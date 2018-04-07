Facebook Gave Money To 85% Of House Committee "Questioning" Zuckerberg Next Week

Facebook and affiliated political groups have donated heavily to members of two committees set to interview CEO Mark Zuckerberg next week, according to analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics via USA Today.
Since 2007, the social media giant has contributed a cumulative $381,000 to 46 of the 55 members on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will hear from Zuckerberg on Wednesday.
While the average committee member received between $6,750 and $6,800, Committee Chair Greg Walden (R-OR) received $27,000, and top ranking Democrat Frank Pallone of New Jersey received $7,000 from Facebook.
Rep. Anna Eschoo (D-CA), whose district is adjacent to Facebook headquarters and home to many Facebook employees, received the most from Facebook at $55,150 since 2007. Eschoo narrowly lost a battle with Pallone for ranking Democrat position on the committee in the 2014 election.
Walden and Pallone announced Zuckerberg's appearance on Wednesday to testify on "critical consumer data privacy issues."
“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online,” Messrs. Walden and Pallone said in a Wednesday statement. “We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th.” (also, thanks for all that money Zuck! We'll be sure to put the softballs on a plastic "T" for you)
Meanwhile, a Roll Call report reveals that two Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have nearly $100,000 invested in shares of Facebook - with Democratic Reps. Joe Kennedy of MA and Kurt Schrader of OR owning approximately $80,000 and $15,000 respectively.
Twenty-eight members listed stock in the social media giant, according to Roll Call’s Wealth of Congress project. Among them, Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Joseph P. Kennedy III of Massachusetts sit on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, while Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island sits on Senate Judiciary.
Both panels, along with Senate Commerce, invited Zuckerberg to appear before them after reports that Cambridge Analytica, a British big data firm, obtained access to private information of millions of Facebook users under questionable circumstances. Cambridge Analytica reportedly incorporated the data in ad-targeting tools used by political campaigns including President Donald Trump’s winning 2016 bid.
...
“Congressman Kennedy’s stock holdings do not influence his work in Congress,” his office said in response to questions from Roll Call about his Facebook shares. -Roll Call
Ten Democratic members of the Committee, including Kennedy, sent a letter last Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to commend the agency on its investigation into Facebook.
Meanwhile House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi owns at least $500,000 shares of Facebook through her husband, while Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul reported at least $1 million in Facebook stock and around $30,000 in 2016 capital gains through his wife and child.
Pelosi's office noted "These investments are Mr. Pelosi’s not Leader Pelosi’s. Leader Pelosi plays no role in this investment and has no stock investments of her own," an aide said.
That's not all...
Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider has at least $200,000 in the company through his wife’s IRA, while Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin, a fellow Democrat, holds stock worth at least $115,000 and had capital gains of more than $5,000, according to his 2016 financial disclosure. Ohio Republican Rep. James B. Renacci also owns at least $150,000 worth of Facebook stock.
Several lawmakers with holdings in the company say they recognize that new policies on social media oversight are needed after the latest developments. -Roll Call
Several other members of Congress own Facebook as well - however one Senator, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) wants nothing to do with Facebook, and has announced that he will be selling his shares.
According to Roll Call, here are all the members of Congress who listed Facebook holdings in their 2016 financial disclosures, along with the minimum worth of their stocks and of any capital gains or dividends.
