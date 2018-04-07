As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/07/2018 - 22:08

Authored by Tom Luongo,

The United Kingdom is headed for a break-up.  Not today or tomorrow, mind you but, sooner than anyone would like to handicap, especially in this age of coalition government at any cost.

By responding to the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with histrionics normally reserved for The View, Theresa May’s government has set the stage for its own collapse.

Government’s fall when the people lose confidence in them.  May has bungled everything she has touched as Prime Minister, from Brexit talks and her relationship with Donald Trump to her response (or lack thereof) to the escalating level of domestic terrorism and her pathetic campaign during last year’s snap election.

When I confront such obvious ineptitude it’s not hard to believe that wasn’t the plan to begin with.

Since her initial meeting with Donald Trump after his election where it looked like the two would get along, May has become more and more belligerent to both him and his base.  While he continues to affirm our special relationship “The Gypsum Lady” as I like to call her makes mistake after mistake.

The latest of which is pushing everyone east of the Dneiper River in Ukraine to denounce the Russians and President Vladimir Putin personally for this alleged poisoning in Salisbury a month ago.

The result of which was the largest round of diplomatic expulsions in a century, if not ever.

And now that the whole “Russia did it” narrative has been skewered by May’s own experts at Porton Downs, she stands alone along with her equally inept and embarrassing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The calls for their jobs will only intensify here.

Tinker, Tailor, Traitor, Spy

The whole thing felt from the beginning like a bad Ian Fleming novel.  I said from the beginning this this was a classic false flag to gin up anti-Russian fervor while May’s negotiator betrayed Brexit and pushed to remove Russian businesses from doing business in London.

I’m sorry but it’s not a stretch to think this whole thing was cooked up by MI-6.  In fact, that’s been my operating assumption for a month now.

The problem was, until a few days ago, I didn’t have a good enough reason why.

Putting diplomatic pressure on Russia on behalf of the U.S.’s crazed neoconservative Deep State just didn’t seem like a big enough reward.  Neither did cutting Russian businesses out of European banks to stop contractor and creditor payments associated with the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

Those things felt like nice bonus objectives but not main goals.

And it wasn’t until the lead scientists at Porton Downs left May, Johnson and Williamson out to hang on Monday that the full operation became clear. By stating that they could not confirm the origin of the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals the Porton Downs officials destroyed the credibility of The Gypsum Lady’s government.

Therefore, this operation was always about undermining May’s government to the point of a no-confidence vote.  This would then be the ultimate betrayal of Brexit in order to preserve the U.K.’s position in the European Union, which is favored by the political and old-monied British elite.

In short, this was a coup attempt.

And don’t think for a second that this is not plausible. Remember it was Margaret Thatcher’s own most trusted people who betrayed her to get the U.K. into the European Union in the first place.  This was why they brought down The Iron Lady.

So, here’s the scene:

May and Johnson both get told by trusted advisors that there is incontrovertible proof of Russia’s hand in this.  They go with this information with confidence to parliament, the U.N., high-level meetings with foreign leaders and the press.

They convince their allies to stand strong against the evil Russians who is everyone’s bid ‘baddie’ at this point.

Trump has to go along with this nonsense even though he is obviously skeptical otherwise there will be an uproar in the U.S. press about him betraying our most trusted ally for his puppet-master Putin.

To be honest, I don’t think these bozos, May and Johnson, were in on the plan.  I think they were being played all along and now will be the patsies.

Just like May was played last year, calling for snap elections.  The minute she called them there were terror attacks all over London, marches against her over public safety.  A media campaign which puffed up Jeremy Corbyn, who they are now destroying for his rightful trepidation about this fairy tale MI-6 is spinning.

The goal was to weaken May and get Labour back in charge.  Corbyn would then be cast aside and a Tony Blair clone installed as Prime Minister to scuttle Brexit and restore order to the galaxy, Europe.  Unfortunately, the DUP got enough of the vote to re-elect a very weakened May and things have limped along for nearly a year.

