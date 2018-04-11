After Months Of Stalling, DOJ Hands Over Memo That Helped Launch Russia Probe

After more than eight months of waiting - a period that saw the official closure of the committee's probe into Russian electoral interference - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has finally managed to pry the (mostly unredacted) electronic communication, shared with the FBI by one of America's "intelligence partners", from the grip of the DOJ.
Nunes subpoeanad the DOJ for all documents used to justify the initial FISA warrant against Trump advisor Carter Page and other threads of the initial Russia collusion probe, which was supposedly launched during the summer of 2016 shortly after Trump secured the GOP nomination. That probe has since morphed into the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to the Hill.
While it's widely known that the Steele dossier was one of these documents, the FBI has long contended that there was another factor - evidence that George Papadopoulos boasted about knowing of a Russian plot to release stolen Hillary campaign emails before it was carried out. Papadopoulos was later indicted and is now cooperating with the Mueller.
The document in question is a two-page "electronic communication" that was supplied to the FISA court. But here's the catch: The Hill provides no details about the document or what it represents.
Nunes and members of his committee were supplied with a heavily redacted version of the document last year, but Nunes complained that it was virtually indecipherable. The only redactions in the draft distributed to members of the committee were "narrowly tailored" to "protect national security interests" so as not to "undermine the trust" between the US and this foreign nation.
According to a Justice Department official, the remaining redactions in the document are "narrowly tailored to protect the name of a foreign country and the name of a foreign agent." Specifics have been replaced with identifiers like "foreign official" and "foreign government," the official said.
"These words must remain redacted after determining that revealing the words could harm the national security of the American people by undermining the trust we have with this foreign nation," the official continued, adding that they appear "only a limited number of times, and do no obstruct the underlying meaning of the document."
A handful of conservatives are investigating what they say is evidence that the department's decision-making during the 2016 election was riddled with bias—allegations that Democrats see as a transparent effort to muddy the waters around Mueller, or provide a pretext to shut him down.
This, ladies and gentlemen, can't be attributed to anything other than lazy reporting. Because anybody who has been paying close attention to the information slowly being made public through leaks and previously through the Intel committee would know that the country in question is obviously Australia, and the person in question is Australia's ambassador to the UK, Alexander Downer. As the New York Times reported several months ago:
WASHINGTON — During a night of heavy drinking at an upscale London bar in May 2016, George Papadopoulos, a young foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, made a startling revelation to Australia’s top diplomat in Britain: Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton.
About three weeks earlier, Mr. Papadopoulos had been told that Moscow had thousands of emails that would embarrass Mrs. Clinton, apparently stolen in an effort to try to damage her campaign.
Exactly how much Mr. Papadopoulos said that night at the Kensington Wine Rooms with the Australian, Alexander Downer, is unclear. But two months later, when leaked Democratic emails began appearing online, Australian officials passed the information about Mr. Papadopoulos to their American counterparts, according to four current and former American and foreign officials with direct knowledge of the Australians’ role.
The hacking and the revelation that a member of the Trump campaign may have had inside information about it were driving factors that led the F.B.I. to open an investigation in July 2016 into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the election and whether any of President Trump’s associates conspired.
With its investigation over, it's unclear what Nunes intends to do with this information. And whatever it says, we look forward to the contents of this highly sensitive memo - a memo so sensitive that leaving it unredacted could have threatened a key diplomatic relationship - being slowly parceled out to the press.
Comments
While I don't disagree that keeping information from Congress is a matter of urgent national security in a broader sense, I find it rather telling that the elected branch of government gets redacted information from the unelected Department of Just Us.
Time to polish my tinfoil hat and contemplate the Deep State.
Exactly. Who's working for whom?
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
And it should also be mentioned that Trump could declassify all of this shit tomorrow, but I'm a cuck so what do I know.
In reply to Exactly. Who's working for… by holdbuysell
Den of Thieves.
