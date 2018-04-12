Trump: Syria Attack "Could Take Place Very Soon Or Not So Soon At All"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 06:39

Having likely taken a lot of heat from none other than his chief of staff Gen. Kelly for his Wednesday morning tweet in which he rather explicitly revealed US military plans, stating that "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia,  because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!", president Trump is backtracking this morning, and in his third tweet of the morning (after commenting on Robert Mueller and the "failing New York Times", and commending California Gov. Jerry Brown for sending the national guard to the border) Trump said that he never really said what he said. To wit:

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”

While we are confident that Putin may have an objection about the "ridding the region of ISIS" part, the first part of the statement is only adding more confusion and has made Trump's initial threat even more nebulous, as now markets are worried about surging higher, well aware that risk-negative airstrikes on Syria are coming, but unaware when, which in turn prevents coordinated buying of stocks or other risk assets.

Of course, it may well be that Trump never strikes Syria as the US carrier Truman is roughly 2 weeks from the Syrian coast, which would mean that the UK, and/or France will be tasked with firing the cruise missiles meant to punish Assad for doing precisely the same thing he did last April when the US lobbed over 50 Tomahawks missiles at the Syrian regime.

Voluntary Exchange nmewn Thu, 04/12/2018 - 06:43 Permalink

Hey Trump and Putin, how about we deny you the power to start a war?

Think about a world where the politicians and psychopaths cannot keep concentrating more and more power.

How could that work? Stop paying taxes!

If all our needs are met through voluntary exchange, then what happens when a person starts behaving pathologically? They lose all their customers!

The personal costs of their folly have to be born by themselves or their accomplices and paid henchmen, and they cannot force others to pay the bill.  Pathological actions that harm others are risky and end up being more expensive, the more destructive they are. With everyone else free to defend or hire defense, an aggressor quickly runs out of resources.

Without the power to force others to pay for evil, (taxing power), the evil stay greatly constrained in what they can do. Paying for a large army can bankrupt any billionaire in a short time! So think about the true price you pay by agreeing to pay taxes! And it is better to think about this and take action BEFORE the nukes start going off.

To all you folks too scared to stop paying taxes, does this make it easier: (?) ---

Stop paying taxes or die in a nuclear war! Does that make it easier?

Adolph.H. Haus-Targaryen Thu, 04/12/2018 - 06:48 Permalink

Are they panicking because of British forces captured by the Syrian army in Ghouta (and now detained in a place neither the Americans nor the brits know of, so cannot bomb)?

https://sputniknews.com/military/201804121063460158-british-forces-syri…

I'll be waiting for them to appear on television any day. That would be grandiose. 

And Putin somehow convinced Netanyahu not to intervene in Syria:

https://srbin.info/2018/04/11/putin-izrealskom-premijeru-njetanjahuu-ne…

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

EuroPox Adolph.H. Thu, 04/12/2018 - 06:48 Permalink

Trump has just hung May out to dry!  She wants a strike asap (there is some embarrassing stuff in Ghouta, which is now back under SAA control) - she planned to get a quick strike in now and then have a debate in parliament next week.  Corbyn is demanding a debate before any action - he knows parliament will not support it (just like Cameron failed to get the go ahead).  She just ends up looking more incompetent whatever happens!

Edit: thanks Adolph for posting the link - I was just looking that up!  It was the capture of those special forces and Putin's refusal to deal that caused the Skripal case in the first place!

Slack Jack IridiumRebel Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:15 Permalink

This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.

Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.

Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.

Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf

It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.

If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:

Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174

It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.

Slack Jack Slack Jack Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:15 Permalink

Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.

The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.

HERE IS THE PROOF:

The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).

Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."

https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…

Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.

So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.

Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?

Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?

Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.

There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):

"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…

And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):

"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."

CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.

Slack Jack Slack Jack Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

Adolph.H. "Are they panicking because of British forces captured by the Syrian army in Ghouta (and now detained in a place neither the Americans nor the brits know of, so cannot bomb)"

The British military team caught planting bombs in Iraq, by the locals (the blasts of which were then blamed on Arab suicide jockeys), were simply busted out of the prison they had been locked up in. The press consequently forgot all about this embarrassment.

If the Brits hadn't been rescued from the prison, would they have killed them to hush it all up?

DillyDilly Whoa Dammit Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

@WD ~ You said it!

 

The blowhard can't live 2 minutes without trying to make something all about him. Motto:

 

Shoot [mouth off] first, aim, ready! ~ Entertaining if you're trying to beat up on Colin Kaepeniks girlfriend, or Stormy Daniels... Not so entertaining to the American public who doesn't think it's NEAT to fool around starting WW3...

 

POCKET POLITICS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAZXbkqrTgs

mark1955 IridiumRebel Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:00 Permalink

Martial Law!...And our Enslavement back here in the United States, that's what much of this is about! 

