India Bans Bitcoin Wallets, Bank Funding, All Cryptocurrency Services

Submitted by Dade Murphy of BlockCubed
Don’t expect India’s 1.3 billion residents to be investing in Bitcoin or other virtual currencies any time soon.
According to a report from the Economic Times, the Reserve Bank of India has issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading.
You will not be able to buy cryptocurrency via banks or e-wallets etc. in India anymore as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has banned them with immediate effect from “dealing with or providing services to any individuals or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies”.
Though the country says it understand the need for supporting blockchain related technologies, the exchange of virtual currencies is now prohibited on every level, including the purchase of digital assets via bank accounts or debit cards, as well as the utilization of wallets to transfer assets.
The RBI issued a statement on the matter with guidance to follow:
“It has been decided that, with immediate effect, entities regulated by RBI shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs. Regulated entities which already provide such services shall exit the relationship within a specified time. A circular in this regard is being issued separately”
RBI governor BP Kanungo, at a press conference Thursday, suggested that Bitcoin is dangerous to the stability of India’s monetary system:
Internationally, while the regulatory response to these tokens are not uniform, it is universally felt that they can seriously undermine the AML (anti-money laundering) and FATF (Financial Action Task Force) framework, adversely impact market integrity and capital control…
And if they grow beyond a critical size, they can endanger financial stability as well.
The attack on cryptocurrencies by centralized financial institutions in the name of “protecting investors from volatility” continues.
Last week one of Canada’s largest banks blocked cryptocurrency purchases, a move that followed similar bans in the United States by large banks like JP Morgan.
Despite the news, cryptos are roughly unchanged in the past 24 hours, although as discussed earlier this week, only after suffering their worst quarter on record.
Comments
Respect my authority said the Fiat-man :).
Don't steal; the Govt hates competition.
Same goes for creating currency.
In reply to Respect my authority said… by Pieter Bruegel…
Oh yeah, banning works every time.
In reply to Don't steal; the Govt hates… by NugginFuts
India is an in progress experiment of a "cash-less society".
"Aadhaar is a biometric database based on a 12-digit digital identity, authenticated by finger prints and retina scans"
"India Stack is a series of secured and connected systems that allow people to store and share personal data such as addresses, bank statements, employment records, and tax filings.
This is all accessed, and can be shared, via Aadhaar."
http://www.businessinsider.com/india-might-be-first-cashless-society-20…
In reply to Oh yeah, banning works every… by Joe Davola
Nothing of value was lost
In reply to India is an in progress… by FireBrander
India
In reply to Nothing of value was lost by Buckaroo Banzai
Com In Progress
In reply to Nothing of value was lost by Buckaroo Banzai
"Bitcoin is dangerous to the stability of India’s monetary system"
And whose fault is that? It's YOURS, central banker man. Good luck with your ban.
In reply to India is an in progress… by FireBrander
We fear what we don't understand.
In reply to "Bitcoin is dangerous to the… by NoDebt
Most people don't even have credit cards there. They use cash.
That said: Wonder if this is another of Bill Gate's test cases?
In reply to Respect my authority said… by Pieter Bruegel…
Indians know a scam when they see one.
All these cryptocurrencies are scams.
In reply to Respect my authority said… by Pieter Bruegel…
If you can't respect the Fiat man how could you respect God?
In reply to Respect my authority said… by Pieter Bruegel…
It’s for your safety.
In reply to Respect my authority said… by Pieter Bruegel…
Time to add India on the list of shithole countries.
Although, in all fairness, it should have been on that list already.
Can only support my belief in Cryptos!
In reply to Respect my authority said… by Pieter Bruegel…
The bloodbath continues...
Actually today is not bad at all
In reply to The bloodbath continues... by Crazy Or Not
Yeah, the total market cap is actually up about $8B from just a few hours ago.
In reply to Actually today is not bad at… by natronic
Erm..do they have the internet in India? Someone should tell them how it works
They have call centers anyway
In reply to Erm..do they have the… by quadraspleen
Everybody contact IT, put in a ticket!
In reply to They have call centers anyway by SHEEPFUKKER
I mine Land, House's and I mine food. The only things human beings need.
Few people mine for knowledge also and that separates them as leaders from/of the herd.
Interesting review on Modi's politics
https://www.hindustantimes.com/opinion/is-modi-of-the-right-wing-or-lef…
In reply to I mine Land, House's and I… by God is The Son
Wait, I thought BTC was all a secret gov plot?
In 5...4...3...2... lester is gonna come on here talking about how WISE India is with it's policies...
Then his head is gonna explode (like that dude in Scanners) when somebody reminds him that India also placed bans on gold.
I'm living rent free in your head!
In reply to In 5...4...3...2... lester… by DillyDilly
Shits gonna go down in the streets.......lliterally.
Yeah, I think so too. First he fucked his countrymen by removing gold imports. Then he fucked them by nullifying large denomination rupees. Now the third fucking.
You better run Modi. Maybe your Rothschilds buddies will keep you safe, but I doubt it.
In reply to Shits gonna go down in the… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
"It's no big deal!"
~Carl Spackler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YDurhx8QyA
In reply to Shits gonna go down in the… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
I really want to buy a cheap graphics card, someone send bitcoin down to ZERO.
If the Indians own too much gold, a tax officer can raid their home and seize the excess. They'd better buy it anyway and hide it really well. Seems like the exit doors are being barred.
Boy. Modi turned out to be a total fucker. Doubt he will live much longer.
As all the lefties. What is your is ours first.
In reply to Boy. Modi turned out to be a… by east of eden
they are not gonna let a silly thing like cryptocurrency ruin aadhar
The dumb fuckers. You can't effectively ban something that is virtual, it is literally impossible unless the internet itself is "banned". Stupid government power hungry sociopaths.
Mr. India, how are you going to kill an idea?
Fiat is scared
The mafia don't like no stinking competition from the proles...
Bitcoin will be back!
Booooyyyyyaaaa Jim
TPTB are getting nervous.
I feel sorry for Max Keiser when the BitCoin memory stick he says he keeps in his anus sets off the Mumbai airport x-ray machine.
Indiastan can do what they like. Decentralised exchanges are coming, and there are ways to on-ramp the bogus fiat paper that is floating around everywhere. Glad to see that they have recognized that it is something of real value, otherwise, why ban it?