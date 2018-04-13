From Skripal To Syria: The Empire's "New Realities" Are Reaching The End Of The Road

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com,
“That’s not the way the world really works anymore. We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.
And while you’re studying that reality - judiciously, as you will - we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out.
We’re history’s actors … and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”
- Karl Rove, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Government of George W. Bush.
I do wish people would study Rove’s words more carefully. Judiciously study them. If they did, then whenever the next alleged atrocity occurs and the United States, together with its coalition of supine vassals, starts yelling and hollering 10 minutes later for action to be taken, on the basis of a test-tube full of washing powder, or pictures of injured women and children in a war zone, and the entire media of dutiful stenographers shrieks that “something must be done”, then perhaps we might pause and wonder if we are being played. Instead of falling into an emotional spasm, maybe we would instead reject the deafening drumbeats of war – wars that have a habit of killing immeasurably more women and children than the alleged incidents on which they are based, by the way — and ask ourselves whether “Rove’s Law” has come into play.
As an aside, the West’s interventionist wars remind me of that wonderfully cynical exchange in the film, The Man With Two Brains:
Dr. Hfuhruhurr: “The only time we doctors should accept death is when it’s caused by our own incompetence!”
Dr. Necessiter: “Nonsense! If the murder of twelve innocent people can help save one human life, it will have been worth it!”
Here’s Dr. Necessiter selling us into war in Iraq: “Nonsense! If it costs us the deaths of 500,000 people to topple the evil dictator Saddam Hussein, it will have been worth it!”
Here he is selling us bombs on Libya: “Nonsense! If turning Libya into a failed state, a terrorist’s playground, and causing a mass exodus of refugees is the price for getting rid of Gaddafi, it will have been worth it.”
And here’s Dr Necessiter again, this time trying to sell us into bombing Syria: “Nonsense! Risking a catastrophic clash with a country armed with thousands of nuclear weapons is worth it in order to respond to the alleged deaths of less than a hundred people in a totally unproven chemical weapons attack.”
Behold, the “logic” of the interventionists!
But back to Rove. What was he saying? Three things:
Number one: We – that is the Globalist Deep State, centred in Washington DC – are sovereign over the entire globe and we will do as we please.
Number two: That we don’t follow reality, we create it.
Number three: That we are prepared to do things that will make your jaws drop, your hair stand on end, and your eyes boggle as you wonder what is going on, and while your jaws, your hair and your eyes are busy doing their thing, we will have moved onto create our next reality.
In other words – we are God – and not a kind and merciful God, but a God who lords it over all peoples’, nations and tongues, who tells lies, and then tells more lies to cover up those lies and – when you poor saps are trying to work out what it is we’re really up to – before you know what has happened, those lies and those lies to cover up lies will have become the new reality. We’ll have moved on and the world with it, and the narrative we have created will have been written in the history books, which we ourselves shall write.
The cases of Sergei Skripal and the alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta seem somehow to represent the zenith of this ideology.
I do not know who poisoned Sergei Skripal or for what reason. It could be that the Russian Government was behind it, although this would mean accepting the highly improbable thesis that they decided to target a has-been MI6 spy, who they released from prison eight years ago, using perhaps the dumbest assassination method in the history of the world – an ineffective, slow-operating, “military-grade” nerve agent, which could be traced back to them, and which they smeared on a door handle in rainy Salisbury –, a week or so before a Presidential election, and less than 100 days before they are due to host the World Cup. In other words, the official narrative does not rest on accepting that the Russian state is the epitome of pure evil; it rests on accepting that it is the epitome of insanity and bumbling incompetence.
I do not know what happened in Eastern Ghouta. It could be that the Syrian Government was behind what is alleged to have happened (if it indeed did happen), but this would mean having to accept the thesis that just 24 hours away from completely liberating the last pocket of resistance in Damascus, after the US, the UK and France had all warned that they would attack if chemical weapons were used, just a week or so after the US President, Donald J. Swamp, announced that the US would be pulling out of Syria (which they occupied illegally, by the way), they made the decision to use a weapon that gave them no military advantage whatsoever, but which was practically guaranteed to be used as a pretext for airstrikes against them. In other words, like the Skripal case, the theory does not stand on accepting that the Syrian state is the epitome of pure evil; it stands on accepting that it is the epitome of self-defeating stupidity on an epic scale.
