US Deploys Truman Carrier Strike Group And 7 Warships With Cruise Missiles To Mediterranean

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is being deployed to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.
The aircraft carrier will be accompanied by guided-missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Farragut (DDG 99), as well as the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60). The Destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) will join the HSTCSG later, according to a statement by the US Navy.
The Sachssen-class German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221) will also operate as part of the strike group during the first half of the deployment.
In addition to USS Donald Cook, the U.S has now dispatched USN Carrier Strike Group 8 to the Mediterranean/#Syria:— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 10, 2018
- USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier
- Carrier Air Wing VII
- USS Hué City missile cruiser
- x6 Arleigh Burke-class Destroyers
- x1 Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate pic.twitter.com/5C0tyDlTkO
It is worth noting that it will take approximately 6-7 days for the group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.
The strike group, carrying 6,500 sailors and Carrier Air Wing One, will cruise alongside the German frigate FGS Hessen during the first half of the deployment. The German ship conducted a brief mission with the Harry S. Truman in 2010, the Navy said according to Stripes.com
This will be the first extended deployment for the Harry S. Truman since wrapping a 10-month maintenance period last July. The mission will include "maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts alongside allies and partners," and they will "provide crisis response capability and increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence" in the Middle East and Europe, according to the statement.
The Harry S. Truman will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group, which wrapped up its four-month deployment to the Middle East last month, and is operating in the Western Pacific.
The Harry S. Truman, which is assigned to the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command, last traveled to the Middle East in 2015 to join the anti-Islamic State mission Operation Inherent Resolve before returning home in 2016. -Stripes
Yesterday, guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook armed with 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles anchored off of Syrian territorial waters, and has reportedly been "harassed" by low-flying Russian warplanes, which have buzzed the "Arleigh Burke" class warship at least four times according to CNN Turk.
It is claimed that the US Donald Cook-named destroyer left Cyprus 's Larnaca port and landed near Syrian territorial waters. It was claimed that the missile destroyer named "Arleigh Burke" class Donald Cook (DDG-75) reached Tallus 100 kilometers and had 60 Tomahawk fuses on board. -CNN Turk (translated)
A Navy source confirmed the deployment, saying that the guided-missile-destroyer had just completed a port call in Cyprus, while the Pentagon reportedly draws up plans for how to deal with the situation.
For fuchs sake, can SOMEONE please ask Trump to explain the threat Syria poses?
C'mon MSM...ASK THE QUESTION!...I guarantee you Trump will look like a fucking idiot as he stumbles through some total bullshit, con-job, F'ing lie, of an answer.
Bowlton, Rah Rah ...
In reply to . by FireBrander
Looks like Syria needs some freedom©.
In reply to s by BaBaBouy
Assad and Putin; two of the dumbest mother-fluckers on the planet or what?
They had Syria won...just a little mopping up and it was all over...and then they decide to use WW2 tech rockets to gas a hand full of women and children....which "crosses the red line"...and the USA/NATO comes steaming in ready to blow up the entire fucking world.
Assad/Putin they be some real dumb-shit's...either that or they were framed.
EDIT:
Downvotes? Final sentence above folks...read...here's the /SARC tag some of you apparently need.
In reply to Looks like Syria needs some… by Fish Gone Bad
Reminds me of a song...
https://youtu.be/KecIdlEAKhU
In reply to Are Assad and Putin two of… by FireBrander
There we go... send in the ass kickers!
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
The group will "provide crisis response capability and increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence"
Translation: We want war now - no matter if there is a just cause or not.
In reply to There we go... send in the… by Team_Huli
I guess C5, J5 and F7. Your turn.
In reply to The group will "provide… by Erek
Hit's and sunk; game over.
In reply to I guess C5, J5 and F7. Your… by PT
The Orange Clown is busy helping his buddies from the MIC, and yet all the Trumptards here still believe he's "draining the Swamp!"
Go buy some more Buttcoinzz and Shitecoinzz, which have the same intrinsic value as Trump's campaign promise of "draining the Swamp," namely ZERO!
