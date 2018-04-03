Mexico Gets Trump's Message: Deports Portion of "Illegal Caravan" Heading for U.S.

Submitted by James Miller of the Political Insider
There is currently a caravan of around 1,000 Central Americans marching toward the United States border to demand asylum. Their number was closer to 1,500, but Mexico deported around 400 of them for entering the country illegally.
According to CNN, the Mexican Foreign Ministry issued a statement that “the caravan is mainly made up of people from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and that around 400 caravan participants who did not enter the country of Mexico lawfully had been repatriated to their countries of origin ‘with the strict legal framework.'”
“Under no circumstance does the government of Mexico promote illegal migration,” the statement said.
Furthermore, according to BuzzFeed reporter Adolfo Flores, Mexico plans to completely disband the caravan by Wednesday.
Everyone else in the caravan, which has traveled through Mexico for days from Chiapas, will have to petition the Mexican government for permission to stay in the country or will have to leave.— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that “Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S.” However, Mexican officials reportedly did not make the decision to deport the illegal migrants in response to Trump’s criticism.
JO Rodríguez, a federal delegate with INM, told me this was not in response to Trump speaking out against the caravan. “Mexico is acting without pressure to find a solution to this problem.”— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018
So to recap: a caravan of “asylum seekers” is marching toward the U.S. to demand illegal entry, but their plan was largely thwarted because they’re not “asylum seekers” – they’re border jumpers; meanwhile Trump's threats to end Nafta and end handouts to Latin American nations, may have resulted in a premature end to end threat of a humanitarian crisis at the border.
Comments
What a fucking joke! The market went completely vertical on this bs news! (I missed the Bloomberg story, my bad, but even still, I mean really?)
PPT Just clocked in.
In reply to What a fucking joke! The… by pickatheweek
Don't let this stop you from putting the military on the border to keep any invasion out.
Where are all of those thousands of people getting food and water, BTW? And where do they take pisses and shits on this thousands of miles, "unsupported," walk to Free Shit paradise?
In reply to PPT Just clocked in. by John McCancerhead
Don't believe it.
They'll try to say they did it, maybe shuffle some papers around, but all these fucks will be crossing the border eventually.
In reply to Don't let this stop you from… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"Mexico deported around 400 of them for entering the country illegally."
Raaaaycis.
Why can't the U.S. do this? And do it that quickly?
In reply to Don't believe it. by toady
Speaking of caravans.........this must be the new silk road! The road where cocaine, weapons and desperation are trafficked back and forth.
In reply to "Mexico deported around 400… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Refugees: "We are comeeng to amereeca!"
Trump: "I'm sending the military."
Refugees: "We were jus jokeeng!"
In reply to Speaking of caravans… by Brazen Heist
Mexico will end up paying for the wall, one way or another. Mark my words.
In reply to Refugees: "We are comeeng to… by Ghost of Porky
Have the heavy artillery ready just in case anyway.
In reply to Mexico will end up paying… by rrrr
I stopped reading at "According to CNN..."
In reply to Have the heavy artillery… by IH8OBAMA
WIN!
In reply to Refugees: "We are comeeng to… by Ghost of Porky
The flow of immigration to the US since 1820:
http://thesoundingline.com/everyone-whose-lawfully-immigrated-us-since-…
In reply to "Mexico deported around 400… by ThinkerNotEmoter
If this cabal has it their way that caravan will be headed in the opposite direction once they crash ans burn our economy.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
ThinkerNotEmoter:
Why can't the US do it that quickly?
Because the Mexican government doesn't give a lick what anyone thinks - especially their Malicious Seditious Media - who suddenly finds a gun to their head if they want to raise Hell about it.
When Trump said he's sending the US Army, Mexico said, "This guy isn't kidding."
And so, once the bully got slapped, the bully complied.
Note to NeverTrumpers: Again, E S & D.
In reply to "Mexico deported around 400… by ThinkerNotEmoter
good thing we can control the infestation outside our borders; now only if we could do the same inside.
In reply to ThinkerNotEmoter:… by MarsInScorpio
Twenty years ago I worked for a public hospital in San Diego. It was not unusual for us to get Central Americans who were in this country illegally. Most of the time they were in ICU having been severely beaten and tortured by Mexicans and allowed to live as an example. Obviously competition was frowned upon. I'm amazed this caravan has been allowed to get as far as it has and I'm suspicious there is more going on then what is being represented. Personally I think if we allow them entry we will see an invasion wave of epic proportions. This is one test we better not fail.
