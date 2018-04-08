"Massive Explosions" Heard Above Syria Amid Reports Of Fighter Jets Aistrikes; Pentagon Denies

Update: confusion, of course. According to Syria's TV channels, there has been an "aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”. Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement.

SENIOR U.S OFFICIAL SAYS NO TRUTH TO REPORTS OF ANY U.S. STRIKES AGAINST ASSAD BASES IN SYRIA

BREAKING: U.S. officials: The United States is not carrying out airstrikes in Syria — The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2018

Which suggests that Israel (and/or France) may have taken the initiative to bomb Syria on its (their) own, although it is unclear if with or without Trump's blessing:

Pro-regime Syrian channel reports: “an aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”. Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement. pic.twitter.com/Y2QYr6S5Pt — Ola Salem (@Ola_Salem) April 9, 2018

Syrians claim the US is bombing; Pentagon denies. pic.twitter.com/sNeQjzZB6S — David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) April 9, 2018

An interesting IDF tweet from February suggests Israel has had its eye on T4 for a while: "For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor."

For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor. pic.twitter.com/U9H33vDF4O — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 10, 2018

And yes... France:

#BREAKING Trump, Macron vow 'strong, joint response' to suspected Syria gas attack — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile a Syrian military source said "several fatalities" resulted from missile strikes on T4, according to pro-Assad media.

Military source says several fatalities and casualties resulted in the missile attack on T4, according to pro-regime TV. pic.twitter.com/DzoMuhBKI8 — Ola Salem (@Ola_Salem) April 9, 2018

* * *

Multiple so far unconfirmed reports are coming in of a Sunday night air raid over Eastern Homs targeting several military facilities in Syria, including explosions at Syria's Tiyas Military Airbase (also known as T-4), as well as Al Sin and Al Shoryaat air bases.

The unconfirmed reports follow footage of jets crossing through Lebanon, while there are also reports that U.S. warships have fired cruise missiles.

Breaking: Massive explosions heard in eastern #Homs after unknown jets enter from Lebanon https://t.co/lc5UPFid1L #Syria — Al-Masdar News (@TheArabSource) April 9, 2018

Local source confirms that a huge explosion shook the perimeter of the city of #Homs caused by aerial bombardment by the #Israel-i Air Force to military locations, crossing through the Lebanese airspace minutes ago.#Syria #Lebanon #USA #Iran #Russia pic.twitter.com/C9wWixECE1 — Eva J. Koulouriotis (@evacool_f) April 9, 2018

#BREAKING: Syrian Air Defences Open up moments ago reports of S-200 launchers firing multiple missiles at targets flying over Syria and Lebanon — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) April 9, 2018

Reports of airstrikes against T4 airbase in central Syria. Base was one of Russia's primary operations centres during anti-ISIS campaign. Likely to still host some Russian equipment, possibly personnel. — Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) April 9, 2018

Syrian state TV has confirmed the strike on the T4 airbase:

Syrian state TV confirms the strike on the T4 airbase https://t.co/JvpA9ov34c — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) April 9, 2018

Syrian State media says that air defenses are responding to missile attack on military airbase in Homs countryside. Others saying it's T4 military airbase.

Syrian State media https://t.co/A7yy5SUx8g says that air defenses are responding to missile attack on military airbase in Homs countryside. Others saying it's T4 military airbase. pic.twitter.com/VRsFAQ2XSH — Malachy Browne (@malachybrowne) April 9, 2018

The alleged strikes on Syria come on the heels of word that the White House has been close to a decision on whether to hit Syria after last night's reported chemical weapons attack in Douma.

Developments are racing on #Syria :

•Aircrafts crossing Lebanon

•White House meeting now

•UNSC tomorrow

Our update https://t.co/mBYiBnGRQY — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2018

I’m told the White House is close to a decision on whether to hit #Syria after last night’s #Douma CW attack.



Principals meeting (incl. #Bolton) tonight will be presented w. an expansive list of potential targets; mostly military, intel & suspected munitions & CW infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/1weN7gTbS8 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 8, 2018

Earlier on Sunday President Trump tweeted that the Syrian government will "pay a price" for the reported chemical attacks.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, according to a WSJ reporter covering DC, Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that US has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria.

Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that US has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria. — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) April 9, 2018

Adding to the confusion, are reports that at least some of the aircraft above Syria have been "identified" as Israeli, although the IDF has yet to indicate, or confirm, it is conducting an offensive attack on Syria.