Doug Casey Warns "It's Going To Get Very Unpleasant In The US At Some Point Soon"

Authored by Doug Casey via InternationalMan.com,
You’re likely aware that I’m a libertarian. But I’m actually more than a libertarian. I don’t believe in the right of the State to exist. The reason is that anything that has a monopoly of force is extremely dangerous.
As Mao Tse-tung, lately one of the world’s leading experts on government, said: “The power of the state comes out of a barrel of a gun.”
There are two possible ways for people to relate to each other, either voluntarily or coercively. And the State is pure institutionalized coercion. It’s not just unnecessary, but antithetical, for a civilized society. And that’s increasingly true as technology advances. It was never moral, but at least it was possible, in oxcart days, for bureaucrats to order things around. Today it’s ridiculous.
Everything that needs doing can and will be done by the market, by entrepreneurs who fill the needs of other people for a profit. The State is a dead hand that imposes itself on society. That belief makes me, of course, an anarchist.
People have a misconception about anarchists. That they’re these violent people, running around in black capes with little round bombs. This is nonsense. Of course there are violent anarchists. There are violent dentists. There are violent Christians. Violence, however, has nothing to do with anarchism. Anarchism is simply a belief that a ruler isn’t necessary, that society organizes itself, that individuals own themselves, and the State is actually counterproductive.
It’s always been a battle between the individual and the collective. I’m on the side of the individual.
I simply don’t believe anyone has a right to initiate aggression against anyone else. Is that an unreasonable belief?
Let me put it this way. Since government is institutionalized coercion—a very dangerous thing—it should do nothing but protect people in its bailiwick from physical coercion.
What does that imply? It implies a police force to protect you from coercion within its boundaries, an army to protect you from coercion from outsiders, and a court system to allow you to adjudicate disputes without resorting to coercion.
I could live happily with a government that did just those things. Unfortunately the US Government is only marginally competent in providing services in those three areas. Instead, it tries to do everything else.
The argument can be made that the largest criminal entity today is not some Colombian cocaine gang, it’s the US Government. And they’re far more dangerous. They have a legal monopoly to do anything they want with you. Don’t conflate the government with America—it’s a separate entity, with its own interests, as distinct as General Motors or the Mafia. I’d rather deal with the Mafia than I would with any agency of the US Government.
Even under the worst circumstances, even if the Mafia controlled the United States, I can’t believe Tony Soprano or Al Capone would try to steal 40% of people’s income from them every year. They couldn’t get away with it. But—perhaps because we’re said to be a democracy—the US Government is able to masquerade as “We the People.” That’s an anachronism, at best. The US has mutated into a domestic multicultural empire. The average person has been propagandized into believing that it’s patriotic to do as he’s told. “We have to obey libraries of regulations, and I’m happy to pay my taxes. It’s the price we pay for civilization.” No, that’s just the opposite of the fact. Those things are a sign that civilization is degrading, that the society is becoming less individually responsible, and has to be held together by force.
It’s all about control. Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely. The type of people that gravitate to government like to control other people. Contrary to what we’re told to think, that’s why you get the worst people—not the best—who want to get into government.
What about voting? Can that change and improve things? Unlikely. I can give you five reasons why you should not vote in an election (see this article). See if you agree.
Hark back to the ’60s when they said, “Suppose they gave a war and nobody came?” But let’s take it further: Suppose they gave a tax and nobody paid? Suppose they gave an election and nobody voted? What that would do is delegitimize government. I applaud the fact that only half of Americans vote. If that number dropped to 25%, 10%, then 0%, perhaps everybody would look around and say, “Wait a minute, none of us believe in this evil charade. I don’t like Tweedledee from the left wing of the Demopublican Party any more than I like Tweedledum from its right wing…”
Remember you don’t get the best and the brightest going into government. There are two kinds of people. You’ve got people that like to control physical reality—things. And people that like to control other people. That second group, those who like to lord it over their fellows, are drawn to government and politics.
