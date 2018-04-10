Russia Furious As U.S. Navy Destroyer Approaches Syria Without Notification

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:57

Late on Monday we reported that US Navy Destroyer, USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as the Aegis missile defence system, was approaching the port of Tartus in Syria, which doubles as the location for the Syrian logistics base of the Russian Navy. According to CNN Turk, the US destroyer was at at a distance of 100 km from the port, as of Monday.

The destroyer, which left the Cypriot port of Larnaka and was headed for the Syrian shore, was reportedly buzzed by Russian warplanes which circled above the US warship four times.

To be sure, Russia is concerned, and seemingly angry, that another showdown may be imminent. According to Pravda, the Chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee Vladimir Shamanov said that the United States did not notify Russia of the approach of the group of US warships to the Russian naval base in Tartus.

"A group of ships of the US Navy has appeared at a distance of 150 miles from the Tartus region. It is common in international practice potential participants of events in the area should be notified accordingly in advance. We have not been notified, although we had legally ratified the agreement on two bases in Tartus and Khmeymim," the official said.

"Moreover, US President Donald Trump said that he would think about the missile attack on Syria despite any resolutions at the UN Security Council. All this smells of something are outside the framework of universally recognised international norms," Shamanov added, suggesting that Russia is preparing for a Syria attack.

More troubling is that also on Monday, Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that the Americans would have to deal with  "serious consequences" should they attack Syria.

"We have repeatedly warned the American side about highly negative consequences that may follow if they apply weapons against the legitimate Syrian government, and especially if the use of these weapons - God forbid, affects our military men, who legally stay in Syria," the Russian Ambassador to the UN said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

However, after yesterday news that the office of Trump's personal lawyer was raided by the FBI and that attorney-client privilege between Trump and Cohen may be compromised, it now appears that in a desperate diversion attempt from his domestic troubles, a military response against Syria by Trump is now inevitable, especially following today's news that the president is canceling his trip to Peru's Summit of the Americas in order to "oversee" the Syria Military Response.
 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 40
Vote down!
 5
D.T.Barnum eforce Tue, 04/10/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

(sorry to repeat, but I don't want anyone to miss it)

General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned - Seven Countries In Five Years - YouTube - March 2007

And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" -- meaning the Secretary of Defense's office -- "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran." I said, "Is it classified?" He said, "Yes, sir." I said, "Well, don't show it to me." And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, "You remember that?" He said, "Sir, I didn't show you that memo! I didn't show it to you!"

Vote up!
 38
Vote down!
 1
Cognitive Dissonance BaBaBouy Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

You will be notified by the appropriate authorities when it's time to panic. Of course, you are free to panic anytime you wish. But please do so in the privacy of your own home.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming already in progress.

Vote up!
 35
Vote down!
 2
UnpatrioticHoarder Cognitive Dissonance Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

New Russian military doctrine? Tit-for-tat cruise missile strikes on Western Leaders and Media as the responsible parties for international war crimes. Spare NATO forces in the battlefield. The West's leaders will only understand if they are threatened personally. Watching idiots like Boris Johnson give addresses from their bunkers while ordinary people continue to go about their lives in peace would be very entertaining.

Just imagine, Prime Minister May could only attend parliament when in the company of anti-war MPs, by using them as human shields. Normally craven public officials strangely unwilling to remain in their presence. How much would I pay to see that.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
Deathrips curbjob Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

A moose and flying squirrel were seen on the deck of the USS Cook. Short hook nose and tall lankey russian woman could not be reached for comment.

 

Itll be all good the tv tolds me so in the 60s.

 

I wonder when the masses will realize that their blood is the sacrifice of the worshipers of saturn/remphan.

 

RIPS

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
FBaggins pods Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

BEWARE. REMEMBER THE FALSE-FLAG SINKING OF THE USS LIBERTY ON JUNE 8, 1967 BY THE ISRAELIS.

It is obviously going to happen all over again. It is the false flag we have all been waiting for. The same bastards who did 9/11 will once again eat their own to escalate the Syrian war and start another unjust against both Iran and Russia. That is the REAL HISTORY. So WAKE UP EVERYONE!

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
king leon pods Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Maybe it's a Trojan boat ploy, the US ram as many navy Seals as possible inside the DC, and when she gets towed to the docks the Seals sneak ashore under cover of darkness and invade, but just remember what happened to the first Yellow Hair that was put in charge of the US military. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
BarkingCat Joe Davola Tue, 04/10/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

I am wondering if this might be a good week to go on a road trip.

Get in a car and drive away from Seattle which sits near 2 or 3 major military installations.

Find some place away from any major center of population and at least a hundred miles from a military base and nuclear plant.

Fuck, maybe drive down to southern Mexico.