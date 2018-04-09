GEFIRA: In 2020, German Society Will Start Collapsing

The next crisis is just a couple of years away, and Germany will be its largest victim. Economies grow, driven by capital and labour. The ECB monetary policy is currently providing the German economy with enough funds, but the country is experiencing a catastrophic lack of youth, and its ageing labour force is not being replaced as a result of which workforce is already in short supply.
Since the German population is declining at a staggering pace, before the end of the century there will only be 22 million indigenous Germans left. Currently the working population has already begun to shrink. This drop is still moderate compared to what will come after 2020. The disappearing of the nation that has just begun will have catastrophic consequences. The German government recorded a large budget surplus last year, a sign that the authorities are not willing or able to invest in their own country. Germany lacks health care professionals, road construction workers and teachers, but allocating more tax money to this sector makes no sense because there are simply no people available. For that reason road construction sites have come to a standstill and road maintenance is postponed. In order to find consumers and labourers, the German industry is investing in new factories abroad.
In the past, the German economy was able to attract employees from Southern, Eastern and Central Europe, but at present the demographic situation in states such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and Poland – which have long provided Germany with workforce – has worsened, so for all practical purposes these sources of labour have all but dried out. Poland for instance has lost a large number of young people to the West European labour market and the loss has not been made good because of extremely low fertility.The financial sector depends on a growing economy, but – apart from periods of temporary increase – there is no significant growth, and banks have to unwind their positions by selling their assets and returning cash to their clients. When the ageing population tries to sell its investments – stocks, obligations or companies – after 2020 they will find a declining working age population that is willing and able to buy these assets. It is already difficult for German business owners to find successors.
The shrinkage of the consumer base affects adversely the automotive industry. This is being partly remedied by providing immigrants with handouts. The profitability of the German automotive industry depends on China, a country with the fastest growing car market. Germans, however, are only allowed to have plants in China as joint ventures with Chinese partners. As President Trump rightly noticed, German car sales come at a cost which is the transfer of knowledge. Within a couple of years, the Chinese, adopting the Japanese model, will have developed their own car industry, supplanting Volkswagen and BMW from the world markets.
The German society is like most of the Western communities heavily indebted. The growing pension obligation makes German debt obligation in the long run unsustainable. The German economy is facing the same problems as the Japanese economy, which has not grown for twenty years. Japan, Italy, and Spain (the world’s third, ninth and fourteenth economies) are experiencing the demographic winter with all attendant problems. Germany, the world’s fourth largest economy, is next in line.
Academic economists are still blind to what demographers can easily see: after 200 years of continuous growth, the population in the industrial world is decreasing. To put it simply: you cannot have your economy twice as big while at the same time having your population twice as small. Even if productivity quadrupled, there would still be too few consumers of goods and services.
In conclusion, Germany’s problems will only start to accelerate after 2020 when every year the working age population will be reduced by 400 thousand people; by 2028 this number will amount to three-quarters of a million. The disappearance of the German nation will entail the next systemic crisis.
Comments
They can't even get rid of Merkel. Germany's ultimate destruction has been planned for a long time.
Hooton plan
"Germany Must Perish" - Theodore Kaufmann
etc
A slowly falling populationis a net positive, and can be managed effectively.
Never consider mass immigration as a solution to perceived population growth “issues.”
In reply to They can't even get rid of… by Sy Kloine Bee
I suspect Germans won't cease to exist in Germany, but I do expect the next few years to get turbulent. I imagine the various Europeans solve this problem the way they have solved this same problem (being foreigners coming to a part of Europe not their own and expecting the domestic population to service them, adapt their culture, language, religion and belief system) every time its popped up going back Millennia -- Leichenberge.
The only thing left to be determined is:
a) What does "European" mean; and
b) Whose Leichen will compose said Berge?
Either way, I am not sticking around to find out. If this immigration and birth/death delta between the native population and our "neue Mitbürger" continues for the next five to ten years -- the gap will be too large to ever bridge and I'll set out for greener pastures with my family.
Congrats lefties! Chase off the educated and wealthy to import the poor and illiterate.
In reply to A slowly falling population… by TheSilentMajority
The flow of immigration to and from every country into Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
In reply to I suspect Germans won't… by Haus-Targaryen
Oh my...
has the author ever bothered to look beyond official labour stats? There are more than sufficient German youth and middle aged to fill all the vacant jobns that there will ever be for many years to come. IF, of course, you pay them an adequate compensation! Internships without pay, low paying pseudo-internships, low paying part-time jobs, useless "qualification measures" suck up tens of thousands of young people that could and would be willing to work fulll time in demanding, high qualification jobs with adequate pay.
