House Speaker Paul Ryan Won't Run For Reelection

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 08:58

Days after Paul Ryan reportedly laughed off rumors (allegedly sourced by Politico from interviews with 30 friends, colleagues and confidants) that he won't be running for re-election in November, a literal deluge of reports hit Wednesday morning suggesting that an announcement from the speaker about his plans to retire instead of running again in the fall is imminent.

While Axios was first to report it, Politico, the New York Times, NBC News and CNN quickly confirmed.

 

 

CNN said Ryan is expected to address his plans during a closed-door meeting of the GOP conference Wednesday morning.

According to Axios, Ryan told a confidant he will soon announce that he won't run for reelection in November. By not running, Ryan would essentially be quitting while he's ahead since Democrats are expected to make significant gains in November, possibly even retaking the majorities in both chambers of Congress. The speaker apparently has little interest in serving as minority leader - a post he has never held.

Ryan

In a separate report published shortly after Axios went to press with its story, Politico said Ryan told two colleagues on Wednesday morning that he isn't planning to run in the fall.

One Republican insider told Axios that Ryan's decision would benefit his colleague, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

One of Washington’s best-wired Republicans said:

"This is a Titanic, tectonic shift. … This is going to make every Republican donor believe the House can’t be held." The announcement will help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his fundraising because "the Senate becomes the last bastion," the Republican said.

Politico added that Steve Scalise - the Majority whip who was wounded during last year's shooting at a Congressional baseball practice - would succeed Ryan as leader, bypassing Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Axios says Scalise and McCarthy are the two most likely candidates to succeed Ryan. The NYT said Ryan's exist would trigger a "succession battle" between the two men.

"Friends" of Ryan say he's ready to leave Congress now that he's passed tax reform - a longtime dream. He's also tired of the endless frustration of working with President Trump. While there's no "good" time to leave, Ryan says he might as well bow out while he's on top - and that he's ready to live as a private citizen.

Of course, Ryan, who was the Republicans' Vice Presidential nominee in 2012, hasn't ruled out another run for the country's highest office.

Ryan's exit would contrast mightily with that of the previous Republican speaker, John Boehner. Reports that Boehner would leave (or, more accurately, that he was being pushed out by a mutiny of conservative Republicans) dribbled out for months before the speaker made his announcement the day after Pope Francis made a papal address to Congress in 2015. Unlike Boehner - who resigned his seat before leaving Congress altogether - Ryan would remain as speaker until he leaves office at the beginning of the next Congress (that is, assuming these reports are accurate and that he really is planning to retire).

Ryan wouldn't be alone in his decision not to run: Dozens of Republican lawmakers in competitive districts have opted not to run again rather than risk being crushed by a Democratic wave. But his departure could inspire even more rank-and-file Republicans to throw in the tile, the NYT said.

But there is one similarity between the circumstances surrounding Boehner and Ryan's exits. Both stood up for a version of Republicanism that, ultimately, lost out.

 

 

Tags
Politics
Magazine Publishing
News Agencies

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Bravo Two Zero Dr. Engali Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

Its hard to fathom that no one remembers how many times they have used this line - that Ryan's on the way out - to push the pressure release valve on everyone's outrage. He ain't going nowhere folks.

November 4, 2016

https://thepoliticalinsider.com/paul-ryan-may-resign-speaker/

 

March 27, 2018

https://conservativefiringline.com/gop-rep-says-paul-ryan-may-resign-sp

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bshirley1968 bmw550i Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

Yep. This is a clear sign something big is upon us.

No way this neocon slob gives up this position willingly. He knows some serious shit is about to erupt, and he doesn't want to be at the helm or even close to it when it happens.

And to all you Trumptards out there that imagine it's your dear leader's war with the swamp that is running Ryan off, all I can say is "you can't fix stupid". Yeah, Trump is about to hand the Democrats one of their biggest wins ever. He's about to get us in a big time shooting war, and he has demolished our "fiscal" policy......or what was left of it, and set us up for a major default....soon.

I am starting to think Trump was the Democrats double agent. They knew they couldn't get hillary in so they ran Trump as a direct opposite. He wins on the pent up anger towards Hillary and Barrack, and then goes on to do everything she would have done anyway. He keeps feeding the facade by talking about the Wall, tariffs, tax breaks, and bashing dems. BUT Pelosi and Schummer are happy with the Tax Bill. The wars go on and even escalate. No wall. And that out-of-nowhere supreme Court justice pick is suspect to me. Remember how we all thought Justice Roberts was a conservative God-send right up to the point he gave us obamacare?