In reply to Hit's and sunk; game over. by FireBrander
It's all FOR Israhell.
In reply to The Orange Clown by Klassenfeind
Trump is not in control the MIC; we are now North Korea...where the MIC sends out a fat idiot as their representative to speak of war.
In reply to The Orange Clown by Klassenfeind
Hey DDR commie, fuck off nobody cares..go suck on some saurkraut! Arshloch
In reply to The Orange Clown by Klassenfeind
I guess RSM-56
In reply to I guess C5, J5 and F7. Your… by PT
Yeah, but to what co-ordinates?
In reply to I guess RSM-56 by 07564111
air burst..co-ordinates will not be as important.
In reply to Yeah, but to what co… by PT
Massing and concentrating military forces is preparation of war. No matter how you call or don't call it. Am I the only one who could constantly vomit in view of this combination of hypocrisy, brutality and cynicism?
In reply to I guess RSM-56 by 07564111
So, what's Plan B?
What will the US do if Putin sinks the entire carrier group, which is the likely outcome if the US attacks Syria again?
In reply to Massing and concentrating… by giovanni_f
The unstoppable Kinzhal hypersonic (mach 10) missile can take out the entire carrier group and sink it to the bottom of the sea. They can join the ships of the Roman Empire.
In reply to So, what's Plan B?… by ThanksChump
https://twitter.com/PutinVVZ/status/983743954867847168
https://viewdailyupdates.wordpress.com/2018/04/10/china-orders-navy-to-…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqUXN7_pdQk
In reply to The unstoppable Kinzhal… by Mike Masr
If true and they actually get involved in the fight it's a game changer. Maybe even change Trump's calculus. In the least, the U.S. would even be more careful about targeting than just worrying about Russian casualties.
In reply to Chinese warships in… by JSBach1
They will not need to use any exotic weapons should they decide to sink some ships. Your reference to the Roman empire is well used. The truth really sucks sometimes.
In reply to The unstoppable Kinzhal… by Mike Masr
Quite right, they can all be sunk. Let's get some more targets in the Med.
In reply to I guess C5, J5 and F7. Your… by PT
Exactly !
Assad and so the Russians there look like a nail...
Since it's inception, the US only has a hammer...
In reply to The group will "provide… by Erek
Russia needs to announce that it has discovered 5 countries responsible for funding and arming and fueling the terrorists in Syria!!
Call these countries out as the first targets of any retaliation for an attack on Syria.
But who are these countries?!?!? Amazingly - I know already who they are.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain & Jordan - 5 Arabian countries who have fuelled the Syrian conflict.
Also amazingly - this Russian claim will be 100% true - so it makes sense for Russia to speak the truth rather than with a forked tongue to their "Western partners".
So don't fall into the Western/NATO trap - think outside the square.
Announce to the UN these 5 countries as funders of terrorists will be held primarily responsible for any attack against Syria and what does that mean?
It means Russia will pulverise all their oil and gas infrastructure as a first step - including oil tankers of course - and their military bases to boot.
How you think the world economy will like that?
Or what impact would that have on Russian oil & gas exports?
Downside folks?
In reply to Exactly !… by Jambo Mambo Bill
Watch Iran and Hezbollah here. I'm betting Isreal does not escape this unscathed. The Emir of Qatar was at the White House exchanging favors today. You can bet dozens of Kalibrs will be visiting the airbase there too.
In reply to Russia needs to announce… by World Cash Day
"The group will "provide crisis response capability and increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence" "
The Group will provide a good target more like! Sitting ducks.
In reply to The group will "provide… by Erek
There are an awful lot of tankers in the vicinity. Given the USN habit of crashing into them, I suspect that will be the major hazard confronting the Blue Water posing group.
