One Bank Explains How The Market Was Completely Fooled By Xi's Speech

The big catalyst, as discussed first thing this morning, for the broad surge in global stocks was that in his speech at Boao, aka "the Asian Davos", China's president Xi took a conciliatory approach, refusing to retaliate to Trump's recent trade war escalation. But, as we asked this morning, was Xi's speech really such a profound "risk on" catalyst, or was it just algos mistaking a token statement by a Chinese bureaucrat - who recently crowned himself emperor - for a sincere change in course?
First, as we pointed out earlier, UBS said that "President Xi's economic speech recycled the January Davos remarks" while Citi echoed this sentiment, and added that while Xi's conciliatory speech surprised the market, "a careful read of the original text in Chinese reveals that the speech was more a reiteration of existing commitments rather than new major initiatives or concessions to Trump."
Here Citi reminds us of where is Xi speaking, and what the speech is supposed to achieve:
To the political and business leaders of Asian countries. China is looking to start positioning itself as the emerging leader of free trade. For Chinese leaders, this is not a venue to engage in conflicts (or to announce key decisions affecting the trade war), but to make allies. The speech, which entails a long account of the Asian history and discussion on further strategic collaboration within Asia (e.g. One Belt One Road policy), was motivated to showcase China’s increasing power in the region and to gain support from the international community.
But more notably, Citi reminded us that what Xi said early Tuesday has been said many times before. Recall that reducing car tariffs and expanding imports were claimed in January at Davos by Chinese official Liu He, who heads the General Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs. Here, a detailed plan of the gradual reduction, rather than empty promise, is needed to manifest the seriousness of the proposed change.
Naturally, China - which has no intention of actually following through with its promises - refuses to provide one.
Then, consider the context: on Friday, China’s State Council announced detailed USD50bn tariff retaliation and China’s foreign ministry said negotiations are impossible given current environment. Then Tuesday, news leaked on Chinese study of the RMB devaluation as retaliation.
Here, as Citi correctly notes, "a 360 degree swing of attitude within one week is not improbable but highly unlikely."
So putting it all together, what the world's biggest FX trading desks concludes is that "what Xi said was more for rhetorical purpose, rather than substantial concession, even though the market seems to be trading like latter."
In other words, the market was manipulated by once again overinterpreting what a Chinese career politician said, when in reality the signal content of Xi's speech was precisely zero, something Matt Schrader pointed out last night.
With the speech over, I'm not at all convinced it was anywhere near as conciliatory as some are going to spin it. "New" offers mostly old news, no movement on core issues like Made in China 2025. Quite the contrary, doubled down on rhetoric about "innovation driven growth".— Matt Schrader (@tombschrader) April 10, 2018
The bank's conclusion: "the trade war has the risk of further accelerating before eventually cooling down by reaching agreements that both parties can claim as victories, which will take time. Market will likely remain choppy in upcoming headline risks regarding trade war, so short term tactical trades are favored at the time."
Judging by the modest fade in today's market, the message appears to be spreading.
Comments
"Market"
important part of "topping process"...big boys pumping it up to offload steaming bags of $hit to excited dip buyers...
In reply to "Market" by Juggernaut x2
Well, today's is an unusual day when both Trump and Xi agrees pumping the market is goooood.
In reply to important part of "topping… by BullyBearish
One word: Distribution.
In reply to Where, today's is man… by ne-tiger
Top of the 1st: Xi hits a PR homer. Markets cheer.
Bottom of the 1st: Trump steps out of the box and scratches his ass, steps back in. The pitch.........
In reply to Distribution. by Fish Gone Bad
Rats, you mean Xi openly stating their intent to steal other nations' technology as well isn't bullish?
Paraphrased: "Come, send us your consumer goods! We promise to copy only the best ones and sell you lead painted knock offs instead!"
In reply to "Market" by Juggernaut x2
You can't steal designs, ideas, or information in general. It is non-rivalrous. My use of your design takes nothing from you, nothing other than your state monopoly privilege which you shouldn't have had in the first place. It also costs nothing to reproduce. You can steal a car, not the design for the car.