Some might ask: “Aren’t you loyal to America?” and “How can you say these terrible things?” My response is, “Of course I’m loyal to America, but America is an idea, it’s not a place. At least not any longer…”
America was once unique among the world’s countries. Unfortunately that’s no longer the case. The idea is still unique, but the country no longer is.
I’ll go further than that. It’s said that you’re supposed to be loyal to your fellow Americans. Well, here’s a revelation. I have less in common with my average fellow American than I do with friends of mine in the Congo, or Argentina, or China. The reason is that I share values with my friends; we look at the world the same way, have the same worldview. But what do I have in common with my fellow Americans who live in the trailer parks, barrios, and ghettos? Or even Hollywood, Washington, and Manhattan? Everyone has to be judged as an individual, but probably very little besides residing in the same political jurisdiction. Most of them—about 50% of the US—are welfare recipients, and therefore an active threat. So I have more personal loyalty to the guys in the Congo than I do to most of my fellow Americans. The fact we carry US passports is simply an accident of birth.
Those who find that thought offensive likely suffer from a psychological aberration called “nationalism”; in serious cases it may become “jingoism.” The authorities and the general public prefer to call it “patriotism.” It’s understandable, though. Everyone, including the North Koreans, tends to identify with the place they were born. But these things should be fairly low on any list of virtues. Nationalism is the belief that my country is the best country in the world just because I happen to have been born there. It’s most virulent during wars and elections. And it’s very scary. It’s like watching a bunch of chimpanzees hooting and panting at another tribe of chimpanzees across the watering hole. I have no interest in being a part of the charade—although that’s dangerous.
And getting more dangerous as the State grows more powerful. The growth of the State is actually destroying society. Over the last 100 years the State has grown at an exponential rate, and it’s the enemy of the individual. I see no reason why this trend, which has been in motion and accelerating for so long, is going to stop. And certainly no reason why it’s going to reverse.
It’s like a giant snowball that’s been rolling downhill from the top of the mountain. It could have been stopped early in its descent, but now the thing is a behemoth. If you stand in its way you’ll get crushed. It will stop only when it smashes the village at the bottom of the valley.
This makes me quite pessimistic about the future of freedom in the US. As I said, it’s been in a downtrend for many decades. But the events of September 11, 2001, turbocharged the acceleration of the loss of liberty in the US. At some point either foreign or domestic enemies will cause another 9/11, either real or imagined. It’s predictable; that’s what sociopaths, which I discussed earlier, do.
When there is another 9/11—and we will have another one—they’re going to lock down this country like one of their numerous new prisons. I was afraid that the shooting deaths and injuries of several hundred people in Las Vegas on October 1st might be it. But, strangely, the news cycle has driven on, leaving scores of serious unanswered questions in its wake. And about zero public concern.
It’s going to become very unpleasant in the US at some point soon. It seems to me the inevitable is becoming imminent.
* * *
As Doug says, the State continues to grow more powerful. But behind it is a little-known group—one made up of unelected insiders. This group calls the real shots in Washington. And it poses the biggest threat to your freedom… and your finances. Luckily, you can protect yourself and your family from its destructive agenda. Learn how here.
Comments
You Americans need to sort out the idiots you vote for.
Brits the same.
Politicians just create the illusion of democracy, whilst the deep state and MSM run the show.
It is actually by design. The satanic parasite that brought Russia to its knees after the slaying of the imperial family has moved out of the basement and is now busy organizing some cultural revolution in your lovely land of the free.
Four more information, search for Yuri Bezmenov.
Good luck.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to You Americans need to sort… by Thoresen
absolutely!
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
So where are you going to run to, Argentina? Full of fuckin communists. Good luck with that Casey.
In reply to absolutely! by ZIRPdiggler
I think "sort out" may not be the correct phrase.