But you see what I’ve done? I’ve fallen right into Karl Rove’s trap, haven’t I? I’m asking questions about whether the narratives in these cases stack up. In the Skripal case, I’ve been judiciously studying reality by asking lots of questions that ought to have occurred to anyone with a keen interest in arriving at the truth (here and here, for instance). I could do the same with the Syrian case, if I had the time.
Yet while I’m doing so, the narrative is moving on. I’m falling into exactly the trap that Karl and his disciples have laid. They want two sorts of people: those who just blindly accept that it was the Russians wot did it, or that it was Assad wot did it; and those who spend their time asking questions about the official explanations. The first group call the second group conspiracy theorists and nutters. The second group call the first group dumb sheeple. And the Globalist Deep State laughs and laughs and laughs as the two groups battle it out to make sense of what has happened, leaving it free to march on to create the next reality. Truly I tell you, these Bolsheviks have learnt their Hegelian Dialectics well.
Now, this is not to rule out that in the Salisbury and Eastern Ghouta cases the official narratives might – just might – be the correct ones. That both Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad might be the Laurel and Hardy of Geopolitics. Yet it has to be said that whatever else you think about them, neither of them tends to come across in interviews as being what you might call dumb or inept. Nor do either of them give the impression that they have sudden insane impulses to do things which have absolutely no benefit to them, but which hand their enemies massive PR victories.
But this is besides the point. The point is not whether these particular incidents are what the official narrative says they are, or whether they are provocations. It suffices for the “new reality creators” to create their realities on occasion, or perhaps to distort occurrences which they didn’t create, and before you know it you have your two groups battling over events which may be real or fake: the conspiracists – who are studying every event to try to work out the details and the inconsistencies – and the sheeple – who believe that their Government is full of good hearted, white hatted chaps and lasses who would never, ever do anything bad – unlike those orcs over in Mordor.
Rove and Co have basically created a “reality” where truth is no longer discernible, where assertions of guilt are taken as fact, and where holes in these kinds of incidents only serve to divide the people further, so that the Globalist Deep State can move on to create their next reality.
But let’s not get gloomy.
The good news is that although they clearly think they can get away with it indefinitely, they can’t. No kingdom or empire built on a mountain of lies can stand indefinitely. They all fall. And can’t you start to sense the signs that the empire’s “new realities” – or what are known as lies in laymen’s terms – are reaching boiling point? Don’t you sense that they have just got too confident and in doing so have begun to get careless? They are making mistakes. And as they do, they are having to resort to bigger and bigger lies to cover up the ones they’ve already told.
Sadly for Rove and Co, but happily for the rest of us, the world doesn’t actually work the way they think it does. Reality - I mean real reality, rather than the phoney reality they have created - will catch up sooner or later. I sense that it’s on its way even now. And when it finally comes, the whole rotten edifice that these “history’s actors” have tried to create will crash and burn. Bringing much rejoicing.
it's been nice knowing you all
It may take a few more years, maybe several.
But war in Syria means the end of the USA.
In reply to it's been nice knowing you… by ted41776
So let's summarize the situation:
Soon the American navy will be concentrated on 2 theatres:
Don't you see reality making a comeback?
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to It may take a few more years… by Lost in translation
In reply to G by Adolph.H.
As has been mentioned already, it doesn't neccessarily make sense for Russia to knock out every cruise missile out of the sky. Each s-400 missile costs around $2m. So, it would either need to save >$2m worth of damage to a strategic site or save lives that are strategically valuable.
At the beginning of the Iraq war, the U.S fired 800 cruise missiles. That would a)overwhelm any Russian defence systems currently in Syria and b) risk bankrupting Russia if they tried to shoot all of them down. So why would Russia claim it will defend an attack if it didn't neccessarily intend to? It's diplomatic captial. The Americans have been at pains to clarify that this is not an attack against Russia and only against Assad. It strenghthens Russia's case for acting if it eventually does react and makes the USA consider where any escalation leads so be more cautious than it would otherwise be.
So unlike the general public expecting Russia to react to everything a la myopic, arrogant, hollywood-style strategizing, Russia (any military) will carefully and rationally weigh up it's options. You also have to accept that you barely know any of the facts. This attack from the U.S seemed pretty desperate in it's timing - we have no real idea why.. it's just a guessing game at this point.