In reply to Rats, you mean Xi openly… by NugginFuts
Chinese 777 knockoffs crash more and better.
In reply to You can't steal designs,… by HillaryOdor
Then don't buy them. Seems like there is no problem. Of course that never stopped Americans from wanting the government to get involved and create one.
In reply to Chinese 777 knockoffs crash… by Rex Andrus
Agree.
Just look at how those generic drugs from India help them and others all over the world.
In reply to You can't steal designs,… by HillaryOdor
China: same ole crap different day. Actions not words are what I am watching for. So far NADA, ZIP, SQUAT, NILL....... China is using the same playbook as Iran is using with the Nukes. But what is most amazing to me is that the Deep State will buy this Colossal Crock Of Simmer'n Cow Crap.
In reply to "Market" by Juggernaut x2
It's because the Deep State is just the old gang of puppets in the establishment, nothing more... they are all OWO, and the NWO doesn't need them... so 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'.... that's all that's going on here... a puppet show comes to an end with the puppets thumping each other... only in this case, Russia isn't being cooperative, and we've yet to go active against CHina, who isn't active in the world either... so what to do when your only job is to commit suicide by starting WW3? Picking a fight isn't always easy when your opponents see it coming.
Xi isn't stupid... this is classic 'Art of War', not that anyone in puppet power in DC/Hollywood/NYC/London etc has a clue,.... they are OWO.. expendable... it's best if the puppets don't realize they're puppets... like Trumpy... typical ego driven maniac.... at least he isn't a psychopath like Hillary... but it really hasn't change much...
In reply to China: same ole crap… by Ghost of PartysOver
i wish people would stop using the word "markets"..........
i wish markets would stop using the word "people"........because there's nobody home except the algos
In reply to i wish people would stop… by spastic_colon
That has to be some kind of -ism .... algoism .... are you an Algoist?
In reply to i wish markets would stop… by small axe
It's the stock central plan.
In reply to i wish people would stop… by spastic_colon
is Jim Chanos still alive? Gartman is....somehow
But Gartman said the 'speech' was good for the markets...
and I say that with all due respect to shorts
Xi could have farted into the mic and they would see it as a reason to rally the markets...
return to "normal"
What market?
The Fed will always rally the markets until they want it to crash.
the people the USlessA peons supposedly elect are not capable to deal with resurgent China
the people the hidden leadership of the USlessA appoints, do not have the USlessA's interests at heart
Keep playing the Western idiots Xi.
Globalisation handed everything to China on a plate.
China has played a blinder and taken naive Western globalists for the ride of their lives.
The West played by the rules of economics and China looked after its national interests.
The Western economies got hollowed out and China turned into a super power.
Geopolitics 1, economics 0.
The broader political economy might have helped, which looks at the bigger picture and the nation as a whole.
Narrow economics just concentrates on maximising profit, which is best done in China with its low labour costs.
We let the wealthy keep their money so they could invest in Asia for the best returns.
The Government would have spent that money here if they had taken it in taxes.
Political economy 1, narrow economics 0
Sure, sure...
If this is really the case then why won't the Chinese and the Chinese state sell ALL their U.S. assets and paper?
Go ahead, sell that shit, ALL of it, or shut the fuck up already.
In reply to Keep playing the Western… by Batman11
One Bank Explains How One Bank Was Completely Fooled By Xi's Speech
Con the newbies to buy the Markets, then clean up. Rinse/wash/repeat. Smart Money sells the RIP as fools buys the DIP.
The consensus on these forum is that the chicoms are lying scumbags, but when Xi says something they like it's they go "OMG Trump's Winning!" Xi has said this before and not followed through. It will probably happen again.
Biggest load of crap I've read all day.
"Market"...?
LMFAO!!!
Xi said similar things on IP and opening up as far back as 2013. Expanding imports is the whole point of the "rebalancing" that never happened. China also was going to get a handle on local government debt in 2013.
Xi Jinping Speech Makes Same Old Promises