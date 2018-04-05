All Russiagate Roads Lead To London: Evidence Emerges Of Mifsud’s Links To UK Intelligence

Authored by Elizabeth Lea Vos Via Disobedient Media
Over the last few months, Professor Joseph Mifsud has become a feather in the cap for those pushing the Trump-Russia narrative. He is characterized as a “Russian” intelligence asset in mainstream press, despite his declarations to the contrary. However, evidence has surfaced that suggests Mifsud was anything but a Russian spy, and may have actually worked for British intelligence. This new evidence culminates in the ground-breaking conclusion that the UK and its intelligence apparatus may be responsible for the invention of key pillars of the Trump-Russia scandal. If true, this would essentially turn the entire RussiaGate debacle on its head.
To give an idea of the scope of this report, a few central points showing the UK connections with the central pillars of the Trump-Russia claims are included here, in the order of discussion in this article:
- Mifsud allegedly discussed that Russia has ‘dirt’ on Clinton in the form of ‘thousands of emails’ with George Papadopoulos in London in April 2016.
- The following month, Papadopoulos spoke with Alexander Downer, Australia’s ambassador to the UK, about the alleged Russian dirt on Clinton while they were drinking at a swanky Kensington bar, according to The Times. In late July 2016, Downer shared his tip with Australian intelligence officials who forwarded it to the FBI.
- Robert Goldstone, a key figure in the ‘Trump Tower’ part of the RussiaGate narrative, sent Donald Trump Jr. an email claiming Russia wanted to help the Trump campaign. He is a British music promoter.
- Christopher Steele, ex-MI6, who worked as an MI6 agent in Moscow until 1993 and ran the Russia desk at MI6 HQ in London between 2006 and 2009. He produced the totally unsubstantiated ‘Steele Dossier’ of Trump-Russia allegations, with funding from the Clinton campaign and the DNC.
- Robert Hannigan, the head of British spy agency GCHQ, flew to Washington DC to share ‘director-to-director’ level intelligence with then-CIA Chief John Brennan.
Each of these strands of UK-tied elements of the Russiagate narrative can be substantially dismantled on close inspection. This untangling process leads to the surprising conclusion that UK intelligence services fabricated evidence of collusion in order to create the appearance of a Trump-Russia connection.
This trend begins with Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese scholar with an eclectic academic history who Quartz described as an “enigma,” while legacy press has enthusiastically characterized him as a central personality in the Trump-Russia scandal. The New York Times described Mifsud as an “enthusiastic promoter of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia”, citing his regular involvement in the annual meetings of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Russian-based think-tank, as well as three short articles he wrote in support of Russian policies.
Mifsud strongly denied claims that he was associated with Russian intelligence, telling Italian newspaper Repubblica that he was a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Clinton Foundation, adding that his political outlook was “left-leaning.” Last month, Slate reported Mifsud had ‘disappeared’, as did some of the other figures linking the UK to the Trump-Russia scandal. This aspect will be discussed in more detail below.
To contextualize Mifsud’s eclectic academic career in terms of intelligence service, it is helpful to note that research undertaken by this author and Suzie Dawson as part of the Decipher You project has repeatedly shown the close ties – an outright merger in many cases – between the intelligence community and academia. This enmeshment also takes place with think-tanks, NGOs, and in the corporate sphere. In this light, Mifsud’s brand of ‘scholarship’ becomes far less mysterious.
Mifsud’s alleged links to Russian intelligence are summarily debunked by his close working relationship with Claire Smith, a major figure in the upper echelons of British intelligence. A number of Twitter users recently observed that Joseph Mifsud had been photographed standing next to Claire Smith of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee at Mifsud’s LINK campus in Rome. Newsmax and Buzzfeed later reported that the professor’s name and biography had been removed from the campus’ website, writing that the mysterious removal took place after Mifsud had served the institution for “years.”
WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Julian Assange likewise noted the connection between Mifsud and Smith in a Twitterthread, additionally pointing out his connections with Saudi intelligence: “[Mifsud] and Claire Smith of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee and eight-year member of the UK Security Vetting panel both trained Italian security services at the Link University in Rome and appear to both be present in this [photo].”
The photograph in question originated on Geodiplomatics.com, where it specified that Joseph Mifsud is indeed standing next to Claire Smith, who was attending a: “…Training program on International Security which was organised by Link Campus University and London Academy of Diplomacy.” The event is listed as taking place in October, 2012. This is highly significant for a number of reasons.
First, the training program Smith attended with high-ranking members of the Italian military was organized by the London Academy of Diplomacy, where Joseph Mifsud served as Director, as noted by The Washington Post. That Claire Smith was training military and law enforcement officials alongside Mifsud in 2012 during her tenure as a member of the UK Cabinet Office Security Vetting Appeals Panel, which oversees the vetting process for UK intelligence placement, strongly suggests that Mifsud has been incorrectly characterized as a Russian intelligence asset. It is extremely unlikely that Claire Smith’s role in vetting UK intelligence personnel would lead to her accidentally working with a Russian agent.
The connection between Mifsud and Smith does not end at bumped elbows in a photograph. Mifsud’s LinkedIn profile lists the University of Stirling as a place of occupation in connection with his service as Director of the London Academy of Diplomacy (LAD), where Claire Smith served as a visiting professor from 2013-2014 according to her LinkedIn profile. This adds yet another verifiable connection between a man who is at the center of already-flimsy Trump-Russia allegations and a high-ranking British intelligence figure.
Claire Smith also hosted a seminar titled “Making Sense of Intelligence” at the University of Stirling. The event registration form describes her career, including her service as Deputy Chief of Assessments Staff in the Cabinet Office, as a member of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee and her completion of an eight-year term as a member of the UK Security Vetting and Appeals Panel.
A particularly compelling factor indicating that Mifsud’s working relationship with Claire Smith suggests his direct connection with UK intelligence is Smith’s membership of the UK’s Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC), a supervisory body overseeing all UK intelligence agencies. The JIC is part of the Cabinet Office and reports directly to the Prime Minister. The Committee also sets the collection and analysis priorities for all of the agencies it supervises. Claire Smith also served as a member of the UK’s Cabinet Office.
In summary, Mifsud’s appearance with Claire Smith at the LINK campus, in addition to her discussion on intelligence at yet another university where Mifsud was also employed, as well as her long-standing role in UK intelligence vetting and her position as a member of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee, would suggest that the roving scholar is not a Russian agent, but is actually a UK intelligence asset. The possibility that such a high-ranking member of this extremely powerful intelligence supervisory group was photographed standing next to a “Russian” asset unknowingly is patently absurd. This finding knocks the first pillar out from under the edifice of the Trump-Russia allegations. It provides an initial suggestion of the UK’s involvement in procuring the ‘evidence’ that fueled the debacle.
Claire Smith is not the only British official associated with Mifsud. He was a speaker at an event by the Central European Initiative alongside former British diplomat Charles Crawford, whose postings included Moscow, Sarajevo, Belgrade and Warsaw. Crawford is listed as a visiting Professor with the same London Academy of Diplomacy (LAD) where Mifsud served as Director, associated with Stirling University. This adds more weight to the idea that Mifsud is a familiar figure among the upper echelons of the UK intelligence and foreign policy establishment.
The final nail in the coffin of the theory that Mifsud is a Russian spy is this photograph of Mifsud standing next to Boris Johnson, the UK Foreign Secretary, as reported by The Guardian. The photograph, taken in October 2017 – nearly a full year after the US Presidential election and nine months after Mifsud’s name appeared in newspaper headlines worldwide as allegedly involved in Russian meddling in that election – is either highly embarrassing for the hapless Mr Johnson, or it’s not, because Joseph Mifsud is actually a valued and security-vetted asset to the United Kingdom.
