Trump To Make "Major" Decision On Syria "By End Of Day"; Says "Assad Going To Pay A Price"

With Israel already having conducted a trial balloon, or rather trial F-15 airstrike on a Syrian airfield overnight, now comes the US response. And according to Donald Trump, who moments ago was speaking to reporters, he will make a "major decision" on Syria in the next 24-48 hours, subsequently clarifying that the decision will come "very quickly" probably "by the end of today", adding that nothing is off the table.
Pres. Trump tells @jonkarl that Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin "may" bear responsibility for suspected chemical attack in Syria.— ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2018
"Everybody's going to pay a price. He will, everybody will." https://t.co/XVBNMzyHKc pic.twitter.com/Q48LXfQRnG
"Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity," the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. "We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen. So we'll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what's going on."
Taking a page from he Skripal affair, where the UK was recently humiliated for accusing Russia of being behind the attack only for UK chemical weapons experts to say there is zero evidence of this, Trump then also said that Assad is going to pay a price, even though here too there has been no evidence whatsoever that Assad, was actually behind the attack.
- TRUMP SAYS ASSAD IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE
This entire episode of course is a rerun of what happened in February, when Rex Tillerson was the latest to blame Russia for the latest alleged "chemical attack" by the Assad regime, even though he later admitted he doesn't actually know who did it. It appears that the same thing is taking place now, although Trump's incentive to deflect from domestic affairs is great enough that the US now appears hell-bent on launching another round of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Syria in the next several days.
And yes, just like in the Scrpal affair, it was once again Putin's fault:
- TRUMP SAYS PUTIN MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK IN SYRIA
- TRUMP SAYS EVERYBODY IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE
... just as it apparently is Putin's fault Trump is now in the White House.
Comments
lol
More 4D chess for peace in Syria?
Fuck. I voted for Trump and I feel I am paying the price.
In reply to lol by rejected
fake zio-nazi news from the president
In reply to Fuck. I voted for Trump and… by tenpanhandle
Same old story:
Soros-funded 'White Helmets' NGO caught faking 'civilian casualties of Russian airstrikes' in Syria
and:
https://www.sott.net/article/302997-Soros-funded-White-Helmets-NGO-caught-faking-civilian-casualties-of-Russian-airstrikes-in-Syria
The West will completely lose any credibiity.
In reply to fake zio-nazi news from the… by DingleBarryObummer
Netanyahu called trump.
Trump will call Putin.
Putin will answer: "yeah man whatever, we just dusted off our missiles last month so come get some. You remember that fire in the Trump tower from last week? Well that was nothing, I don't understand what made you feel so afraid... Btw we also have some of them pointed on tel Aviv for heavy metal effect.".
Trump will call back Netanyahu crying.
Netanyahu will then schedule an official visit to Moscow.
Putin will welcome him Russian winter style and allocate 15 minutes, not more, to this embarrassing subject before kicking his ass on tv.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Same old story:… by Pinto Currency
shrump's ziobuddies are so happy they're BUYING the $HIT out of the market because we all know, WAR is the banker's BEST business...
and it's so easy to see, the israhelli's are the world's premier gassers..on the vanguard of gassing, even deploying poisonous gas with drones on unarmed citizens...
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
I would bet it's "BOMBS AWAY"
In reply to shrump's ziobuddies are so… by BullyBearish
In reply to I would bet it's "BOMBS… by manofthenorth
I say, send those who choose to fight, and let them do the fighting. Send every war monger in Congress and their family over on the first aircraft so they can parachute in.
Anyone in the extended Trump family serve?
In reply to "Assad is going to pay a… by RhinoSilver
Ask tmosley.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
You people are incapable of learning, aren't you?
This will be no different than North Korea.
In reply to Ask tmosley. by 07564111
Exactly ~ no different from North Korea
Trump being a blowhard there (& nothing happens)
Trump being a blowhard here (& nothing happens)
mosley being a shoeshine boy (and nothing happens)
In reply to You people are incapable of… by tmosley
1. Trump: "Must leave Syria"
2. Generals: "no. You must stay in Syria"
3. False flag nerve gas in Syria
4. Trump: "we must stay in Syria"
- its that easy because were that dumb and thats why Americans must die fighting Isreals wars and why Christians must kill Muslims for Jews
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
Trump, aching for more war to make the swamp great again. And after this blows over it will be time for another mass shooting in the US.
