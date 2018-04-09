Trump To Make "Major" Decision On Syria "By End Of Day"; Says "Assad Going To Pay A Price"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:04

With Israel already having conducted a trial balloon, or rather trial F-15 airstrike on a Syrian airfield overnight, now comes the US response. And according to Donald Trump, who moments ago was speaking to reporters, he will make a "major decision" on Syria in the next 24-48 hours, subsequently clarifying that the decision will come "very quickly" probably "by the end of today", adding that nothing is off the table.

"Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity," the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. "We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen. So we'll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what's going on."

Taking a page from he Skripal affair, where the UK was recently humiliated for accusing Russia of being behind the attack only for UK chemical weapons experts to say there is zero evidence of this, Trump then also said that Assad is going to pay a price, even though here too there has been no evidence whatsoever that Assad, was actually behind the attack.

  • TRUMP SAYS ASSAD IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE

This entire episode of course is a rerun of what happened in February, when Rex Tillerson was the latest to blame Russia for the latest alleged "chemical attack" by the Assad regime, even though he later admitted he doesn't actually know who did it. It appears that the same thing is taking place now, although Trump's incentive to deflect from domestic affairs is great enough that the US now appears hell-bent on launching another round of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Syria in the next several days.

And yes, just like in the Scrpal affair, it was once again Putin's fault:

  • TRUMP SAYS PUTIN MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK IN SYRIA
  • TRUMP SAYS EVERYBODY IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE

... just as it apparently is Putin's fault Trump is now in the White House.

Politics

Adolph.H. Pinto Currency Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

Netanyahu called trump. 

Trump will call Putin. 

Putin will answer: "yeah man whatever, we just dusted off our missiles last month so come get some. You remember that fire in the Trump tower from last week? Well that was nothing, I don't understand what made you feel so afraid... Btw we also have some of them pointed on tel Aviv for heavy metal effect.".

Trump will call back Netanyahu crying.

Netanyahu will then schedule an official visit to Moscow. 

Putin will welcome him Russian winter style and allocate 15 minutes, not more, to this embarrassing subject before kicking his ass on tv. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew. 

 

BullyBearish Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

shrump's ziobuddies are so happy they're BUYING the $HIT out of the market because we all know, WAR is the banker's BEST business...

 

and it's so easy to see, the israhelli's are the world's premier gassers..on the vanguard of gassing, even deploying poisonous gas with drones on unarmed citizens...

two hoots TuPhat Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

This is not a military mission, it is a State Dept/CIA/NSA/Brookings mission with no clear objectives that will be/can be presented to the people.  And most importantly no members are in elected positions.   The constitution is now irrelevant and realistically, neutered by this new power.  And the President is NOT commander-in-chief of those agencies/think tanks.  Even as commander-in-chief he is incapable of pulling the military out?????  Art of what deal?  MIGA (Make Israel Great Again)?

Beowulf55 EndOfDayExit Mon, 04/09/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

Never voted.........so I have no dog in the hunt.....and have been just sitting back watching........

 

Think I can now safely say with the facts that I have on hand as of today...........

FUCK YOU TRUMP.  THE SWAMP WON.

 

Mark my words:  We are not going to get out of this unchanged or untouched.

AND Q anon is full of shit.  Hillary and the rest of the evil spawn in the FBI, NSA, IRS, Federal Reserve, MIC, and Senior Executive Service are still running rampant.

ThanksChump Beowulf55 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

I voted Trump.

 

Even this crap is still better than the alternative. It's been pretty clear that Trump's win has not been taken seriously by the MIC.

 

I guess we're going to be shopping for designs for aircraft carriers again. I have no idea why, but we will. Putin will sink our expensive Battle of Midway Reenactment props, and every person on the planet will watch it happen in 1080p HD. Then, things will get shitty.

Expendable Container strannick Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

Syria's leader Assad is a west trained medical doctor, a mild mannered, decent man.

