How Gun Control Laws For "Mentally Ill" Could Disarm Those Who Question Authority

In the growing debate surrounding the natural right to self-defense, one of the most popular proposed methods of gun control has been restrictions on gun-ownership for those who are deemed to be mentally ill.
This is a measure that is often suggested by liberals and conservatives alike, but it is important to stop and consider what something like this might entail.
When any collective group is banned from owning a gun, they are effectively turned into second-class citizens. In the case of mental illness, that classification is so vague and open to interpretation that it could possibly be applied to over half of the population, depending on which criteria you use.
Mental illness can be very hard to identify since there is no kind of official test for most conditions, most people are diagnosed according to the subjective opinions of the doctors that observe them. Even the most severe conditions, like schizophrenia, can be very difficult to identify and is often misdiagnosed.
Psychiatric drugs are another possible factor that could get someone marked by the government as mentally unstable, but a classification like this would allow for large portions of the US population to be disarmed.
According to a 2016 study by JAMA Internal Medicine, more than 1 in 6 Americans are on some type of psychiatric drug. This is not to mention the large number of people who report symptoms of depression or anxiety and don’t take medication.
A policy like this could also allow the government to disarm dissidents and political enemies. As psychiatry became more influential towards the middle of the 20th century, rulers around the world began using “mental illness” as an excuse to lock away anyone who might disagree with them. The Soviet regime became notorious for this practice by labeling all political dissidents as “mentally ill” so they could be locked away in institutions where they were no threat to the establishment.
The United States government also has a long history of slapping unruly citizens with the mark of mental illness. President Franklin Roosevelt famously called his detractors “the lunatic fringe,” and this type of attitude towards activists has carried on in the halls of government to this day.
In the dictionary of mental illnesses, known as DSM-5, published by the American Psychiatric Association, there is actually a condition listed for people who have a problem with authority. Oppositional Defiant Disorder is a name that psychiatrists made up to identify children who won’t do what they are told, and now even adults are being diagnosed with this condition as well.
Meanwhile, politicians and mainstream media are quick to label anyone who questions the official narrative as a “conspiracy theorist,” a term that has been falsely associated with mental illness in pop culture.
A study in 2017 set out to determine whether or not believing in conspiracy theories was a form of mental illness. As expected they found the exact answer that they were looking for, people who don’t trust the government and mainstream media are crazy, and suffering from something called illusory pattern perception.
There is another dilemma that arises in the discussion of disarming people who are accused of having a mental illness, and that is the fact mentally ill people are 10 times more likely to be victims of violence than the rest of society because they are often seen as easy targets.
Complicating matters further is the fact that these people can’t depend on the police to help them in these situations, as studies have shown that the mentally ill are 16 times more likely to be killed by a police officer than the average person.
According to the Virginia-based Treatment Advocacy Center, a minimum of 1 in 4 fatal police encounters ends the life of an individual with severe mental illness.
To prevent mentally ill people from owning firearms is a severe form of “ableist” discrimination, and also opens the door for nearly anyone to be classified as mentally ill.
There are sometimes extreme cases where a person’s mental instability is creating a dangerous situation for the community, like the recent Parkland shooting, for example. In this case, the shooter had a known history of violence, regularly made threats and was visited by police on numerous occasions because of his threatening behavior. In cases like this, it is reasonable to keep an eye on someone, restrict their access to firearms, or possibly quarantine them from society in the most extreme situations.
There are many laws on the books currently would have allowed the FBI or local police to intervene in their initial encounters with the shooter, but they decided that a student known for violent outbursts and talking about carrying out school shootings was not worth looking into.
As TFTP reported earlier this month, there is a law on the books known as the Extreme Risk Protection Order or ERPO, which went into effect in June of 2017. This law is used when a person is considered an “extreme” threat as reported by police and family members. An ERPO must be approved by a judge and only after this person is proven to be a danger to themselves or others can police move in to confiscate their weapons.
These types of targeted approaches specifically aimed at individuals who are a known source of violence in the community would do far more to prevent tragedies from happening, than a wide-reaching law that could threaten the rights and safety of millions of innocent gun owners.