 

In order for the NWO to realize their dream of an Enslaved United States, they have to create a pretext for their Flunky Trump, to start a War in the middle-east, which the globalist can then stage a corresponding False Flag attack ( Power Outage, Nuclear, dos, chem/bio etc., ) back here in the United States, that would then Try to generate our Enslavement through:

                                                      1. Martial Law/Curfew

                                                      2. Food/Firearms Confiscation

                                                      3. Mandatory military/national service for ALL men/women under 60 ( It's in the NDAA )

                                                      4. mandatory microchipping/vaccination

                                                      5. Our Enslavement/Genocide

mark1955 mark1955 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:18 Permalink

False Flag Alert!!!

Friday the 13th is TOMORROW!

 The Boston Marathon is Monday and April 19th is next week which is the anniversary of: Waco ( Branch Davidians ) and Oklahoma City bombing, as well as the anniversary of the British marching to Lexington/Concord to Try and Confiscate Firearms/Powder from the colonist.

 

These, As well as Sunday april 15th, ( Tax Day )  and Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park ( Where The FBI and DHS ) have been conducting ant-terror drills are prime spots for the FBI to Try and Stage Mass Shooting/Bombing/Power Line downing attacks, blamed on Conservatives wrongly because of the anniversary's. This would in theory at least, allow the FBI to Try and cement Gun Control and further Demonize the Right Wing wrongly as the Number One "Domestic Terror Threat!

 

Please call any and all attacks happening "Conveniently" during these times, for the STAGED Farces that they are and DEMAND Clear HD VIDEO of Any alleged "Shootings"!!!

 

 

Brazen Heist mark1955 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

Sounds like some folks jumped the gun

Or maybe he's waiting for the carrier to arrive

Or maybe he's talking with the Russians behind the scenes

Or maybe he realized its not worth it anymore

Or maybe he's waiting for the investigation

Or maybe he needs more time to prep the regime change op

Or maybe he's just a retard.

BetterRalph EuroPox Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Usually I would keep hands and fingers away from any cage (says the warning on the crate)

Danger: "MAY" dog bite!

But I got a treat for her..Hope it tastes good. I am gonna toss it over now.

I heard that MI6 intel was bad, and they really meant to say they need to clean out the English no-go zones, and restore order from chaos, maybe even let people buy guns to help protect England.  There you go, now you have INTEL from a foreign spy you can use Teresa. Just tell em a trustworthy foreign spy said so. I am at least as smart as Chris Steel and you can take that to the bank. or trade it for gold and keep it in your safe

Then her people will support her again. but she must get that islamic state spreading nonsense under control.  She don't need to bomb elsewhere, she needs to clean her own backyard and fix the damn fence.

 

lucitanian Adolph.H. Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:19 Permalink

I repeat,

I wouldn't put it past the Zionist terrorists to orchestrate a few False Flag "Hezbollah" rockets to coincide with a US planned strike on Syria, just so they can expand the conflict almost immediately to Iran directly, where both Israel and the US have been itching to attack for years..... Also such an expansion of the conflict would make the nuclear agreement with the 5+1 a moot road bump in history. Trump is facing that question very soon.

There's only one problem. The US and Israel would sustain immeasurable losses in the process.

But perhaps it is more than time for this purge of the Empire's deep state, its just horrific though how much innocent blood would have to be shed to wash away the sociopaths now in charge.

To support this idea I noted that the Harry S, Truman and its contingent fleet is heading for the Persian Gulf, not the eastern Mediterranean. I would suggest that regime change in Iran is the real (only) goal of the war hawk neocons and Syria a mere stepping stone.

Dilluminati NubianSundance Thu, 04/12/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

Yeah but they don't have AR's and Harleys and little or no chance of having a 4x4 towing a boat or camper on the weekend.. cunts

and of course they had winter on their side, were invaded, and that after signing a deal of appeasement with Hitler, as I remember history they were partners with Hitler before of course they weren't and then they really didn't have any choice

and ohh we sent the stuff to help em.. just saying

Dilluminati Slack Jack Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

You guys with the Hitler on the brain disease, joo on the brain disease, you get like zero pussy.

I guess that causes even more semen to back up into the base of your brain and cause the disease to get worse.

I think you don't realize that nobody gives a fuck about Hitler or the jooo bashing you cunts talk about daily.

We pay our taxes, goto work, and decide which trailer hitch we need to tow our boats, campers, harleys, and atv's etc around on the weekend.

Hot chicks love 4x4's and .380's in tight jeans, lots of shoes, and of course a diamond or two..

so please stop standing around with your dick in your hand talking about Hitler

https://www.infowars.com/women-pose-for-2nd-amendment-in-solidarity-wit…

Again, you'll not get laid standing around with your dick in your hand mumbling about stupid shit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBivxAQpG_0

and

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYOMaSwCQSo