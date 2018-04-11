This Japanese Firm Is Paying Employees In Bitcoin

As Japan becomes more accepting as cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange, a Japanese company is offering its employees the option to receive some of their pay in crypto.
The company, GMO Internet Group, said it introduced the option last month, and it will gradually be extended to all of the company's 4,000 full-time employees.
Those opting in can select what portion of their monthly salary will be received in bitcoin, between a minimum of 10,000 yen (around $88) and a maximum of 100,000 yen ($882), Fortune said.
The company is even incentivizing its employees to choose the bitcoin option by offering to tack on a bonus of 10% to whatever portion of their salary is being paid in crypto.
While Japanese labor laws require paying salaries in yen, GMO claims it's not breaking any laws since the optional bitcoin payment would be based on mutual consent and deducted from an employee’s monthly paycheck.
GMO registers domain names and offers web hosting and other services. It also launched an exchange in May, GMO-Z.com Coin, which was later rebranded as GMO Coin. In September, GMO announced it would invest $3 million to mine bitcoin beginning in early 2018.
The firm says it believes cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will evolve into "universal currencies" available to anyone globally, leading to a "new borderless economic zone."
Of course, many financial luminaries from Warren Buffett to Ray Dalio to Robert Shiller would disagree.
Earlier this week, Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller compared bitcoin to a "contagion" with rapid price fluctuations reflecting the "intensity of the epidemic". He said this despite Fed officials' insistence that the crypto market isn't large enough to have an impact on the broader financial system.
According to Japanese bitcoin monitoring site Jpbitcoin.com, yen-denominated bitcoin trading reached a record 4.51 million bitcoins last year - or nearly half of the volume on the world's major exchanges.
Comments
were they given a choice?
They can mine for ~$1,000 and pay out at ~$4,000 until they lose the spread. Then just quit. Never matters what BTC future value is.
In reply to . by ldd
Boris is pay employee in copper… what is big deal?!
In reply to They can mine for ~$1,000… by RAT005
Are you old and senile goldbugs still clinging to your PM's "repricing" fantasy? I mean it's been nearly 10 years now - sounds like an excellent interim investing strategy to hold assets that provide 0 yield and are manipulated religiously by organisations far out of your league.
In reply to . by ldd
I asked my employer if I could get paid in Bitcoin... He says he'll only pay in 'CryptoKittens'
In reply to Are you old and senile… by MGTOW_MONERO_XMR
Now I know for sure the crash is coming, and so does this company
mcaffee - don't get the ketchup out yet.
ROTFL
"Of course, many financial luminaries from Warren Buffett to Ray Dalio to Robert Shiller would disagree."
That's because it goes against what all those fucking mummy's stand for..