- Rep. Joyce Beatty — $15,001 / $5,001 dividends
- Rep. Steve Chabot — $15,001
- Rep. James R. Comer — $1,001
- Rep. K. Michael Conaway — $0* / $2,501 capital gains
- Rep. Carlos Curbelo — $1,001
- Rep. Mike Gallagher — $0*
- Rep. John Garamendi — $1,001
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer — $16,002
- Sen. John Hoeven — $50,001
- Rep. Mike Kelly — $15,001
- Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III — $81,004
- Rep. Ro Khanna — $2,002
- Rep. Jim Langevin — $115,002 / $5,001 capital gains
- Rep. Brenda Lawrence — $15,001
- Rep. Alan Lowenthal — $15,001
- Rep. Roger Marshall — $0* / $1 capital gains
- Rep. Michael McCaul — $1,000,002 / $30,002 capital gains
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — $500,001
- Rep. James B. Renacci — $150,002 / $5,001 capital gains
- Sen. Pat Roberts — $1,001 / $201 capital gains
- Rep. Tom Rooney — $15,001
- Rep. Francis Rooney — $1,001
- Rep. Brad Schneider — $200,002
- Rep. Kurt Schrader — $15,001
- Rep. Lamar Smith — $1,001 / $1 capital gains
- Rep. Tom Suozzi — $15,001
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse — $31,003
- Rep. John Yarmuth — $1,001
Is there a friendlier, more pc word for bribery? Oh thats right, campaign contributions. (Wink)
It's articles like this that cause me to recognize how truly fucked up is the American government.
In reply to Whats a friendlier more pc… by gigadeath
you should witness the corruption of my local government. i guess its human nature to become corrupt. but people used to TRY and be fair and not corrupt
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Oldest most incumbent congress in American history:
http://thesoundingline.com/congress-the-art-of-incumbency-part-ii/
In reply to you should witness the… by rccalhoun
Zuckerberg’s Most Problematic Questions From The Senate Hearings:
1. What’s your favorite color?
2. What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?
3. Do you like dogs or cats better?
In reply to Oldest most incumbent… by Four Star
Ain't democracy grand.
Good thing these are just campaign contributions and NOT bribes.
I for one am just grateful that our benevolent overlords are there to ask the tough questions on OUR behalf.
In reply to … by macholatte
So we might have a rerun of the questioning of Michael Corleone?
In reply to Ain't democracy grand. by manofthenorth
The best committee Zuckerberg could bribe.
Here come the softball questions.
In reply to So we might have a rerun of… by researchfix
All these corrupt cunts should RECUSE due to obvious conflict of interest.
Any who don't I want lawsuits and arrests.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Only 85% !? Shocked.
Israeli Lobby has 99% of all American politicians, incl. the POTUS.
In reply to All these corrupt cunts… by Bigly
And of course it never occurred to them to recuse themselves from the questioning. Is this legal???
In reply to Oldest most incumbent… by Four Star
Whores and damn whores
In reply to And of course it never… by beemasters
A billionaire tribe guy with a company that specializes in "psycho-graphics" being questioned by 85% paid congress frauds does not look right.
That's enough to start a conspiracy theory right there.
In reply to And of course it never… by beemasters
Obama's regime threw away any pretenses lawfulness, integrity and character by ANYONE affiliated with .gov. They are all for sale. It appears some for quite a bit less than others.
IN fairness, watching the Clintons in the 90s get away literally with murder, accelerated the ball rolling downhill.
Everyone is in it for themselves. Couldn't give a flying fuck about country, character, integrity, honesty, morality. What they want is MOAR. Money, power, pussy, whatever.
Too bad the vacuum will never be filled in these loathsome, vapid, worthless humans.
In reply to you should witness the… by rccalhoun
Hedgeless, the govt won't prosecute Facebook or break them up as a monopoly.
We citizens need to unite to destroy the goobook surveillance tracking censorship digtal advertising model by destroying the value of digtal advertising.
My solution is for everybody to immediately download a mobile adblocker with my preference being brave browser for its ease of use and DEFAULT to protect the user.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is digtal advertising worth if an ad can't be sent, viewed or tracked?
Download brave immediately or equivalent mobile adblocker and cut off the economic oxygen and incentive to track, spy and censor.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Well done HH. The only pills I take, are the occasional aspirin.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Suckerberg paid those who will interview him. FU is a understatement.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Corruption to the core burn it down
In reply to Whats a friendlier more pc… by gigadeath
yes, in America is called "democracy"
in other parts of the world it called a kleptocracy.
