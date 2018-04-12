Bolton And Mattis Feud Over Syria Strike As Assad Evacuates Weapons

- The Syrian government and Hezbollah have reportedly evacuated weapons from key locations
- Assad has moved planes to a Russian-operated base
- The UK Cabinet has agreed to back military action against the Syrian government
- US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Defense Secretary James Mattis are reportedly feuding over the strategy in Syria, with Mattis favoring a more cautious approach
- The U.S., France and Britain are crafting broad strike plans
- A readout of a Thursday phone conversation President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May suggests that military action may be days away, instead of hours
The latest reports rolling in from Syria suggest that both the Assad regime and Hezbollah have evacuated weapons from likely targets, after CNBC revealed that the U.S. has selected 8 targets to strike, including two airfields, a research center and an alleged chemical weapons facility - after US officials told a reporter they were "fairly confident" the Syrian regime had been behind a gas attack in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus.
Mr. Assad was moving to protect his air force by moving planes to a Russian-operated base equipped with sophisticated air defenses, according to pro-regime media. -WSJ
The Wall St. Journal also reports that broad plans are being crafted by the U.S., France and Britain for a military strike, while President Trump told reporters on Thursday "We’re looking very, very seriously, very closely at that whole situation, and we’ll see what happens, folks, we’ll see what happens. It’s too bad that the world puts us in a position like that."
President Trump on Syria: "We're having a number of meetings today. We'll see what happens." pic.twitter.com/pVKBNxXSfN— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 12, 2018
Adding to the tension in the region is a UK cabinet decision to back military action against the Syrian government, a day after Theresa May said she was ready to strike "without parliamentary approval."
Several local sources report that both the regime and Hezbollah evacuated weapons and some personnel from the Qamishli airport to Damascus #Syria— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 12, 2018
Meanwhile, newly minted National Security Advisor John Bolton and Defense Secretary James Mattis have reportedly been clashing over the strategy in Syria, according to Senior Atlantic Council Fellow Kate Brannen.
Bolton and Mattis clashed today on Syria strikes. https://t.co/iXmI8PC4YR— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 12, 2018
Mattis and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dunford are reportedly "concerned with managing escalation and preventing blowback on US troops," while John Bolton is known for getting very excited at the prospect of a good ol' fashioned regime change.
Defense Secretary Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dunford are concerned with managing escalation and preventing blowback on US troops.— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 12, 2018
There remains tension between what President Trump and National Security Adviser Bolton want and what the Pentagon is advocating.— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 12, 2018
“We are trying to stop the murder of innocent people, but, on a strategic level, it’s how do we keep this from escalating out of control, if you get my drift on that,” Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday.
Mattis said that the U.S. aim in Syria is to defeat Islamic State, not “to engage in the civil war itself.” But referring to the use of chemical weapons, Mattis said that “some things are simply inexcusable, beyond the pale” and require a response. -Bloomberg
The Wall St. Journal reports that Mattis "brought those concerns directly to the White House on Thursday, where White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the national security team didn't agree on a response."
Exactly two weeks ago Mattis met Bolton - telling the bemoustached bringer-of-death "I heard you're actually the devil incarnate, and I wanted to meet you."
While the White House's reported conflict has resulted in a day without resolution, a readout of a Thursday evening call between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump signaled that the US-led coalition is perhaps "considering all their options" before waging war on Syria over a chemical attack reported by an anti-Assad NGO accused of fabricating evidence and staging bodies along with other groups in the region.
Or perhaps Trump is reconsidering in light of the incredibly low standard of evidence involved in the Syria gas attack. Wasn't Trump just railing against the FBI for using an "unverified" dossier to obtain a FISA warrant?
Number 10 readout of PM call with Trump:— Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) April 12, 2018
Doesn’t seem to suggest an intervention in the next few hours... pic.twitter.com/XWJ4taUlop
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that an attack on Assad's forces would come "very soon, or not so soon at all."
Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018
Yesterday, Trump told Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack on Syria, where the Kremlin has assets and personnel at several military facilities.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
“If these strikes start, it could end very tragically and it’s impossible to predict the outcome -- that’s the nature of military actions,” said Russian Senator Frants Klintsevich in a phone interview, adding that there are "no madmen" among Trump's top military advisors. "These are professionals who aren't populists and know what this could lead to."
Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia issued a stark warning on Thursday that there was a danger the war could escalate beyond Syria because of Russia's military presence.
“We cannot exclude any possibilities [of war between Russia and the U.S.] unfortunately because we saw messages that are coming from Washington,” Mr. Nebenzia said. “They were very bellicose.”
In an attempt to settle things diplomatically, Russia asked for an open Security Council emergency meeting on Friday morning, calling for UN Secretary-General António Guterres to brief the council, according to the Wall St. Journal.