In reply to "The group will "provide… by lucitanian
Ok, Russian Bear Bombers armed with cruise missile barrage, perhaps nuclear. Ships are sitting ducks even if they knock down 75% of the incoming. Unlikely to have a hit rate that high. Hence, sinking ships including the Truman. Of course, I am not counting incoming torpedoes from Russian subs. I think Trump is just trying to intimidate here, but since Bolton is now head of the NSC, he may just pull the trigger. This is a very dangerous situation. If Putin backs down, Russia will be forever irrelevant. Definitely a Cuban Missile Crisis feel to it. With Trump, you never know whether you are getting Trump the idiot or Trump the calculating strategist. You may want to considering selling into the rally today. Good time to get out if shooting starts!! This is not financial advice.....just common sense.
In reply to There we go... send in the… by Team_Huli
With the FBI raid on Cohen bet on Trump the idiot on this one. A war distraction combined with warstache whispering in your ear "this is the right thing to do Mr. President" is too much for Trump the strategist to make an appearance. Hedge accordingly.
In reply to Ok, Russian Bear Bombers… by The Ram
Don't worry HH -- this boat will do fuck all except cook food for the Frogs and Amis who are actually doing the shooting.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Germans cooking for the French?
Now, that is fucked up.
In reply to Don't worry HH -- this boat… by Haus-Targaryen
These countries have gone to war with each other over less.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
They should get some Mexican cooks so they can have burritos. No, wait that would cause another gas attack and the British would blame the Russians again.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
anything else will result in spoiled food.
In reply to Don't worry HH -- this boat… by Haus-Targaryen
@Haus
Haven't you read the German news? Apparently all or most of the German navy is broken and kaputt. Just like the rest of their Bundeswehr. Guns don't shoot properly, jets can't fly because of faulty fuel usw...
In reply to Don't worry HH -- this boat… by Haus-Targaryen
Germany is occupied anyway.
In reply to @Haus… by Erek
Soldiers can always shout "BANG BANG BANG". Thats what they do in the Netherlands.
"PANG PANG PANG" is optional, depending on the language of your opponent.
"WANK WANK WANK" is not recommended. It might anger the other side.
And we do not want them to be insulted, do we? I mean, where are the safe zones for them?
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bang-bang-shout-the-dutch-as-army-ru…
In reply to @Haus… by Erek
The article does not say that the German ship will stay indefinitely with the task force, only that it was with them in the Atlantic. Nothing is implied that the German ship would not go about its own voyage/mission.
In reply to Don't worry HH -- this boat… by Haus-Targaryen
I think the American people have that gold medal secured.
<=====UP====== PITCHFORK TIME!
<====DOWN==== Chill, Dune, the 'Good FBI and DoJ' will take care of the crooks in DC some day soon.
Let's see where ZHers stand.
Live Hard, More War, More Theft, More Corruption OR Stout Rope, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Are Assad and Putin two of… by FireBrander
With this deployment of floating targets we now have a new definition of "full retard".
In reply to I think the American people… by DuneCreature
Hey dumb fuck..... don't let those subs with nukes (that you will NEVER know are there) bite you in the ass
In reply to With this deployment of… by spyware-free
Point to the spot on this doll where daddy touched you.
In reply to Hey dumb fuck..... don't let… by doc333
No, that would be you and your faggot father.
In reply to Are Assad and Putin two of… by FireBrander
Oh look. It's someone with credibility who never name calls anyone. The fact that you respond in such a manner displays how truly worthless and pathetic you are Francine!
In reply to No, that would be you and… by ExPat2018
I think you will discover that the gas attack was the work of US CIA operatives through rebels. Wake up. Vietnam FALSE FLAG, GULF I, IRAQ FALSE FLAGS. POMEO CIA, BOLTON SCREWBALL. What else do you need?
In reply to Are Assad and Putin two of… by FireBrander
Oh, just ignore that brainwashed, propaganda-spreading ignoranus.
In reply to I think you will discover… by CashMcCall
What's 'TRUE' about Amerika... besides the Apollo 'moonie landings' ???
In reply to I think you will discover… by CashMcCall
Sorry I forgot the /SARC tag...figured the last line was good enough.."either that or they were framed."
In reply to I think you will discover… by CashMcCall
I think you will find it was choreographed by McStain UN moles and filmed poorly by Israeli art students.
In reply to I think you will discover… by CashMcCall