Another aspect of the RussiaGate claims tied to the UK includes the reported conversation between George Papadopoulos and Alexander Downer, Australia’s High Commissioner to the UK who was based in London. The pair reportedly spoke about the alleged Russian ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton while they were drinking at a swanky bar in London. According to Lifezette, Downer is closely tied with The Clinton Foundation via his role in securing $25 million in aid from his country to help the Clinton Foundation fight AIDS.
He is also a member of the advisory board of London-based Hakluyt & Co, an opposition research and intelligence firm set up in 1995 by three former UK intelligence officials and described as “a retirement home for ex-MI6 [British foreign intelligence] officers, but it now also recruits from the worlds of management consultancy and banking”. Whereas opposition research group Fusion GPS has received all the media attention so far, Lifezette states that Hakluyt is “a second, even more powerful and mysterious opposition research and intelligence firm… with significant political and financial links to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her 2016 campaign”.
Yet another UK link to a central pillar of the Trump-Russia narrative is British music promoter Robert Goldstone, who was reported to have organized a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian nationals in June 2016. In the email chain setting up the Trump Tower meeting, both before and after the meeting, the only real ‘evidence’ of collusion with Russia come from Goldstone’s own emails; none-too-subtle heavy hints about ‘Russian help’ dropped by Goldstone but later – after the emails became public – walked back by him as “hyping the message and… using hot-button language to puff up the information I had been given.”
Some have speculated that Goldstone was also involved with British or US intelligence efforts to concoct the RussiaGate narrative. As soon as his name emerged in the press, Goldstone – like Christopher Steele and Joseph Mifsud – went into ‘hiding’. Multiple press reports claimed he had done so out of fear for his safety, a claim also made about Christopher Steele when his name first became public. Indeed, the UK government issued a DA Notice(a press suppression advisory notice) to the British press to suppress the ex-spy Steele’s name. It is notable that, of all the people swept up into the ever-burgeoning RussiaGate investigation, it is only the UK-linked witnesses – Mifsud, Steele, Goldstone – who have felt the need to go into hiding when their role has been exposed.
The New York Times summed up the contents of Christopher Steele’s dossier: “Mr. Steele produced a series of memos that alleged a broad conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to influence the 2016 election on behalf of Mr. Trump. The memos also contained unsubstantiated accounts of encounters between Mr. Trump and Russian prostitutes, and real estate deals that were intended as bribes.”
Press reports also relate that Steele was ordered by an English court to appear for a videotaped deposition in London as part of an ongoing civil litigation against Buzzfeed for publishing the unverified dossier, for which Steele was paid $168,000 by Glenn Simpson’s company Fusion GPS, who were in turn paid by Mark Elias of law firm Perkins Coie, lawyers to both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC.
In his thread on the role of UK intelligence interference in the 2016 US Presidential race, Assange also noted how Christopher Steele used another former UK ambassador to Moscow, Sir Andrew Wood, to funnel the dossier to Senator John McCain in a way that moved the handover out of London, to Canada. It’s often said that no one ever really leaves the UK security services when they retire – many ‘former’ MI6 or MI5 officers’ private intelligence businesses are dependent on maintaining good contacts among their ex-colleagues – so it is interesting to note that Sir Andrew Wood says he was “instructed” — by former British spy Christopher Steele — to reach out to the senior Republican, whom Wood called “a good man,” about the unverified document.
Lastly, Robert Hannigan, former head of British intelligence agency GCHQ, is another personality of note in the formation of the RussiaGate narrative and its surprisingly deep links to the UK. The Guardian noted that Hannigan announced he would step down from his leadership position with the agency just three days after the inauguration of President Trump, on 23 January 2017. Jane Mayer in her profile of Christopher Steele published in the New Yorkeralso noted that Hannigan had flown to Washington D.C. to personally brief the then-CIA Director John Brennan on alleged communications between the Trump campaign and Moscow. What is so curious about this briefing “deemed so sensitive it was handled at director-level” is why Hannigan was talking director-to-director to the CIA and not Mike Rogers at the NSA, GCHQ’s Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partner.