In reply to And it should also be… by LetThemEatRand
What has to happen is these investigator people have got to show a little more urgency. WWIII is on literally deck so if there's some major bogus going on let's get moving.
In reply to Den of Thieves. by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
So, as I understand it, Downer (who has a long relationship with the Clintons and The Clinton Foundation) expresses concern that her campaign might be damaged. A concern we now know was shared by DOJ and FBI.
We now also know that Wikileaks got the Clinton and DNC email from Seth Rich and other sources; not Russia.
If Russia did indeed also have separately obtained information regarding the Clinton email that is because a drunken monkey could have hacked into her totally unprotected server. That's what intelligence Agencies do, including those of the US, made easier when servers containing highly classified information are completely unprotected. You can be sure that probably dozens of other intelligence Agencies for other countries also accessed the same data and you can be even more sure that the US intelligence Agencies will have conducted a full analysis of the data operating on the assumption that ANYTHING classified on Clinton's server has been compromised.
As usual, it seems that the real issues involved here are being obfuscated and misdirected by "someone" and are STILL not being investigated.
In reply to And it should also be… by LetThemEatRand
Assange has made very clear he did not get the emails from Russia, but he's just the guy who knows.
In reply to So, as I understand it,… by philipat
Isn't this war "heading to the batter's box", strictly about keeping the US dollar as the world fiat currency?
In reply to So, as I understand it,… by philipat
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382714-clinton-advised-pomp…
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382765-pompeo-failed-to-dis…
In reply to So, as I understand it,… by philipat
they could be working for SERCO
https://aim4truth.org/2018/04/11/tentacles-of-serco-strangle-america/
In reply to Exactly. Who's working for… by holdbuysell
They work for US(A). Mid-terms are around the corner. So let it be written, So let it be done.
In reply to Exactly. Who's working for… by holdbuysell
The state is so lame, they pay for their own game.
In reply to Exactly. Who's working for… by holdbuysell
With folks such as the Aiwan bros running Congress's servers, the FBI does have a valid argument in not trusting these folks with any info.
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
Hang them all! Hang them High!!!
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
I guess it's not our country...the MIIC run it and decide what's best..for..US. Maybe this country would be better off without NSA, DOJ, CIA and FBI...it seems they cause much more trouble than they're worth.
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
Elected officials are soooooo pre-Globalist times, or at least pre 9/11/2001.
Elected officials are now available to us only for comedic effect, aka for our entertainment.
Let us eat cake...and debate if Maxine or Nancy is the higher IQ.
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
If, as the article makes clear, everybody knows who it was and what they said, why was it so critical that DOJ turn over the memo?
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
And don't forget to "Duck and Cover" when you see the flash!
In reply to While I don't disagree that… by LetThemEatRand
UK and Australia get new sanctions for meddling in the US presidential election?
This is the Alexander Downer in question.
We Aussies called him Alexander Bummer, (Bummer being slang for a downer).
http://glamgrid.com/see-the-worst-dressed-political-leaders/
"Trust me. I'm a politician."
In reply to UK and Australia? by A_Huxley
Who cares... I'm becoming more convinced than ever that this is scripted kabuki with Trump's full participation.
What we have here is a man way out of his depth and unable or unwilling to rein in these Deep State Neocon War Hawks.
The Orb & Sword Dance in Saudi with those ruling Pig Fuckers and his nose firmly wedged up Bibi's ass-cheeks was/is a Huuuuuge Bigly Tell.
In reply to Who cares... I'm becoming… by crossroaddemon
Bark Bark! Bark Bark!
Sure might as well release it now, mission has been accomplished. I am sure all the Russian collusionists will be the first to send their kids off to war...their dream is coming true /s
I'm sure they handed over the version that was scrawled on parchment and was unedited ...
Double post apparently.
Which one of the Criminal Five Eyes? Australia, the U.K. or both plus our Criminals at Large Clapper & Breanan.