Hint: a gazillion muslim africans who can barely speak a word outside their native tribal languages will never be able to fill the void but will instead be a huge drain on rsources and lead to esclating conflicts within society. Which is exactly why Soros, merkel and co want them in. Nothing better than to keep the lower and middle income strata busy fighting against the immigrants. Before they might start to fight the top 1 % and Soros and all the other thieves and thugs.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
EXACTLY....!!!! Those idiots believe that importing mass migrants will solve the problem. They're fools! First of all Merkel imports a completely different culture that despise the west and they must think only white people get old. The people they import will get old too....! They'd better get down to basics and promote the nuclear family, unity of men and women, and stop promoting alternative lifestyles and feminism!
In reply to A slowly falling population… by TheSilentMajority
Non-hispanic White-Americans experience EXACTLY the same decline, with the same average age of about 43.
The immigrants have either Ave. IQ80 (e.g. Arabs) or Ave. IQ70 (e.g .Somali), i.e. are for ever after Unemployable.
Still, Germans love Muslim becasue both are Fascist to the core by their own proud definitions.
Rapes are an integral part of it, and it is in particular not a problem in that LGBT country,
where the state-TV and schools are all Madrassas - NEVER mention the Bible or a word of truth.
The Rhineland & Berin are for LGBT and Muslims.
Islam is the imminent end-game of every Feudal-Vassal regime, i.e. muted population.
Feudalism is also named the Nanny-State.
Vassalism is the instituted cast of Snow-Flakes, who opt for ready-made solutions.
There's no more Academia, Research or essential Progress.
They are automatically proud of everything,
including their failed computer sector and its similar implications on their various products.
Germany lives on its utterly- & globally- rigged automotive industrial dominance,
thus the masses feel neither any existential stress, nor any need to compete.
In order to cover their tracks, they don't let ANYBODY born/raised/educated elsewehre
to partake in those organsations OEM (Bulkheads) and Suppliers (Struts) of this socioeconomic Rig alike.
...including not the Anglo-Americans who own that utterly defeated land in total till all perpetuities:
GM was kicked out of Germany/Europe last year, being forced to sell Opel/Vauxhall to Peugeot,
on which the small Daimlers (A&B Class) and some small BMWs (X1 & 2-Series) seem to be based.
Autoland is National-Socialist utter mutiny against Democracy/Freedom,
and is backed by the CIA's department named the EU.
FEMINISM == GENOCIDE, yet LGBT Germans only care for their immediate private comfort & style,
pretending and extending exactly like the Americans and Brits do.
Consumerism & LGBT are fatal sins to any society,
yet the Feudals remain utterly indifferent for all but themselves.
In reply to A slowly falling population… by TheSilentMajority
Nature has its mysterious ways:
When everyone agrees it generally happens differently.
In reply to They can't even get rid of… by Sy Kloine Bee
sympathy nil
In reply to They can't even get rid of… by Sy Kloine Bee
They have made too expensive to have children in Germany.
My direct taxes are about 50%. Then add 20% to anything I purchase, the taxation rate is closer to 70%.
Add day to day expenses, debt servicing (because the euro is debt based) and there is little free money around for people to afford a big family. So 2 kids it is.
Unless you're a moron of course. I do the paying for you too.
In reply to They can't even get rid of… by Sy Kloine Bee
Yea, in a country of 80 million about the size of Montana with 28,000 industrial wind turbines defiling your landscape and charging exhoritant rates for the intermittent energy produced it's no wonder that you are FAILING!
In reply to They have made too expensive… by css1971
Well, look, Turks have no problem with that... and they don't even need to work... and for them having 8 children is no problem... LOL Germany is rich - only people put their standards ridiculously high - with so low credit rates - if you are smart - you can manage nicely - because of that Poles come there and stay with families, buy houses LOL Not being any engineers like Germans... Now imagine how f*d up tax system is in Poland if they escape to much radically different country and stay... In this world you don't need to own audi, you don't need to wear nike, you don't need to have a big house and you don't need university to become specialist (there is sych a thing internet it isn't yet that much censored by gov in germany to not be able to use it's miracles...).
In reply to They have made too expensive… by css1971
"Unless you're a moron of course. I do the paying for you too."
You call them morons, but you are the one slaving away to support them.
I'm not saying it's right, or that you are to blame, but let's face it, they have got the better of you. You need to get out or rebel.
In reply to They have made too expensive… by css1971
If you changed your name to Mohammed and get a second wife, won't Merkel give you 3,000 euros to breed or that only work if you are born on the Middle East or Afghanistan?
In reply to They have made too expensive… by css1971
They WON'T even get rid of Merkel
They get what they are voting for.
The islamification and end of German Germany.
Same with the Brits, French, Swedes - the lot.
Utter stupidity and brainwashing.
We (not me) vote for our own genocide.
In reply to They can't even get rid of… by Sy Kloine Bee
What defense did they have against the brainwashing and self-hatred, the culture of shame? It was imposed on them by the victors of WW2. A people can only survive and thrive if they love themselves.
Recently, Poland has taken the opposite direction with regards to WW2 historiography, and not surprisingly, migrant policy. I predict their country will survive for a long time.
