Body Of Missing CDC Researcher Found In River

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 13:55

A body pulled from the Chattahoochee river is that of an Atlanta researcher for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) who went missing in mid-February, Atlanta police reported on Thursday.

Timothy Cunningham, 25, was last seen February 12 after he left work midway through the day due to an illness, prompting his friends and family to sound the alarm. 

Terrell Cunningham, 60, said his son’s supervisor told him that Commander Cunningham had reported for work but that he had left midday because he wasn’t feeling well. -NYT

The family of Timothy J. Cunningham, 35, grew concerned after the Harvard-trained epidemiologist and US Navy officer wouldn't answer texts or calls. Driving over 600 miles from Maryland to Atlanta, Cunningham's parents gained access to his house where they found their son's phone, wallet and driver's license.

Quoted by the NYT, his father said that Commander Cunningham had “a lot going on” personally and professionally, and his most recent conversation with his son had left him worried.

The tone, and the numerous exchanges gave us reason to be concerned about Tim,” said Terrell Cunningham. “And I don’t know if it’s an instinct you have because it’s your child, but it was not a normal conversation and I was not comfortable.”

Cunningham's car was parked in the garage, while his dog - Mr. Bojangles, aka Bo, was left all by himself. 

"Tim never leaves Bo unattended," Terrell Cunningham told NBC News. "He just doesn't do it."

None of this makes sense,” Timothy’s brother Anterio told Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA-TV. “He wouldn't just evaporate like this and leave his dog alone and have our mother wondering and worrying like this. He wouldn't.”

I feel like I’m in a horrible Black Mirror episode,” Cunningham's sister Tiara told the New York Times. “I’m kind of lost without him, to be quite honest.”

Tiara was the last family member to speak with Timothy Cunningham before his disappearance - who said the last time they spoke her brother "sounded not like himself." When she texted him a bit later, she didn't get a response - nor did the rest of the Cunningham family.

Atlanta police said Cunningham had been upset over not receiving a promotion - however the CDC later retracted that information, stating that he had in fact recently received one.

Cunningham - who was promoted to commander in the US Public Health Service last July, had worked on the government's response to both Zika and Ebola outbreaks. With two degrees from Harvard's School of Public Health, he had been named one of The Atlanta Business Chronicle's "40 under 40" award winners.

Comments

adr Bastiat Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

The doctor thought my son had the Flu for sure. Asked if we had given him a Flu shot, we said no.

She said, "Well that is very bad. He should have had the shot and it may have prevented him from getting sick."

I replied with, "Well this year isn't the shot only 10-15% effective against the stains this year?"

The doctor says, "I haven't heard that, but even if it doesn't work against certain strains, it can help reduce the duration of the flu if you get it?"

Now she just pissed me off.

I said, "Honestly, I don't think he has the flu at all. IN fact I think he shows the symptoms of strep and I'd prefer to have a throat culture."

She decided to do a nasal swab to test for the flu. We waited four days to find out that he didn't have the flu. Good thing I went to a different doctor and had a throat culture done. Turns out he had strep.

I've never had a flu shot and have never had the flu. My son was given a flu shot four years ago because my wife didn't listen and got the flu. We've never given him another one and he hasn't had the flu in four years. Hmmmmmm.

gdpetti adr Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Yeah, most doctors don't know shit about what they do with their customers/patients... they only do what the system taught them to do.... and most of them don't seem ill intentioned... just ignorant like most investors... they 'know not what they do' applies... they simply don't take the time to learn about the pharma they push... they don't realize they are just drug pushers... well a select few do... they do know what they are doing, and the system will protect them unless it needs a fall guy, scapegoat.

wcole225 adr Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Now you're just upsetting all those who worship at the church of "medical science". You know....the "science" that changes constantly and kills tens of thousands along the way. Don't dare tell them that polio was already 90% reduced when they "cured" it. And that other parts of the world that was unvaccinated saw polio come and go on its own. Don't dare tell them that. 

samsara Bastiat Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

CDC Fraud Vaccine Autism Link & Ebola  

 

He returns to give a complete run down on the recent CDC scandal. On August 25, 2014 the CDC published a press release defending its 2004 study on autism. Two days later CDC whistleblower publicly admits he and his co-authors cooked that study and committed fraud.

The CDC was referring to the 2004 study whistleblower William Thompson co-authored, the study he admitted was fraudulent, the study he and his co-authors slanted to bury the connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. Jon discusses the complexities behind this huge cover-up. Actor, Rob Schneider also said he has a copy of "the original CDC report that was later suppressed and fraudulently changed." Later, Jon talks about the striking similarity between the Thompson and Snowden stories.

In this extended interview, we’ll continue discussing the vaccine as well as the length the CDC and government will go to obscure damage they’ve created. We’ll move on to talk about the Ebola epidemic. We’ll hear how the CDC is getting their numbers on cases and how it is being diagnosed. The CDC claims that there will be “1 million Ebola cases by January.” As Ebola victims fly into Western nations, Jon discusses what possible scenarios are being planned in the near future in Western nations."

 

 

DillyDilly BlindMonkey Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

@austin

 

I know, my 'REMBERANCE' was a little off, I was getting it confused with the Chattooga

 

@Blind

 

"Plenty of R&B and rappers though.  It seems like every other Uber driver here is looking a record deal."

 

Becoming a rapper is harder than u think... Quiz a dindu:

 

How do you pronounce "ASK"?

How do you pronounce "BASKETBALL"?

 

Like I said...

WillyGroper Thu, 04/05/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

folks, it's connected to the airport power outage, the cdc, ransomware hack, & the no data available for northern GA on the pacer sealed indictment info.

 

same river they terrorized the black folk with wayne williams.

is it real or memorex?

Iconoclast421 Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

He said he left with an illness, that doesnt mean he actually left with an illness. It only means he said he left with an illness. That's the kind of thing you might say when you are rushing out to meet your dealer.... where something obviously went wrong.

Mr. Schmilkies Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

That's funny, when I tried taking that same photo of the CDC in Atlanta on vacation, the guard came out and said no photos.  Yet it's the same standard shot they always show. 

PrivetHedge Thu, 04/05/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

Is this the same CDC that released a report that people with the flu 'vaccine' shed 6.3 x the amount of mutating flu virus than people who hadn't?

I wonder if explaining how the flu shot was not just ineffective but caused the flu epidemic is bad for your own wellbeing?
Could this be connected with the 80+ holistic doctors having been assassinated?