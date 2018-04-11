Former UK Ambassador to Syria: Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack Was STAGED By Islamic Jihadi Propagandists, No One Actually Died

The former UK Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, told BBC Radio Scotland regarding the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack:
- The Syrian government is probably not guilty
- The sources claiming there was a chemical weapons attack are pro-Islamist jihadi propaganda outlets
- The incident was probably staged, and it is likely that no one actually died
Comments
The A-Z story is getting a bit frayed around the edges. Better start the attack right away....
God Bless That One Brit Has the Guts To Tell Truth To Western Power...
In reply to The A-Z story is getting a… by August
But who will listen? This will be buried pronto.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
The "Fake News" Trump whined about before, during and after the election is now being used by him to possibly start WWIII.
He even knows that it's fake but is still making threats of "retaliation" anyway.
In reply to But who will listen? This… by JohninMK
Is he going to shoot the ball or is it a head-fake? Seeing how many folks have lept to block his shot, I'd guess it was a head-fake and now he will make an easy layup.
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
ISRAEL strike harmed ability to prove events. Clown report must be VERIFIED.
In reply to Is he going to shoot the… by bigbillski
Trump should nuke Israel along with Putin. That's progressivism I can believe in.
In reply to ISRAEL strike harmed ability… by freedommusic
Any medical examiner could have told that from looking at the images.
In reply to Trump should nuke Israel… by Sweet Chicken
Fake 'gas attack' footage! Proof its fake news folks.
Look at actors posing and keeping dead still. 5.50 mark! On SGT Report:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5zHqNPLSHI
In reply to Any medical examiner could… by Stuck on Zero
But but Israhell wants to wipe Syria off the map...
And FALSE FLAGS are what they do.
In reply to Fake 'gas attack' footage!… by Expendable Container
this is also true Beebop
In reply to But but Israhell wants to… by beepbop
There will be no war, watch and see. Kabuki
In reply to Fake 'gas attack' footage!… by Expendable Container
right you are DF
In reply to There will be no war, watch… by DeadFred
isn't that what we are trying to stop - what a dick
In reply to Trump should nuke Israel… by Sweet Chicken
Fake News GW is back.
A lot of opinion full of "probably' there. NO facts.
In reply to isn't that what we are… by semperfi
if only we could limit damage to the bad guys.
any positive talk of nukes, or even, cluster bombs or ANYTHING that makes a wider crater than a noose, a pitchfork or a high speed piece of lead is usuall the wrong way to go.
In reply to Trump should nuke Israel… by Sweet Chicken
bigbillski...you are seeing this clearly
In reply to Is he going to shoot the… by bigbillski
Trump never cared about truth his entire life. His truth is whatever does the most for him.
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
Trump has clearly been pulled aside and had "the talking to" by agents who serve the real powers. He now does what they say and he will speak and act more and more in line with the status quo.
While you think we've seen "chaos" in the administration over the past 14 months, Trump will now act more coherently as he is forced to put aside some of his own will and goals while adopting the goals of the status quo and playing along. Trump has likely never had to do this before, and at 70 years old it will be difficult for him to adapt to this new reality.
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
President Chump has been shown the Stormy Tapes, which will be released if he doesn't play zionist-neocon ball. Now they have reams of evidence taken from his long time personal lawyer to add to the blackmail file. They tell Chump to jump, and he asks how high. Stick a fork in him, he's done.
In reply to Trump has clearly been… by Mazzy
if its really that simple, then why did lob 59 missiles into syria same time last year ? try again
In reply to President Chump has been… by FEDbuster
That 'attack' can mean only two things (although not mutually exclusive): A) the us is militarily extremely incompetent, B) a deal was made to gain time for both sides to talk later on (i.e. get the neocons of their backs).
In reply to if its really that simple,… by semperfi
The Russians shut down most of the missiles ; the ones that got through ,showed how incompetent US army is . And were a great study for The Russians and Syrians.
The Donald killed 19 Syrians ( 9 civilians and 4 children ,obviously not so beautiful to make Yael cry ) using Million $ equipment. The airfield was functional in 24 hr. Great ROE and publicity for the mighty American army . But this fiasco did show the world what an ex super power looks like !
Russians are way past the time to make any deals with the Americans that they call " NON AGREEMENT CAPABLE " ,which is a great insult in the Russian culture .
In reply to That 'attack' can mean only… by zvzzt
The Army doesn't have Tomahawk Missiles...
In reply to The Russians shut down… by veritas semper…
Look at the context and the result of that useless wanking waste of munitions and taxpayer dollars, and the result thereof.
Who needs to try again...?
In reply to if its really that simple,… by semperfi
How about: Trump is a fool and a clown; how many men do you know who dye their hair orange? Nothing that he said in the campaign was meant seriously. He does foolish things both on his own and under the influence of others, especially jews...whom he seems to think are good people despite all the evidence to the contrary. He simply is not a serious person.
In reply to if its really that simple,… by semperfi
Orange Jewsus loves you.
In reply to How about: Trump is a fool… by Salzburg1756
As opposed to who? Hillary? McStain? Graham? Schumer?
