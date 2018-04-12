Trump: Syria Attack "Could Take Place Very Soon Or Not So Soon At All"

Having likely taken a lot of heat from none other than his chief of staff Gen. Kelly for his Wednesday morning tweet in which he rather explicitly revealed US military plans, stating that "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!", president Trump is backtracking this morning, and in his third tweet of the morning (after commenting on Robert Mueller and the "failing New York Times", and commending California Gov. Jerry Brown for sending the national guard to the border) Trump said that he never really said what he said. To wit:
Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”
Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our "Thank you America?"
While we are confident that Putin may have an objection about the "ridding the region of ISIS" part, the first part of the statement is only adding more confusion and has made Trump's initial threat even more nebulous, as now markets are worried about surging higher, well aware that risk-negative airstrikes on Syria are coming, but unaware when, which in turn prevents coordinated buying of stocks or other risk assets.
Of course, it may well be that Trump never strikes Syria as the US carrier Truman is roughly 2 weeks from the Syrian coast, which would mean that the UK, and/or France will be tasked with firing the cruise missiles meant to punish Assad for doing precisely the same thing he did last April when the US lobbed over 50 Tomahawks missiles at the Syrian regime.
Hey Trump and Putin, how about we deny you the power to start a war?
Think about a world where the politicians and psychopaths cannot keep concentrating more and more power.
How could that work? Stop paying taxes!
If all our needs are met through voluntary exchange, then what happens when a person starts behaving pathologically? They lose all their customers!
The personal costs of their folly have to be born by themselves or their accomplices and paid henchmen, and they cannot force others to pay the bill. Pathological actions that harm others are risky and end up being more expensive, the more destructive they are. With everyone else free to defend or hire defense, an aggressor quickly runs out of resources.
Without the power to force others to pay for evil, (taxing power), the evil stay greatly constrained in what they can do. Paying for a large army can bankrupt any billionaire in a short time! So think about the true price you pay by agreeing to pay taxes! And it is better to think about this and take action BEFORE the nukes start going off.
To all you folks too scared to stop paying taxes, does this make it easier: (?) ---
Stop paying taxes or die in a nuclear war! Does that make it easier?
In reply to LMMFAO!!! by nmewn
Told ya so.
Thank you President Trump!!
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
Its 74-dimension chess. AMIRITE!?
Nothing happens.
In reply to Told ya so by wildbad
Are they panicking because of British forces captured by the Syrian army in Ghouta (and now detained in a place neither the Americans nor the brits know of, so cannot bomb)?
https://sputniknews.com/military/201804121063460158-british-forces-syri…
I'll be waiting for them to appear on television any day. That would be grandiose.
And Putin somehow convinced Netanyahu not to intervene in Syria:
https://srbin.info/2018/04/11/putin-izrealskom-premijeru-njetanjahuu-ne…
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Its 74-dimension chess. … by Haus-Targaryen
Trump has just hung May out to dry! She wants a strike asap (there is some embarrassing stuff in Ghouta, which is now back under SAA control) - she planned to get a quick strike in now and then have a debate in parliament next week. Corbyn is demanding a debate before any action - he knows parliament will not support it (just like Cameron failed to get the go ahead). She just ends up looking more incompetent whatever happens!
Edit: thanks Adolph for posting the link - I was just looking that up! It was the capture of those special forces and Putin's refusal to deal that caused the Skripal case in the first place!
In reply to V by Adolph.H.
Well, May has done such a great job with brexit, I'm sure she'll thrive at commandering an attack against the ruskies. cough
In reply to Trump has just hung May out… by EuroPox
Hoping this is a ruse
In reply to Well, May has done such a… by Bank_sters
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to B by IridiumRebel
Remember, the evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damning Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin (and yet the Skripals are still alive!?).
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence (and a University position) in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason."
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Adolph.H. "Are they panicking because of British forces captured by the Syrian army in Ghouta (and now detained in a place neither the Americans nor the brits know of, so cannot bomb)"
The British military team caught planting bombs in Iraq, by the locals (the blasts of which were then blamed on Arab suicide jockeys), were simply busted out of the prison they had been locked up in. The press consequently forgot all about this embarrassment.
If the Brits hadn't been rescued from the prison, would they have killed them to hush it all up?
In reply to Remember, the evil people,… by Slack Jack
Fuck Trump. He will get no thanks from me for hanging thermonuclear war over everyone's head.
In reply to Adolph.H. "Are they… by Slack Jack
@WD ~ You said it!
The blowhard can't live 2 minutes without trying to make something all about him. Motto:
Shoot [mouth off] first, aim, ready! ~ Entertaining if you're trying to beat up on Colin Kaepeniks girlfriend, or Stormy Daniels... Not so entertaining to the American public who doesn't think it's NEAT to fool around starting WW3...
POCKET POLITICS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAZXbkqrTgs
In reply to Fuck Trump. He will get no… by Whoa Dammit
Putin said: Get ready USA, because we will be shooting them down with our nice and new and “smart!" missiles.
