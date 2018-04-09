Russia's Richest Billionaires Lost Over $16 Billion Today

It was not a great day to be a Russian billionaire...
After Washington unleashed yet another round of sanctions, this time targeting the Oligarch class, Russian stocks plunged the most since 2014, Russian bond spreads blew out the most since 2000, and the Ruble plunged most since Jan 2015
But it was the richest Russians that suffered the most as Bloomberg reports the combined net worth of the country’s wealthiest people fell by $16 billion Monday -- erasing all of their year-to-year gains -- following last week’s U.S.-imposed sanctions.
Not all the Russian billionaires were hit equally though.
All but one of the 27 Russian tycoons listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost money, led by Siberian nickel miner Vladimir Potanin, whose fortune declined $2.25 billion.
As RusLetter.com reports, the condition of the billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who fell under personal US sanctions, is rapidly declining. Based on the rating of the richest people of the planet according to Forbes (real time) version at 18:00 Moscow time, it decreased by $ 957 million and in real time is $ 5.3 billion. This was due to a sharp drop on the background of En + London stock exchange by 20% - to $ 9.6 per share.
In addition to Deripaska, six more participants of the Forbes list were also hit: they themselves were included in the new list of sanctions, as well as 12 of their companies. Suleiman Kerimov's fortunes decreased (by $ 244 million to $ 6.6 billion) and Viktor Vekselberg's F 10 (by $ 41 million to $ 14.6 billion). The condition of Igor Rotenberg and Kirill Shamalov did not change, and Vladimir Bogdanov and Andrei Skoch even grew by $ 1 million and $ 8 million, respectively.
Before the publication of the "Kremlin report" in which the US authorities promised to name the main friends of Vladimir Putin, against whom restrictions must be imposed, the richest people in Russia were visibly nervous. When the "Kremlin report" was made public, it turned out that it fully coincides with the Russian part of the world ranking Forbes. The Russian billionaires were confused: "Will the sanctions be imposed for the entire Forbes list?" For some time everyone was waiting for new personal sanctions, but problems, as it turned out, do not threaten everyone.
On Friday, April 6, Washington said that now "Russian oligarchs will not have a chance to profit from the Russian corrupt system, they will not be isolated from the consequences of the destabilizing activity of their government." All assets of their assets in the US are frozen. Citizens of the United States are forbidden to enter into any business relations with them. More details about the seven billionaires who are under sanctions, via Forbes:
Viktor Vekselberg
Assessment of the state: $ 14.4 billion
Place in the world ranking: 89
Source of income: is the founder and chairman of the board of directors of the group "Renova". Now Vekselberg's main asset is investment in the Swiss company Sulzer, the manufacturer of pumping equipment. Previously owned assets in the "Sual Holding", the company Deripaska "Rusal" and "Rosneft"
For which he got on the sanctions list: "for bribing officials associated with the project for the production of electricity in Russia."
Andrey Skoch
Assessment of the state: $ 4.9 billion
Place in the world ranking: 404
Source of income: a share in USM Holdings (30%) owned by OOO Metalloinvest Managing Company is a large Russian mining and metals company specializing in steel production, as well as a share of Vnukovo airport shares (formally the shares of Skoca are held by his father, pensioner Vladimir Skoch).
For which I got on the sanctions list: "for being a State Duma deputy and having links with Russian organized criminal groups."
Suleiman Kerimov
State estimation: $ 6.4 billion
Place in the world ranking: 265
Source of income: the Kerimov family owns 83% of the shares in the largest Russian gold mining company Polyus, the international airport of Makhachkala
For which he got on the sanctions list: "for being associated with the Russian government, for money laundering and non-payment of taxes in the amount of 400 million euros for the purchase of villas in Cap d'Antibes".
Oleg Deripaska
Assessment of the state: $ 6.7 billion
Place in the world ranking: 248
Source of income: holding company En +, which owns blocks of shares of aluminum producer US Rusal and electricity company Eurosibenergo. En + Group is an energy company that is valued at $ 9.8 billion and is managed through the NG "Basic Element", which also fell under sanctions. Deripaska also controls the GAZ Group, Ingosstrakh, Basel Aero (airports in the Krasnodar Territory), and the Kuban agroholding
For which I got on the sanctions list: "for representing the interests of the Russian government, for money laundering, bribing officials and links with criminal groups."
Vladimir Bogdanov
Assessment of the state: $ 1.8 billion
Place in the world ranking: 1339
Source of income: a stake in Surgutneftegaz
For which he got on the sanctions list: "for being the general director and deputy chairman of the board of directors of Surgutneftegaz, the company contributed by the US sanctions service to the appropriate list."
Kirill Shamalov
Condition assessment: $ 1.4 billion
Place in the world ranking: 1650
Source of income: 3.88% stake in Sibur (17%, which he bought from Gennady Timchenko in 2014, in the spring of 2017 he sold Leonid Mikhelson)
For which he got on the sanctions list: "for working in the energy sector of the Russian economy and for marrying Katerina Tikhonova, who is considered Vladimir Putin's daughter (Bloomberg reported divorce in January), and for a loan from Gazprombank, which was sanctioned."