Miffed
In reply to Don't believe it. by toady
The cartels and Mexican government are negotiating who gets to squeeze these "migrants" before they get to cross the border. I've heard they can get 10k a head...
So maybe we pay the cartels 10k a head to "disappear" these people... then they don't have to mess around with all the running through desert at night.
In reply to Twenty years ago I worked… by Miffed Microbi…
"Where are all of those thousands of people getting food and water, BTW? And where do they take pisses and shits on this thousands of miles, "unsupported," walk to Free Shit paradise?"
The likeliest candidate is GEORGE SOROS or US CORPORATIONS always wanting to save money with slave labor costs.
In reply to Don't let this stop you from… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Soros will be pissed. He already spent a lot of money on this operation.
In reply to Don't let this stop you from… by ThinkerNotEmoter
It was the news about Amazon which sent it vertical.
In reply to What a fucking joke! The… by pickatheweek
Dear NeverTrump assholes:
Trump's strategy worked.
GFY.
In reply to What a fucking joke! The… by pickatheweek
Like a boss.
In reply to Dear NeverTrump assholes:… by MarsInScorpio
today was already predisposed to go vertical.............it was the perfect bounce off the 200 week.....as i said earlier today, the ES would ram up thru the 200 day just because thats what CB's do.
In reply to What a fucking joke! The… by pickatheweek
That lying MFer!
Pamphlet from Mex Consulate detailing how to illegally enter the US, translation read by Stefan Molyneux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhtGSV0l4pA&t=140s
In reply to What a fucking joke! The… by pickatheweek
Trump wins again.
In reply to What a fucking joke! The… by pickatheweek
Read
"Camp of the Saints"
if you haven't already
It's really short, free PDF is all over the internet
Someone in Mexico got the fucking message! It's about time!
& here I thought that the pigeons were flying NORTH this time of year...
In reply to Someone in Mexico got the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It seems money and guns do talk.
Paging David Hogg
In reply to Someone in Mexico got the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
LMAO
Trump for Life!
hip hip
rest assured he will built another embassy
In reply to Trump for Lifetime Premier by wisehiney
Emperor Trump...kinda has a nice ring to it...lol.
And in some nondescript shabby bath house, O'Barry weeps silently in a corner, thinking of what might have been ;-)
In reply to Trump for Lifetime Premier by wisehiney
With a Chicago millionaires' dick up his keister, no doubt ...
In reply to Emperor Trump...kinda has a… by nmewn
Is US going to pay for this ? I think so.
A portion? How magnanimous!
Winning.
Our Glorious King
His gaze swept the southern border
and much panic ensued
Invasion thwarted!
This was only a scouting party though
I love the smell of heads exploding in the morning, it smells like - #winninghugely
.
In reply to I love the smell of heads… by replaceme
Let them go to Venezuela. After all, that is THE socialist paradise right now.
Former Venezuelan VP: Supermarkets Would Be Full if People Didn’t Eat So Much
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/04/02/former-venezuelan…
In reply to Let them go to Venezuela… by gmak
Venezuela's an easy target, but they're really just another Libya, Syria - on the wrong side of an oil / currency war. We should have bombed them, would have at least been obvious they'd been attacked.
In reply to Let them go to Venezuela… by gmak
And!...El Presidente Nieto, folds ;-)
Trump is growing more powerful. It's almost time for him to name the Jew, like his buddy Putin did
The jew is married to his daughter (& is about the only one he hasn't fired yet)
In reply to Trump is growing more… by gearjammers1
The Jew is his Achilles heel!
In reply to Trump is growing more… by gearjammers1
The problem isn't the heel ~ it's the arrow.
In reply to The Jew is his Achilles heel! by 1.21 jigawatts
More Democratic welfare voters. Watch CNN cover the inevitable clash and focus on the one beaner cunt who is either pregnant or pushing a baby stroller, in the face of an armed US border guard, for maximum feelz effect.
The US people organizing this nonsense should be arrested.
Her baby's father should be fighting for his kids in South America.
In reply to More Democratic welfare… by farflungstar