Meanwhile, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) says they are sending a team of investigators to Syria on Saturday to collect samples from the site of the alleged chemical attack last weekend.
Bolton is a fucking moron
Will Bolton be sending his grandchildren to the front?
In reply to Bolton is a fucking moron by Gen. Ripper
Fucking orange clown, that's why the fucktard brought in Bolton.
In reply to Will Bolton be sending his… by algol_dog
Thump Hired Bowlton, End Of Story ...
You don't have to be an Einstein to see where this is Headed...
In reply to Fucking orange clown, that's… by ne-tiger
Bolton is a soulless servitor of the Chabod Lubavitchors. He has been seen is several photos with the bearded dwarves of this Satanic cult. He is a servant of the adversary... and the very fact that he was appointed by Agent Orange proves the latter's culpability in our present malaise. We may all go down, but some of us know (((who and what))) it is that paved our current path.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Thank you ZH for printing some honesty about the US govt's insane warmongering. It won't do any good but some will know the truth.
In reply to B by J S Bach
TRUMP: "It’s too bad that the world puts us in a position like that."
What an ASS! The WORLD didn't put you in that position.
You're DOING THIS SHIT for Israhell.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Thank you ZH for printing… by Baron von Bud
@ beep,
Remember four pointes:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Fear as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
The Zionist Plan for the Middle East, also known as the Yinon Plan, is an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority. It insists and stipulates that Israel must reconfigure its geo-political environment through the balkanization of the surrounding Arab states into smaller and weaker states.
The reach of a “Greater Israel”, as described in the Yinon plan.
When viewed in the current context, the war on Iraq, the 2006 war on Lebanon, the 2011 war on Libya, the ongoing war on Syria, not to mention the process of regime change in Egypt, must be understood in relation to the Zionist Plan for the Middle East. The latter consists in weakening and eventually fracturing neighboring Arab states as part of an Israeli expansionist project.
“Greater Israel” consists in an area extending from the Nile Valley to the Euphrates.
Israeli strategists viewed Iraq as their biggest strategic challenge. This is why Iraq was outlined as the centerpiece to the balkanization of the Middle East and the Arab World. In Iraq, on the basis of the concepts of the Yinon Plan, Israeli strategists have called for the division of Iraq into a Kurdish state and two Arab states, one Shiite and the other Sunni.
The Atlantic, in 2008, and the U.S. military’s Armed Forces Journal, in 2006, both published widely circulated maps that closely followed the outline of the Yinon Plan. Aside from a divided Iraq, the Yinon Plan calls for a divided Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria. The Yinon Plan also calls for dissolution in North Africa and forecasts it as starting from Egypt and then spilling over into Sudan, Libya, and the rest of the region.
“Greater Israel” requires the breaking up of the existing Arab states into small states. The plan operates on two essential premises. To survive, Israel must
Small here will depend on the ethnic or sectarian composition of each state. Consequently, the Zionist hope is that sectarian-based states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimation… This is not a new idea, nor does it surface for the first time in Zionist strategic thinking. Indeed, fragmenting all Arab states into smaller units has been a recurrent theme.
Viewed in this context, the war on Syria is part of the process of Israeli territorial expansion. Israeli intelligence working hand in glove with the US, Turkey and NATO is directly supportive of the Al Qaeda terrorist mercenaries inside Syria.
The Zionist Project also requires the destabilization of Egypt, the creation of factional divisions within Egypt as instrumented by the “Arab Spring” leading to the formation of a sectarian based State dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood.
In reply to It's ALL for Israhell by beepbop
Amen to that, Chup!
ALL VALID POINTS!
In reply to @ beep,… by Chupacabra-322
Bolton the draft dodger.
In reply to Amen to that!… by beepbop
What happened to good old fashioned duels?
The winner gets to ride the first bomb dropped on Syria...
In reply to Bolton the draft dodger. by joego1
I think a better idea is to tell Bolton if he wants to start a war, he has to ride the first bomb that is dropped. Then see how fast he back pedals.
In reply to What happened to good old… by thisandthat
Arguing over how many tomahawks can dance on the head of a pin while Trump gets shit done.
In reply to I think a better idea is to… by Whoa Dammit
Exactly. Trump is smart. And Bolton has been in the swamp long enough to know how to navigate. Smart and tough combination. I trust both of them to do what is right to protect the US.
In reply to Arguing over how many… by tmosley
Trusting Bolton is like trusting a junkyard dog.
Good for a VERY limited number of applications.
In reply to Exactly. Trump is smart. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You're a dead man walking mosley
In reply to Trusting Bolton is like… by tmosley
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to You're a dead man walking… by 07564111
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
It has been said that: The Skripals are still alive for 1 of 2 reasons:
1. The exposure was too low.
2. They were given an antidote shortly after being exposed.
A killer would probably find it difficult to administer a dose low enough not to kill.
