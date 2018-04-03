UK Authorities Unable To Prove Novichok Nerve Agent Was Made In Russia

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:37

In a major embarrassment to the UK establishment, the chief scientist from the UK's Porton Down military laboratory facility, Gary Aitkenhead, told Sky News that they had been unable to prove that the novichok nerve agent used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal came from Russia.

"We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent," Aitkenhead said. "We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to."

The chief scientist said that establishing the Novichok's origin required "other inputs," some of which are intelligence based and which only the government has access to.

Aitkenhead added: "It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured."

Oh good, at least Europe did not expel most Russian diplomats based on a Colin Powellesque assumption that since Russia is the only possible source of Novichok, so it must be. Oh wait...

Of course, this humiliation to the official narrative that Putin was clearly behind the assassination attempt all along also begs the question: whose job is it to say where the Novichok came from?

That said, it was also noted that the nerve agent involved required "extremely sophisticated methods to create, something only in the capabilities of a state actor," and that there is no known antidote to Novichok - nor was any administered to either of the Skripals.

Aitkenhead would not say whether the Porton Down facility had manufactured or maintained stocks of Novichok - long rumored to be the case.

"There is no way anything like that could have come from us or left the four walls of our facility," said the chief.

News of the UK's inability to trace the origin of the Novichok comes as a chemical weapons watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is set to hold an executive council meeting in The Hague on Russia's request.

In a letter, Russia's ambassador to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, asked for the meeting to discuss Britain's allegations "in a confidential sitting".

OPCW experts have taken samples from Salisbury to try to verify the nerve agent used and its origin. -Sky News

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned four weeks ago in Salisbury. Russia has insisted on access to the pair.

Russia's Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, says that London's reluctance to share information on the March 4 poisoning of the former double agent and his daughter has led Moscow to suggest that London authorities actually perpetrated the crime.

Speaking at the 87th session of the OPCW Friday, Shulgin suggested the “unfounded” accusations from the West should be redirected at themselves. “[It] may very well be that the substance used [in Skripal’s poisoning] may have come from the stocks” of the U.S. and U.K. -Newsweek

Our British colleagues should recall that Russia and the United Kingdom are members of the OPCW which is one of the most successful and effective disarmament and non-proliferation mechanisms," said Russian politician Vasily Shulgin. "We call upon them to abandon the language of ultimatums and threats and return to the legal framework of the chemical convention, which makes it possible to resolve this kind of situation."

“We have very serious suspicion that this provocation was done by British intelligence,” Yakovenko told Russia's NTV channel - adding however that Moscow had no direct proof, but that the UK's behavior constitutes strong circumstantial evidence in support of their theory.

Following the Skripal poisoning, the UK and several of its allies responded by expelling Russian diplomats - with the Trump administration kicking 60 Russians out of the country, and the UK expelling 23. Russia returned "fire" with the expulsion of several foreign diplomats, and a demand that Britain scale back its diplomatic mission in Russia - affecting over 50 jobs.

Yulia's condition is said to have improved significantly last week, and she is now conscious and talking. Meanwhile, Sergei Skripal reportedly remains unresponsive in critical condition.

Comments

JoeTurner Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Listen goyim, London is safe, Islam means peace and Russia poisoned people and rigged elections....please trust (((us))) we only have YOUR best intentions in mind....

Erek BaBaBouy Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

" Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned four weeks ago in Salisbury. Russia has insisted on access to the pair. "

Russia can't get access because the Skripals are most likely non-existent. There has been not live footage of the Skripals, nor of the LEO who was supposedly also gassed and what about the supposed 40 or so other persons allegedly gassed?

Show us these people.

 

Nerve agents are the the most deadly pison on earth. How the fuk did the Skripals get from their house to the park bench and then sit there for how long without giving up the ghost?

What a piss-poor fantasy.

Adolph.H. Erek Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

After this OPCW meeting, Russia is going to make an official communique at the UN about the usual suspects that will be ignored by the "democratic" media. 

And nobody will know anything more in the dumb public, and this is how our rulers like it. They will still push for war.

This is narrative for future "history" books to explain why did we go to war against mother Russia, and lost. 

BennyBoy Adolph.H. Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

 

"...UK's Porton Down military laboratory facility, Gary Aitkenhead, told Sky News that they had been unable to prove that the novichok nerve agent used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal came from Russia."

I bet they were able to prove it was made in a Porton Down biological weapons lab. But neglected to say so.

Americano Muh Raf Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

For those wondering how these spy agencies can be so incompetent...Well, don't worry.  Even if these chemical weapons are branded MADE IN USA or MADE IN ISRAEL or MADE IN UK, all they have to do is say, "Russians did it!" and Americans will buy it.

 

Just look at what happened on 9/11.  Americans never question.

moon_unit Bastiat Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

Isn't good old-fashioned Sarin in the same family of compounds? Why must it be one of the new compounds? Does it leave the same products attached to the receptors in the blood samples? Apparently the "leaving group",the other part of the molecule that doesnt attach to the receptors is not identifiable in blood samples, probably a fluorine atom or a thiol depending, and will not be found, so it is not possible to tell whether Sarin, or a new related compound just from blood tests)

As in, Sarin, same kind of stuff the terrorists in Syria were playing with?

rf80412 BennyBoy Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Novichok is the same chemical no matter where in the world it's produced, so odds are it's impossible to prove where the stuff was made by looking at the sample itself.  At best, they can analyze the inevitable impurities and speculate.

They'd have more luck examining Russian paperwork to discover if more chemical precursors were ordered than can be accounted for by the finished product sitting in Russian military warehouses, or more nerve agent was declared shipped from the lab than is sitting in the warehouse, etc.

Volkodav Erek Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

      Between house and park was several hour.

      Somewhere said it seven hour passed, and then they sickened?

      This looks is a compound, not agent and for wide dispersal, not

      spot apply, any handling require terrible serious safety measures.

      Some the Porton Down now says also not add up.

      Nothing fits and nothing real evidence.

   

pods BaBaBouy Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

I guarantee that both the UK and the US have this material.

And anyone with a fucking jet mill and enough balls to mill the shit can make "military grade" weapons.

It ain't that tough. Thousands of non-state actors make "military grade" shit all the time.

I should know, I'm one of them.  We just don't jet mill nerve agents.

The UK not following the treaty they are a signatory to is pretty telling and arguably more an indicator of guilt than the fact a Soviet dreamed up the family of compounds in the first place.

pods

 

Muh Raf Erek Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

Thank God this guy has got the sense to come clean on this one, rather than flush the MI5/MI6 reputation further down the toilet by trying to falsify the data. Any decent chemical scientist worth their salt will be able to pull such fictions apart in seconds. Oh yes, and f*ck off Johnson and May.

GreatUncle Winston Churchill Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

+1 Fully agree with you.

(a) A botched job ... implies a third party operated but in agreement with the UK government who were going to throw the accusations out there as a smoke screen so they would have an increased chance of escaping.

Does that make sense?

(b) I just want to know where Steele is now so he can be waterboarded to give up his Russian informants to see if Skripal is the Russian responsible for his intel. "lies" in the Trump Dossier..

At that point part (a) and (b) makes more sense ...

Steele also chose to abscond before a UK court hearing ... circumstantial on the timing?

 

EuroPox Tue, 04/03/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

May has been caught lying and should resign.

Boris Johnson accused Putin of murder!  He and Gavin Willliamson should resign too!

They have made the UK a global laughing-stock!

They still call it "military grade" - can someone tell me where I can obtain the "domestic grade" version?