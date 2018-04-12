Chemical Weapons Watchdog Can't Identify Source Of Nerve Agent Used In Skripal Attack

Echoing findings by UK government scientist Gary Aitkenhead, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said Thursday that its investigators had "confirmed the findings of the UK relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury"
Effectively the lab confirmed that the military grade nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and Yulia Skripal during an attack which reportedly took place at a public shopping center was, in fact, Novichok - a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, even if the OPCW did not explicitly name it. But crucially, like the scientists at Porton Down, the OPCW was unable to identify the origins of the nerve agent, per the Associated Press.
The news is the latest hit to the UK government's "official" narrative that Russia masterminded the attack on the Skripals without a shadow of a doubt. UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was adamant that the government had incontrovertible evidence that Russia masterminded the attack - most likely with the explicit approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Johnson had even threatened to pull the UK from the World Cup in retaliation. Ultimately, the UK government's accusations led to more than 25 countries expelling one or more Russian diplomat, with Russia retaliating in kind.
This despite the UK Foreign Office backpedaling in the weeks after the escalation, going so far as to deny that it had ever claimed that the nerve agent used on the Skripals had come from Russia - and even deleting a tweet where it claimed the Novichok nerve agent had been produced in Russia.
Now, it appears the OPCW has come to the same conclusion as Aitkenhead & Co., who had reportedly faced significant pressure to confirm the origins of the agent used in the attack - a pressure they resented.
The international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed Britain’s finding that a former spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.
The report Thursday says Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons investigators “confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury.”
It says the chemical was "of high purity." The summary does not name Novichok - the name that was previously given by British Prime Minister Theresa May - but says the details of the toxin are in the full classified report.
It does not identify the source.
The tests were carried out by four independent laboratories affiliated with OPCW and samples were transported under a "full chain of custody", according to the report.
According to Sky News, tests carried out by experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) showed the ner ve agent was found in environmental samples collected in Salisbury.Blood tests also revealed that the chemical was found in blood samples taken from the Skripals and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, the police officer who first attended the scene.
Still, Johnson didn't hesitate to call the results "conclusive".
“There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible – only Russia has the means, motive and record." Or, anyone else with an organic chemistry lab for that matter.
“We will now work tirelessly with our partners to help stamp out the grotesque use of weapons of this kind and we have called a session of the OPCW executive council next Wednesday to discuss next steps,” the UK foreign secretary added. “The Kremlin must give answers.”
We doubt the Kremlin, which is about to engage in a hot war with the US in Syria, will care to give answers.
Comments
It's always difficult when so-called 'watch dogs" don't toe the company line. And isn't it interesting that the 'watch dogs' full report is 'classified'.
Who, exactly, classified the report. Isn't 'classification' an official government activity?
Just askin'
I'm sure California will make sure that's not the case with their troof checkers.
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance
Surely nothing to do with wagging the dog after this other British Syrian debacle:
https://sputniknews.com/military/201804121063460158-british-forces-syri…
This probably explains why the hysterical childless lesbian British premier so loves oblong undersea nautical objects that contain a variety of aerodynamically shaped bodies. This or other anatomic diversions for the feeble minded...
Panem et circenses.
While apparently mother Russia is getting ready for an all out nuclear war:
http://www.newsweek.com/russia-prepares-nuclear-war-us-instructing-citi…
Don't poke the bear, you've just been warned. That's the part the Frenchies already included in their master plan:
https://russia-insider.com/en/macron-begs-russia-not-retaliate-against-…
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to I'm sure California will… by Joe Davola
MI6 or CIA or both.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Hey, the Fibbies had a hard time with our Anthrax shit, didn't we Mr Mueller?
http://thefederalist.com/2018/02/08/robert-mueller-botching-investigati…
In reply to MI6 or CIA or both. by dlmaniac
Classified = Secret = Dirty Truth = Embarrassing = Deep State = Must Hide From Sheeple ...
In reply to Hey, the Fibbies had a hard… by Arnold
It was the Russians!
~Theresa [MAY]
but then again [MAY]be it wasn't
In reply to classified by BaBaBouy
The full report is classified because fucking what? The toxin has a NATO stock number? Out with the truth or shut the fuck up.
In reply to It was the Russians!… by DillyDilly
Of course they can't identify the source. Would you want to be the guy who walked in to your boss' office and says
"it's from our side?"
You might end up on the Clinton death list.