WHO says I'm paranoid?
There is danger here. Progressives believe that any real conservative is mentally flawed, any person who actually pursues financial gain, especially through hard work is mentally "off" even if convenient to their purpose.
And we already know what they think of gun owners, all deranged paranoid unstable deplorables.
Remember, the debate is OVER because we are incapable of "rational" discussion.
We're already saying being under 21 is a mental impediment .
My response: Definition of TERMS is so very, very important!!! Also, who defines the terms is also important. Who will establish the benchmark that will be used in building a definition.
For example, today ISIS and MS-13 are terrorists, tomorrow any law abiding, gun owning Christian conservative could be classified as a terrorist.
Think about the above point the next time you even consider voting for a MARXIST PROGESSSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE politician.
We need to throw these DEMOCRATS our of office this year or suffer the consequences outline in this article.
It is expected that democrats will win, widely, in the 2018 election and will lose the house and senate. Conservatives won, in 2016, and have become lazy. Look at how active democrats are while conservatives do nothing. Become active or lose everything conservatives won since 2016.
Naturally a group that will steal from you will want to declare who is "sane". Naturally anyone who doesn't want to allow theft against themselves has a problem, but it isn't in their "head". It is within the head of the thief.
And pathological power as it concentrates into the hands of the pathological makes the society more and more crazy. Only a matter of time before the mentally sick criminals that think they have a right to rule, start invading and destroying those who's thoughts they cannot control - just like Soviet Russian and Communist China, and every pathological power concentration.
Go back to Constantine in the 4th century Roman Empire: through the first council of Nicaea Constantine's new church and his empire army sought to kill the Gnostics and Ebionites who viewed God as living inside each person! Nope! No such thoughts allowed.
Go back to the story of the ancient Israelites in 1 Sam. ch. 8-12, they were free with voluntary judges and they chose pathological power by desiring a king over themselves, so they could be like the other nations. This also was their undoing. Even then the "wise" ones could see where pathological power always led.
It is not enough for the criminal to have your purse, they want to have it forever so that you can never be free, so they need your mind as well. If you won't your give mind to them, they will eventually destroy you. Even as they are in the process of destroying everything else. You know the end is near when they insist on educating your children.
Do not pay taxes to anyone! Do not let the state destroy your children's minds. Giving pathological power to pathological people eventually makes the evil strong enough to destroy everything. They always have, and they always will. That is the nature of evil. Choose life instead, so that you may live.
Terrorism is any act of violence not sanctioned by the government.
Terrorism is any act not sanctioned by the government.
FIFY
Oh but we europeon cuckolds are so fortunate to be governed by Merkel & co. wouldnt it be a nice experience for you yanks to be strap-on'ed as well?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9sa96Eb5IoY&app=m&persist_app=1
When a gun debate ensues I always give the same response. Molon Labe.
I will not debate away my inherent rights with anyone.
This is how their great-grandfathers persecuted so many in the USSR - through the charge of mental illness. They also use it to defame and marginalize dissidents in their own camp.
There is nothing new under the sun.
Yeah and lefties have been able to convince the pentagram to allow transexual perverts, and homosexuals, to serve in the US military. Who is really crazy? Us or them? Not only serve but to have the US Taxpayer fund this perversion. Oh and homos can get married and collect spousal benefits.
The US has been in cuckoo land for a while.
Well said; ya beat me to it. That was my first thought while reading the article.
I thought it was April Fool's Day. The Drudge Report links an article claiming that the Muslim mayor of London is moving against knives -- because there is too much stabbing going on. https://www.dailywire.com/news/29179/londons-mayor-declares-intense-new… The writer of the article wonders how people are to cut their food. The comments are hilarious. So soon we'll take knives -- but not spoons(?) -- away from the mentally ill.
What is your political affiliation?
Um, Republican.
You can't have one.
Wait! Wait a minute! I meant... Democrat?
What kind of Democrat?
Uh, um, I haven't given it that much thought. I like the ways things are, just let the politicians take care of everything. I suppose I'm just a liberal.
You may have one. Move to Window 6 for your ammo prescription.