The central supporting pillars of the RussiaGate allegations hinge on figures with close ties to British intelligence and UK nationals. Even establishment media like The Guardian reported that British spies from GCHQ were the first to alert US authorities to so-called Russian interference. Did the entire narrative originate with UK intelligence groups in an effort to create the appearance of Russian collusion with the Trump Presidential campaign, much as the Guccifer 2.0 persona was used in the US to discredit WikiLeaks’ publication of the DNC emails?
If it was not Russia at the heart of a complex operation to topple the Clinton campaign in 2016, then was British Intelligence responsible for creating false narratives and mirage-like ‘evidence’ on which the Trump-Russia scandal could hinge?
Put another way, if UK intelligence is responsible for manufacturing the Trump-Russia allegations, it suggests that the UK’s efforts formed an international arm running concurrently with domestic US ‘Deep State’ efforts to sabotage Trump’s presidential campaign and/or oust him once he had been elected.
Is British intelligence involvement in RussiaGate, as outlined above, the international version of CrowdStrike and former FBI figures manufacturing the Guccifer 2.0 persona specifically to smear WikiLeaks via false allegations of a Russian hack of the DNC? Have we been looking in the wrong place – at the wrong country – to unearth the so-called ‘foreign meddling’ in the 2016 US election all along?
Comments
" Have we been looking in the wrong place "
Kind of hard to look anywhere with your head up your collective ass.
New thread from Craig Murray. Interesting conclusion re conversation.
Update: I have just listened to the released alleged phone conversation between Yulia Skripal in Salisbury Hospital and her cousin Viktoria, which deepens the mystery further. I should say that in Russian the conversation sounds perfectly natural to me. My concern is after the 30 seconds mark where Viktoria tells Yulia she is applying for a British visa to come and see Yulia.
Yulia replies “nobody will give you a visa”. Viktoria then tells Yulia that if she is asked if she wants Viktoria to visit, she should say yes. Yulia’s reply to this is along the lines of “that will not happen in this situation”, meaning she would not be allowed by the British to see Viktoria. I apologise my Russian is very rusty for a Kremlinbot, and someone might give a better translation, but this key response from Yulia is missing from all the transcripts I have seen.
What is there about Yulia’s situation that makes her feel a meeting between her and her cousin will be prevented by the British government? And why would Yulia believe the British government will not give her cousin a visa in the circumstance of these extreme family illnesses?
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/04/knobs-and-knockers/
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
yep, all roads lead (((to))) ....
http://www.zimbio.com/photos/Boris+Johnson/Lord+Rothschild/Predators+Pr…
In reply to New thread from Craig Murray… by JohninMK
The hypocrisy of foreign "election meddling" accusations should blow everyone away. Obama did it, the USA does it, the UK does it, Russia does it, any entity with money and clout does it.
In reply to fgfdgd… by Pandelis
@Pandelis: In the photo, does Boris have his hands in his pockets to keep Rothchild's hands away from his wallet?
In reply to The hypocrisy of foreign … by DaiRR
No Trump-Russia narrative?
WTF will MSM fill airtime with?
In reply to @Pandelis: In the photo,… by Erek
How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crime:
1. Rosenstein is named assistant AG after Sessions recussed himself from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here comes Trump campaign related investigations.
2. Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
3. Trump fires Comey.
4. Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
4. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo of stuff he made up that he knew would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion.
5. Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
6. Wray stonewalls congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
7. Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons or Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Yep, this story should be huge and should be enough to fire Muller.
All roads lead to the Khazarian mafia aka Rothschild gang.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incr…
In reply to … by macholatte
Veteranstoday.com?
lol, such rubbish.
