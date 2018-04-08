"Massive Explosions" Heard Above Syria Amid Reports Of Fighter Jets Aistrikes; Pentagon Denies

Update: confusion, of course. According to Syria's TV channels, there has been an "aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”. Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement.
- SENIOR U.S OFFICIAL SAYS NO TRUTH TO REPORTS OF ANY U.S. STRIKES AGAINST ASSAD BASES IN SYRIA
BREAKING: U.S. officials: The United States is not carrying out airstrikes in Syria— The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2018
Which suggests that Israel (and/or France) may have taken the initiative to bomb Syria on its (their) own, although it is unclear if with or without Trump's blessing:
Pro-regime Syrian channel reports: “an aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”. Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement. pic.twitter.com/Y2QYr6S5Pt— Ola Salem (@Ola_Salem) April 9, 2018
Syrians claim the US is bombing; Pentagon denies. pic.twitter.com/sNeQjzZB6S— David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) April 9, 2018
An interesting IDF tweet from February suggests Israel has had its eye on T4 for a while: "For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor."
For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor. pic.twitter.com/U9H33vDF4O— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 10, 2018
And yes... France:
#BREAKING Trump, Macron vow 'strong, joint response' to suspected Syria gas attack— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 9, 2018
Meanwhile a Syrian military source said "several fatalities" resulted from missile strikes on T4, according to pro-Assad media.
Military source says several fatalities and casualties resulted in the missile attack on T4, according to pro-regime TV. pic.twitter.com/DzoMuhBKI8— Ola Salem (@Ola_Salem) April 9, 2018
* * *
Multiple so far unconfirmed reports are coming in of a Sunday night air raid over Eastern Homs targeting several military facilities in Syria, including explosions at Syria's Tiyas Military Airbase (also known as T-4), as well as Al Sin and Al Shoryaat air bases.
The unconfirmed reports follow footage of jets crossing through Lebanon, while there are also reports that U.S. warships have fired cruise missiles.
@MedawarLana— Tontonaoun (@Tontonaoun1) April 9, 2018
الكفور كسروان pic.twitter.com/oSDkppfcg0
سكان محليون في #حمص يرصدون خرق الصواريخ الاميركية لسماء المدينة في استهداف لمطار التيفور العسكري @OdayBasha #سوريا #اميركا pic.twitter.com/2fQmXjUoDC— Lana Medawar (@MedawarLana) April 9, 2018
Breaking: Massive explosions heard in eastern #Homs after unknown jets enter from Lebanon https://t.co/lc5UPFid1L #Syria— Al-Masdar News (@TheArabSource) April 9, 2018
Local source confirms that a huge explosion shook the perimeter of the city of #Homs caused by aerial bombardment by the #Israel-i Air Force to military locations, crossing through the Lebanese airspace minutes ago.#Syria #Lebanon #USA #Iran #Russia pic.twitter.com/C9wWixECE1— Eva J. Koulouriotis (@evacool_f) April 9, 2018
#BREAKING: Syrian Air Defences Open up moments ago reports of S-200 launchers firing multiple missiles at targets flying over Syria and Lebanon— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) April 9, 2018
Reports of airstrikes against T4 airbase in central Syria. Base was one of Russia's primary operations centres during anti-ISIS campaign. Likely to still host some Russian equipment, possibly personnel.— Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) April 9, 2018
Syrian state TV has confirmed the strike on the T4 airbase:
Syrian state TV confirms the strike on the T4 airbase https://t.co/JvpA9ov34c— Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) April 9, 2018
Syrian State media says that air defenses are responding to missile attack on military airbase in Homs countryside. Others saying it's T4 military airbase.
Syrian State media https://t.co/A7yy5SUx8g says that air defenses are responding to missile attack on military airbase in Homs countryside. Others saying it's T4 military airbase. pic.twitter.com/VRsFAQ2XSH— Malachy Browne (@malachybrowne) April 9, 2018
The alleged strikes on Syria come on the heels of word that the White House has been close to a decision on whether to hit Syria after last night's reported chemical weapons attack in Douma.
Developments are racing on #Syria :— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2018
•Aircrafts crossing Lebanon
•White House meeting now
•UNSC tomorrow
Our update https://t.co/mBYiBnGRQY
I’m told the White House is close to a decision on whether to hit #Syria after last night’s #Douma CW attack.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 8, 2018
Principals meeting (incl. #Bolton) tonight will be presented w. an expansive list of potential targets; mostly military, intel & suspected munitions & CW infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/1weN7gTbS8
Earlier on Sunday President Trump tweeted that the Syrian government will "pay a price" for the reported chemical attacks.
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
Meanwhile, according to a WSJ reporter covering DC, Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that US has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria.
Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that US has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria.— Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) April 9, 2018
Adding to the confusion, are reports that at least some of the aircraft above Syria have been "identified" as Israeli, although the IDF has yet to indicate, or confirm, it is conducting an offensive attack on Syria.
Comments
WWIII HAS BEGUN.
So much for draining the swamp.
