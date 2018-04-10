Iran Threatens To Restart Nuclear Enrichment, Can Begin "Within Four Days"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:01

Iran is threatening to restart its controversial nuclear enrichment program, as the head of the Islamic Republic's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI)( revealed on Sunday that they have maintained the ability to quickly restart the full-scale enrichment of uranium "within 4 days," reports FARS news.

"If senior Islamic Republic officials issue an order to resume the 20% enrichment, we can do it in Fordo within 4 days," said Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the AEOI - referring to the Fordo nuclear facility in northern Iran. Of note - 20% enrichment is considered above the required level for nuclear energy production, however it is still well below the 80-90% required for a nuclear weapon. 

Salehi said his statement should be seen as a warning not to discard the nuclear deal - and revealed that Iran had made "more extensive progress in other parts of its nuclear activities" which "go beyond the previous levels" according to FARS. 

Meanwhile, in a Monday speech at the "National Atomic Energy Day," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared that Iran's nuclear industry is moving along "faster than before." 

"I want to clearly say to the Iranian nation that our nuclear industry is moving faster than before with more energy, accuracy and more exact calculation," the Iranian leader said, speaking from Tehran. Rouhani was quoted as saying Iran needs "both hard and soft power," while pursuing "constructive engagement" with the rest of the world.

Under the 2015 agreement spearheaded by the Obama administration, Iran promised to significantly scale back its nuclear enrichment programs and give up pursuit of nuclear weapons - however it is still allowed to develop civilian nuclear technology, including energy production and scientific research. 

"We don’t have any problems technically. We were moving normally in the past but if we want to soar up, we can ascend to go up the ladder and develop 100,000 SWUs (of enrichment capacity) in one and a half years and change the heart of the (Arak heavy water) reactor too," said AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

The disclosure by Iran comes at a tenuous time for the nuclear deal, as the Trump administration has been pressuring international allies to agree to a new set of restrictions which would further constrain the country's ability to conduct ongoing nuclear research, as well as its ballistic missile program. 

Mark Dubowitz, a nuclear expert who has advised the White House and Congress on the Iran issue, told the Free Beacon that Iran's latest enrichment threats expose critical flaws in the Iran deal that the Trump administration is seeking to address.

Iran's "threats confirm that the Iranian regime never gave up on its atomic weapon ambitions," said Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think-tank.

The nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, "merely hit the pause button temporarily on those aspects of Iran’s nuclear program that it had already perfected — and, as [Salehi's] threats underscore, could be easily restarted—while leaving Tehran with the time and space to develop technologies that it hadn't perfected such as advanced centrifuges and missiles," Dubowitz said. "His threats reveal what many deal skeptics have long argued: unless the JCPOA is fixed, Iran has pathways to dozens of nuclear-tipped missiles capable of striking U.S. forces, U.S. allies, and eventually the U.S. homeland."

Trump administration insiders who spoke to the Free Beacon about the matter warned that Iran’s threats can be backed up with action should the Islamic Republic decide to abandon the deal and buck Trump. -Free Beacon

"This is exactly what President Trump means when he says the Iran deal is the worst agreement ever negotiated," said one Republican foreign policy adviser to the Free Republic

"The Obama administration gave away the store, literally sending Iran billions and billions of dollars, but the deal left Iran with the ability to reverse their concessions in a couple of days," the source said. "We gave away too much for too little, and every day the deal stays in place Iran gets more and more benefits from sanctions relief. No wonder the president is leaning toward getting us out."

In January, President Trump announced that he will be waiving US sanctions against Iran for the "last time," adding that if his demands are not met within four months, the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal - possibly before a May 12 deadline.