We already know the British were involved, so it wouldn't be a shock or revelation. Israel is the one. Are you shocked? Russia leads to Iran leads to Israel.
@ Free,
BINGO!
Operation TALPIOT.
In reply to We already know the British… by FreeEarCandy
More depression in the form of truth.
In reply to @ Free,… by Chupacabra-322
Not anymore.
Israel’s Secret Weapon. Operation TALPIOT
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rYE9UgmVrfU
In reply to Operation TALPIOT… by FreeEarCandy
Shocking! Seriously. Seems to explain that nagging question I could never come to terms with. Why is everyone seemingly going along with this insanity? Why do promises change after someone gets elected? Why do elected officials work against the good of America?
Depressing.
In reply to Not anymore… by Chupacabra-322
Australia and the UK get away with it.
In reply to We already know the British… by FreeEarCandy
"These words must remain redacted after determining that revealing the words could harm the national security of the American people by undermining the trust we have with this foreign nation,"
Alex- 'who is israhell?' for a 30 shekels
I’ll take USS Liberty False Flag for $500 Alex.
It’s the Daily Double.
In reply to "These words must remain… by attah-boy-Luther
Fucking bitch can't hold his liquor and then has to show how much he knows.
We have a DOJ/FBI that has gone completely Rouge.
Wide Open, Undefended Borders (with a Military protecting OTHER country's borders all over the World).
And 2 Carrier Groups in Route to start a War over the Biggest False Flag in History.
Just another day in the Banana Republic of America.......
Tyrannical
Lawless
Psychopaths.
In reply to We have a DOJ/FBI that has… by The First Rule
Rogue, not Rouge.
Rouge: a red powder or cream used as a cosmetic for coloring the cheeks or lips.
Rogue: a dishonest or unprincipled man.
Standard Disclaimer: Not that I wish to be the resident grammar Nazi, but seriously, same misspelling, different alias day after day?
In reply to We have a DOJ/FBI that has… by The First Rule
On the Mark Levin show, they were tearing up the "like/kind" concept of paying off Stormy.
Lots of different motivations to pay her off.
I am assuming the Stormy is being sponsored by the Clinton Foundation with Soros providing the money. Just wondering how much she is getting for stirring up this shit.
In reply to On the Mark Levin, they were… by grunk
Former FEC CHAIRMAN on Mark Levin tonight.
Said FBI DOJ got it wrong on the law.
In reply to I am assuming the Stormy is… by rosiescenario
So its a double secret memo? Thats rich. fuckers
Released on condition to missile attacks in Syria.
Only one nation is special enough to get the double redacted treatment and it's not down under.
Russiagate, Skripal, false flag chemical attacks et al
None of it will be of much import after the upcoming big war
Dunford and Gerasimov are booked for a conference call this week so perhaps Trump really is nothing more than the intellectually vacuous Max Headroom character that he really is and has control of nothing?
He needs to be because this shit will get really ugly really quickly and spiral completely out of control really quickly.
As Churchill once said;
Jaw jaw is always preferable to war war.
Rosenstein and Wrey both should be Fired, for their actions and withholding information and not complying with the House Supoenas . I wonder what they are hiding. Rosenstein is very conflicted and close friends with Muller and Comey.
Jeff Sessions FIRE Rosenstein NOW.
Nunes hasn't explained to the People how he (pretends to) expect that a thoroughly corrupt and defunct Congress is going to do a goddamn thing...
Must. Start. WW3. Now
There is nothing there. But that there is NOTHING THERE is in fact the story.
The guy was a lowest level nobody on the campaign pretending to be a foreign policy expert. When his name first surfaced the campaign had no idea who he was. So the Aussie was on the Clinton team, helping them fundraise around the world, and he gets the kid drunk and according to him the kid shoots his mouth off.
The whole thing is so thin the first FISA application based on this kid was denied, and FISA warrants are never denied.
YET ... YET ... this is the basis of a Special Prosecutor. That nothing is the story.