On a hilarious note: Our guys have to be wincing. All this skepticism on the people's part is making them painfully aware we are on to their false flags. No one uses the word false flag when arguing the point but that's the name for it. They used to do this shit before and never a question was raised.
In reply to The report is classified… by gladih8r
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Of course they can't… by DownWithYogaPants
Can't you idiots read ENGLISH? It says, "RUSSIA" right on the wrapper.
In reply to and maybe by Slack Jack
And it is in clearly printed English.
In reply to Can't you idiots read… by D503
Why would such a report be classified if the intention was to reveal the truth? Possibly to protect more of the lies by May and Johnson.
Also, the MO has now changed again. This SIXTH version now states that the "attack" took place in a busy shopping Centre. If so, how come more people were not affected (and remember the Head Physician of the Salisbury Hospital very quickly went public to refute reports of "Over 30 Victims being treated for CW poisoning" by stating; categorically, that nobody in the Hospital was being treated for CW poisoning (including, presumably, the Skripals?).
But the main question that still remains is that if indeed the Skripals HAD been exposed to a nerve agent 5-10 times as potent as VX or Sarin, how come they are still alive? And how come Yulia continues to be denied Consular access and both Skripals, according to some reports, have been offered new identities in the US? Surely there couldn't be an attempt to prevent them from speaking? Nah, our Governments would never lie to us..........
In reply to And it is in clearly printed… by FoggyWorld
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
In reply to and maybe by Slack Jack
From an interview with someone that worked with Novichok in the 80's.
The Skripals are still alive for 1 of 2 reasons:
1. The exposure was too low.
2. They were given an antidote shortly after being exposed.
Now the problems:
1. If the exposure (at their home) was too low, how did the Skripals leave home, end up on a park bench unconscious, to be found by a police officer whom becomes instantly, gravely, ill. And if the dose wasn't enough to kill the 2 targets with a direct exposure, how in the world did it sicken 21 people, hours later outside and away from the initial place of exposure?
2. In order to give someone an antidote, you have to know exactly how they were poisoned...so the antidote in this case would have had to have been administered by the people that poisoned the Skripals right after the poising as the UK Government has said nothing about saving the Skirpals lives via an antidote at the hospital.
A lot of light could be shed on the truth by the Skripals themselves...but both are being held in isolation and the plan is for both of them to get new identities and be shipped to the USA...so they WILL NEVER TALK about what happened.
In reply to Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
Just confirms the guilt in this of the UK government.
Teresa May wearing a hazmat suit probably did it herself.
It was the trial run before runnning over to Syria to do the same.
Note:- Those who give commands effectively did it themselves.
In reply to From an interview with… by FireBrander
The Skripals are still alive for 1 of 2 reasons:
1. The exposure was too low.
2. They were given an antidote shortly after being exposed.
A killer would probably find it difficult to administer a dose low enough not to kill.
One drop containing 10 milligrams of VX (or 1 milligram of Novichok) absorbed through the skin is fatal.
The antidote atropine must be administered immediately unless the dose is exceedingly low. How did they know to administer it.
If the dose was exceedingly small then those who administered the Novichok did not mean to kill.
If those who administered the Novichok meant to kill, the Skripals would be dead.
In reply to Just confirms the guilt in… by GreatUncle
The IDEA for these weapons came from Soviet scientists, but there's no evidence that any of it was ever MADE in the USSR or Russia.
So there's that.
It's past time for the evil globalist thugs to get caught red-handed using WMD against their own cities.
May the good Lord deliver unto us a brave whistleblower.
In reply to From an interview with… by FireBrander
Novichok is from TV series Strike back. Someone in MI6 has overgrown fantasies
https://youtu.be/f9uwpQCDAkA
In reply to Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
Actually this information, by inference, strongly suggests that these hideous weapons of mass destruction DO exist.
In the hands of unaccountable criminal gangs.
Some of whom have official badges, but are criminal gangs nonetheless.
In reply to Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
"All this skepticism on the people's part is making them painfully aware we are on to their false flags."
Yeah,.... good isn't it.
In reply to Of course they can't… by DownWithYogaPants
River House
In reply to Of course they can't… by DownWithYogaPants
and maybe it was
In reply to The report is classified… by gladih8r
If there was an “almost complete absence of impurities”, the number of places that could make it is small. The basic chemicals are relatively easy to put together but for ‘almost no contaminants’, you would need very pure ingredients. It could only have been made so pure very deliberately to ensure it would be difficult to trace (through the fingerprint of contaminants). Since Russia had no motive, the finger must point at the UK or the US as the likely source (possibly France).
