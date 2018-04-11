Former UK Ambassador to Syria: Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack Was STAGED By Islamic Jihadi Propagandists, No One Actually Died

by George Washington
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:41

The former UK Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, told BBC Radio Scotland regarding the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack:

  • The Syrian government is probably not guilty
  • The sources claiming there was a chemical weapons attack are pro-Islamist jihadi propaganda outlets
  • The incident was probably staged, and it is likely that no one actually died

Mazzy Erek Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Trump has clearly been pulled aside and had "the talking to" by agents who serve the real powers.  He now does what they say and he will speak and act more and more in line with the status quo.

 

While you think we've seen "chaos" in the administration over the past 14 months, Trump will now act more coherently as he is forced to put aside some of his own will and goals while adopting the goals of the status quo and playing along.  Trump has likely never had to do this before, and at 70 years old it will be difficult for him to adapt to this new reality.

FEDbuster Mazzy Wed, 04/11/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

President Chump has been shown the Stormy Tapes, which will be released if he doesn't play zionist-neocon ball.  Now they have reams of evidence taken from his long time personal lawyer to add to the blackmail file.  They tell Chump to jump, and he asks how high.  Stick a fork in him, he's done.

veritas semper… zvzzt Thu, 04/12/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

  The Russians shut down most of the missiles ; the ones that got through ,showed how incompetent US army is . And were a great study for The Russians and Syrians.

  The Donald killed 19 Syrians ( 9 civilians and 4 children ,obviously not so beautiful to make Yael cry ) using Million $ equipment. The airfield was functional in 24 hr. Great ROE and  publicity for the mighty American army . But this fiasco did show the world what an ex super power looks like !

  Russians are way past the time to make any deals with the Americans that they call " NON AGREEMENT CAPABLE " ,which is a great insult in the Russian culture .

Salzburg1756 semperfi Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

How about: Trump is a fool and a clown; how many men do you know who dye their hair orange? Nothing that he said in the campaign was meant seriously. He does foolish things both on his own and under the influence of others, especially jews...whom he seems to think are good people despite all the evidence to the contrary. He simply is not a serious person.

jin187 semperfi Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

More importantly, why do we even care?  IT'S FUCKING SYRIA!  Let them eat gas.  If an American dies in one of their gas attacks, by all means, turn the place into a gravel pit, but if all they're doing is killing each other, why does it matter if they do it with AK's, IED's, gas, or rusty spoons?

jin187 FEDbuster Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

I still don't understand what the big deal with Stormy Daniels is.  So he banged some chick.  Last I heard, cheating on your wife was perfectly legal, so long as you don't commit perjury afterwards.  Even if she has a tape of pissing in Trump's face while he wears a Michelle Obama mask, and makes monkey noises, that's still not a crime.  It's not like Trump is the kind of person that wilts under shame and embarrassment either.

Expendable Container Mazzy Thu, 04/12/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

Nonsense. Animal Trump was hired by the Deep State in the first place - they all are. Read Professor Quigley's "Tragedy & Hope". He had access to the Deep State's documentation and wrote this book. In it he reveals they own both Democrats and republicans and control both. That 'democracy' is just a show so the masses think they have some power 'to throw the rascals out'. He is Bill Clinton's mentor.

Oldwood Dog of War Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Trump is in a box.

He must show resolve and willingness to confront Putin, and the Cohen raid was just another reminder. He knows simply firing off a few misses will not buy him the space it did a year ago, so he has to take this up to the edge of war while giving time for the truth to filter out enough to create doubt....just enough to excuse inaction. Sure, he has agitated his base and will face attacks for flip-flops from the left, but this is a game of inches, of survival being the ultimate win.

No one here​ can claim to have EVER faced such organized opposition short of being in the field of live fire.

AGuy Oldwood Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

"Trump is in a box. He must show resolve and willingness to confront Putin, and the Cohen raid was just another reminder. "

BS the only Box is the one DJT put himself inside. All he need to do is roll with the Truth and tell it to the people. If your going to be damned, but as well be honest and go down with Honor instead of all this fake news non-sense.

Mustahattu JohninMK Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

In a few years time they will dig it up. Then they’ll be saying oh well, that’s too bad, it’s a bit too late now... And in the end no one is held responsible. MSM will bury the story just like with the WDMs that we’re never found in Iraq. Western leaders have total immunity when following US into war. The U.N. does nothing, the international court does nothing... US leaders are untouchable, above the law.

DaiRR Mustahattu Thu, 04/12/2018 - 03:53 Permalink

I'm blown away by the Libetards in the MSM and government going all in on bombing Syria.  Yeah, NeoCons I expect that from, they are corrupt and MIC evil.  What are the reasons behind the Libetards' motivations ?   Controlled by Jews, are Jews, or happy to be agent provocateurs hoping to see the USA dig a big grave for itself ? 