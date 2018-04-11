"There Wasn't A Single Corpse": Russia Claims 'White Helmets' Staged Syria Chemical Attack

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:30

Russia claims that the reported chemical attack in Syria last Sunday was staged by the "white helmets," a US-funded NGO lauded by mainstream media for their humanitarian work, while long-suspected of performing less-than humanitarian deeds behind the curtain

Speaking with EuroNews, Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizov, said "Russian military specialists have visited this region, walked on those streets, entered those houses, talked to local doctors and visited the only functioning hospital in Douma, including its basement where reportedly the mountains of corpses pile up. There was not a single corpse and even not a single person who came in for treatment after the attack."

"But we've seen them on the video!" responds EuroNews correspondent Andrei Beketov.

"There was no chemical attack in Douma, pure and simple," responds Chizov. "We've seen another staged event. There are personnel, specifically trained - and you can guess by whom - amongst the so-called White Helmets, who were already caught in the act with staged videos."

Russia said it sent experts in radiological, chemical and biological warfare - along with medics, in order to inspect the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma where the attack is said to have taken place. 

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the experts "found no traces of the use of chemical agents," following a search of the sites, adding "All these facts show... that no chemical weapons were used in the town of Douma, as it was claimed by the White Helmets." 

All the accusations brought by the White Helmets, as well as their photos… allegedly showing the victims of the chemical attack, are nothing more than a yet another piece of fake news and an attempt to disrupt the ceasefire,” said the Russian Reconciliation Center. 

In a statement to the UN Security Council on April 9, Russia's UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia outlined Russia's position on the timeline of the attack in Douma, as well as the Western response after the White Helmets reported that chemical agents were used:

On April 6, the new head of Jaysh al-Islam, following instructions of sponsors, derailed the evacuation of a party of fighters from Douma and resumed the rocket and mortar fire against residential areas in Damascus. The firing targeted [indistinct name of four areas]. According to official information, eight people died. 37 civilians were wounded. Unfortunately, we failed to see statements from Western capitals condemning the shelling of a historical district of Damascus. The following day, April 7, fighters accused the Syrian authorities of dropping barrel bombs with toxic substances. At the same time, diversions were being mixed up. It was either called sarin, chlorine, or a mix of toxic gases. Based on a well-known scheme, these rumors were immediately taken out by those who are financed by western capitalists; I am referring to NGOs and the White Helmets who are mendaciously acting under the cloak of health professionals. And these reports were also taken up and transferred to media outlets. 

It behooves us once again to state that many of these dubious structures have a clear list of the email addresses of representatives of Security Council members, which shows that some of our colleagues, with a reckless approach towards their status, are leaking sensitive information to their protégés. Incidentally, all should recall the way that accidentally, the White Helmets put on the internet a video which showed preparations for staging a so-called victim of an alleged attack perpetrated by the Syrian army. 

Indeed, over the last several years, reports out of Syria have been criticized as being primarily of anti-Assad origin and unverified. 

In a speech at the UN, pro-Assad Canadian journalist and RT contributor Eva Bartlett gave her account of what's going on with reports out of Syria - calling western sources "compromised" and "not credible." 

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May told President Trump on Tuesday that Britain would require more evidence in last weekend's suspected chemical attack before committing to a military strike against Syria, reports The Times.

The prime minister rejected a swift retaliation as inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) prepared to visit the Damascus suburb where at least 40 people were reported to have been killed by chlorine gas on Saturday. -The Times

May chaired a meeting of the national security council in London this week, where she spoke with Presidents Trump and Macron for the first time since the Douma chemical attack. It is reported that Trump, who's had a remarkable change of heart on U.S. involvement in Syria since the election, did not ask the UK to join military strikes

A No 10 read-out of her call with the US president stated that they agreed the international community “needed to respond” but stopped short of blaming the Syrian regime. “They agreed that reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria were utterly reprehensible and if confirmed, represented further evidence of the Assad regime’s appalling cruelty against its own people and total disregard for its legal obligations not to use these weapons,” it said. -The Times

President Trump also appears to have backed off an imminent strike after promising Syria would "pay a big price," and that the U.S. response would be decided by Wednesday. Trump reportedly canceled travel plans after reports emerged that Russian and Iranian involvement in Syria would complicate matters in the region. 

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense James Mattis has said that the U.S. is still assessing intelligence on the alleged chemical attack, saying in a statement "we're still working on this." In the same breath, Mattis said the United States is "ready" to provide military options for Syria. 

Comments

J S Bach beepbop Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

Who do you believe?  Easy.  The side with the the non-kosher media.

So, their false-flags are getting more and more unbelievable.  The great fear is that these (((soulless creatures))) will have to stoop to some kind of major mass killing atrocity - even a dirty bomb - to achieve their devilish aims of World War.

two hoots Beam Me Up Scotty Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Body parts and splatters are far more Christian than gas.  Hitler used gas (another connection/emotional association) making it forever evil, hence that's what bad people use.

Follow the bodies, follow the funerals, follow the graves.  Or just ask Nikki Haley?

-Even if Trump doesn't follow through I have seen enough unsteady, concerning statements, over reaction from him and others to be concerned.  hopefully a lesson learned.  

-Putin stays quiet, lets others sell their BS, then when things get crazy he pipes up and behaves like the adult in the room.  Also credit to May for requiring proof, letting stuff develop, before committing to mil action.