In reply to You Americans need to sort… by Thoresen
Is this day 2 of Operation Imminent Strike or day 3? ;-)
In reply to I think "sort out" may not… by bunkers
it was a setting sun this time.
In reply to Is this day 2 of Operation… by nmewn
"I can’t believe Tony Soprano or Al Capone would try to steal 40% of people’s income from them every year."
When Oliver Wendell Holmes said Taxation is the price of civilisation, the average tax rate was 2%. Do you think we have 20 times more civilisation today?
In reply to You Americans need to sort… by Thoresen
he would argue yes, todays conveniences and extended? life span is all the proof needed to prove his point and carry on as if no problems could arise from his evolution of greatness.
In reply to "I can’t believe Tony… by Voice of insanity
There are two things you can not compete with, insanity and free. Run like hell, run like the wind, b/c the day is almost........run.
In reply to You Americans need to sort… by Thoresen
What do you mean "soon" white man?
Really? No one gets how this is a play off of the Lone Ranger and Tonto joke to high-lite how it's open season on white men in Western Civilization?
In reply to What do you mean "soon" … by gmak
Everything that needs doing can and will be done by the market, by entrepreneurs who fill the needs of other people for a profit.
You can't make a profit doing everything that needs doing. 911 is an example. How will the market provide this service? Will everyone individually subscribe? How about water and sewer? Will the market provide a sewage treatment plant?
Corporations took the essential services that you could make a profit at. That left the unprofitable ones to the government. I believe these can be provided by local government, and the federal gov should stick to the powers enumerated in the constitution.
The federal government shouldn't even exist. It's a corporation formed to pay back revolutionary war debt to Europe. The founder's documents address the 13 individual republics; not some parasitic fascist monster that's geographically located in what amounts to The America's version of "The City of London".
In reply to Everything that needs doing… by DontWorry
You’re right about 911 of course - the market never would have blown up 3 towers in NYC and blamed Muslims for it.
In reply to Everything that needs doing… by DontWorry
well? you'll have your 911 alright...
eventually they'll be telling you how and if you're allowed to mount your old lady. incrementally they are eating freedom away and you're Blathering on about 911.
one day you will understand what you had to pay for that disfunctional 911 you so desire.
squid
In reply to Everything that needs doing… by DontWorry
"Those things are a sign that civilization is degrading, that the society is becoming less individually responsible, and has to be held together by force." Absolutely. The Marxists wish to outsource their personal responsibility to think, act, and experience consequences to mommy and daddy government. I had to fork out obscene taxes to the IRS this year for trading crypto, partially due to my ignorance of the Internal Robbery Service treatment of crypto but you don't see me whining like a little girl SJW, fetal'd in the corner. I am intelligent enough to know that unless we ALL agree to stop paying taxes, my ass is going to jail for failing to do so.
"the amount of freedom or slavery a society experiences is directly proportional to the degree to which that body of people obeys natural law principles". ~Mark Passio
Sorry, fascist statists losers; there is an objective right and wrong way to live and you WILL be held accountable, as you willingly put on your own chains......
Maybe its hard to grasp because 320 million people living in US. But the whole government is filled with filth, I can't believe this is what people vote for. I don't understand it.
I've posted Yuri's stuff here, in the past.....he nailed it; Yuri outlines the luciferian 50 year plan to de-stabilize and take over a nation. Look at our past since WW2 and there can be no denying that the luciferians followed this plan to-a-tee.
Doesn't matter. Some care and do nothing, some do nothing and not care but most are so caught up in their immediate mediocrity they fail to see whats before them.
DHS has clipped the balls of most patriots with the crap they pumped out in the Bush, then Obama years.
But slowly that ice thaws as it's been a decade or so now, and people see DOMESTIC TERRORISM, that which DHS bragged their sole existance was to stop it.
So now we have DHS that sacrificed the Constitution with the promise of SECURITY (Third word of their NAME)
yet all I seen was domestic terror after domestic terror, ISIS in Utah, SCREW DHS, they're oath breaking SCUM when they are made up of FBI/DOJ
(fart noises)
It's already unpleasant.