In reply to WWIII HAS BEGUN. by Bunker Boy
Buckle up
In reply to So much for draining the… by manofthenorth
The Neocon Zionist Plan for an Apocalyptic War in the Mideast
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/04/false-flag-chemical-attack-in-do…
___
President Trump Used By Neocon Zionists To Trigger Armageddon
In reply to Buckle up by Hapa
Trump, you are a disgusting pile of garbage.
You're a mass murderer, as awful as Obama and Bush II and both Clintons.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
John Bolton has just entered the saloon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yqoO9pQk2o
In reply to Trump, you are a disgusting… by directaction
FUCK YOU TRUMP. YOU ARE THE FUCKING SWAMP.
The Orange Joo is nothing but a Zio Fuck.
In reply to John Bolton by Zer0head
If the reports are true, I wouldn't want to be a US grunt in Eastern Syria.
In reply to FUCK YOU TRUMP. YOU ARE THE… by Truther
Why see if this obvious horseshit is true! Nah. Just start bombing.
BOLTON.
In reply to If the reports are true, I… by johngaltfla
Thump Is Just Delivering On everything He Didn't Promise...
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
So it's now possibly Israel? Israel, the US....what's the difference - two biggest terrorist nations in the world today? The former is supported and funded by the latter. And nothing that one does the other isn't aware and in agreement of.
In reply to Thump wants Orange Clouds… by BaBaBouy
I didn’t know Israel fought its own wars.....
In reply to Israel, the US....what's the… by beemasters
I agree...Israhell likely managed to get France to do it this time.
This would confirm the gas attack was either a hoax or a false flag. They wouldn't wait for any investigation.
In reply to I didn’t know Israel fought… by IridiumRebel
TRUMP: doing Israhell's bidding...
TIME to get rid of Israhell,
soon they're about to set the ENTIRE Middle East on Fire
In reply to I agree...they likely… by beemasters
The Associated Press✔@AP
BREAKING: U.S. officials: The United States is not carrying out airstrikes in Syria
>>>10:09 PM<<< - Apr 8, 2018
There's going to be a bunch of anti-Trumper's or Alinky Media-types with shit on their face.
Again ;-)
In reply to Trump doing Israhell's… by beepbop
Evil Empire showing Syria the price of disobediance.
Syria wanted to build a pipeline. DeepState America Zio and Euro lackeys will genocidally psychopathically destroy a nation who wont submit
God bless Putin, and Trump.
America ruins the world to rule it.
In reply to The Associated Press✔@AP… by nmewn
I don't even know what that is supposed to mean, don't you think we should wait for confirmation of French munitions? ;-)
In reply to Evil Empire showing Syria… by strannick
"Proof/Confirmation"...why?...What actually occurred doesn't matter...it's the seriousness of the accusation to which we must instantly respond!
In reply to I don't even know what that… by nmewn
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, where damming Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG attacks.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG attack.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to "Proof/Confirmation"...why?… by FireBrander
They must have something on Bolton -- AV, pix, whatever.
That's why he is so eager for this war.
http://www.lookingglassnews.org/viewstory.php?storyid=6769
https://www.counterpunch.org/2005/08/04/john-bolton-s-new-international…
In reply to "Proof/Confirmation"...why?… by FireBrander
The "bad" cop beat the suspect.
Jizzrael IS the capitol of the Jew Ess Ayy.
In reply to The Associated Press✔@AP… by nmewn
Fake News anyone?
What a bunch of dweebs.
God farted, you all get hysterical and it’s Trump’s fault.
France? Really?
C’mon.
Film at eleven.
In reply to The "bad" cop beat the… by Mr Hankey
Neither France nor Israel would do this without knowing Uncle Sam(uel) had their back.
Putin's credibility is on the line here. If the Russians do not respond then it'll be open season on Assad.
In reply to … by macholatte
France is part of the European Deep State coalition. Since Trump is anti-deep state, they can, will, do, and have acted against his wishes.
Putin's credibility is already assured, as he now has jets on active patrol. No open season. A good, strong, measured response, as we have (or should) come to expect from the Russians.
In reply to Neither France nor Israel… by BigJim
"Anti deep state"
Cap'n "I get the shakes & sweats if I'm out of Jew York too long" Cheeto.
" hopium is a hell of a drug....
- Rick James
.
In reply to France is part of the… by tmosley
They do the bidding of the banksters. None of them dare to defy.
In reply to Neither France nor Israel… by BigJim
"A Syrian military source was quoted as saying air defenses shot down eight missiles fired at the base, where defense analysts say there are large deployments of Russian forces, and where jets fly regular sorties to strike rebel-held areas." (Reuters)
Perhaps the US didn't want to be responsible for - again - killing Russians on the ground. So they got the joos and frenchies to do it.
In reply to Neither France nor Israel… by BigJim
Just JSA's foreign policy since ww2.
Skankles was ready out-of -the - box ,but the program will continue with or without Trump.
In reply to … by macholatte
breaking: they’re professional LIARS.
In reply to The Associated Press✔@AP… by nmewn
...Again ;-)...
Agreed, but only if "true"
jmo
In reply to The Associated Press✔@AP… by nmewn
The Dems just won the midterms. Not like it mattered anyway, Trump just proved he is just another swamp creature.
