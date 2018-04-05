India Bans Bitcoin Wallets, Bank Funding, All Cryptocurrency Services

Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018

Submitted by Dade Murphy of BlockCubed

Don’t expect India’s 1.3 billion residents to be investing in Bitcoin or other virtual currencies any time soon.

According to a report from the Economic Times, the Reserve Bank of India has issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading.

You will not be able to buy cryptocurrency via banks or e-wallets etc. in India anymore as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has banned them with immediate effect from “dealing with or providing services to any individuals or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies”.

Though the country says it understand the need for supporting blockchain related technologies, the exchange of virtual currencies is now prohibited on every level, including the purchase of digital assets via bank accounts or debit cards, as well as the utilization of wallets to transfer assets.

The RBI issued a statement on the matter with guidance to follow:

“It has been decided that, with immediate effect, entities regulated by RBI shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs. Regulated entities which already provide such services shall exit the relationship within a specified time. A circular in this regard is being issued separately”

RBI governor BP Kanungo, at a press conference Thursday, suggested that Bitcoin is dangerous to the stability of India’s monetary system:

Internationally, while the regulatory response to these tokens are not uniform, it is universally felt that they can seriously undermine the AML (anti-money laundering) and FATF (Financial Action Task Force) framework, adversely impact market integrity and capital control…

And if they grow beyond a critical size, they can endanger financial stability as well.

The attack on cryptocurrencies by centralized financial institutions in the name of “protecting investors from volatility” continues.

Last week one of Canada’s largest banks blocked cryptocurrency purchases, a move that followed similar bans in the United States by large banks like JP Morgan.

Despite the news, cryptos are roughly unchanged in the past 24 hours, although as discussed earlier this week, only after suffering their worst quarter on record.

FireBrander Joe Davola Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:45

India is an in progress experiment of a "cash-less society".

"Aadhaar is a biometric database based on a 12-digit digital identity, authenticated by finger prints and retina scans"

"India Stack is a series of secured and connected systems that allow people to store and share personal data such as addresses, bank statements, employment records, and tax filings.

This is all accessed, and can be shared, via Aadhaar."

http://www.businessinsider.com/india-might-be-first-cashless-society-20…

DillyDilly Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:42

In 5...4...3...2... lester is gonna come on here talking about how WISE India is with it's policies...

 

Then his head is gonna explode (like that dude in Scanners) when somebody reminds him that India also placed bans on gold.

stormcrow Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:43

If the Indians own too much gold, a tax officer can raid their home and seize the excess. They'd better buy it anyway and hide it really well. Seems like the exit doors are being barred.

Garciathinksso Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:46

The dumb fuckers.  You can't effectively ban something that is virtual, it is literally impossible unless the internet itself is "banned". Stupid government power hungry sociopaths.

bjax Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:54

Indiastan can do what they like. Decentralised exchanges are coming, and there are ways to on-ramp the bogus fiat paper that is floating around everywhere. Glad to see that they have recognized that it is something of real value, otherwise, why ban it?