Petro-Yuan Is The Newest Weapon For The China-Russia-Iran Anti-USD Alliance

Pictured above, the currency symbols for the old Spanish peseta and the Chinese yuan. Maybe Baba Beijing can synthesize the two of them into a cooling looking petro-yuan logo.
After 25 years of dreams, planning, rumors and testing, the Chinese petro-yuan is now official. Right now, almost all global oil trade is conducted in US dollars, using two benchmark varieties of crude, West Texas Intermediate and North Sea Brent, as the industry standards. It is no accident that these two benchmarks are based on imperial crude, American and British, and the irony of this is surely not lost on Baba Beijing (China’s leadership).
China is not selling oil, so the petro-yuan is a futures purchase contract denominated in renminbi for the country to import the stuff. As the world’s biggest importer of hydrocarbons, Baba Beijing has long felt that pricing all its millions of tons of imports should be in its national currency. Why should China pay for Russian natural gas or Venezuelan crude in Western empire’s currency of global financial control, Uncle Sam’s greenback?
Opinions outside China range from being non-plussed, to claiming it is the most important news in modern financial history, but you would have to search far and wide in Eurangloland (NATO, EU, Israel, Australia and New Zealand) and its heavily censored and suppressed media, to see for yourself. Outside the obligatory statement of fact in financial outlets like the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg, silence from the West’s mainstream media is deafening, as this screenshot below shows, when searching the topic. Only one mainstream article showed up on page #1 of the web search and that was CNBC from 2017. Even just looking for “petro-yuan” gives identical results. It’s a Western media black hole.
The West’s censorship and suppression of news that reports the truth about China, Russia and Iran is lethally effective. Hitler called it the Big Lie. Eurangloland learned from a master.
Both end points on the above range of ideas are probably exaggerated. But, the fact that any global oil seller can now buy non-US dollar oil contracts is momentous, for sure. In 1971, Richard Nixon took the US dollar off the gold standard and got OPEC to restrict global hydrocarbon sales to greenbacks. Thus, overnight, the world’s reserve currency was pure fiat money, which is still being kept propped up by the need for the world economy to buy dollars, in order to purchase the most strategic commodity on earth. Here are two ranges of opinion on Nixon’s decision (from this to this).
Many people don’t want to acknowledge that their decision to switch from the US dollar to the euro, by Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, had a lot to do with their countries being invaded, plundered, destroyed, and then they being killed in a highly humiliating and public fashion. In both cases, once they made the switch, it was just months before they were sacked.
Other, more powerful oil producers have already ditched the greenback, but Western empire only knows how to prey on weaker states, like Grenada, Panama, Serbia, Africa and the like. Iran has already stopped using the US dollar, as has Russia with China, which helps explain the West’s vociferous, self-defeating illegal sanctions and embargos on them.
Both Iran and Russia make Uncle Sam brown the backside of his red-white-and-blue bloomers, as well as for the Zionist state of Israel. I don’t even have to mention Eurangloland’s white knuckle fear of China. The China-Russia-Iran anti-dollar alliance versus the West is causing the latter’s elites to suffer from extreme geopolitical dysentery. Vulnerable, and it has to be said gullible Iraq and Libya, yes – but this towering trio not so much, as they are two of the world’s biggest petro-exporters next door to the biggest importer, and all are armed to the teeth with high-tech military hardware. When you look at the map below, it graphically shows how ridiculous it is for these three players to do business in dollars. New York and Washington are so far, far away.
Whatcha gonna do about it, Eurangloland? There’s not a damn this you can do, short of destroying humanity and the world. Sadly, there are many psychopaths in Washington, Brussels, London and Paris who would prefer that, than accept imperial collapse.
As usual, you have to go outside the Great Western Firewall and its propaganda Big Lie, to see the real world. For those who want to delve deeper, RT has done an informative series of articles and the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has done a couple of good ones.
Comments
The map is missing many aligned countries, for instance, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Qatar, Korea, Philippines, Pakistan, Burma, Azerbaijan, the rest of the SCO countries, like all the 'stans.
Soon they will join.
Oh, let's hope the final break from the dollar as a settlement fiat for international trading occurs soon, in shaa Allah.
The US$ is already dead anyway.
Petrodollar, another sacrifice for the survival of Israel, after the 1973 Yom Kipper War, Oil became the only effective weapon for Arabs against Zionist expansion. Time to tell the wall humpers to build a temple and jump off it.
We've weaponized the USD for decades. Let somebody else have a turn.
It is no coincidence that the man who orchestrated the petrodollar was Kissinger. The petrodollar is important for America, sure, but only in the sense that Americans are lucky enough to enjoy having the (current) currency of the bankers. To me, the only question that matters is whether the bankers decide to ditch the US dollar reserve currency system in favor of some global basket currency, or if they decide the dollar is worth fighting for because other countries are not willing to let them continue printing currency for their own benefit. Only the owners know where this stands.
china imports 7-8 million barrels of oil/day (bpd). at 60 dollars a can that's 420mil dollars/day taken out of the petrodollar column. it may not seem like much but a system that depends upon dollar expansion for sustenance this is a death blow.
it won't just be China buying oil on this exchange. Also, with China a major importer of Saudi oil you can bet the kingdom will be divesting those sales from the petrodollar and use the petroyuan. The petroyuan is the number one reason China and Russia are irritating the zio-cons. Their precious lever of control is being diminished.
In reply to china imports 7-8 million… by besnook
Sorry, Saker. Old News.
Maybe old news, but for most of the planet, ultimately, good news!
