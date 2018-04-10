Russia Furious As U.S. Navy Destroyer Approaches Syria Without Notification

Late on Monday we reported that US Navy Destroyer, USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as the Aegis missile defence system, was approaching the port of Tartus in Syria, which doubles as the location for the Syrian logistics base of the Russian Navy. According to CNN Turk, the US destroyer was at at a distance of 100 km from the port, as of Monday.
The destroyer, which left the Cypriot port of Larnaka and was headed for the Syrian shore, was reportedly buzzed by Russian warplanes which circled above the US warship four times.
#USSDonaldCook 🇺🇸 departed #Larnaca, #Cyprus 🇨🇾 April 9, 2018, after completing a scheduled port visit April, 7, 2018. #SteadyPresence @USEmbassyCyprus https://t.co/BnCxx21OHt— Naval Forces Europe (@USNavyEurope) April 9, 2018
To be sure, Russia is concerned, and seemingly angry, that another showdown may be imminent. According to Pravda, the Chairman of the State Duma Defence Committee Vladimir Shamanov said that the United States did not notify Russia of the approach of the group of US warships to the Russian naval base in Tartus.
"A group of ships of the US Navy has appeared at a distance of 150 miles from the Tartus region. It is common in international practice potential participants of events in the area should be notified accordingly in advance. We have not been notified, although we had legally ratified the agreement on two bases in Tartus and Khmeymim," the official said.
"Moreover, US President Donald Trump said that he would think about the missile attack on Syria despite any resolutions at the UN Security Council. All this smells of something are outside the framework of universally recognised international norms," Shamanov added, suggesting that Russia is preparing for a Syria attack.
More troubling is that also on Monday, Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that the Americans would have to deal with "serious consequences" should they attack Syria.
"We have repeatedly warned the American side about highly negative consequences that may follow if they apply weapons against the legitimate Syrian government, and especially if the use of these weapons - God forbid, affects our military men, who legally stay in Syria," the Russian Ambassador to the UN said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.
However, after yesterday news that the office of Trump's personal lawyer was raided by the FBI and that attorney-client privilege between Trump and Cohen may be compromised, it now appears that in a desperate diversion attempt from his domestic troubles, a military response against Syria by Trump is now inevitable, especially following today's news that the president is canceling his trip to Peru's Summit of the Americas in order to "oversee" the Syria Military Response.
Incoming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhj8ITvp-pw
(sorry to repeat, but I don't want anyone to miss it)
General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned - Seven Countries In Five Years - YouTube - March 2007
And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" -- meaning the Secretary of Defense's office -- "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran." I said, "Is it classified?" He said, "Yes, sir." I said, "Well, don't show it to me." And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, "You remember that?" He said, "Sir, I didn't show you that memo! I didn't show it to you!"
You will be notified by the appropriate authorities when it's time to panic. Of course, you are free to panic anytime you wish. But please do so in the privacy of your own home.
We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming already in progress.
New Russian military doctrine? Tit-for-tat cruise missile strikes on Western Leaders and Media as the responsible parties for international war crimes. Spare NATO forces in the battlefield. The West's leaders will only understand if they are threatened personally. Watching idiots like Boris Johnson give addresses from their bunkers while ordinary people continue to go about their lives in peace would be very entertaining.
Just imagine, Prime Minister May could only attend parliament when in the company of anti-war MPs, by using them as human shields. Normally craven public officials strangely unwilling to remain in their presence. How much would I pay to see that.
Just let Trump have his drama so he can fuck off. Then you can deal with Israel all alone. Switch on the S-400s and shoot the tomahawks out the sky... at $2M a pop it's utter stupidity from the Donald.
Which part of the 16-d chess is this?
- The pigeon shitting on the board?
- The pigeon strutting around like he won afterwards?
Wringing its bloody hands with glee while the fire it lit kindles, the Israeli head on our Zombie body plans its next move. If anything major and tragic happens, let us pray that the illegitimate beast, too, is wounded or killed in its Palestine lair.
If the Russians gave a fuck, they should immediately put out a urgent warning to fishing trawlers in the area ... a US war ship with a Tesla navigation system is a humanitarian crisis in the making.
The ISRAELI infestation of the USG has reached critical mass.
They have sent TRUMP on a fool's errand that will result
in America's DEMISE.
ZH'ers going anti war, anti destruction, anti fuck up stuff (except the fed). Discovering everything once believed is as fucked up as everything else? Trouble is with nukes, there is no starting over once stuff is permanently fucked up. We are all trapped in our own webs.