LOCAL: HOMELESS TENT CITY/SAFETY/PROPERTY DAMAGE/TRESSPASS/LOITERING/VAGRANCY
CITY: Sanctuary city. no 2nd amendent, no 1st amendment bill by richard pan. mobs of 200 people going thu destroyin and battering innocents.
STATE: Open border, sanctuary state, Health Care Fraud, Gun Control, failing infrastructure, marxist colleges, on and on and on.
Several Locomotives are scheduled for arrival in California soon, but all California has installed is a DIRT ROAD for them all.
If some steps are taken at the right time, to make an effective switch from the petro dollar to an energy backed crypto currency, the fall will just become a stumble. Switch from defence to infrastructure spending, especially the new area of development, space infrastructure and than stumble, wont be that bad and things will kick along nicely there in after, far more to be gained out there, rather that squabbling over scraps down here.
Hold on to the, 'we must dominate the world' and 'the petro dollar can never die' and that fall will be quite bad and enduring. Those who run it will become quite vicious and disastrously self serving, expect an invasion of South America and the resultant real terrorist war in the US
Down to a smart choice with new people or the dumb choice with people who have failed and failed and failed, at everything except filling their own pockets. Sometimes failures have to pay the real price for failure at high stakes games and they have most certainly failed repeatedly, in quite the criminally negligent fashion, it what seems quite the treasonous fashion. Nab them all and a global US diplomatic reset becomes quite manageable, especially the foreign players, UK, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
What a bunch of crap. Sure --- no governments. That will not solve anything but create chaos. A free market isn't our only problem, Casey. We have fuckers like Al Qaeda and ISIS and Al Shabbab, etc. etc. to deal with. Who is going to deal with them if there are no governments. Who is going to deal with the next Hitler, who some of you posters here love.
Casey, we have more intelligence than you care to give us....
Al Qaeda, ISIS, et al. All created and sustained by the US and another small middle eastern country. You have been played if you think these 'terrorist' organizations exist without western support and direction. The next Hitler? Well, you may not have to look much further than your own countries capital. In other words, 'your government' is not the good guy. That's the flaw in many Americans thinking for over 50 years. Propaganda has convinced you that 'they' (The USG) are the good guys and you need protection from the 'bad guys.'
In reply to What a bunch of crap. Sure… by neversink
Doug Casey ?
You mean the same asshole that "predicted" gold would be worh $10.000 per ouce today ?
Casey's anarchism is idealist clap-trap. The first heavily armed, well organised group to decide it's had enough of market forces and social cooperation will arrive and introduce themselves - at gunpoint - to everyone as the new government.
We have government because someone will always seize the initiative to "do unto others before they can do unto you". 'Tis human nature, 'twas ever thus.
And don't go conflating the abtract concept of government per se with the excesses of evil government. While human nature remains fundamentally selfish and proud, punitively empowered arbiters of disputes and defenders of the innocent and weak will always be needed.
What we need in the real world is minimal government, decentralised power, devolution, a citizen-first-not-lobby-group-first system. The last thing we need is a power vacuum as that will only take us back to feudalism and autocracy in the blink of an eye.
Not really.
1) "Human nature" like all other nature is subject to evolutionary forces. Prior to the Bronze Age or late Neolithic, human conflict and rule by extended force were rare, because
2) The "natural" solution of humans to resource conflict and unpleasant neighbors is to move, and as long as there is somewhere unoccupied to move to, neither war, force, or government will result.
3) However, the world is now grossly overpopulated with humans, which has led to an adjustment in formerly natural behavior. Just as agriculture, once a survival option, has become a necessity to feed all of those excess mouths, government has become "necessary" to maintain order and adjustment without massive kill-offs.