Get one gun ownership permit for every four "mental deficients" you turn in.
Voted for Trump? What more proof is needed? Twelve months in a reeducation camp MIGHT get you some consideration, but only if you opted for the shock treatments.
No doubt this is why the ‘opioid’ crisis was created - US government are the ones who are FUCKING sick !!
Arrest them !!!
What if I shoot you with your own guns?
What if I nuke you with your own nukes?
I'm tired of hearing about gun control. All I need is a rope, and all I'm doing is wrapping it slowly around your neck choking you ever so slightly until you're dead. Just watch. You can have all the guns you want you fcking bitch," I am "strangling you. I am, you bitch whore. The bitch whore west will just die like that and you won't see it coming.
Someone needs a blanket party. Anyone got soap?
You're dying so slowly, you male slut whore. You faggot, you have no clue the power you're against. I'll run a circle around you in a bat of an eye lash you fcking faggot.
edgy
I'll just blow your asses away with your own guns you ass pumping faggots. I've been around too many millennium to tolerate you. And if I really have to get dirty, I will get in your head and force you to throw yourself off a building. But one way or another I will kill you.
daddy?
Some say.
Apparently, Ezra Pound was held in a cage outside in Italy until he went crazy. Then they took him to America, to a court which marked him as officially crazy. Then they locked him in a mental institution.
Because they did not want the public to hear what he would have to say in an open court, defending himself against treason charges.
Ezra was right about some things and wrong about others, but either way, he was due his day in court. Unalienable means Unalienable.
Pound named the jew and they broke him on the wheel
If you still fall for the red-team/blue-team crap, I wouldn't worry - you're not much of a threat to the rulers anyway!
Truth be told, false psychiatric hospitalizations, parallel-construction jobs and outright frame-ups are already happening regularly. That most people are unaware of this speaks to its effectiveness. You didn't think this surveillance state was erected for no reason, did you? Zersetzung is a word you'll be hearing more and more (barring WWIII). They provoke and provoke, and if you react, you play right into their hands. You have to sit there and take it. There are some ruthless, evil bastards in charge, but they aren't stupid. Underestimate them at your own peril! The Stasi-types in the national security apparatus want the true maniacs on the streets where their violent inclinations can be kindled and focused toward their own ends. The goal, namely: solidifying total control over the populace and eradicating our few remaining freedoms!
I have personally known a few psychiatrists/psychologists and they were some of the most fucked-up people I ever met. The power these morons are given is scary.
I knew a PhD candidate psychologist who wanted to work in prisons so she could get banged by prisoners. How I know this, is a long story.
A friend, seriously, questioned the method to diagnose lyme disease and ended up in the gulag. They released her, only, when she signed a paper agreeing that there was no such thing as chronic lyme disease. Think it can't happen? It's, probably, happening, quietly, all over America.
Lyme is one of the biggest conspiracies out there. Most people have no idea it was enhanced at Plum Island to be a biological weapon. The book Lab 257 details many accidental releases of such weapons. Insane......
The only fucking way to cure the cancer of bad government is at the end of a gun barrel.
They keep trying to fool me with Elton John on the radio. They say me and Elton should talk it over. It might be a good idea. It is probably a grand idea.
This is what I have said all along: Who is it that gets to define what mental illness is. For the great unwashed to question the illuminated, there must be something wrong with you. I have been saying for years now they would use the cover of mental illness to strip us of our Second Amendment rights. Have you ever been to rehab for drug or alcohol addiction? Ever treated for depression or anxiety? Doesn't matter that it was twenty years ago and you are fine now, a precedent has been established. You know what they say: Once an alcoholic, always an alcoholic. Or how about that 1040 you returned ten years ago that was audited and found to be in arrears? Yes, you paid it, but it raises the question: Is this person a tax resistor? Do you have an old arrest record from being at a political demonstration or event like: Occupy Wall Street, riots related to the Rodney King or similar type of rallies? Anti-war rallies? End the Fed? See what I mean? Here is our future unless we stop these psychopaths:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CBqjZX6FjE
The Baker Act, America's communist Gulag
Well then, at least we won't ever have to worry about the Left being able to arm themselves.