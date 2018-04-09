U.S. Navy Destroyer Armed With Tomahawks Arrives Off Syrian Coast, "Harassed" By Russian Warplanes

As the situation in Syria continues to escalate, guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook has weighed anchor off Syrian territorial waters, and is reportedly being "harassed" by low-flying Russian warplanes, which have buzzed the "Arleigh Burke" class warship at least four times according to CNN Turk

Of note, the Donald Cook has 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles on board.

Via @evacool_f

A Navy source confirmed the deployment with the Washington Examiner, who said that the guided-missile-destroyer had just completed a port call in Cyprus, while the Pentagon reportedly draws up plans for how to deal with the situation. 

U.S. military planners have drawn up more than one option for possible military action against Syria, including a strike similar to last year’s attack in which 59 sea-launched cruise missiles inflicted heavy damage on a Syrian Air Force airfield in Homs.

Pentagon officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the options now are similar to those presented to President Trump after last year’s chemical attack in northern Syria that killed and injured hundreds of civilians, including women and children.

But officials said the president could decide to choose a more robust option this time, given that Syrian President Bashar Assad didn’t seem to get the message last time. -Washington Examiner

What is surprising is that according to the latest Stratfor naval map, there was no other major naval support - either amphibious or carrier strike groups - in the vicinity of Syria as of April 5.

The destroyer's aggressive positioning comes hours after Israel conducted a Monday morning strike on Syria's T-4 airfield, situated about halfway between Homs (Syria's third-largest city) and Palmyra (famously the site of ancient ruins). RT reports that two Israeli F-15 jets fired eight guided missiles at the airfield from Lebanese airspace. The jets never entered Syria.

The IDF has long noted the T-4 base for its housing of Iranian and Quds forces with the backing of Syria.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reports on Monday "I don't rule out anything right now," when asked about a potential response - noting Russia's alleged involvement. 

The first thing we have to look at is, why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all the chemical weapons?” he said. “And so, working with our allies and our partners from NATO to Qatar and elsewhere, we are going to address this issue.”

Last year, the U.S. warned the Kremlin ahead of the strike so that Russia could make sure its planes and personnel in Syria were not in harm’s way.

This time, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow has issued an explicit warning to Washington that any “military intervention” in Syria would be “unacceptable” and would lead to the “most serious consequences.”

The U.S. acted alone in April last year, but this time it could work through a coordinated international response. -Washington Examiner

Britain and France have also hinted at possible military action in Syria - following comments by British Foreign Secretary, who spoke by phone with French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday, saying that there should be "no impunity for those that use such barbaric weapons," in reference to the gas attack. 

Speaking to reporters at a Monday cabinet meeting, President Trump said he would be making a decision "very quickly, probably by the end of today" about the U.S. response

“This is about humanity. We're talking about humanity, and it can't be allowed to happen,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Russia appears to be making preparations for an imminent, US-led attack and according to unconfirmed reports, there have been "intensive flights of Russian aircrafts along the Syrian coast & over Khmeimim base, in addition to the intense flights of military aircrafts belonging to the Assad regime in the sky of Homs. There is great anticipation from Assad and Russia for a possible blow."

Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

It will not fire any missile. 

The Donald cook was that one destroyer jammed to death in the black sea. I doubt they had time to upgrade their radars...

----

It's okay not to be a Jew. 

warsev D503 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

U.S. military planners have drawn up more than one option for possible military action against Syria, including a strike similar to last year’s attack in which 59 sea-launched cruise missiles inflicted heavy damage on a Syrian Air Force airfield in Homs.

What a riot. The Russians shot down nearly all of them and the ones that got through mostly missed their targets and inflicted almost no damage of consequence.

Jack McGriff warsev Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Turn that warship around and send it to South Africa!  Wipe out those hateful low IQ niggers who encourage and support the torturing and raping of white farmers and even babies!  Sick!  Rain some Tomahawk missiles on those monkeys and let's see if they continue to run their filthy mouths about revenge and being kangz n sheeeiit!

IH8OBAMA D503 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Donald, see if you can find out where Assad is hiding and just have a stealth bomber drop a couple of those new bunker busters on the location.  It would save us millions of dollars and might solve a big problem.  At least Assad will be shitting his pants if not worse.

 

Jim in MN directaction Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

You are a silly Goomba.  What has he done?  Just been the least military-using President since Jimmy Carter.

SO FAR.

Why don't YOU ignore the rhetoric and count the warheads? 

We Independents have to stand firm on non-intervention in conflicts with zero US vital national interests.  No doubt.

But wetting the bed to this degree at this juncture is simply weak-minded.  Giving in to your own comfort zone.

cdog directaction Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

Thought Experiment.

DJT is at war with the Deep State. He has the upper-hand, the boom is dropping soon. They're going down.

Deep State says, "btw, we have a couple nukes aimed at site A, B, C. Guess what? You're bombing Syria."

Could Trump be flipped by an evil cabal using nuclear threat to leverage capitulation/retreat/assimilation to their evil plans?

Chupacabra-322 Truther Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

The Gas Lighting, PsyOp & False Flags will continue until the masses are completely Frightened & Brainwashed.

 

US Interference and Regime Change PsyOp

“Secret cables and reports by the U.S., Saudi and Israeli intelligence agencies indicate that the moment Assad rejected the Qatari pipeline, military and intelligence planners quickly arrived at the consensus that fomenting a Sunni uprising in Syria to overthrow the uncooperative Bashar Assad was a feasible path to achieving the shared objective of completing the Qatar/Turkey gas link. In 2009, according to WikiLeaks, soon after Bashar Assad rejected the Qatar pipeline, the CIA began funding opposition groups in Syria.”

Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.                                                         

  • The US Congress has not approved the US being in Syria.
  • The UN Security Council has not approved the US presence in Syria.
  • President Assad of Syria did not invite the US or approve the US presence in Syria.
  • Only the US deep state neocons have approved the US presence in the context of "regime change". 

 

Brazen Heist Chupacabra-322 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 20:24 Permalink

Guys, the Brits and Americans are mad as hell because they have just been defeated in Damascus! Some of their operatives caught among Jaysh al Islam terrorists. The terrorists have quickly sued for a deal to be evacuated from Damascus. The chemical attack preceded an almost done deal, and was likely carried out by Western intel operatives, trying to scuttle the Russia brokered evacuation deal with the Saudi rats so they can stay on and fight. But even with the attack, the terrorists still sued for evacuation. Thus ends NATO's foothold in the Syrian capital.

This is almost 100% the reason why the slimy limeys and the MIC have cooked up these pathetic false flag attacks. They are bitter about their loss and humiliation in Damascus.

What ever Trump does now will be limp and in vain.

Thankfully these scum suckers will no longer harrass Damascus residents.

The UK/US establishment got fucked, so they threw a temper tantrum. A pretty shameless one, but what else did we expect from a culture and an empire in decline?