In reply to 1. Trump:Must leave Syria… by strannick
This is not a military mission, it is a State Dept/CIA/NSA/Brookings mission with no clear objectives that will be/can be presented to the people. And most importantly no members are in elected positions. The constitution is now irrelevant and realistically, neutered by this new power. And the President is NOT commander-in-chief of those agencies/think tanks. Even as commander-in-chief he is incapable of pulling the military out????? Art of what deal? MIGA (Make Israel Great Again)?
In reply to Trump, aching for more war… by TuPhat
It looks like Trump got another "deal" - he is now allowed to influence domestic economics in return for not messing with CIA/MIC foreign policy agenda.
In reply to This is not a military… by two hoots
Never voted.........so I have no dog in the hunt.....and have been just sitting back watching........
Think I can now safely say with the facts that I have on hand as of today...........
FUCK YOU TRUMP. THE SWAMP WON.
Mark my words: We are not going to get out of this unchanged or untouched.
AND Q anon is full of shit. Hillary and the rest of the evil spawn in the FBI, NSA, IRS, Federal Reserve, MIC, and Senior Executive Service are still running rampant.
In reply to It looks like Trump got… by EndOfDayExit
I've been wondering if "Q Anon" is actually John Barron.
In reply to Never voted.........so I… by Beowulf55
I voted Trump.
Even this crap is still better than the alternative. It's been pretty clear that Trump's win has not been taken seriously by the MIC.
I guess we're going to be shopping for designs for aircraft carriers again. I have no idea why, but we will. Putin will sink our expensive Battle of Midway Reenactment props, and every person on the planet will watch it happen in 1080p HD. Then, things will get shitty.
In reply to Never voted.........so I… by Beowulf55
You forgot the CFR in that list.
In reply to This is not a military… by two hoots
Trump has jew dick shoved so far up his fucking ass that he needs to put ketchup in his diet coke just to swallow it back down again.
In reply to Trump, aching for more war… by TuPhat
Syria's leader Assad is a west trained medical doctor, a mild mannered, decent man.
Animal Trump and Animal McCain have the audacity to try to demonize Assad in OUR eyes by tweeting this leader as 'The Animal Assad'. Keep your Tavistock mindcrap, Robber Barons.
The US is not and never was 'fighting ISIS'. This is a big lie (see link below).
ISIS was a U.S. creation, provided for and protected by the US military, for the purpose of 'bringing down Assad' for the global money barons.
ITS ALL FAKE NARRATIVES BEING FED US AS ALWAYS. Call Trump out for once - don't let him get away with this latest B.S! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QryuBmrZJh8
In reply to 1. Trump:Must leave Syria… by strannick
Shoeshine boy was humble and lovable.
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
Sweet Polly Purebred was a NILF (so he's got that going 4 him)
In reply to Shoeshine boy was humble and… by binky
North Korea committing to denuclearization is "nothing".
Do you see why you have zero credibility?
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
Kim committed to nothing : there have been NO talks ;)
In reply to North Korea committing to… by tmosley
I don't need to have any credibility... I'm not the POTUS...
If giving [Bolton hiring] Trump a hand job for his ego trips gets you off, then knock yourself the fuck out.
In reply to North Korea committing to… by tmosley
mosley = dickshine boy ;)
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
I freaked out totally last night, and maybe the Tylers themselves chastised me. Can't blame them.
Since Trump started with this "Animal Assad" bullshit, considering that the gassing was so fake, and then... Well we really have Bolton back? Then Israeli F15s launched rockets against the Syrian airbase... And now Trump is going to announce "something" by the end of the day...
This is so sick. Why don't they and their families just go over there and fight it themselves? Why are these fools scaring innocent victims like me? I just want to sue them. Any good crazy lawyers around here?
In reply to Ask tmosley. by 07564111
There have to be consequences. Let's be sure to call him on being a zioturd wherever we can. I don't really see him having a whole lot of moves left. He's sold out whatever he could. All that's left is that Sessions might indict Hillary. I don't see it making a hell of a lot of difference. Who needs Hillary when they have the zioturd? What the fuck difference does it make to humanity if Kamala Harris flushes this turd in the elevator?
In reply to I freaked out totally last… by bluez
"ANIMAL TRUMP IS A ZIOTURD"
Good one. Has a true ring to it.
In reply to There have to be… by sarz
I agree! Bolton should lead the charge and then every damn warmongering chickenhawk in congress and their children.
