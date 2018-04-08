'Markets Message Indicator' Signals "Proceed With Caution"

With the S&P 500 hovering at its 200-day moving-average critical technical support and down for the 4th week of the last 6 (including the first quarterly loss in over two years), signs of stress are cropping up across all asset classes as Leuthold Weeden Capital's Jim Paulsen exposes with his "Markets Message Indicator."
As Bloomberg reports, the index, which tracks five different data points: how the stock market is performing relative to the bond market, cyclical stocks relative to defensive stocks, corporate bond spreads, the copper-to-gold price ratio, and a U.S. dollar index - with the goal of being a proxy for broad market stress.
“Perhaps the Markets Message Indicator peak in January will prove only temporary. However, its current warning comes when the indicator is near the peaks of 2000 and 2007,” Paulsen wrote in a note to clients this week.
“That is, it suggests investor confidence and aggressiveness ‘across all financial markets’ is nearly as pronounced today as it was at the last two major stock market tops.”
What is perhaps most worrisome is the recent "chaos" in the stock markets has barely made a dent in the level of excessive exuberance based on this index.
“Historically, this indicator has not been infallible, but its periodic cautionary advice has been extraordinary since at least 2000,” Paulsen wrote.
“At a minimum, equity investors should not limit their attention simply to the struggles and messages coming from the stock market. Rather, chatter from all financial markets should be considered and currently they are jointly whispering to ‘proceed with caution!’”
Caution indeed.
Comments
I can't say what the stock market is going to do, but I'm pretty confident the overall economy is headed for contraction.
Not enough people learned their lessons in 2008. They've not only failed to build up savings, but they've gorged on the past ten years of easy credit. The majority of Americans lack money for discretionary spending or saving - they're at their limit and it takes everything they've got to service their existing debt. The credit expansion cycle is dead.
The Fed can reverse course and jam yet more money into the maw of the financial system, and that may keep financial assets from tanking, but it won't help the broad economy. As Freeshitter eloquently puts it, "Niggas are broke."
Monday morning starts off red, and finishes green, courtesy of the Plunge Protection Team!
Lunch will be short.... and at the desk.
It took from 6/07 to 2/09 for the last crash to finish, about 18 months. So only 14 months until things go the other way!
I agree with this analysis. We knew it was going to happen, eventually. Anyone that can't make their note(s) is going to be in trouble.
And caution produces?
If QE Infinity doesn't fix it, look for Congress to nationalise the Fed and print enough to get re-elected. Works every time. Free stuff has overruled war crimes and everything else since we've been walking upright and making governments.
And have they adjusted these metrics for CB asset purchases? I'll turn bearish when the total global CB balance sheet begins to decrease in nominal value. I'm not going short only to get my ass handed to me by CTRL+P in overdrive.
More doomish chartporn. At this point a contrarian would say "time to BUY".
How about I proceed with Goldman Suchs money? Thatd be great wouldn't it? Then I can proceed with wanton recklessness.