In reply to How about: Trump is a fool… by Salzburg1756
More importantly, why do we even care? IT'S FUCKING SYRIA! Let them eat gas. If an American dies in one of their gas attacks, by all means, turn the place into a gravel pit, but if all they're doing is killing each other, why does it matter if they do it with AK's, IED's, gas, or rusty spoons?
In reply to if its really that simple,… by semperfi
Okay Mr. Bolton keep your cool man. Don't let us stooges in on your plans to be an honorary jew!
In reply to More importantly, why do we… by jin187
Well, maybe, unless he goes Kaiser Sousa on them.
In reply to President Chump has been… by FEDbuster
He's too stupid for that . That would imply he understands how the economy function and what money is . He's the "king of debt" remember?
In reply to Well, maybe, unless he goes… by Bastiat
I still don't understand what the big deal with Stormy Daniels is. So he banged some chick. Last I heard, cheating on your wife was perfectly legal, so long as you don't commit perjury afterwards. Even if she has a tape of pissing in Trump's face while he wears a Michelle Obama mask, and makes monkey noises, that's still not a crime. It's not like Trump is the kind of person that wilts under shame and embarrassment either.
In reply to President Chump has been… by FEDbuster
So why are you bringing up all that crap??
In reply to I still don't understand… by jin187
Trump’s lawyer is Cohen, right? That’s a Jew. I believe Trump is a part of this while trying to pretend that he isn’t. He is surrounded by Jews. I could be wrong, but I don’t think so.
In reply to President Chump has been… by FEDbuster
Nonsense. Animal Trump was hired by the Deep State in the first place - they all are. Read Professor Quigley's "Tragedy & Hope". He had access to the Deep State's documentation and wrote this book. In it he reveals they own both Democrats and republicans and control both. That 'democracy' is just a show so the masses think they have some power 'to throw the rascals out'. He is Bill Clinton's mentor.
In reply to Trump has clearly been… by Mazzy
@Mazzy . IMO the entire reason that Trump is there is because he does NOT listen to those voices.
Time will tell.
What else do we have to rely on?
In reply to Trump has clearly been… by Mazzy
Russia's response is terrifying him.
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
Well President Trump has been able to successfully mislead the MSM more than once already. Here's hoping he's going to fake them out here as well.
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
Trump is in a box.
He must show resolve and willingness to confront Putin, and the Cohen raid was just another reminder. He knows simply firing off a few misses will not buy him the space it did a year ago, so he has to take this up to the edge of war while giving time for the truth to filter out enough to create doubt....just enough to excuse inaction. Sure, he has agitated his base and will face attacks for flip-flops from the left, but this is a game of inches, of survival being the ultimate win.
No one here can claim to have EVER faced such organized opposition short of being in the field of live fire.
In reply to Well President Trump has… by Dog of War
"Trump is in a box. He must show resolve and willingness to confront Putin, and the Cohen raid was just another reminder. "
BS the only Box is the one DJT put himself inside. All he need to do is roll with the Truth and tell it to the people. If your going to be damned, but as well be honest and go down with Honor instead of all this fake news non-sense.
In reply to Trump is in a box… by Oldwood
Trump is learning to fake out the fall news
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
Trump is a fake president...he is not in charge of foreign policy. he sits in the White House watching fox news all day...his number 1 cheerleader. Alex Jones and Roger Stone is his number 2 Cheerleader
In reply to The "Fake News" Trump whined… by Erek
In a few years time they will dig it up. Then they’ll be saying oh well, that’s too bad, it’s a bit too late now... And in the end no one is held responsible. MSM will bury the story just like with the WDMs that we’re never found in Iraq. Western leaders have total immunity when following US into war. The U.N. does nothing, the international court does nothing... US leaders are untouchable, above the law.
In reply to But who will listen? This… by JohninMK
Above the law? The power of "the law" only extends to where it can be enforced. International law is not enforceable in the US the way it may be in Africa or Southeast Asia or in the Balkans.
In reply to In a few years time they… by Mustahattu
"laws" are for us, not them. Rules we agree to follow because the alternatives are far too costly.
For "them", all costs are borne by us.
In reply to Above the law? The power of… by Mazzy
I'm blown away by the Libetards in the MSM and government going all in on bombing Syria. Yeah, NeoCons I expect that from, they are corrupt and MIC evil. What are the reasons behind the Libetards' motivations ? Controlled by Jews, are Jews, or happy to be agent provocateurs hoping to see the USA dig a big grave for itself ?
In reply to In a few years time they… by Mustahattu
Too many years of growing fat, soft and arrogant - to be brief about it. Lack of hardship and the attendant mental focus that desperation brings, has a way of distorting one's moral compass - sometimes permanently.
In reply to I'm blown away by the… by DaiRR
It's easy to brainwash mentally lazy people and most of them do not believe in moral absolutes. In short no moral compass.
In reply to I'm blown away by the… by DaiRR
All of the above, but #1 & #2, mostly.
In reply to I'm blown away by the… by DaiRR