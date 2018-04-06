Soros To Start Trading Cryptocurrencies Amid Plunging Prices

After a historic drop in cryptocurrency prices in the first quarter, one which deflated much of the euphoria that surrounded the sector in late 2017 and the start of this year, the space is about to get exciting again because none other than 87-year-old billionaire George Soros is reportedly preparing to trade cryptocurrencies as prices plunge.
According to Bloomberg, Adam Fisher -who oversees macro investing at New York-based Soros Fund Management - has received internal approval to trade virtual coins in the last few months, "though he has yet to make a wager."
The question, of course, is whether Bloomberg's leak is accurate, and if indeed Soros is only now getting started in the space or if he has quietly loaded up already.
What is ironic, is that just three months ago when speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros said digital coins cannot function as actual currencies because of their volatility, "but he didn’t predict the hard tumble that some observers had forecast at the time."
“As long as you have dictatorships on the rise you will have a different ending, because the rulers in those countries will turn to Bitcoin to build a nest egg abroad,” Soros, 87, said on Jan. 25.
With Bitcoin tumbling below $7000 recently...
... and now well below the marginal mining price for many miners in high-cost territories...
... Soros may have picked just the right time to reignite the euphoria in the digital currency space.
To be sure, Soros won't be the first billionaire to try his skills trading cryptos. Others include John Burbank, who shuttered his main fund last year, and who plans to raise $150 million for two funds investing in digital currencies. As reported before, Brevan Howard's billionaire founder Alan Howard also made sizable personal wagers in cryptocurrencies last year and plans to put more of his own money into digital assets and the blockchain technology behind them.
Comments
mmmmmm.....what does he know that we don't......
I wonder if Soros can lick his eyes, like a lizard. ;-)
Looney
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
I don't get it. Does George really NOT make any moves unless he tells the world in advance?
In reply to … by Looney
one man's small way to manipulate markets
In reply to I don't get it. Does George… by PT
The implied statement was I'd also like to know what decisions he makes that he doesn't make public.
In reply to one man's small way to… by commiebastid
Soros ~ Satoshi hmm
In reply to The implied statement was I… by PT
We are 1-2 years before the end of the bear market, so ample time to create and fund a company in a tax heaven. No point in triggering taxable events in America.
What's interesting here is where is he going to settle...
And don't forget that he made good money while betting against other currencies. Will he play against cryptos this time?
So in short, was he commissioned to destroy cryptos by his handlers?
In reply to Soros ~ Satoshi hmm by nidaar
Sounds like it's a dead tech:
Poloniex gets bought by bank.
Ripple issued to be used by banks.
Futures set up.
Soros getting his meathooks in.
Must be $ there to steal.
pods
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
So HODL then?
In reply to Sounds like it's a dead tech… by pods
Even if this is not a head fake...
Why would it be a good thing that this evil mo fo is entering into this space?
Just die you evil bastard.
In reply to So HODL then? by StackShinyStuff
He looks like crap.
The fetus smoothies must be losing their power.
In reply to Even if this is not a head… by 3LockBox
Soros can't stand to watch a currency crash without being a part and cause of it.
In reply to He looks like crap… by Ghost of Porky
I'll pay a cash reward to the first geek that hacks his TREZOR
In reply to Soros ~ Satoshi hmm by nidaar
Soros might be one of the most hated ass-holes on the planet... but he's no fool
In reply to Soros ~ Satoshi hmm by nidaar
I'm not sure... dementia may be setting in...
By the way - no spike in crypto as a response to this news.
I remember not long ago how the flimsiest of good news regarding Bitcoin would send it a thousand dollars higher...
In reply to Soros might be one of the… by Yellow_Snow
Not the best sentence of its kind but I've gots to know:
How much crypto will a money-printer buy if a money-printer will print money?
In reply to I don't get it. Does George… by PT
just like Obama's State Dept! Gotta telegraph moves to get everyone else in place first...
In reply to I don't get it. Does George… by PT
he already owns it.....he is trying to un-own it
In reply to I don't get it. Does George… by PT
Here's hoping he bought in at the low low bargain basement price of $20k/BTC.
In reply to he already owns it.....he is… by spastic_colon
Spot on, always do the opposite of a billionaire's public statement.......money is on the fact he already owns it and is trying to get others to catch falling knives.
In reply to Here's hoping he bought in… by NugginFuts
I liked this comment so much I shared it twice!