Question... If we weren't there, would this gassing have taken place either literally or allegedly...? Nope... way to keep the killing going Donald...
In reply to I agree...they likely… by beemasters
Does it really matter anymore? The US presidency is rigged. Trump was chosen to start the war and Hillary will be chosen to be the savior and clean up the mess. The Simpsons have already spoken.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXcYMvzZ7jk
In reply to The Dems just won the… by wren
The dems were only in agreement with Trump about attacking Syria. Let's see if they refuse to allow quorum in congress over this. I doubt that they will.
In reply to The Dems just won the… by wren
Please let it be France; the freshly minted French "immigrants" response will be very entertaining.
In reply to I agree...they likely… by beemasters
And futures are still green... hmmm...
Guess the heat needs to be turned up!
In reply to I agree...they likely… by beemasters
They have shown little reluctance to use their air power on their neighbors. Ground invasions are much less common.
In reply to I didn’t know Israel fought… by IridiumRebel
Am I to believe Macron finally dropped his nutz?
/////
Don't get upset, just checkin how many Frenchies we have onboard tonight ;-)
In reply to They have shown little… by tmosley
"Am I to believe Macron finally dropped his nutz" right into the swamps drain hole causing a bigly overflow ?
yes.
In reply to Am I to believe Macron… by nmewn
Sooo, I can count you as a Le Pen supporter then? ;-)
In reply to "Am I to believe Macron… by curbjob
Macron is a psychopath. A male version of Hillary Clinton. Macron is full of himself and needs to be brought down a peg or two.
In reply to "Am I to believe Macron… by curbjob
The French were the ones that lead the charge into Libya, if you will recall.
In reply to Am I to believe Macron… by nmewn
I would love to see the Syrian Army/Hezbollah go mano-a-mano w/ the French Army.
In reply to The French were the ones… by tmosley
Stay tuned, but it might not be mano-a-mano style - instead maybe expect explosives, traps, ambushes, sniping, and the occasional raid. Asymmetric
In reply to I would love to see the… by Juggernaut x2
I'm guessing his ball sack is still empty
In reply to Am I to believe Macron… by nmewn
Nah, it's packed full of soybeans and flax seed.
In reply to I'm guessing his ball sack… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
By the way, everybody knows by now that soy is high in feminizing chemicals, but not many know that soy is only number two in that respect. FLAX is FAAAAAAR worse, with approximately 10x the amount of feminizing phytoestrogens as soy (which is number two).
I had actually thought I was allergic to the stuff, my reaction was so severe when I tried it. STAY AWAY.
In reply to Nah, it's packed full of… by tmosley
Do you believe that he, or any bankster puppet, even had them to drop?
In reply to Am I to believe Macron… by nmewn
That's probably how the Russians see things.
In reply to Israel, the US....what's the… by beemasters
THE SO CALLED "NEW TESTAMENT" IS NOTHING BUT A DOCUMENT OF CONTEMPT TOWARDS THE JOOISH FOLK
*********************************************
SHAME ON ALL OF YOU FOR DENIGRATING THE JOOS...YOU SPAWN...GET A LIFE...MAYBE 20 MILL JOOS IN THE WORLD OUT OF 7 BILLION? ARE U KIDDING ME? ALL THIS FOCUS AT THE U.N.--ALL THIS HATRED? WHAT THE F IS WRONG WITH YOU?...YOU FILTH...LOOK DEEP DEEP WITHIN YOURSELF...JESUS WAS A JOO, SO WHY NOT YOU?
*******************************
Teaching of Contempt Primary Source Sampler
https://www.bc.edu/content/dam/files/research_sites/cjl/texts/.../conte…
**********************************
The Christian Teaching of Contempt for Jews and Judaism: A Primary Source Sampler. Introduction. The debate over the Mel Gibson movie, The Passion of the Christ, has made it clear that most Christians simply are not aware of the history of Christian anti-Jewish teachings. These teachings were conveyed in several ways ...
Jules Isaac - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jules_Isaac
********************************************
Jules Isaac was “a well known and highly respected Jewish historian in France with an impressive career in the world of education” by the time World War II began. Internationally, Isaac was most well known for his tireless work after the War in the field of Jewish-Christian relations, culminating in his decisive key role in the ...
Life · Career · Judaeo-Christian relations · Death and legacy
The teaching of contempt returns | David Brog | The Blogs | The Times ...
blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-teaching-of-contempt-returns/
********************************************
Mar 27, 2014 - They recognized that centuries of negative Christian teachings about Jews and Judaism likely helped predispose Europe towards Hitler's racial anti-Semitism. ... It is agonizing to discover that the church's teaching of contempt [for the Jews] was a major ingredient that made possible the monstrous policy of ...
The Passion of the Christ -The Teaching of Contempt | Cosmic Navigator
https://cosmicnavigator.com/.../2004-02-01-the-passion-of-christ-the-te…..
In reply to Israel, the US....what's the… by beemasters
Jesus was a Hebrew Jew. For which the Ashkenazi Kazharians are not .
Jesus was not a Zionist. And that's what the Ashkenazi European Jew is.
In reply to THE SO CALLED "NEW TESTAMENT… by Richard640