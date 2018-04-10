US Deploys Truman Carrier Strike Group And 7 Warships With Cruise Missiles To Mediterranean

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:37

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is being deployed to the Mediterranean Wednesday, where it will join the USS Donald Cook off Syrian territorial waters.

The aircraft carrier will be accompanied by guided-missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Farragut (DDG 99), as well as the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60). The Destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) will join the HSTCSG later, according to a statement by the US Navy. 

The Sachssen-class German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221) will also operate as part of the strike group during the first half of the deployment.

It is worth noting that it will take approximately 6-7 days for the group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.

a

The strike group, carrying 6,500 sailors and Carrier Air Wing One, will cruise alongside the German frigate FGS Hessen during the first half of the deployment. The German ship conducted a brief mission with the Harry S. Truman in 2010, the Navy said according to Stripes.com

This will be the first extended deployment for the Harry S. Truman since wrapping a 10-month maintenance period last July. The mission will include "maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts alongside allies and partners," and they will "provide crisis response capability and increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence" in the Middle East and Europe, according to the statement. 

The Harry S. Truman will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group, which wrapped up its four-month deployment to the Middle East last month, and is operating in the Western Pacific.

The Harry S. Truman, which is assigned to the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command, last traveled to the Middle East in 2015 to join the anti-Islamic State mission Operation Inherent Resolve before returning home in 2016. -Stripes

Yesterday, guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook armed with 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles anchored off of Syrian territorial waters, and has reportedly been "harassed" by low-flying Russian warplanes, which have buzzed the "Arleigh Burke" class warship at least four times according to CNN Turk.

a
Via @evacool_f
It is claimed that the US Donald Cook-named destroyer left Cyprus 's Larnaca port and landed near Syrian territorial waters. It was claimed that the missile destroyer named "Arleigh Burke" class Donald Cook (DDG-75) reached Tallus 100 kilometers and had 60 Tomahawk fuses on board. -CNN Turk (translated)

A Navy source confirmed the deployment, saying that the guided-missile-destroyer had just completed a port call in Cyprus, while the Pentagon reportedly draws up plans for how to deal with the situation. 

Tags
Politics
Integrated Mining
Electric Equipment Wholesale

Comments

Vote up!
 66
Vote down!
 4
FireBrander Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

For fuchs sake, can SOMEONE please ask Trump to explain the threat Syria poses?

C'mon MSM...ASK THE QUESTION!...I guarantee you Trump will look like a fucking idiot as he stumbles through some total bullshit, con-job, F'ing lie, of an answer.

Vote up!
 30
Vote down!
 44
FireBrander Fish Gone Bad Tue, 04/10/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

Assad and Putin; two of the dumbest mother-fluckers on the planet or what?

They had Syria won...just a little mopping up and it was all over...and then they decide to use WW2 tech rockets to gas a hand full of women and children....which "crosses the red line"...and the USA/NATO comes steaming in ready to blow up the entire fucking world.

Assad/Putin they be some real dumb-shit's...either that or they were framed.

EDIT:
Downvotes? Final sentence above folks...read...here's the /SARC tag some of you apparently need.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
World Cash Day Jambo Mambo Bill Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Russia needs to announce that it has discovered 5 countries responsible for funding and arming and fueling the terrorists in Syria!!

 

Call these countries out as the first targets of any retaliation for an attack on Syria.

 

But who are these countries?!?!? Amazingly - I know already who they are.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain & Jordan - 5 Arabian countries who have fuelled the Syrian conflict.

Also amazingly - this Russian claim will be 100% true - so it makes sense for Russia to speak the truth rather than with a forked tongue to their "Western partners".

So don't fall into the Western/NATO trap - think outside the square.

Announce to the UN these 5 countries as funders of terrorists will be held primarily responsible for any attack against Syria and what does that mean?

It means Russia will pulverise all their oil and gas infrastructure as a first step - including oil tankers of course - and their military bases to boot.

How you think the world economy will like that?

Or what impact would that have on Russian oil & gas exports?

Downside folks?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
The Ram Team_Huli Tue, 04/10/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Ok, Russian Bear Bombers armed with cruise missile barrage, perhaps nuclear.  Ships are sitting ducks even if they knock down 75% of the incoming.  Unlikely to have a hit rate that high.  Hence, sinking ships including the Truman.  Of course, I am not counting incoming torpedoes from Russian subs.  I think Trump is just trying to intimidate here, but since Bolton is now head of the NSC, he may just pull the trigger.  This is a very dangerous situation.  If Putin backs down, Russia will be forever irrelevant.  Definitely a Cuban Missile Crisis feel to it.  With Trump, you never know whether you are getting Trump the idiot or Trump the calculating strategist.  You may want to considering selling into the rally today.  Good time to get out if shooting starts!! This is not financial advice.....just common sense.