Crisis on Infinite Empires

The problem with this however, is like all plans of those desperate to cling to vestiges of former glory (and the U.K. is definitely the poster child for that), is the crisis of confidence it will engender.

Make no mistake, Brexit was no mistake.

It’s what the people of Britain wanted and they want it more now than in 2016.  So, they don’t dare call for a new referendum.  But, they are also looking at a third parliamentary vote in as many years.

And that doesn’t scream confidence no matter how much markets would prefer the legal status quo.  Opposition to Brexit comes from the entrenched monied power, not from any adherence to globalist ideology.

But, if Brexit is betrayed through this hackneyed farce of a spy thriller, it won’t sit well with the British people.  Scotland’s call for a second referendum will continue to grow and the Pound will fall alongside the competitiveness of British labor still trapped within a euro-zone that has done nothing but choke the life out of the economy.

The Pound will begin to sink into irrelevancy as this unfolds.  It won’t happen overnight, but we will look back on these events and see them as the trigger points for the path of history.

Between these things and the toxic levels of political correctness as it pertains to Muslim immigration, the insanity of London liberals and the de facto police state the U.K. has become and you have a recipe for political unrest that will not be pretty.

Brexit was meant to be the peaceful revolution that put the nail in the coffin of the march to one world government.  It is about to be nullified.

When it is the sun will finally set on what’s left of the British Empire.

Support this work by signing up with my Patreon Page and gain access to the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter, the Private Blog as well as our private community on Slack.

Tags
Politics
Investment Trusts

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 5
beemasters beepbop Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

"As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?"

Are you kidding? May herself may be the first woman ever knighted!
And no one is asking if Trump would apologize to Russia and welcome the 60 diplomats back (even though the answer will be 'NO').

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 108
yomutti2 beemasters Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

I had to laugh when I read the headline. Only in the minds of Russian shills is this attack collapsing.

 

The facts are simple - Russians poisoned three people with a nerve agent on the soil if a NATO country. THey are belatedly realizing what an idiotic move that was, and they're pulling out all the stop to try to confuse the issue.

 

Sorry, guys, but Putin fucked up again. Russia has just begun to suffer for this.

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 6
Slack Jack eforce Sat, 04/07/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damming Russia with obvious lies.

The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.

HERE IS THE PROOF:

The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).

Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."

https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…

Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.

So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.

Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?

Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?

Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.

There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):

"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…

And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):

"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."

CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
thisandthat Slack Jack Sat, 04/07/2018 - 23:57 Permalink

I'm telling you, as it is, you could easily make the case that this was a spanner thrown from inside the establishment into brexit's wheels: if May is gone, and given the (lack of) facts, that's now more of a question of when, not if, elections will be the perfect opportunity to override the referendum by making that an electoral pledge.

In this scenario, Russia is just the proverbial scapegoat, with the added bonus of mixing the pleasure side of smearing them, to the business side of killing brexit (and averting scotexit).

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
greven40 thisandthat Sun, 04/08/2018 - 02:51 Permalink

If this is a trick to get May et al to have egg on their face, the answer would be for her to expose those who lied and instigated this, the ones who pressured her, etc.  Be open, expose the rats and who they're working for, and openly apologize to Russia for the shameful behavior and mistake, and be adult and appeal to their understanding in today's world of electronic mass deception.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HowdyDoody Adolph.H. Sun, 04/08/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

The US government gained a patent on a treatment for Novichok poisoning in September 2015. Maybe that explains the 'miraculous' recovery of the Skripals.

http://www.freepatentsonline.com/9132135.pdf

The British have refused to give a visa to Yulia SKripal's relatives. There are rumours that the Skripals will be offered sanctuary in the US under new identity 'for their safety'. Maybe permanent residence in Arkansas?

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
thisandthat HowdyDoody Sun, 04/08/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

What that really means is:

West knows everything, then some, about these agents;

It's not that deadly poison(ing) they tried to paint it as;

In fact, it makes it look as trivial as taking a cough syrup: all you seem to need is a dosis of galantamine on the ready...