The May 12 deadline represents an opportunity for Trump to pull the U.S. out of another international deal. He has already abandoned the Paris climate accord and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal. He wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 24-year-old trade pact with Canada and Mexico. -USA Today

It's widely expected that Iran will resume its enrichment of uranium as soon as the deal collapses, while the US formally excludes Iran from SWIFT - again - curbing the amount of oil Iran can export by approximately 1 million barrels daily, in the process sending the price of crude even higher in the summer months. 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PT PrezTrump Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Man, no sooner does Trump put out a little fire over here and then another one starts up over there.  Then he stomps on the one over there and another little one starts up over here. 

Dear Trump

You need two extra guys to help you.  One needs to man the fire hose while the other one looks for the bastard with the box of matches.

Sincerely

PT

EDIT:  Or did the US piss off too many countries and now they play tag-team Trump ( / US ) tennis?
 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Blankone Bill of Rights Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Iran had stockpiled enriched uranium. This was a great concern to the west due to being a powerful weapon (dirty bombs etc) and deterrent to invasion or bombing attack. Then as was with Iraq, Libya and Syria - Russia forced the removal of WMD that worried the west, in those cases it was chemical weapons. Russia/Putin rode in to the rescue and forced the Iranians to give all the stockpiled enriched uranium too Russia.

Russia/Putin always clears the path before the west attacks. If not for Putin Iran would have all the need right now.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Herdee Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

The gold/technology trade between Pakistan/North Korea/Iran/Turkey has been ongoing for a very long time. Consider the fact that Pakistan gave EVERYTHING to North Korea.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
africoman Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

The amazing thing I thought about the Irans threat was, they claim they have the capability to enrich their nuclear to say 40%,60%...within 4day if ordered by higher officials.

Ponder on that given the situation of the bull in U$A, threatening to scrap it up next month, may, EU isn't worthy of counting on them to hold the deal.

The thing astounding to me is their wise choice of days,4days, which none can do harm them within such short days, at the same time they can bring their nuclear-related missiles to defend themselves claiming they just produced them.

I guess from the stuff seen by the west lead by MAD DOG, U$A/ZIO thug, WAR on Iran is a sure thing despite their obedience to international law and a cool head.

Look how they are bullying Russia over FF attack, in payback to what they have done to their jihadist asset in Syria.

If they can pull such chaos on Nuclear superpower country like that, what holds them from attacking Iran?

Nothing, pretty amazing time.

Good on Iran.Keep stalking you shit

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Trump has never forgotten the US/Iranian hostage crisis in the late 1970's under Carter.

Obama's traitorous Iranian nuclear deal gives Trump the opportunity for a two'fer.

Their enrichment facilities will someday become a scorch mark. Their fate is sealed.

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Neochrome Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Sanctions against Iran never stopped, why would they stop their research?

God speed, full steam ahead, let's see if Israel will continue their bombings, murders and apartheid policy with impunity provided to them by being the only nuclear power in the region.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SillyWabbits tmosley Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Never forget that Israel can not survive for one day without US money.  Israel collects about $54 million dollars a day from the US when you add up all the pockets they pull money out of.

Israel also sells Dollar denominated bonds (yes dollar denominated bonds) to State Retirement Pension Funds for Billions more each year.

Inasmuch as Israel can only print shekels and not dollars, how are they ever going to pay those bonds off?  They aren’t! At best they would be paid in useless NIS if and when the time ever came.  Remember, Israel has an extremely poor credit history.

So, instead of worrying  about an Iranian Nuclear Bomb which would never do us any harm, start worrying about the Israeli Debt Bomb which will do us irreparable harm.

Israel is the Goldman Sachs Vampire Squid on steroids.

Israel can say they never defaulted on a bond.  That is only technically true as the payments were in worthless currency when the shekels has twice been devalued to nothing.

BTW I think it is OK for Israel to try and manipulate us into any situation which favor them exclusively.

Shame on us for allowing it to happen.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Phillyguy Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Mark Dubowitz is an imbecile. Iran already has Russian, Chinese and likely Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals standing behind them. If Trump attacks Syria, you can be sure that China and Russia will be standing alongside Iran.