In reply to Yep, this story should be… by JimmyJones
Was stating all along that Russia wouldn't be this lax on their Execution (Pun intended) if they were the actual PERPS.
In reply to Veteranstoday.com?… by stacking12321
In the meantime, we learn that this hoax is indeed a hoax:
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=58219
And that Moscow is not buying it:
https://sputniknews.com/world/201804051063257743-un-security-council-sk…
In reply to Was stating all along that… by mpnut
A better FAKE story?
The FAKE HEBREWS didn't do it.
How's that for fake? Because check deep enough they're under every rock.
In reply to … by Adolph.H.
Funny that the GCHQ try spike Trump AFTER BREXIT.
I never thought much of Cameron - but in retrospect - He is ultimately responsible for BREXIT which is quite something if you think about it.
And DAYS after BREXIT - that Billionaire heiress May appears. That womens face screams cabal!
Poor England! I hope that nation gets its shit together before it becomes the next caliphate. Watching BBC is literally like watching England get pissed on.
In reply to A better FAKE story?… by beepbop
The article wasn't written by veteranstoday.com. It was written by Preston James, Ph.D you idiot. Granted, some of the articles in VT are shit, but then some are spot on... kinda like ZH.
In reply to Veteranstoday.com?… by stacking12321
But... Trump has leverage on Mueller... Uranium 1 maybe? Mueller is a former Marine, who's duty is to protect the President. Trump meets with Mueller for an interview for a job Mueller can even take, day before Rosensteins appoints him, and makes a deal. Mueller then spends over a year collecting all the date needed to put Session, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray, Clinton, Obama and any other corrupt PoS away for good? Don't me wake up... this is a good dream.
In reply to … by macholatte
Mueller covered up the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven. Trump knows the buildings were blown up. Those are the goods Trump has on Mueller.
In reply to But... Trump has leverage… by Bubbz
Look up "cherry marines." These people are masonic faggot satanists and owe no loyalty to anyone.
In reply to But... Trump has leverage… by Bubbz
wheres that freakin IG report? this is going to take 5 years to clear up .... fucking bullshit. MIC wins again. americans are just stupid slaves anyway that dont know or care... we are getting what "we" deserve. pure corruption. as it all ways was and will be.
In reply to … by macholatte
This is an excellent article on the British connection. There are 2 threads that Elizabeth Lea Vos neglects to include:
1) GCHQ's spying on the Trump campaign via 5 eyes at request of Susan Rice,
2) The rumor that Skripal was a source for Chris Steele's golden shower dossier, which would make Skripal a lose end which might need cleaning up - i.e. a MI6 provocation.
In reply to … by macholatte
Stormy...She has big silicone tits!
In reply to … by BennyBoy
All roads lead to "The City of London".
Its all about money. Greed has/is destroying mankind one shekel at a time.
In reply to The hypocrisy of foreign … by DaiRR
. . . the UK’s efforts formed an international arm running concurrently with domestic US ‘Deep State’ efforts to sabotage Trump’s presidential campaign and/or oust him once he had been elected.
Of course the UK efforts to derail Trump ran/are running concurrently with US' deep state efforts! That's because the "Deep State" is really an international cabal and is not simply a group of shadow brokers running the US behind the scenes . . . the entire thing is headed by the Rothschild and Rockefeller clans (and likely others we've never heard of). Their reach knows no international boundaries, that's for sure.
In reply to All roads lead to "The City… by peopledontwanttruth
Vanderbilt (aka bauer), etc. 13 bloodlines, chock-full of straight up faggots. Look em up. Rothschilds are not even genetically khazarian but german/scandinavian like many of us incl myself, except inbred over hundreds of years and obsessed with the dumb ass occult.
In reply to . . . the UK’s efforts… by Dickweed Wang
Trump ran on closing done the border and restricting immigration which meant a huge blow to the globalist agenda. He had to be stopped at any cost. He dropped us out of the Paris climate change and threatened to pull out of the Iran deal. His right hand man from England was the leader of the Brexit movement. He made sensible demands on NATO members to carry their load. He is putting heavy pressure on China. Globalists the world over are dedicated to his destruction and canceling our election.