From the above, it could very well have been a (risky, though controlled) false flag all along...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
thisandthat HowdyDoody Sun, 04/08/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

So, explain this to me:

Why would Russia (specially if, as claimed, they were still (secretly) running a cw program), use a poison that:

  1. The whole world knows about;
  2. Traces back to them;
  3. Has a known, nearly 100% effective, antidote;

...When they could've just taken advantage of such claimed ongoing secret program, and used instead a poison that'd consequently still be:

  1. Unidentifiable;
  2. Antidote free;
  3. Untraceable;

Makes no sense, specially if they're such cunning evil minds...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 11
52821740 beemasters Sun, 04/08/2018 - 05:41 Permalink

Sorry Russian shills your not fooling us.

Putins track record speaks for itself and don't try to tell me that he's not corrupt or that Russia has a real democracy and a free media.  I agree with Dominic:

Dominic lawson The Times:

"Russia spy poisoning: Putin is driven by an old inferiority complex.

Russia’s lies are not a clever ploy, merely its embittered leader lashing out.

Can we clear something up at the outset? The Russian government is not coming over all outraged because it knows it is being falsely accused of complicity in the attempted murder in Salisbury of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. It has more knowledge of the nature of its own involvement than anyone.

No, its theatrical expressions of outrage stem from quite other feelings. The feeling that it should be allowed to get away with poisoning “traitors” in the UK, as it did with Alexander Litvinenko. The feeling that London, having been more greedy than any other financial centre for Russian mafia money, is not showing appropriate respect to the capo di tutti capi himself — Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin."

Putin's wealth:

https://www.google.co.in/amp/s/amp.businessinsider.com/how-putin-spends…

Putin's public statement of death to traitors: 

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/vladimir-putin-traitors…

Journalists killed critical of Putin:

https://www.google.co.in/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/worl…

https://www.google.co.in/amp/www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commen…

You can keep trying to muddy the waters and deflect attention all you like but your efforts are transparent.  That's why so many countries have supported Britain's findings.  If as you say Britain was responsible these countries wouldn't have expelled Russian diplomats they would have stayed quiet on the subject.  Britain doesn't have that much sway.

  These countries know with almost certainty that Russia was behind the latest of a long list of attempted and successful killings that's why they acted.  This time Putin's latest attempted killings have backfired on him and you know this that's why you will downvote this post. 

Vote up!
 42
Vote down!
 1
BlindMonkey yomutti2 Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:58 Permalink

"The facts are simple - Russians poisoned three people with a nerve agent on the soil if a NATO country. THey are belatedly realizing what an idiotic move that was, and they're pulling out all the stop to try to confuse the issue."

 

There is more circumstantial evidence to support bad fish poisoning than a nerve agent.  Dumbass.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 13
Sword61 yomutti2 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 01:46 Permalink

Have to agree. The number of down votes here suggest this news item is being supported by shill posters who hang out on this site.  The motive for the murder is that Putin wanted to send a clear message to traitors that you are safe nowhere. From a Russian perspective this makes absolute sense. Russia needed to send a message that they are finished being treated like sh*t by the West and traitors will get their "just"deserts. Now is the time to act out as the US sinks into its own mire. Just watch out Mr Putin there is a much more savvy and dangerous opponent a little to your south ruled by a potentially greater despot

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Couchtycoon yomutti2 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 02:21 Permalink

If Russia wanted that guy dead they would hire some Muslim asset to stab the guy to death, nothing personal just business. Putin Did not get to where he by being an incompetent jackass. If i did not know better i would say it was done by the FBI who without a doubt have risen to that level, but I don't see that happening in England

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Ace006 yomutti2 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 07:53 Permalink

You've made no case for why Skripals would be a threat to Russia or why it would still have heartburn over him.

This is a fresh case.  British meddling in US election in collusion with American Trump haters makes more sense . Skripals in a position to expose bogus Dossier?   You bet . Daughter involved?  Yes . Thus a target too.  Russia had no heartburn over Yulua .