Animal Trump and Animal McCain have the audacity to try to demonize Assad in OUR eyes by tweeting this leader as 'The Animal Assad'. Keep your Tavistock mindcrap, Robber Barons.

The US is not and never was 'fighting ISIS'. This is a big lie (see link below).

ISIS was a U.S. creation, provided for and protected by the US military, for the purpose of 'bringing down Assad' for the global money barons.

ITS ALL FAKE NARRATIVES BEING FED US AS ALWAYS. Call Trump out for once - don't let him get away with this latest B.S! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QryuBmrZJh8

bluez 07564111 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

I freaked out totally last night, and maybe the Tylers themselves chastised me. Can't blame them.

Since Trump started with this "Animal Assad" bullshit, considering that the gassing was so fake, and then... Well we really have Bolton back? Then Israeli F15s launched rockets against the Syrian airbase... And now Trump is going to announce "something" by the end of the day...

This is so sick. Why don't they and their families just go over there and fight it themselves? Why are these fools scaring innocent victims like me? I just want to sue them. Any good crazy lawyers around here?

sarz bluez Mon, 04/09/2018 - 14:30 Permalink

There have to be consequences. Let's be sure to call him on being a zioturd wherever we can. I don't really see him having a whole lot of moves left. He's sold out whatever he could. All that's left is that Sessions might indict Hillary. I don't see it making a hell of a lot of difference. Who needs Hillary when they have the zioturd? What the fuck difference does it make to humanity if Kamala Harris flushes this turd in the elevator? 

Grimaldus pazmaker Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

I wonder why the lies....Trump should just come out and say it like it is----that the Saudi and Izzy backed Sunni head choppers are losing bad and the Saudis and Izzys are worried about Iran so we are going in to help the Saudi and Izzy backed headchoppers in order to thwart Iran. Cuz our Saudi and Izzy buddies are scared.

No lies about chem attacks needed. Everyone knows the chem attacks are by the desperate jihadi head choppers who are getting their asses handed to them by Assad, Russia and Iran.

And so if the Saudi's and the Izzy's are scared, so what? Let them f**king do something about it.

Big mistake if Trump escalates this bullsh*t.  This was Hillary's war so she could look "presidential" and a huge mistake for Trump to entertain anything but pulling troops out ASAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grimaldus

Expendable Container crossroaddemon Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

Trump may 'have no say' but he's still chosen to be a Shabez Goy and betray America and Americans on behalf of the Rothschild Ashke-nazis and their Isra hell.

Power or no power, that makes him a TREASONOUS TRAITOR, just like all Presidents past (since Woodrow Wilson).

Therefore Animal Trump is a ZioTurd.

President Assad, democratically elected leader, and Syrians are the victim of his treachery.

spyware-free pazmaker Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Bolton is a draft dodger. 5-deferments during Viet Nam. He is more than happy sending Goy children to wars he fantasizes about.
And Russia will not stand down if their troops are attacked. Pray this ends up like before where the deconfliction hotline was used to pre-warn the Russians about the tomahawk launches and they fall in areas not occupied by Russian servicemen.

FBaggins ZENDOG Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

The elites have no real regard for commoners and will never do their own dirty work. 

The entire Zio-Nazi media, including Rush Limbaugh, KNOW the gas attack was another US-UK-Israeli-directed false flag like the last one and with no more credence than the recent Skripal fakery. Yet they and the deep-state control and tailor every utterance of their fake blow-hard president, and then applaud what he says.  There is no way that the Zio axis  is not responsible for the latest gas attack and there is no way  that the US strategic command did not order and approve proxy Israeli jets to do the bombings.  Wake up everyone! The war is on. There is not even a protest  movement this time because both the left and the right are totally co-opted and in the control of the same evil, evil Western bankster and corporate establishment. The people in the middle are just cannon fodder.   FU Mr. Trump and all you deep-state Nazi spokespeople. 