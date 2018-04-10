Global Debt Hits Record $237 Trillion, Up $21TN In 2017

Last June we reported that according to the Institute of International Finance - perhaps best known for its periodic and concerning reports summarizing global leverage statistics - as of the end of 2016, in a period of so-called "coordinated growth", global debt hit a new all time high of $217 trillion, over 327% of global GDP, and up $50 trillion over the past decade.
Six months later, on January 4, 2018, the IIF released another global debt analysis, which disclosed that global debt rose to a record $233 trillion at the end of Q3 of 2017 between $63Tn in government, $58Tn in financial, $68TN in non-financial and $44Tn in household sectors, a total increase of $16 trillion increase in just 9 months.
Now, according to its latest quarterly update, the IIF has calculated that global debt rose another $4 trillion in the past quarter, to a record $237 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2017, and more than $70 trillion higher from a decade earlier, and up roughly $20 trillion in 2017 alone.
The IIF report, which also sources data from the IMF and BIS, found that the share of global debt remains well above 300% of global GDP, with mature market, i.e., DM, debt/GDP now at 382%. The silver lining: that number was slightly below recent levels, as increasing GDP growth in DMs helped reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. However, this was more than offset by a surge in debt in emerging markets, where total debt/GDP is now well above 200%.
The good news, if only temporarily, is that on a consolidated basis, global debt/GDP fell for the fifth consecutive quarter as global growth accelerated: the ratio is now around 317.8%, or 4% points below the all time high hit in Q43 2016. To be sure, even a modest slowdown in GDP growth, let alone a contraction, will promptly send the ratio surging to new all time highs.
So what was the culprit for this unprecedented debt surge? Central banks of course.
“Still-low global rates continue to support unprecedented levels of debt accumulation,” officials from the IIF said in a release.
As the report also notes, among mature markets, household debt as a percentage of GDP hit all-time highs in Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, which - as Bloomberg correctly notes - That’s a worrying signal, with interest rates beginning to rise globally. Ireland and Italy are the only major countries where household debt as a percentage of GDP is below 50 percent.
IIF representatives also highlighted the weaker U.S. dollar as having “masked longer-term concerns about debt sustainability, particularly in emerging markets.” The reduction in debt to GDP came mainly from developed markets, such as the United States and Western Europe, but was an overall trend with 36 of the 49 countries in the survey’s sample recording a drop in debt-to-GDP.
Among emerging markets, household debt to GDP is approaching parity in South Korea at 94.6 percent.
Finally, the report also found that U.S. government debt is now 99% of GDP as a sector. With the United States expected to record a $1 trillion budget deficit by 2020, according to the latest just released CBO forecast, the US should cross 100% debt/GDP in the next few months...
Comments
Including derivative debt, 2 quadrillion dollars.
In other words...
fake economic “growth” minus debt growth = -6.5% recession
In reply to Including derivative debt, 2… by junction
It's COMING: the Financial Cataclysm
Better buy some gold.
In reply to In other words… by TheSilentMajority
A small loan of 300 trillion dollars.
In reply to It's COMING: the Financial… by beepbop
CRYPTO BAD - DEBT GOOD
In reply to In other words… by TheSilentMajority
237 trillion? You fucking kidding me? Who is the Earth's creditor? Jupiter?
I dunno but that made me laugh.
In reply to 237 trillion? You fucking… by Moonrajah
You, dummy! lolz ahahahhaha
In reply to 237 trillion? You fucking… by Moonrajah
So what.
Debt is meaningless when there is no reasonable chance it will be paid back. From the US side what difference to citizens does this make anyhow? I am a slave to whatever stupidity my government engages in. Same shit worldwide. Then the wars get realy humming and the winners get to tell the story of how the other side tried to screw them.
And away we go.
It matters a little because the bottom 90% gets to pay a higher every day prices.
In reply to So what… by BandGap
US debt is fake. It is illegal interest paid to private bankers. Delete interest and there is no debt.
Not fake, just Babylonian money magic.
In reply to US debt is fake. It is… by swamp
The majority of the interest is paid to the top 10%.
The system is favored toward them, the top 10%.
In reply to Not fake, just Babylonian… by junction
Chinese double-book, double-blind accounting; US politicians drunk with spending and addicted to cash; the central banksters continue to print money since they can't fill the money pit fast enough. What's the worry?
And we told by CDC, gov agencies and MSM to be worried about asteroids, Disease X, Yellowstone eruption, aliens? Hell no, we will be free from the failed wretched system once WW III breaks out.
How will it ever get paid down? Real growth, nope. Miracle of god, debt jubilee, world war, maybe. Extend and pretend, as long as possible. Devalue the currencies, definitely.
You nailed it with " Extend and pretend, as long as possible. "
In reply to How will it ever get paid… by Vlad the Inhaler
"How will it ever get paid down?"
By blood, sweat and tears for many, many years....
In reply to How will it ever get paid… by Vlad the Inhaler
If people hedged correctly, they don't have to pay the price... :)
In reply to "How will it ever get paid… by U. Sinclair
There's obviously no greater satisfaction than lending trillions of dollars you don't actually have eh?
Winningggggggggggggggggggggg... lolz for the top 10% ahahahah
In reply to There's obviously no greater… by Ink Pusher
When the economic well-being of their nation demanded a strong and creative response, my colleagues at the Federal Reserve... mustered the moral courage to do what was necessary.
~ The Bernanke (a.k.a. Edward Quince)
i.e.: "world blood supply reaches peak for the Vampires"
Our - Ireland's - Gross Domestic Product data is not credible.
Our GDP data includes turnover for many companies who only have a tax residency here and have no commercial operations present in this jurisdiction.
Ireland's nominal debt has barely changed since 2008 when it owed €180 billion, it still owes €180 billion.
In an artificially low interest rate environment.
Promises, promises, and even more promises.
More debt = more goods and services produced. We live in a debt based money system. And you need more money to cover the world output. Wipe out the debt, and you've wiped out the money and private savings out of the system. Basic macro accounting. Word "debt" in macro meaning is not bad.
This nonsense about the "debt" is classic fear mongering
You bottom 90% needs to read it and understand it thoroughly.
Your wealth is depreciated every fricken day when the CBs print fiats!