One drop containing 10 milligrams of VX (or 1 milligram of Novichok) absorbed through the skin is fatal.
The antidote atropine (which is quite toxic) must be administered immediately unless the dose is exceedingly low. How did they know to administer it?
If the dose was exceedingly small then those who administered the Novichok did not mean to kill.
If those who administered the Novichok meant to kill, the Skripals would be dead.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
J S Bach: "Bolton is a soulless servitor of the Chabad Lubavitchors. He has been seen is several photos with the bearded dwarves of this Satanic sect. He is a servant of the adversary... and the very fact that he was appointed by Agent Orange proves the latter's culpability in our current malaise."
Seems you are correct. A quick search brings up:
http://www.chabadneworleans.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/341776/jew…
In reply to Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
This sole sentence shows the very deep rift between the army and the geniuses in charge in the government.
These few words tell the atmosphere aboard the American armada stationed in the Mediterranean sea is far from being merry.
And this confirms it:
http://12160.info/video/ex-israeli-intel-boss-us-generals-scared-of-rus…
And Americans are already blinking:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/chrisreeves/2018/04/11/secretary-mattis-u…
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to J S Bach: "Bolton is a… by Slack Jack
Yesterday, at the US House Armed Services Committee Budget Hearing, Secretary Mattis was asked what US legal authority there was that would allow the US to strike Syria in response to the chemical incident.
He responded that they would be doing so under Article 2, that is in defence of US forces in theatre.
Yes, you read that correctly, the US will attack Syria, presumably destroying what they regard as development labs/storage and delivery sites, in order to protect its forces, that incidentally are there illegally, from possible gas attacks.
He said that whilst it was not used on US forces this time he could not assume that it would not be in the future.
He also said that it would be due to Syria's violation of the Chemical Weapons Treaty.
Basically the US would be acting in self defence. Incredible.
The first point this was raised is around 80 minutes and then again 93 mins. Also why are the US still there is at 126 mins
https://twitter.com/thejointstaff/status/984431168777945092
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
MIC/NeoCONS bored watching WWll reruns...
In reply to Yesterday, at the US House… by JohninMK
Seems like someone here on ZH was just pointing out what a yuuuge tactical mistake it is to move shit out of hiding with the eyes of the world on you while your doing it.
Of course, the Syrian government and Hezbollah have never been noted for their brains ;-)
In reply to Yesterday, at the US House… by JohninMK
Syrian government doesn't have to be smart, doesn't have to do anything except invite the Russians in to protect the pipelines both need to generate wealth...a wealth that disappears just as soon as the buyers (Europe) collapses...either by their own hand, by the Islamists or war. The smart play would be for everybody to go home and come up with a new scheme to generate wealth that doesn't involve minor dictators or short-term solutions to long-term problems. Nobody will make the first move to pull back though...so it will be a pissing contest with no winner because nobody is going to start a war over something this trivial.
In reply to The Syrian government and… by nmewn
It's always "defense".
That's why it's called the "Defense" Department.
"Defend" against any and all "threats".
Possible threats, potential threats, little threats, conceivable threats,
future threats, threats to our trade, threats to resources,
threats to our troops, threats to somebody else's troops,
threats to our government, threats to other governments,
threats to our people, threats to their people, threats to prestige,
threats to stability, threats to freedom, threats to civilization,
biological threats, space threats, underwater threats, cyber threats,
perceived threats, imagined threats, budget threats,
security threats, insecurity threats ...
There is no end to the threats.
If you can't find a threat, you haven't been looking.
Except, of course, we are no threat.
In reply to Yesterday, at the US House… by JohninMK
@Slack Jack. You really should stop talking to yourself. They say it is the first sign of madness, especially when nobody is listening??!
So John Bolton, the neocon Israel sycophant wants another war. He is a known draft dodger himself so let's make a deal. Your children and grandchildren go to the front line. Then let's talk some more. In the meantime, go fuck yourself..and your friend Nicki, before you get us all killed.
And this R2P shit is wearing a little thin isn't it? The US has no legal right to be in Syria under International law and has no UN mandate either to be there or to attack. An attack on Syria would be an act of naked aggression and would amount to a declaration of war for no reason. HAs SYria harmed or attacked the US in any way?
In reply to J S Bach: "Bolton is a… by Slack Jack
While he huridly evacuates and relocates his weapons and toxic chemicals (assuming he has some), can we use our high altitude spy planes and satellites to locate where the chemical were, and where they are being moved?
In reply to @Slack Jack. You really… by philipat
Don't blame the Jews.
What Israel wanted never happened till the Sunnis took over.
The Group of Sunni Islamic countries with oil money bought all your governments.
UK, France, Germany, US, till the smallest country in Europe are selling arms to Saudi Arabia.
They are addicted to arm sales and the Sunnis have baited them ALL.
Sunni money is building mosques in Europe Africa etc. Have these warring countries accepted ONE refugee?
Are the majority of these so call refugees in Europe non Sunnis? All these murders and rapes in Europe - guess which tribe they belong to? Which type Macron, Trump, Titless May belong to?
Well, not Iranians, not Lebanese, not Syrians ! !
From top to bottom - those who pocketed these evil blood money .....hell on earth awaits them.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
If , God-willing, common sense prevails & war does not come, I like many others here will be relieved that innocent men, women & children are not murdered ... regardless of their would-be murderers motives...
I would also like to say that this event in particular has flushed out those ZH'rs amongst us who are not true patriots, who are warmongers themselves, who are Zionist supporters & who deserve NO respect from the majority of decent folk here on Zerohedge...
you know who you are....
And now... so do we....
😒
In reply to Trusting Bolton is like… by tmosley
". I trust both of them to do what is right to protect the US."
I did not know that US had a border in the Middle East. ...or perhaps you are implying that Syria is planning an imminent attack on the US.
In reply to Exactly. Trump is smart. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He hasn't been in the swamp for a long time. He's been working for a Think Tank that has a very specific agenda and tends to expect its employees to spout one theme in exchange for a hefty pay check.
He's still doing it though now on our dime.
In reply to Exactly. Trump is smart. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Jesus. I can't believe you're fucking stupid enough to think this is about "protecting the US", Aquitaine. Please tell me it ain't so.
If you do indeed think that, get the fuck off the Hedge.
In reply to Exactly. Trump is smart. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Never put your trust in servants you have no real control over...servants must be held accountable for there actions while representing those that they serve. People need to start thinking of them as servants...not leaders or rulers.
In reply to Exactly. Trump is smart. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
then you must be very stupid or have a suicidal death urge.
In reply to Exactly. Trump is smart. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Except for prosecuting politicians, past and present, who have committed known multiple major felonies... right?
Yes, that is Session's job... but Trump could force it to happen, if he were not a damned puppet.
In reply to Arguing over how many… by tmosley
It seems to me that trump creates much fuss and fear and drama. Then somehow the right thing happens. I hope that is then case.
In reply to Arguing over how many… by tmosley
I'd be happy to see him amd Mattis have an actual fight.
In reply to I think a better idea is to… by Whoa Dammit
Psychopaths may not care about anyone else, but they certainly do care about themselves.
No, that is what taxation and the draft are for: so the psychopaths can make you pay and make you die for their crimes. This is what they have always done, this is what they will always do. Stop taxation, and stop the draft by stopping your subjugation to sub-humans. Stop slavery, anyone who wants to control your life or control you wealth is your enemy.
Let the psychopaths, criminals, and sociopaths fight and pay for their own wars!
We are all equal regarding natural law and natural rights. No one gets to enslave another. Voluntary exchange only.
In reply to What happened to good old… by thisandthat
Hey! I read about this strategy in an old Sherlock Holmes story.
What happens when there is a fire? You grab your most valuable possession and then get the hell out of there.
So how do you find someone's most valuable possession? Shout "Fire" and watch what they do next.
Assuming the spy satellites are doing their stuff, assuming that Assad hasn't read Sherlock Holmes, Trump now knows where all the most important targets are... assuming he did not already know.
In reply to What happened to good old… by thisandthat
Who are these 'terrorist' rebels that Trump, Theresa May, Bolton, Israel and Mattis so abundantly support ???
Watch this --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7Fmrye4gvM
In reply to Bolton the draft dodger. by joego1
+100
In reply to Who are these 'terrorist'… by Yellow_Snow
Bolton ANOTHER draft dodger...
FIFY...
😒
In reply to Bolton the draft dodger. by joego1
Representative Tulsi Gabbard questions Mattis on the Constitutional authority to attack Syria:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HXK3il-E7RE
In reply to Amen to that!… by beepbop
Yes and what about the constitutional authority of the Mueller investigation and raiding a lawyers office?
In reply to Representative Tulsi Gabbard… by Slippery Slope
A sign of desperation which breaks lawyer - client privilege.
In reply to Yes and what about the… by IridiumRebel
I’m actually happy it happened. It shows just what the Democrats think of the Constitution. Gutless.
God plays a long game.
In reply to A sign of desperation which… by Slippery Slope
You mention two things the airbag left despises, God and The Constitution.
In reply to I’m actually happy it… by IridiumRebel
You mention two things the airbag left despises, God and The Constitution.
In reply to I’m actually happy it… by IridiumRebel
Don't think we'll see many actual causalities, as in dead and dismembered people, resulting from the Mueller investigation.
Apple and oranges.
In reply to Yes and what about the… by IridiumRebel
BTW she is a Democrat.
In reply to Representative Tulsi Gabbard… by Slippery Slope