In reply to They WON'T even get rid of… by mog
Most of the real German men followed Hitler into death and left the cucks to be ruled by women.
In reply to What defense did they have… by Sy Kloine Bee
Theodore Kaufmann, the Nazis used his and Count Coudenhoves statements to argue for their case.....
In reply to They can't even get rid of… by Sy Kloine Bee
Once the sex robots take over, there will be no children anywhere.
Europeons do not want to live in primitive muslim ruled ghettos or indeed zionist sewers as in USSA,constructed by evil, Satanic globalist elitist filth. However, Germans seem to have difficulty in shaking their beloved burden of hollow cost guilt in order to vote for the change that only the AfD "promises".
"Count" Richard Coudenhove Kalergi’s Plan outlined by Gerd Honsik “Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination, ... the elimination of nations by means of ethnic separatist movements or mass allogeneic (genetically dissimilar) immigration to create a multiethnic flock without quality, easily controllable by the ruling class. Kalergi characterized the multiethnic flock as cruel and unfaithful but maintained the elite must deliberately create them in order to achieve their own superiority: ‘Then the elite will first eliminate democracy – the rule of the people. Next, the elite will eliminate the people via miscegenation, thereby replacing the ruling white race with an easily controllable mestizo race. By abolishing the principle of equality of all before the law, avoiding and punishing any criticism of minorities, and protecting minorities with special laws, the masses will be suppressed.’'
"Count" Richard Coudenhove von Kalergi's genocidal screed "Practical Idealism" 1923 in PDF format (link below) is the original Austrian NAZI and his vile tome makes Onkel Adolf's "Mein Kampf" look like a bedtime story. This mutt laid the foundations for the abomination known as the EUSSR with its capital in the sewer Brussels, seat of the totalitarian Pedophile Politburo that runs the EUSSR for the banksters and satanists.
http://www.mediafire.com/file/vcpu7j7hakukmde/Coudenhove-Kalergi-Practic...
In reply to Once the sex robots take… by VAL THOR
What a pile of rubbish.
With more software and robots and AI; you want a fall in population because there will not be any jobs for people anyway.
The problem is the pensions for the old people.
But western governments will sort that problem out by promoting euthanasia on the basis that it is sociably unacceptable to be an economic burden and anyway life will be so low that a lot of people will be relieved with the idea of euthanasia.
Oh look boy here drank the globalist and ecofreak kool-aid!
Start by offing you own parents asshole.
In reply to What a pile of rubbish… by Cashboy
All according to the plan
If there were not so many fat, mouthy feminists, maybe men would become interested in them again. There are just too many women you would not want to wake up next to.
If you are unlucky and get caught by one of them, you can't escape, the legal system in every western country will ass rape you worse than a muslim ever could.
It is really not worth the trouble.
Good. Germans keep voting for globalists that ruin everything. They deserve what they get.
East and West Germany are united once again.
The end of the cold war.
A powerful combination of east and west Germany.
EU and its vassals .
Pinzar
Start paying Germans to have kids.
Real Germans.
Support German motherhood.
Stop paying immigrants to breed and paying them for motherhood.
All the German taxpayers are doing is paying for a replacement population - as planned.
Stop voting for Merkel.
Only chance you have is AfD.
You can't do that without discrimination - and even with that it is downhill solution... it only makes people lazy and zero productive. Yeah German problem is socialism and beaurocratic bisantium-like system. They tax people to death and tax anyone who wants to get richer - then transfer it to these who waste all of that money...
In reply to Start paying Germans to have… by mog
This about the EU and ECB not just Germany. When Dragi leaves office and their QE ends The crisis of the EU will go to anther level...
There are millions of unemployed in Europe. These countries also face demographic challenges but these people are in need of a job. Germany should not get these people to leave their countries but to bring the work to them. Move Germany factories there, appoint German managers, let profits stay in these countries and invest them there. And besides that all, many, many jobs will be automated in the near future. Just stop importing people with no skills and no willingness to integrate. And stop subsidizing them to breed. Subsidize your own offspring.
Yeah we all know it by now. Germany and the EU is fucked.
So where are the news in this news?
Invite ethnic European South Africans.
All of them. Don't be shy.
Africans hate their guts.
And they're all waiting to die anyways, they're just too close to realize it.
They invested in the City of Bell CA bonds
Im South African, my forefathers come from Grobleben, Tangermunde in Germany (My surname, Grobbelaar,originally Grobler, originated there), I have 2 degrees(IT and Economics), large stack of gold and silver. Germany has millions of ethnically historical Germans in South Africa, known to be honest hard workers. The demographic problem can be easily solved, but Muslim are seemingly in greater demand, than white South Africans with historical and ethnic/cultural ties.
Start preparing, I'd say. That is what I tell my friends in SA. Many of Dutch descent are also there and they start playing with the idea to resettle. The climate in Europe might not be agreeable to Afrikaners but you are welcome here.
In reply to Im South African, my… by Johangroza
Trumptard fantasy.