The Russians can fly over the Donald Cook and shut it down.
Maybe that's what the War Pigs would like to have happen.
Interesting that deep state legal team is going after Trump when Trump wants the deep state MICC out of Syria.
So my question is, did the deep state trump Trump with it's raid of his attorney's office? Didn't the man himself say they were on the way out the door in Syria, and then ooops, never mind. Once the war starts the other stuff goes away as Donald plays ball with his masters, or not.
An S-400 missile costs more than $2M. If that Tomahawk is going to hit anything valued under $2M - which is most everything in Syria - it's cheaper to let it hit. Now downing a $60M fighter jet is another story.
That is an interesting point.
But then, the Russians get quite a bit of value out of the deal in that they get to do live fire testing against actual opponents.
Will bring new buyers for sure.
This is starting to look like another political show like the last strike. Build everybody up, meanwhile give the targets time to move, then hit a bunch of nothing. But we'll see soon enough.
Agreed. I don't actually know the cost of the s400 missiles.. but yeah, it makes sense to do some maths here
Can't wait for the next headline:
"USS Donald Cook towed to port. No reason given for loss of power. All crew resign."
pods
That headline is a few years old. Hungarian Daily News.
BEWARE. REMEMBER THE FALSE-FLAG SINKING OF THE USS LIBERTY ON JUNE 8, 1967 BY THE ISRAELIS.
It is obviously going to happen all over again. It is the false flag we have all been waiting for. The same bastards who did 9/11 will once again eat their own to escalate the Syrian war and start another unjust against both Iran and Russia. That is the REAL HISTORY. So WAKE UP EVERYONE!
Apparently nobody remembers it which is why my above comment got junked furiously by all the DEEP thinkers around here.
Maybe it's a Trojan boat ploy, the US ram as many navy Seals as possible inside the DC, and when she gets towed to the docks the Seals sneak ashore under cover of darkness and invade, but just remember what happened to the first Yellow Hair that was put in charge of the US military.
If the other world powers (like Russia) had helped the Palestinians gain their stolen land back, half of the world's ills today wouldn't have happened. Pretending to hear no evil, see no evil and never speaking out against evil would eventually land them having to face the (Isra)evil themselves - directly or by proxy.
Without Stalin's help Israel wouldn't exist as a country.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_Union_and_the_Arab%E2%80%93Israe…
So, Russia has created Israel and helped Israel survive the first few difficult years.
Stalin was the leader of the USSR, not Russia. Stalin was a Georgian, not Russian. But of course you know that.
What about Putin?
What is his relationship to USSR, KGB in particular?
Exactly. For most of its history the USSR has been led by non Russian members of the Soviet Union.
Most of the Bolshevik power structure at the beginning was of a certain ashknazi persuasion (5 of 7 or 7 of 9 or something). Stalin was a shabbos, allowed to operate light switches and can openers on the sabbath.
Don't be so sure about that. Without Israel, there would be a lot more jewish infiltrators all around the world. And they would still be doing ritual human sacrifices in hopes of getting Israel back for themselves.
I'm trying to figure out exactly what you're saying here...
Are you condemning the Palestinians, the blacks, the Arabs, the Jews, the Russians, or all the "HUMAN GARBAGE" that says anything bad about or labels any of those as a group?
more debt please - the fiat currency isn't sinking fast enough
spend spend spend - war war war say the neocons running the show
The blue dress countermove.
All of the above.
Followed by :
-the pigeon is dead and can not pretend it plays chess anymore
-the pigeon droppings are thrown overboard toward America ,together with the dead pigeon ; they hit the American eagle dead
-the rest of the world starts a new game with a winning for all hand ,without the shit spreading pigeon
No mercy for mercenaries.
Sink that mercenary ship, before it commits more murder for bankers, or starts another petrol war.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-23/moar-pipeline-wars-jews-fear-…
most possibly a torpedo from a German built submarine for Israel will attack the USS Donald.....blamed on Russia. Poor Donald!
There is a 745 mile pipeline under The North Sea. Why couldn't Israel run one through The Mediterranean Sea to Turkey?
I am wondering if this might be a good week to go on a road trip.
Get in a car and drive away from Seattle which sits near 2 or 3 major military installations.
Find some place away from any major center of population and at least a hundred miles from a military base and nuclear plant.
Fuck, maybe drive down to southern Mexico.