In reply to . . . the UK’s efforts… by Dickweed Wang
After voting for Brexit, it has taught me one thing; my vote counts for nothing.
Torys & Labour agree on one thing, they do not want anymore competition because there are more than enough well paid government jobs to go round.
Its a club and you aint in it.
In reply to The hypocrisy of foreign … by DaiRR
Just like the stock market, if you are not getting high level info, you are just a mug punter.......and boy are there a lot of those.....!
In reply to After voting for Brexit, it… by JohnGaltUk
I agree the hypocrisy shows anyone upset about the insignificant actions of a Russian firm paying trolls to publish their thoughts, isn't following the Golden Rule. If they object to speech from Russians about our election, they should be upset first about Obama and our government spending money in other country's elections. I'd bet most of these people chose to say nothing when Obama spent $350,000 to OneVoice in Israel to help Netanyahu's opponent.
The choice of words "election meddling" conflates free speech with vote rigging. We, and everyone else in the world, should be free to say who they want to win elections. After all, only the citizens involved can vote.
On the other hand, I object to the US government spending any money to influence ANY election, foreign or domestic. That's tyranny, in forcing taxpayers to support politicians they often don't support.
In reply to The hypocrisy of foreign … by DaiRR
I object to the US government spending any money at all. Lol
In reply to I agree the hypocrisy shows… by MoreFreedom
I also believe in Santa Claus. Actually, I'm Santa Claus.
In reply to I agree the hypocrisy shows… by MoreFreedom
AIPAC
In reply to I agree the hypocrisy shows… by MoreFreedom
Specifics are at hand for this particular episode.
In reply to The hypocrisy of foreign … by DaiRR
Lots of US military planes flying around the UK today, hmmmmm
His name was Seth Rich and he was killed by Hitlery Cuntface.
In reply to fgfdgd… by Pandelis
Gotta build a bridge before you "blow it up".
In reply to Lots of US military planes… by Blythes Master
Is anyone certain that the "Yulia" in this phone conversation really exists? Or are the Skripals a fantasy dreamed up for some reason by "the government" - whoever that is. Why not allow a consular visit? Why not allow a family visit? Why are the "Skripals" being detained like hardened criminals? Why is there no live footage of these people? If Julia is recovering and can speak, why not a short live interview?
WTF?
In reply to New thread from Craig Murray… by JohninMK
hhmmm. It does seem rather odd that Yulia was allowed to receive a phone call from her cousin back in Moscow and was allowed to say what she said without being disconnected mid-flow.
But suggesting that Yulia may not even exist in this situation is way beyond me...I need to go back and read some more spy novels ;-)
In reply to Is anyone certain that the … by Erek
Arcanicide Corp. is so busy in UK they have a new office in Salisbury...
In reply to New thread from Craig Murray… by JohninMK
If they keep out Laura Southern..... who's next Shirley Temple
In reply to New thread from Craig Murray… by JohninMK
Excellent work Elizabeth Lea Vos & Craig Murray. You have done what our hate-filled, brain-dead, Fake MSM would never, never do.
Thank you both and please do keep up your good work.
In reply to New thread from Craig Murray… by JohninMK
My thoughts as well.
And why was Obama so well received on his UK visit, Queen, good pals with prince, Stonehenge.
Another Chatham House op by Rothschild for their preferred Clinton and Obama puppets which abruptly exploded with Wikileaks DNC leaks and a public who couldn't vote for the bitch.