Igor Rothenberg
State estimation: $ 1.1 billion
Place in the world ranking: 1999
Source of income: 50% of the shares of RT-Invest Transportation Systems, operator of the Platon system for collection of heavy-duty vehicles, as well as 46.2% of the shares of the Tula Cartridge Plant and 79% of the shares of Gazprom Drilling, which he acquired from his father, Arkady Rothenberg
For which he got on the sanctions list: for his work "in the energy sector of the economy of the Russian Federation".
"REASON ON SANCTIONS LIST? Rich, Russian and with assests in the West, which we can brazenly steal or hold to ransom"
Fixed it.
That money didn't disappear- it just ended up in the pockets of some Wall St and City of London oligarchs- and some scumbag DC insiders got their cut.
In reply to "REASON ON SANCTIONS LIST?… by RationalLuddite
All the activity in the USA lately.
Is the western banking cartel getting desperate or not? Things were not looking good. Now they are beginning to stink.
Putin can outlast the USA if he keeps playing his cards the way he has been. Every time we lob those 10 million dollar a piece missiles in we dig our hole a little deeper. But if this does go to WW3 I can see it's pretty obvious Russia and China have quite a bit tougher citizens. Maybe we should take our chance and toss all the SJW's an M16 and tell them to go kill Ruskies. Then when they all come up missing send a thank you note.
In reply to That money didn't disappear-… by Juggernaut x2
Russia's Swamp Dwellers get kicked in the sack.
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
I like it when elites get ass-hammered. I am totally non-discriminatory in that regard. No favorites!
In reply to Russia's Swamp Dwellers get… by bluecollartrader
Who learned from who?
US learned from MBS or vice versa?
The were all locked up in Ritz Hotel in London and New York?
Anyone tried calling
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
No it never existed. It was a value set by a false premise. NO PRICE ON ANYTHING IS REAL UNTIL IT IS PAID.
In reply to That money didn't disappear-… by Juggernaut x2
The money went from one swamp to another.
In reply to That money didn't disappear-… by Juggernaut x2
Well, that is what Trump is like: he approves the sanctions (blackmail) while knowing full well that it has nothing to do with whatever might "have done". He pretends he wants better relationships and so far does everything to make it as bad as it is (like all American Presidents).
In reply to That money didn't disappear-… by Juggernaut x2
Forbes ranking and official net worth is only what these oligarchs have on the books, so they aren't sweating it.
The country has over 95 trillion in resources still under ground, the UK and US has been wanting to get their hands on it for a very long time.
In reply to "REASON ON SANCTIONS LIST?… by RationalLuddite
Do we really care about rich people. In a few years we will all be billionaires :P
America plunders itself into global irrelevancy one gangster capitalist scheme at a time.
You go girls...
This is just going to force Russia's wealthy elite to move their financial interests back to Russia to protect them from Western sanctions.
Russia bad USA good. Clearly two white christian nations should be at odds with each other, cause communism!
Queue Putin with his shirt off on the horse picture...
US a Christian nation?
Damn, you can't even hang a cross in a public building.
You have a minority of maybe 5% you can call them Christians.
The rest are Zombies ! !
In reply to Russia bad USA good. … by NVTRIC
US is dominated by Zionism: whether the Israelis take away anything to with Christianity in their country or the US supported terrorists in Syria kill thousands of Christians is encouraged by the US. The Christians have very little to say in the US apart from some who enrich themselves with their scam shows.
The Zionists win all the time and there is nothing anybody can do about that (or dares to do about it).
The Zionists win all the time and there is nothing anybody can do about that (or dares to do about it).
In reply to US a Christian nation?… by hwy
Brothers & sisters, let us each donate a month's pay to show our unity with these maligned heroes of the Motherland!
Yes, and donate blood. They like it.
In reply to Brothers & sisters, let us… by antidisestabli…
Continental drift. The Eurasian Free Trade Zone continent is drifting apart from the American Imperial Free Trade Zone continent. The oligarchs just didn't believe in Wegener's hypothesis, now they do.
The fixation on stock price fluctuations is ridiculous. The stockholders lost absolutely nothing unless the sold stock yesterday.
Finally someone who understand about investing.
Losers are among short term traders. Long term investors look more to dividends
Companies that has been giving out dividends in resent years, stock prices fluctuates.
In reply to The fixation on stock price… by cwsuisse
Democracy is coming .... to the USA !
And the RICH aren’t going to like it !!
Screw someone out of a few bucks most wont get their panties in a twist. Jack them for a billion? Thats asking for it.
WHAT FANTASTIC NEWS TO WAKE UP TO.
Since this was predictable and telegraphed in advance, they probably came out ahead.
Almost like insider trading?