I know just about everyone on here thinks Putin will put up a fight but I have a feeling he won't respond very much, unless Russian troops/infrastructure take a direct hit.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
I wonder why the lies....Trump should just come out and say it like it is----that the Saudi and Izzy backed Sunni head choppers are losing bad and the Saudis and Izzys are worried about Iran so we are going in to help the Saudi and Izzy backed headchoppers in order to thwart Iran. Cuz our Saudi and Izzy buddies are scared.
No lies about chem attacks needed. Everyone knows the chem attacks are by the desperate jihadi head choppers who are getting their asses handed to them by Assad, Russia and Iran.
And so if the Saudi's and the Izzy's are scared, so what? Let them f**king do something about it.
Big mistake if Trump escalates this bullsh*t. This was Hillary's war so she could look "presidential" and a huge mistake for Trump to entertain anything but pulling troops out ASAP.
Grimaldus
In reply to I agree! Bolton should lead… by pazmaker
You're still operating under the delusion that POTUS gets a say.
In reply to I wonder why the lies… by Grimaldus
I see what you mean. POTUS doesn't get a say. He gets a lot of Tweets though.
In reply to You're still operating under… by crossroaddemon
Trump may 'have no say' but he's still chosen to be a Shabez Goy and betray America and Americans on behalf of the Rothschild Ashke-nazis and their Isra hell.
Power or no power, that makes him a TREASONOUS TRAITOR, just like all Presidents past (since Woodrow Wilson).
Therefore Animal Trump is a ZioTurd.
President Assad, democratically elected leader, and Syrians are the victim of his treachery.
In reply to You're still operating under… by crossroaddemon
Bolton is a draft dodger. 5-deferments during Viet Nam. He is more than happy sending Goy children to wars he fantasizes about.
And Russia will not stand down if their troops are attacked. Pray this ends up like before where the deconfliction hotline was used to pre-warn the Russians about the tomahawk launches and they fall in areas not occupied by Russian servicemen.
In reply to I agree! Bolton should lead… by pazmaker
The Jews never get tired of demonstrating how they have full control of US military assets and won't hesitate to use them to further their own nefarious purposes.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
The US military need to grow a brain, say NO, and stand down, one and all. They are not warring for America. They are warring for alien Zionist Robber Barons (including Rothschilds and British Royalty).
In reply to The Jews never get tired of… by Buckaroo Banzai
The elites have no real regard for commoners and will never do their own dirty work.
The entire Zio-Nazi media, including Rush Limbaugh, KNOW the gas attack was another US-UK-Israeli-directed false flag like the last one and with no more credence than the recent Skripal fakery. Yet they and the deep-state control and tailor every utterance of their fake blow-hard president, and then applaud what he says. There is no way that the Zio axis is not responsible for the latest gas attack and there is no way that the US strategic command did not order and approve proxy Israeli jets to do the bombings. Wake up everyone! The war is on. There is not even a protest movement this time because both the left and the right are totally co-opted and in the control of the same evil, evil Western bankster and corporate establishment. The people in the middle are just cannon fodder. FU Mr. Trump and all you deep-state Nazi spokespeople.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
Agreed with one correction. The only 'nazis' involved are the Ashke-nazis. No more Germanophobia please!
In reply to The elites have no real… by FBaggins
Of course it was coordinated by US and Israhell. They even recognized it . Israhell told US and did not tell the Russians.
In reply to The elites have no real… by FBaggins
Besides themselves, not a fucken chance!!
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
Hey clown, your links don't work. I tried them, to see if you're the same troll I've posted the personal info for, previously. Notice that your scam isn't working? Let's see if you're smart to figure it out, Johnny.
In reply to "Assad is going to pay a… by RhinoSilver
There will be blood. We'll see if it follows the same pattern as before. Russians given notice and tomahawks sent to a remote airbase with half of them being shot down.
In reply to I would bet it's "BOMBS… by manofthenorth
The United Satans will pay a severe price for starting so many wars against the poor and innocent. The price will be paid soon, and it will include unbelievable economic chaos.
The demon monster, Trump, is now The Great Satan's first servant. He will receive credit for destroying the evil United Satans of America.
In reply to There will be blood. We'll… by spyware-free
And then, the crown will be handed to Russia, who will take over the process, until the banksters move empire once again.
In reply to The United Satans will pay a… by directaction
Trump cannot resist both Netanyahu and Bolton having their hands up his ass regarding Syria.
In reply to shrump's ziobuddies are so… by BullyBearish
This is such a nothing burger, If a whole city is gassed, ok, but these are very localized gassings.
Not to mention they are done by the CIA.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
or the ZIA
In reply to This is such a nothing… by Bud Dry