In reply to Whats a friendlier more pc… by gigadeath
Time to ban all corporate donations and large personal donations in politics.
There is no democracy if you have any single person able to donate more than $100 per candidate.
In reply to Whats a friendlier more pc… by gigadeath
Ditto
In reply to Whats a friendlier more pc… by gigadeath
They buy them so cheap and get so much in return, if only people would wake up to this and start buying them back...
Forget about voting people, start slush fund co-ops and buy America back
In reply to Whats a friendlier more pc… by gigadeath
The best Congress money can buy.
A slight little boy he is.
O/T I can't stand the Federal Reserve or its policies, but this new Fed ChairMAN isn't a land shark.[lawyer]
I really hope Powell can maintain his integrity, during his tenure.
For the life of me, I still can't figure out why we have a Treasury Secretary.
It's nothing more than a glorified {safe space} for the fed. Mnuchin should be shit canned yesterday. Jack Lew was also another impotent ass muncher.
When my C-notes are signed by Mnuchin, I know the top is in.
The sorosites are crawling out of their basements. Junksters gotta get paid, before their next fix.
Better America stops pointing their bribery and kleptocracy fingers at African tinpot dictators.
And Russian oligarchs who live in London.
In reply to Better America stops… by Shahna
Tell me again how this is any different than what Hillary was pulling?
This list should be headlining and plastered everywhere imho
Hillary was taking bribes for millions, not thousands.
In reply to Tell me again how this is… by AAPL Slayer
Wake me up when it's time to go to DC and kill them all.
A shame about that plane crashing in Shanksville and missing the Capitol. Could have saved us all a lot of trouble.
In reply to Wake me up when it's time to… by smallblockchevy350
The sheer volume of fraud is spine tingling.
Way to go congress criminals.
Go to the website: Open Secrets. You can find what your own Congressperson and Senators take in and from whom.
In reply to Way to go congress criminals. by TuPhat
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-01-06/hedgelesshorsemans-revolution…
In reply to Go to the website: Open… by FoggyWorld
They are all either duel shitizens or shabbos goy owned by the Israel lobby anyway.
We will see, though. Maybe they feel the heat and are ready to sacrifice this twat for the greater good of the Homeland.
The cabal will take care of him one way or another ... he's one of them.
In reply to They are all either duel… by RumpleShitzkin
It's all a fucking cesspool of failed governance. The US government is failed. Just watch out for the Nukes when they start to fly.
The hopium runneth low my friend.
In reply to It's all a fucking cesspool… by navy62802
Change in venue maybe? LOL ... what a fucking joke.
There really is only one question:
What are you doing with the data of your users?
Social engineering is threat to us all.
Is that even a question worth asking? We all know what they have done with this information. It was sold many times over for profit.
In reply to There really is only one… by abgary1
We know that Cambridge used the data to create psychological profiles for the purpose of identifying and targeting specific groups to influence an election but what is FB doing?
Are they, too, creating psychological profiles and for what purpose?
I think the tech cos' intentions are far more nefarious than selling products.
In reply to Is that even a question… by navy62802
$ above all else
however one Senator, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) wants nothing to do with Facebook, and has announced that he will be selling his shares.
hummmm. Looks like this juice is afraid for his ‘job’. Internal polling must show a storm coming. He’s vulnerable. Couldn’t happen to a more bolshevik kayak.
Well, I'm sure they will all want more donations. So how do you get that by shaking down Zuckerburg or promising him crap?.
What can you say other than #DELETEFACEBOOOK and #FUCKZUCK
Hopefully Facebook goes down the tubes and Zuckerberg has to sell his Kauai property so that decent human beings can be stewards of the property again.
Blood of tyrants...
Structure of american capitalism is similar to USSR. What Zuckie is going to talking about? His goal is make money...so what this guys in congres want hear? If Lucifer from hell gives me numbers to win lottery = I do not care...
Americans have the best politicians money can buy.
I would observe Zuckerberg's testimony before the corrupt house committee is a sham anyway....