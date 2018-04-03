Mexico Gets Trump's Message: Deports Portion of "Illegal Caravan" Heading for U.S.

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 15:10

Submitted by James Miller of the Political Insider

There is currently a caravan of around 1,000 Central Americans marching toward the United States border to demand asylum. Their number was closer to 1,500, but Mexico deported around 400 of them for entering the country illegally.

According to CNN, the Mexican Foreign Ministry issued a statement that “the caravan is mainly made up of people from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and that around 400 caravan participants who did not enter the country of Mexico lawfully had been repatriated to their countries of origin ‘with the strict legal framework.'”

“Under no circumstance does the government of Mexico promote illegal migration,” the statement said.

Furthermore, according to BuzzFeed reporter Adolfo Flores, Mexico plans to completely disband the caravan by Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that “Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S.” However, Mexican officials reportedly did not make the decision to deport the illegal migrants in response to Trump’s criticism.

So to recap: a caravan of “asylum seekers” is marching toward the U.S. to demand illegal entry, but their plan was largely thwarted because they’re not “asylum seekers” – they’re border jumpers; meanwhile Trump's threats to end Nafta and end handouts to Latin American nations, may have resulted in a premature end to end threat of a humanitarian crisis at the border.

Tags
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
MarsInScorpio ThinkerNotEmoter Tue, 04/03/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

ThinkerNotEmoter:

Why can't the US do it that quickly?

Because the Mexican government doesn't give a lick what anyone thinks - especially their Malicious Seditious Media - who suddenly finds a gun to their head if they want to raise Hell about it.

When Trump said he's sending the US Army, Mexico said, "This guy isn't kidding."

And so, once the bully got slapped, the bully complied.

Note to NeverTrumpers: Again, E S & D. 

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Miffed Microbi… toady Tue, 04/03/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Twenty years ago I worked for a public hospital in San Diego. It was not unusual for us to get Central Americans who were in this country illegally. Most of the time they were in ICU having been severely beaten and tortured by Mexicans and allowed to live as an example. Obviously competition was frowned upon. I'm amazed this caravan has been allowed to get as far as it has and I'm suspicious there is more going on then what is being represented. Personally I think if we allow them entry we will see an invasion wave of epic proportions. This is one test we better not fail.

 

 Miffed 

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
farflungstar Tue, 04/03/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

More Democratic welfare voters. Watch CNN cover the inevitable clash and focus on the one beaner cunt who is either pregnant or pushing a baby stroller, in the face of an armed US border guard, for maximum feelz effect.

The US people organizing this nonsense should be arrested.