The real problem is overpopulation and has been since about 4,000 BCE. There was a brief period of time during the 18th century when plague decimated the populations of the New World and European colonists experienced nearly Neolithic levels of freedom on this continent, but the efforts of those who wished to profit from having others do their work for them quickly ruined that with mass immigration.
Government wouldn't be government without the parasites at the top. And even if depopulation or sudden increase in resources (as with the Industrial Age or perhaps the development of interstellar space drives) allowed the 99% to once more experience freedom, those parasites would make every effort to exert control, because now it has become their ecological niche to live off other humans.
In reply to Casey's anarchism is… by cryingfreeman
The rise and fall of nations and empires, an endless procession throughout 5,000 years of human civilisation.
What were the chances of the US being the first nation to maintain this position in the history of human civilisation?
Almost zero.
A new nation becomes an old nation.
The pie has been carved and an established elite look to pull up the drawbridge to keep themselves in the very comfortable position they are in now.
Social mobility is at the same atrocious level as the UK and they use the same mechanisms for social stratification, private schools and universities (they take no chances in the US).
Can you remember anyone at the top in the US that didn’t go to an Ivy League University?
The generations that made fortunes fade into the past to be replaced by generations that inherit fortunes.
Capitalist dynamism is replaced by rent seeking as the idea now is to conserve fortunes rather than make fortunes; the world of finance dominates to meet this goal. Finance allows the wealthy to use their money to make more money.
Where can they get the best return on their investments?
In the new dynamic nations of Asia, not in their own country.
To conserve fortunes they move taxes off themselves and onto labour making their own nation internationally uncompetitive. They don’t like paying taxes and preside over a decline in the infrastructure that was built when the nation was young and dynamic.
They even look on the existing businesses, that are now on the stock market, as a revenue stream and these businesses are there for them to cannibalise for personal gain. The activist shareholders try and rip the heart out of the real economy until it collapses and dies.
Those old US industrialists who made their fortunes from the real economy, making useful things and providing useful services will be spinning in their graves.
It is the cycle of nations and empires:
Dynamism, success, complacency and decay
Adios America.
Hello China (not that China will be any different, it is the endless procession).
You are all born slaves
Dedicated to the Orange Genius
Jeff Beck Loose Cannon live @ Montreux Jazz Festival 2001
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMKoC2FYUP8
All modern states derive their theoretical rights and justifications from monarchy. Monarchy is nothing but the formalization (with succession) of gang rule, descending from the rampages and invasions of agricultural settlements by horse-nomad thieves and slave-traders in the early Iron Age. All the Indo-European cultures and languages descend from the regularization of rule by these brutal thugs, and they bear the philosophical justifications of thuggery as main components of "government". In America, after weakening by contact with the Native Americans who did not, for the most part, share this heritage, it was once more reinforced with the African slave trade, spreading to the New World the Old World's Original Sin and institutionalizing it. A hundred years after the abolition of slavery, the result remains in African ghettos and brutal "policing". In Britain, the source of our political traditions, all land title is considered to descend from private ownership of the entire archipelago by the Monarch through conquest; this although Britain has had no outside invasion for nearly a thousand years and the Monarchs have been reduced to figures of public entertainment.
This is the way our world works, but there is no need to believe any of the justifications. They are and have never been anything but that: justifications for gang rule under the biggest, meanest baboon on the block.
Thank God this whack job isn't in charge of anything and why is he getting press time?
Because of the flawed human condition, we all need a Mommy and Daddy, period.
Millions homeless, millions living in mobile homes, half a million living in their cars, 25% of children living in poverty, 40 million needing food stamps, 2 million in prison, 100 million adults economically inactive, more death by cop in ten years than lost in armed conflict over the same period half a million dying by overdose, twenty thousand suicide by gun each year...the American dream..
Sooo Dougie had beans for breakfast... and is giving us a heads up? Why does this guy get time on ZH?
General Wesley Clark Explains How The United States Has Been Trying to Take Down Syria Since the 1990's