 

 

D503 IH8OBAMA Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Yesterday I tell you Israel's bombing run on t4 is redundant, meaningless bullshit for your consumption, and you downvote the shit out of me. 

Today you get more bullshit, take a huge draft of empty words, and then blather on about Israeli false flags.

Which is it?

Neither side has shown any evidence, yet you move like seaweed in the tide whenever anyone says anything remotely close to the Overton window. 

JSBach1 IH8OBAMA Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

Staged corpses (warning graphic): 

Yesterday a BBC journalist (see above) posted a rare admission that #Syria rebels & activists are manipulating photos of dead #Douma children for western media propaganda purposes. Today the BBC journalist has deleted his tweet but, for the record, a screen shot of it is here

https://twitter.com/ShoebridgeC/status/983698078741024768 

 

https://archive.fo/lK0t9

 

https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/983783744656982016

 

From Wikileaks:

BBC news producer covering Syria since 2012 claims viral gas attack image of dead children appears to be "staged"

https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/984086297580011520

 

Most of today’s chemical attack victims in #Douma, #EasternGhouta, were the same children used in other fabrications three years ago..! These children have been constantly abused and manipulated by the #WhiteHelmets and by all criminals who support them.

https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/983027910775836673

 

 

Russian warnings ahead of the staged attacks:

Yevtushenko said "the militants plan to photograph and video the alleged effects of chemical weapons and show the clips to the public at large to blame government troops for civilians casualties, as well as to provide excuses for their own actions to disrupt ceasefire in Daraa."

 

http://tass.com/defense/998199

 

 

White Helmet's movie props:

https://twitter.com/Stormtroepen/status/983870861341011968

 

Make-up artists prepare actors in order to blame Assad

https://twitter.com/Deplorable80210/status/852297766378369028

 

https://twitter.com/AtheistForTrump/status/984099307895836673

 

https://twitter.com/Mrs_Bob_Dobbs/status/984055050371821569

 

https://twitter.com/Frankie79268180/status/984012118147174400

 

more staged white helmet's videos (warning graphic):

https://twitter.com/tarek_oo7/status/984054693755342849

FireBrander IH8OBAMA Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

Well Mr. Rusky...if it was all staged, and you sent people in, then where is your video? Price of a Go-Pro camera out of reach for the Russian Government?...I mean really, how hard is it to put a camera on the heads of the people you sent in and show the world the USA is lying...which many already believe...stop being so lazy/sloppy with your poof.

If you've got it, SHOW IT!..and there's no reason for you not to have it!

DillyDilly Sages wife Wed, 04/11/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

He's correct that "someone will pay"

 

He'll pay (for making a dotard comment)... All anybody ever needs to do anymore is to point back to this & prove what a retard he is...

 

He's truly JUMPED THE SHARK...

 

Lot's of people watched 'HAPPY DAYS' and even thought "Fonzie" was cool for awhile... But then, "Fonzie" had to go JUMP THE SHARK...

 

Nobody watched the show anymore, and "Fonzie" instantly morphed back into an average everyday jew actor [Henry Winkler], that nobody gave a shit about anymore... A few years later he was doing infomercials...

BullyBearish beepbop Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

it's time for a coup in this country...the illegal, treasonous ba$tards need to be removed ASAP...but, who to lead it?

 

The Founding Fathers understood the Empire’s oppression as a direct challenge to limited government, the Social Compact and unalienable rights. To save their liberty, the Founding Fathers revolted.  Founding Father Patrick Henry explained that America rebelled for “the holy cause of liberty”.

Brazen Heist BullyBearish Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

The lying and treasonous CIA, MI6, Mossad advisors caught in Ghouta rubbing shoulders with terrorists is the real crisis at play. Not this Skirpal 2.0 dogshit they're trying to sell.

This is why the West has lost its mind. Their foothold in Ghouta has fallen.

The West is on the same team as barbaric terrorists who execute and starve hostages, commit false flag attacks and use children as bait. It just doesn't get any more animal than that.

Evil Peanut directaction Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

"long-suspected" ??? they are most likely CIA/Mossad working on regime change in Syria

plenty of footage on youtube showing how they fake many "attacks" and "events"

here are but a few

  1. White Helmets' bizarre ‘mannequin challenge’ in Syrian warzone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8bIupYSZeU
  2. White Helmets' black record: 'Real Syrian civil defence groups describe them as terrorists' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijXYoBTHues
  3. CrossTalk: White Helmets, Really? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgGNzj6rKqI
  4. White Helmets Fabricate Pretext For New U.S. Strikes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LnVHw96jFs
  5. White Helmets, manipulation of dead children and fake chemical weapons attack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33vt9oghuvM

Just google or youtube search this "white helmets fake attack"

gdpetti Evil Peanut Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

Add this for the recent chem op: https://southfront.org/there-are-some-problems-with-gas-cylinders-videos-used-by-white-helmets-as-evidence-of-douma-attack/

The question is why is the cylinder is undamaged after falling from hundreds meters above and crashing into the roof? Another issue is that it looks like the cylinder was able to made a hole in the roof but failed to damage the bed.

 

Erek DillyDilly Wed, 04/11/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

The "Fake News" Trump whined about before, during and after the election is now being used by him to possibly start WWIII.

He even knows that it's fake but is still making threats of "retaliation" anyway.