MI6, FBI, CIA, State - all old friends, masons and school buddies,
here are the British City Gangsters all together in their more rebellious days.
https://www.google.fr/search?q=david+cameron+bullingdon+club&dcr=0&tbm=…
In reply to Excellent work Elizabeth Lea… by RightLineBacker
Fascinating. The obvious explanation is that Yulia has information about the poisoning incident that British.gov don't want her to reveal to anyone. For instance, she may be able to pooh-pooh the notion that she and her father were poisoned by touching their front door handle but did in fact meet someone in the park where they were found. That begs the question of ((who)) that person might be.
I'm guessing that as soon as Yulia is fit to travel she'll be escorted onto a plane back to Moscow without being allowed to see anyone before she leaves.
Not sure what's gonna happen to her father.
From Moscow, it'll be more difficult for her to expose the plot and Brit.MSM will just ignore her under orders from Brit.gov.
In reply to New thread from Craig Murray… by JohninMK
Ooooops..."The British are coming!!! The British are coming!!!
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
Johnny Horton- 1814 Battle of New Orleans - YouTube
www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-rNnIXJmZs
In reply to Ooooops..."The British are… by Zorba's idea
They should make room at Mt Rushmore for Old Hickory
In reply to Johnny Horton- 1814 Battle… by Yog Soggoth
You mean like these MSM mockingbird presstitute parrots? (1min38secs):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-04-01-stunning-video-reveals-how-local…
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
I'd love to meet whoever made that video. It's both brilliant and creepy as all hell.
In reply to You mean like these MSM… by Expendable Container
It's hard to look in the right place when your job depends on finding the Russians at fault.
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
Way too wordy for a Thursday- Monday maybe- but not Thursday.
The take away- Obama (and HRC) are Deep State- and the Deep State are in the LEAST communist sympathizers.
Oh, and yeah- the Deep State wants NOTHING to do with Donald J. Trump.
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
shocker politicans are criminals, we would have never guessed that
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
The bought-and-paid for MSM have been dutifully ignoring this story for almost two years now. Whatever. The election served to neon-light all of our so-called journalists that have been sucking off Stratfor and other deep-state spook org's payrolls rather than dirty their hands doing real journalism. COUGH*KyleGriffin*COUGH
Go over to Reddit. Check out 4chan. Do a few searches. There are even a few Twitter sources that they've still neglected to disappear down the memory hole that I see appearing in search results just a few minutes ago.
It's been openly discussed as common knowledge that Joseph Mifsud is/was a British spy. The most telling response was seeing MI6 deep-six Joseph Mifsud in the most ham-fisted and obvious manner exactly as Devin Nunes started revealing to the US Congress the bollocks-deep British Government's collusion with the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. They just couldn't imagine that they might actually lose. Psychopaths are notorious for being unable to comprehend the levels of disgust towards the psychopath. From the voting results, it appears that everyone was more or less in on "the secret".
I sincerely believe that Joseph Mifsud was the author of the dirty dossier. Seeing how quickly MI6 literally erased his university academic ties in real time leaves no other reasonable conclusion.
Very likely, Mifsud has had plastic surgery by now to alter his physical appearance. He's probably selling time shares in Vegas by now.
I wouldn't be nearly as charitable as Trump towards the British. I would serve them tea straight out of a Bunn coffee machine made with one of those big-ass Lipton tea bags during their next official visit. That should let the British know pretty much where they stand with me in regards to diplomacy. Trump seems to be a bit more kind in this international intrigue than I would be if I were the target.
In conclusion, Happy (early) April 7th! On this day in 2016, Hillary Clinton emailed to all her MSM contacts to give Donald Trump as much airtime as possible as the "pied piper candidate".
And here we are.
In reply to " Have we been looking in… by Erek
It looks like the British got sucked into a pro Hillary anti Russian campaign. And now, with the Salisbury incident out of control and Europe suffering Russian sanctions against the EU sanctions, the US somehow stands back from all the mayhem they (or Hillary) caused and funded in the first place. It's probably both the US and British thinking that because they have 'A special relationship' they can get away with screwing each other. The British are going to suffer long term from all of this, far more than the US.
In reply to The bought-and-paid for MSM… by Librarian