Then we target our other nice and new and “smart!" missiles where they were launched from.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Will he won’t he?
In reply to Trump has just hung May out… by EuroPox
Martial Law!...And our Enslavement back here in the United States, that's what much of this is about!
In order for the NWO to realize their dream of an Enslaved United States, they have to create a pretext for their Flunky Trump, to start a War in the middle-east, which the globalist can then stage a corresponding False Flag attack ( Power Outage, Nuclear, dos, chem/bio etc., ) back here in the United States, that would then Try to generate our Enslavement through:
1. Martial Law/Curfew
2. Food/Firearms Confiscation
3. Mandatory military/national service for ALL men/women under 60 ( It's in the NDAA )
4. mandatory microchipping/vaccination
5. Our Enslavement/Genocide
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
In reply to Martial Law!...And our… by mark1955
Nice retort.
In reply to Idiot by RumpleShitzkin
Didn’t deserve one.
That poster needs a giant dose of Seroquel XR
In reply to Nice retort. by valjoux7750
False Flag Alert!!!
Friday the 13th is TOMORROW!
The Boston Marathon is Monday and April 19th is next week which is the anniversary of: Waco ( Branch Davidians ) and Oklahoma City bombing, as well as the anniversary of the British marching to Lexington/Concord to Try and Confiscate Firearms/Powder from the colonist.
These, As well as Sunday april 15th, ( Tax Day ) and Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park ( Where The FBI and DHS ) have been conducting ant-terror drills are prime spots for the FBI to Try and Stage Mass Shooting/Bombing/Power Line downing attacks, blamed on Conservatives wrongly because of the anniversary's. This would in theory at least, allow the FBI to Try and cement Gun Control and further Demonize the Right Wing wrongly as the Number One "Domestic Terror Threat!
Please call any and all attacks happening "Conveniently" during these times, for the STAGED Farces that they are and DEMAND Clear HD VIDEO of Any alleged "Shootings"!!!
In reply to Martial Law!...And our… by mark1955
Sounds like some folks jumped the gun
Or maybe he's waiting for the carrier to arrive
Or maybe he's talking with the Russians behind the scenes
Or maybe he realized its not worth it anymore
Or maybe he's waiting for the investigation
Or maybe he needs more time to prep the regime change op
Or maybe he's just a retard.
In reply to False Flag Alert!!!… by mark1955
I'll take 'retard' for the win.
In reply to Sounds like some folks… by Brazen Heist
Social media is in upheaval... they had to notice their staged 'gas attack' flopped
In reply to Sounds like some folks… by Brazen Heist
Or maybe just leave the heavy lifting and strategic though to the men folk?
In reply to Sounds like some folks… by Brazen Heist
Only his hairdresser knows for sure ,,
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
either way he'll be even more of an ass that he already is. since when an attacking party gives ample notice to its targets....
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
I will exceptionally take the thanks from that disgusting negro avatar of yours.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Trump has just hung May out… by EuroPox
lol! That's no negro, it's a golliwog! A totally harmless child's toy that small-minded, pc, safe-space, "microagression", liberal types want to ban. Stuff 'em!
In reply to I will exceptionally take… by Adolph.H.
"it's a golliwog!"
I used to collect them when I was a nipper - free with jars of marmalade (on toast to finish breakfast before school) - they were never considered offensive.
In reply to lol! That's no negro, it's… by EuroPox
I thought it was 'Sluggo' from "Mr. Bill" fame.
In reply to "it's a golliwog!"… by AndCounting
Heh... if snowflakes are offended by golliwogs, they'll burst into flames when they see this:
https://newsone.com/2853883/darkie-darlie-toothpaste-colgate/
In reply to lol! That's no negro, it's… by EuroPox
Trump taking the credit for defeating ISUS !!!
Proves he is a FUCKWIT of the highest order !
If things ever return to normal - you can all kiss President Putin’s ASS !
Because he alone has saved your sorry cowardly hides !!
In reply to Trump has just hung May out… by EuroPox
Yeah, that's fair. Pretty good summary.
In reply to Trump taking the credit for… by Jack Oliver
Putin's tactics are winning... Russia is looking like the level headed protector
Social Media also has been instrumental in avoiding WW3...
thanks to bloggers and posters around the world trying to save lives
In reply to Trump taking the credit for… by Jack Oliver
Trumps done some good things. But like Obama and Clinton and Bush, you don't know what he's really thinking. The best feature of Putin is his consistency of thought, action, and expression. It's the qualities a leader needs to have so people can read where they're really headed.
In reply to Trump taking the credit for… by Jack Oliver
Usually I would keep hands and fingers away from any cage (says the warning on the crate)
Danger: "MAY" dog bite!
But I got a treat for her..Hope it tastes good. I am gonna toss it over now.