Just saying nothing meaningful has changed since Trump took office. Hell, he's even given more "gun control" than Obama did. No, Paul Ryan is leaving because economically, geopolitically, and domestically shit is about to get real.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Vendetta Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Passing tax reform was a longtime dream ..  really? What bullshit.  Now he can run off and get big money being a lobbyist to further fuck up the country just like all these fuckers in both parties 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Labworks Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Yes

Yes..

 

 

YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Jeffersonian Liberal roadhazard Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

He and the others wouldn't have to worry about being in the minority if he and the other RINOs in the Establishment Party had rallied around Trump and the mandate from the American people to enact Trump's campaign promises.

But the Establishment Party does not like competition from outside the Establishment Party.

Their goal was to destroy Trump, which they have worked toward every chance they got.

If they lose both houses, they will have succeeded in their mission.

Those who turned out en mass to vote against Hilary "I Help My Husband Get Away With Rape" Clinton and Bernie "I'm An Old-School Communist" Sanders MUST turn out the vote this November to make sure the DemonRats do not take a majority in either house.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
MoreFreedom Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

Glad to see RINO Ryan leaving along with other RINOs.  They're doing more harm to the GOP than help, given the way they campaigned (repeal Obamacare, cut spending, build the wall, etc.) but they didn't vote that way once elected and when it mattered.   I'll vote Libertarian before I vote for a RINO, because then the RINOs learn pushing RINOs is a losing proposition, and if a Democrat is elected they get the blame.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Smerf Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

Every day I read something that just makes me shake my head - what kind of bizarro fucked up world we live in....

"the Majority whip was wounded during last year's shooting at a Congressional baseball practice"

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

he is chased by the voters spitting on him and throwing raw eggs at him.

he is a disgrace and a traitor,  the militia should hang him from a lamp post even after 10 years.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
ChanceIs Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

I got on the NRCC's mailing list somehow.  They keep calling me.  I say you screwed up voiding: ObamaCare, Planned Parenthood, and Open Borders.  Hillary is still at large, and 2/3 of the GOP wants to get rid of Trump more than the Dems.  I say....'why should I give you money - you are total screwups.'  Then I get nice.  An offer them a deal.  I say....'you get rid of Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and I will find a few bills in my wallet for you.'  I haven't been bothered in a few months.  Although now I hope the phone will start ringing.  McConnell has got to go.

We need that Jim Jordan or Mark Meadows (?) in there as speaker.

Love to see Rosenstein and Wray impeached.  It seems that the GOP might have found a few pair between the 200+ members. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Dumpster Elite Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

Now THAT would qualify as "draining the swamp." Of course, Ryan already has "X" amount of million-dollar plus lobbyist jobs waiting for him. Poor guy has "suffered" long enough...time for the big reward.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
economessed Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

He is my congressmoneysucker, and he and his whole staff are arrogant, unaccountable, condescending, greedy, pricks.  They can all go consume a steady diet of medical waste.  Paul "Lyin' Ryan" should be deported to Venezuela where his ideas and policies are sure to give Maduro a hard on.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Bravo Two Zero Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

The laughs on you if you believe it, he ain't going nowhere especially since he built that 16 ft. wall around his mansion.

They been pulling people's strings with this crap ever since he became Speaker. More FAKE NEWS!!

 

Congressional Insider: Paul Ryan May Resign As Speaker!

November 4, 2016

https://thepoliticalinsider.com/paul-ryan-may-resign-speaker/

 

GOP Rep. says Paul Ryan may resign as Speaker ‘in the next 30 to 60 days’

March 27, 2018

https://conservativefiringline.com/gop-rep-says-paul-ryan-may-resign-sp…

 

Paul Ryan laughs off suggestions he'll quit Congress after tax reform

December 14, 2017

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/paul-ryan-laughs-off-suggestions-hel…

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Farqued Up Wed, 04/11/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

This is cover for something in the mail bags of Assange and/ or Snowden, Q, ete somehow dirty and retiring will not cover it up in this Information Age. This has been baked in since early 2017.