In reply to he already owns it.....he is… by spastic_colon
It's where Jim Cramer learned it from: tell them your buying, when really your selling.
In reply to he already owns it.....he is… by spastic_colon
Fuck, his face is melting towards his mouth. He doesn't need much to reach as it is.
Why doesn't he just die.
In reply to … by Looney
.
In reply to … by Looney
He went long on OSTK around 60, now look at it ;)
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
he also divested amzn at 700 or 800........I wonder if blackrock will decide to not include bitcoin in their portfolios /s
In reply to He went long on OSTK around… by FreeShitter
Soros has also divested many children of their vital organs as well.
In reply to he also divested amzn at 700… by spastic_colon
Have to ask if he, or his minions, have figured out a way to manipulate it.
Given that central banks are moving into crypto, you have to wonder if we're going to see him break those banks like he did the Bank of England 25 years ago.
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
Now we know why the crypto market crashed in the last 3 months with all these fud...
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
The crypt is from whence he came.
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
What does he know:
Cryptomarkets are full on inexperienced, non-professional turkeys, who don't yet realize that the wolf is home and they are the dinner.
Easy pickings.
Expect more volatility and serious price drops.
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
Unlike all of other old fucking mummy's that don't get Crypto, Soros the ultimate vampire squid sure does..
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
Well, there's some who know.
Soros obviously sees the end result of a lot of his efforts to get countries to engage in fiscal insanity. His get rich strategy that made him a billionaire, was to encourage a country to engage in fiscal insanity, and then bet against their currency. Now the end results of his efforts, are likely to cause an end to all fiat currencies. That's what he knows. He also knows countries can just replace their fiat currencies, when they collapse, with another fiat currency or backed via something limited and valuable, after he's made his money betting against them. And it really helps to have government insiders, whom he helps with their campaign funding needs, regarding what government will do, to make good bets in the market. He knows that as well.
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
He got burned big-time in crypto and now wants to try and pump it up.
I hope he lost his ass!
In reply to mmmmmm.....what does he know… by peekster
Soros has an interest in XAU on Toronto. They recently moved into China:
https://www.goldmoney.com/
He wants to do to Bitcoin what he did to the pound. Get in, but get the fuck out soon after. Satan is gonna play now.
I wonder if he cares that the whole planet will cheer when he dies
In reply to He wants to do to Bitcoin… by I love your wife
Just think, that evil bastard Putin kicked both soros and monsanto out of Russia.
In reply to I wonder if he cares that… by commiebastid
That's right Crypto-Hoe's...
Everything is going precisely as planned....!
When is this fucking demon Soros going to get sick and die?
Fuck him to Hell!
Evil-looking dried-up undead guy is back!
Jerome Powell, Stevie "MnDouchin" endorse this announcement!...
Because CEO "Satoshi" ONLY has paper contracts for Gold and Silver!!!
I hope that the ugly old cunt loses his shirt on this...
Fucking Pig, drop dead already.
Soro's is cumming on your gun!
In reply to Fucking Pig, drop dead… by Bill of Rights
Oh isn't that rich? Crypto's are for banana republic dictators. Mhmm. Pretty obvious what this sick bastard's agenda is.
Can this bastard get on with his dirt nap already?
give me a break ... media makes him look like this monster guy running everything ... if I had to bet he does not understand internet let alone bitcoin and crypto.
why don't they leave this guy just alone ...its like a target to kick around.
Gyorgy Schwartz. A Jew and also a Nazi collaborator. A Rotschild's apprentice and minion. A vile oligarch criminal advertised and propagandized as a "philanthropist" by corporate media, amero state and other vassals run by the City of London oligarchical cabal. A nasty and slimy creature. Most unclean.
more like the other way around ... who worked for whom ... more like nazis were his collaborators ...
In reply to Gyorgy Schwart. A Jew and… by Khan Bodin
Certainly. You wouldn't have had Itler bowing down and kissing the hand of the Dodge Windsors like a weak dog if he hadn't been their dog. But still it goes to show how such a Nazi collaborator is celebrated and acknowledged by the Jews, Anglos and other "freefolk" worldwide, while some mere Aushwitz guard soldier vilified as some "embodiment of evil" by Anglos and the Jews, and hunted down throughout the world 60 years after the war. Isn't that a disgusting sight?
In reply to more like the nazis were his… by Pandelis