I heard that MI6 intel was bad, and they really meant to say they need to clean out the English no-go zones, and restore order from chaos, maybe even let people buy guns to help protect England. There you go, now you have INTEL from a foreign spy you can use Teresa. Just tell em a trustworthy foreign spy said so. I am at least as smart as Chris Steel and you can take that to the bank. or trade it for gold and keep it in your safe
Then her people will support her again. but she must get that islamic state spreading nonsense under control. She don't need to bomb elsewhere, she needs to clean her own backyard and fix the damn fence.
In reply to Trump has just hung May out… by EuroPox
Correct. And here is some non-Russian purveyed reports of the same thing (to silence those mental pygmies who will cry Sputnik! Muh Russian gngh)
https://syrianperspective.com/2018/04/alloosh-orders-execution-of-officers-5-hostages-freed-saudi-arabia-trying-to-hold-on-to-ghouta-how-zahraan-alloosh-was-killed-by-saf.html
In reply to V by Adolph.H.
I repeat,
I wouldn't put it past the Zionist terrorists to orchestrate a few False Flag "Hezbollah" rockets to coincide with a US planned strike on Syria, just so they can expand the conflict almost immediately to Iran directly, where both Israel and the US have been itching to attack for years..... Also such an expansion of the conflict would make the nuclear agreement with the 5+1 a moot road bump in history. Trump is facing that question very soon.
There's only one problem. The US and Israel would sustain immeasurable losses in the process.
But perhaps it is more than time for this purge of the Empire's deep state, its just horrific though how much innocent blood would have to be shed to wash away the sociopaths now in charge.
To support this idea I noted that the Harry S, Truman and its contingent fleet is heading for the Persian Gulf, not the eastern Mediterranean. I would suggest that regime change in Iran is the real (only) goal of the war hawk neocons and Syria a mere stepping stone.
In reply to V by Adolph.H.
that is my fear. That Israel will be so wound up with the possibility of a big multinational attack on syria iran and rus that it will not hold its fire, or rush in before the initial 73 hours is up to get the war 3 started.
In reply to I repeat,… by lucitanian
Israel knows what and when it is going to happen.
The Talpiot Program tells them everything they need to know:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYE9UgmVrfU&app=desktop
In reply to that is my fear. That Israel… by keep the basta…
And I learned one thing about people that claim to be smarter than me.
In reply to Israel knows what and when… by Beowulf55
by golly there is another wakened soul!!!!!!!!!
+1,000 votes .......
In reply to Israel knows what and when… by Beowulf55
that is my fear. That Israel will be so wound up with the possibility of a big multinational attack on syria iran and rus that it will not hold its fire, or rush in before the initial 73 hours is up to get the war 3 started.
In reply to I repeat,… by lucitanian
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sputnik_(news_agency)
as reliable as fake news CNN, probably less so. this pro-russan, hate America first, anti-joo zoo bot stuff was laughable
flyover america does not care
leave us to our AR's, RPR's, hunting, fishing, bingo, ATV's, boats, campers, and Harleys.
we simply don't give a shit about the inability of Europe to get over WWII because we won it.
In reply to V by Adolph.H.
To be more accurate it was the Russians who did most of the work in winning WW2 in Europe.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Dilluminati
Yeah but they don't have AR's and Harleys and little or no chance of having a 4x4 towing a boat or camper on the weekend.. cunts
and of course they had winter on their side, were invaded, and that after signing a deal of appeasement with Hitler, as I remember history they were partners with Hitler before of course they weren't and then they really didn't have any choice
and ohh we sent the stuff to help em.. just saying
In reply to To be more accurate it was… by NubianSundance
"To be more accurate it was the Russians who did most of the work in winning WW2 in Europe."
To be more accurate it was the Jew Hitler who did most of the work in winning WW2 in Europe.
See: Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Yeah but they don't have AR… by Dilluminati
You guys with the Hitler on the brain disease, joo on the brain disease, you get like zero pussy.
I guess that causes even more semen to back up into the base of your brain and cause the disease to get worse.
I think you don't realize that nobody gives a fuck about Hitler or the jooo bashing you cunts talk about daily.
We pay our taxes, goto work, and decide which trailer hitch we need to tow our boats, campers, harleys, and atv's etc around on the weekend.
Hot chicks love 4x4's and .380's in tight jeans, lots of shoes, and of course a diamond or two..
so please stop standing around with your dick in your hand talking about Hitler
https://www.infowars.com/women-pose-for-2nd-amendment-in-solidarity-wit…
Again, you'll not get laid standing around with your dick in your hand mumbling about stupid shit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBivxAQpG_0
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYOMaSwCQSo
In reply to "To be more accurate it was… by Slack Jack
*** Current Round ***
Russia, China, and Syria - winning yuge...
Trump, May, Macron, Nikki 'cunt' Haley, IsaHell - losing bigly...
Putin owns the chess board...
it's about saving lives
In reply to V by Adolph.H.
Or maybe, JUST MAYBE tmosley was right the whole fucking time.
In reply to V by Adolph.H.