Remarkable that it was so ineffective on 3 people... also remarkable that Yulia Skripal walked out of hospital only a week after she was said to be ‘at death’s door’...
Edit: good news! A poll has shown that only 1 in 5 people in the UK believes the 'official' story.
In reply to The report is classified… by gladih8r
Weak enough to not kill 2 people with a direct indoor exposure, yet strong enough, hours later, in an outdoor environment, to sicken 21 people and nearly kill a police officer...web of lies and misinformation...
In reply to If there was an “almost… by EuroPox
Skripals HAD to have been given the antidote.
No other explanation for it.
In reply to Weak enough to not kill 3… by FireBrander
The Russians aren't admitting they did it, therefore they could not have done it.
LOL
In reply to The report is classified… by gladih8r
Dang, them 'murrican schools done learned you some good thinkin'.
In reply to The Russians aren't… by bluecollartrader
Re bluecollartrader - you're shit out of luck. You can't fix stupid.
In reply to The Russians aren't… by bluecollartrader
I hope that is sarcasm...if it is, stop, you're doing it wrong...if not, you're a dumbass.
Who did it? NO ONE KNOWS! But May instantly, literally fucking instantly, blamed "The Russians" and that claim is pathetically weak from the start and full of bigger and bigger holes with each passing day.
In reply to The Russians aren't… by bluecollartrader
All countries which are OPCW members are entitled to receive the full report, including Russia. I look forward to reading the Russian review of it.
In reply to The report is classified… by gladih8r
That was in the old days when treaties were honored.
Speaking of that, Yulia has not "walked out of the hospital." She is in custody. As a Russian citizen, the Russian embassy in London is entitled to send a diplomat to meet with her under international law, which is not being honored. She cannot talk to the press. There is talk of shipping her off to the USSA and giving her a false identity, apparently against her will. It appears that she wants to return to Russia ASAP. Must be Stockholm syndrome /sarc
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
I hope Russian authorities will declassify the substance.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
In reply to classified by BaBaBouy
EuroPox "Edit: good news! A poll has shown that only 1 in 5 people in the UK believes the 'official' story."
That is good news,...
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Adolph.H. "Are they panicking because of British forces captured by the Syrian army in Ghouta (and now detained in a place neither the Americans nor the brits know of, so cannot bomb).... Surely nothing to do with wagging the dog after this British Syrian debacle:"
The British military team caught planting bombs in Iraq, by the locals (the blasts of which were then blamed on Arab suicide jockeys), were simply busted out of the prison they had been locked up in. The press consequently forgot all about this embarrassment.
If the Brits hadn't been rescued from the prison, would they have killed them to hush it all up?
In reply to Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
Only those who need to know will know, everybody else is in a dark cave bountiful with mushrooms eating something smelly...
In reply to classified by BaBaBouy
Scuttlebutt amongst the nurses at the local hospital?
Severe Botulism or E-coli.
German beansprouts, anyone?
In reply to Hey, the Fibbies had a hard… by Arnold
The Rajneeshees did it.
In reply to Scuttlebutt amongst the… by CuttingEdge
Seems like MI6, trying to put a wedge between The US and Russia. Maybe rogue CIA agents suggested it?
In reply to MI6 or CIA or both. by dlmaniac
hey there's the OPCW I was looking for them...
In reply to I'm sure California will… by Joe Davola
. . . samples were transported under a "full chain of custody", according to the report.
This is all well and good but the fact is the "samples" could have originated anywhere. Like in Fort Detrick, MD or Porton Down.
In reply to hey there's the OPCW I was… by BetterRalph
It's actually quite easy. Just reinterpret the findings to fit the narrative.
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance
Identify the Source.....what a joke.
TRUMP...STAND DOWN FROM SYRIA....BRING ALL TROOPS HOME.
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance
I would be for EVERYBODY going back to their own homes...I'll bet my bottom dollar that doesn't happen though.
In reply to Identify the Source.....what… by takeaction
They could all be protecting Monsanto if the nerve agent turns out to be weaponized Roundup weed killer.
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance
Looks like the Skripals have become "classified" as well. They've become disappeared.
https://www.rt.com/uk/423884-yulia-skripal-statement-doubts/
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance
It has to be classified because it's "military grade" what ever the fuck it is.
Ya can't go blabbin about "military grade" whatever.
"We don't know what it is...but it's Russian and it's serious."
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance
Just uninteresting stuff Hillary has on her server.
In reply to It's always difficult when… by Cognitive Dissonance