facebook users' data was found. Apple iOS has never allowed silent access to call data. -Ars Technica
Select All broke the story about Facebook keeping the deleted videos last week.
In a statement to Select All, Facebook said it investigated the report and discovered a bug that the company failed to delete.
We investigated a report that some people were seeing their old draft videos when they accessed their information from our Download Your Information tool. We discovered a bug that prevented draft videos from being deleted. We are deleting them and apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate New York Magazine for bringing the issue to our attention.
Many users who accessed the Download Your Information tool found the videos, accompanied by hundreds of megabytes of other embarrassing data, much to their chagrin.
Of course we should take Facebook at its word that this was an honest mistake and that Zuckerberg himself will see to it that the offended videos are immediately deleted, and permanently this time.
But it's more likely that these data were just caught up in the net as Facebook tried to collect as much personal information from its users as possible.
We imagine Zuckerberg will be asked about this practice when he appears before Congress later this month.
All your base....err....um....data are belong to us.
A bug. Okay.
These arrogant vile super-wealthy Jews think everyone else is really, really stupid.
Oh they know it.
Save yourself a trip to Gitmo for interrogation. Join Facebook.
..probably an intern’s heavy finger …
..just as likely as any other lie they would do
Q says Zuckerberg will be stepping down soon to live somewhere where he can't be extradited.
Israel?
No shit.
Remember, people believe in global warming and that an AR-15 is an assault rifle.
Facebook is required to permanently store ALL content for the government to access, Investigation of whoever DOES happen and data is used in all cases... Sure they "delete" the video from public view, But not the permanent W.O.R.M. content.... That's just not going to happen.
WORM, Write Once Read Many...
Very creative solution. I like it!
A "bug"...not a feature?...lol.
Clearly the world is in desperate need of better, moar believable, liars ;-)
I would call it more of a disease than bug
Suckersburg"s shady nature cometh forth again.
+1
Yes. In fact, it's just that simple. The 'dumb fucks' comment said all what needed to be said.
In addition to his slobbering support for HRC. And Fraudulent bots. And free speech. And...
It's not a bug, it's a feature.
Poor Zuckerburg is the victim in this scenario. He cries out in pain in front of congress as he smites 3 billion individuals.
Google scans the e-mail. Our "data" is in the Cloud. Your cell provider knows who you text. FB is a distraction.
I wonder if Elon Musk and Mark Suckerburg use the same PR firm?
It's insulting that they expect people to believe this pap...it's like they don't really try anymore.
We only have the society we agree to participate in. When the agreement ends, so do the old rules.
Bullshit. Subpoena their financial records.
The only "bug" is that people found out.
Can anyone explain why Google isn't getting the same treatment as Facebook? I don't get it.
Its like the difference between the FBI and the CIA. FBI is Facebook. CIA is Google
Google fat pipes NSA Utah data center.
I already know about that "data center".
I don't know about you but when i saw that Green Cross i Immediately thought of a Silver Spike thru the Heart.
Ha! They bugged everyone's account.
Bullshit!
I dumped FB 3 years ago. I do however remember reading their user bullshit that claimed anything I put on their system would be owned by them. Did no one else read that?
If FaceBook would have claimed a "Lizard" was responsible instead of a bug, at least that would have made me laugh.
Hopefully the remaining few FB (l)users can see just how big of a fuckhead Mark Lizardberg thinks a typical FB user really is.
bug suit coming to court house near you
Does anyone even remotely come close to taking responsibility for their actions anymore? It's your company Mark, you take the profits no problems just not the headaches that go with it...go finish your Hawaiian wall & fade away.
"Bug" is code for NSA these days?
Nothing can be the cults fault.
SUCKERZZZZ!!!!
Who ever reads the TOS besides lawyers? And what to they say? We can fuck you up the digital ass every which way we feel like it and you can do zip.