"Attorney–Client Privilege Is Dead!": Trump Lashes Out At FBI After Cohen Raid

President Donald Trump is feeling the heat Tuesday morning.
After the FBI raided the home, office and hotel of longtime Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen - purportedly seizing privileged information regarding communications between Cohen and his clients (a group that, of course, includes the president) - President Donald Trump took some time out from a meeting with military leaders to blast both the special counsel and his own attorney general for allowing the "witch hunt" to proceed.
In a surprisingly intense rebuke, Trump described the raid as "disgraceful," "a whole new level of unfairness" and even went as far to describe it as "an attack on our country." Once again, he brought up the fact that "no one is looking at the other side".
This morning, Trump kept the drumbeat of attacks going with a series of tweets implicitly targeted at Mueller and the prosecutors who carried out the raid. For the nth time, Trump declared Robert Mueller's investigation "a total witch hunt"...
A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
...And in a tweet that reiterates suspicions that investigators seized privileged communications between Trump and his personal attorney - communications that are privileged for a reason, because they could lead to self-incrimination if publicly exposed - Trump angrily declared that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!"
Attorney–client privilege is dead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
Trump of course, is correct to note that communications between clients and lawyers are usually beyond the reach of law enforcement based on this constitutional privilege, on occasion authorities can waive this provision.
One possible explanation for the unprecedented raid is because prosecutors had decided that "less intrusive" measures have no chance of success. Indeed, the referral to the FBI reportedly came straight from special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Former federal prosecutor Ken White, in a blog for Reason, wrote: "That's a very fraught and extraordinary move that requires multiple levels of authorization within the Department of Justice" and an "elaborate review process."
It also means that Trump will increasingly seek to lash out elsewhere and distract from his growing legal troubles, which almost certainly means another cruise missile attack on Syria is imminent, which in turn could launch a new, and "hot" conflict with Russia.
Markets slumped yesterday during the final minutes of the session on the news FBI agents had raided Cohen's home. Cohen is reportedly being investigated for bank fraud and campaign finance violations, and he is only the second subject in the Mueller probe to see their home and office raided by the Fed's. The first was Paul Manafort.
Late on Monday, Trump called Cohen a "good man" and labeled the special counsel Robert Mueller's team "the most conflicted group of people I have ever seen."
It's possible in that area that people other than government backed Syrians did the bad deed. And to that, whomever went to help yet again used no protection at all of themselves. Doesn't quite compute with the way soldiers are trained to act around toxic products.
Would be wise to try to get proof though in Syria where we aren't welcome, that may be difficult. But the question is is this another rush to judgement the way the Skripal case was decided incorrectly but very quickly.
Only the BBC seems to accept Theresa May's story and out of nowhere they say that the daughter wants to not return to Russia so they have taken her to a "secure place." They UK also will not grant a Visa to that young woman's cousin for a visit.
This raid by the FBI is actually a bigger deal then most people think. The FBI breaking in to a lawyer's office basically means that 'law enforcement' can now go looking for damning evidence in the most likely place....your lawyer's office. This basically destroys the integrity of the justice system (not that it had much to begin with). So, we ask ourselves: Did the FBI Director know about this raid? Did Sessions the AG know about it. Why has the FBI Director not fired the FBI supervisory agent for pulling off such a hair brained stunt. The questions here and the ramifications are endless. Very sad day for America. All I can tell you guys is that somebody is getting really bold and desperate! We are definitely in a soft coup situation in Washington. The problem is that it is difficult to know who the real players are and how far they will go in the soft coup and whether, of course, we get into a 'hard' coup.....that would be assassination, mass arrests, etc.. This is heavy stuff.
All the MSM trotting out experts explaining how foolproof and judicious the process is for getting a warrant against an attorney, and piercing the attorney/client privilege.
It must be akin to getting a FISA warrant.
hahahahahahahaha! These fucks need to be shot. Period. Jail is too good. A message MUST be sent. The rule of law, and stability of our nation demands it.
it just is not that simple....if he fires mueller (which, I agree, is justified after 12-24 mos as the top investigation in the land....and NOTHING to show for it except scope creep to FIND a crime), Trump will be dead in the water. he will APPEAR guilty....and in politics, that's all it takes.
This is not a corporation where you just need to sell the Board on your decision. This is a separation of powers nation (and many of those in other branches have a MAJOR problem if trump is able to operate freely). BIG difference.
I stopped feeling sorry for this guy. HE is the one that appointed Sessions and Wray and left Rosenstein and Comey in place instead of firing them and anyone else associated with Obama on day one and replacing them with non-swampers. What a clown car this administration is. I predict epic blue wave in November because nobody that leans right of Hillary will turn out to vote for RINOs and the other impotent GOP members who whine and cry all day that they can't do anything when they control congress. Good riddance to all and goodnight to the USA.
I agree. Wray and sessions are completely impotent...or playing for the other side. If Wray and Session had any cahoonies, they would be on a hunt to find out who authorized breaking into an attorney's office. This is Watergate type of stuff except this time, actual FBI agents are used for the break-in instead of incompetent local idiots led by Liddy.
He sure took some bad advice. Bannon apparently goes way, way back with Sessions and recommended him. And Christopher Wray worked as an attorney for former NJ Governor Chris Christie who got caught up in a legal situation where the Christie team closed off access to the George Washington bridge to a town that was anti-Christie.
Wray was able to get Christie out of it though one or two of his employees ended up in trouble.
And Rosenstein was just there and it would have most likely been Sessions call to keep him on
Better vetting was and apparently still is needed and to be fair, a new President has several thousands open spots and he should have been able to trust the people who vetted those candidates - most likely that same FBI.