Fact is, with limited resources, Russia has to make every action count to it's max potential. Some things it will consider:
a)There seems to be a chance that Trump is trying to pull USA out of Syria - So quietining things down to help him do so would be useful - Israel will try and keep USA in by attempting an escalation at every opportunity.
b)It keeps the moral high ground. In the eyes of those who would have liked evidence of CW attacks before this action was taken, Russia/Syria is the victim here. Although Russia can't attack any Western targets directly because they have not attacked Russia directly, Russia may use this opportunity to hit the two remaining rebel strongholds in Syria HARD and without warning... but this will only be done if it doesn't violate a)
Moreover, the long-term strategy for Russia in Syria may require Syria to be sacrificed. There are very good reasons to allow this to happen.
You think the jews have gotten this far and it'll be as easy as letting them fuck themselves over in Syria? No. The jews are heading towards getting themselves utterly anhillated. And that requires things to occur that will cause EVERY SINGLE person's eyes to be opened to their ways. I mean from the Israel worshipping evangelists to the fucking monstrous Israelis themselves! Even they will agree that they should to be anhillated.... This shit has been centuries in the making don't expect it to be resolved in the next decade.
In reply to † by Déjà view
the jew going for the greater israel plan.
In reply to As has been mentioned… by Scar Bro
Just the Empire
In reply to It may take a few more years… by Lost in translation
The main flotilla arrives in ten days. Then comes the main event. See you all on the other side.
The threat of WWIII is part of the psy-op. Be afraid. We need to spend more money on the MIC. The police state is protecting you from the boogey man.
In reply to The main flotilla arrives in… by beijing expat
Unless the russian asymetrical response is to sink it mid Atlantic.
I don't think it will be, but who knows? Perhaps it would actually be the sensible option, rather than waiting to be attacked. Or perhaps the med is just too small a bucket to fit the carrier group into, and they will pootle about ineffectually off the coast of Africa.
Perhaps, just perhaps, Mosely is a genius, and trump is a genius, and the us will pull out, mission accomplished, next week.
At this point, I have no idea if up is down, or truth is lies, or 1984 is a Clockwork Orange.
In reply to The main flotilla arrives in… by beijing expat
1. Trump , the last American monster who likes to negotiate from fleet carriers
2. His " Art of the buffoon bullshit" is written in children 's blood
3.He has a twitter button and a red button ; pray for the first ; we might survive his tweets .
4. Fat ,reality TV watching American barbarians don't care : they are not beautiful children ; Kardashian's fat ass is more attractive
5. Making America Great ,one piece of the world destroyed at a time
6. Yael won't cry over them , Trumptards will be pleased he is not Hillary , Stormy will gasp , Melania will buy another Louboutin pair of shoes
7,Trump and Bolton ,his Mini Me ,hiding behind their smart Tomahawks ,hoping to escape Nuremberg
8. Syrians lost heads again
9. Russians lost patience for good
10. Chinese lost paper money
11. America lost its mind
12. Deplorables lost faith
13. The world just lost
14. A Tomahawk orgy over fake news ; America is a developed country :making wars based on twitter and facebook
15. The new confirmed barbarian countries : US the mighty Beast,UK its Mini Me, France its poodle; Israel lurking in the shadows
16. Sic transit gloria mundi !
17, Rest assured Trump , judgement day is coming
I am seriously at a loss to understand what was achieved in the strike on Syria. Seriously ! I am completely lost.
Was it an attempt to bring down their own house of cards ? Surely the public of America will now understand this hubris ...
What were the targets ? Bases ... labs ? I don't think there is an intact piece of glass laboratory equipment in Syria by now is there ?
Was it to test the mettle / patience of Russia or Iran ? They seem to be holding up fine ...
Does it feel that good to fire off missiles ? I mean seriously, is it an extra-ejaculatory experience ?
SURELY the good Americans must come out onto the streets ... SURELY. If this doesn't kick off serious political repercussions in a number of nations there is something seriously wrong.
I can't be the last sane human on earth can I ?
In reply to 1. Trump , the last American… by veritas semper…
I didn't realize how much that nationalist, anti-globalists like Putin upset the NWO/globalist pukes.
You don't understand the rationale behind the assassination of Litvinenko, the attempt on Skirpal, and the gassing in Syria?
Then you are one stupid troll.
The mindless autocrat monster believes "I will kill with impunity, asymmetric terror to send the clear message: "Those who defy me will die the most horrible death, those close to them will not be spared. Thus, think again before you defy me, for I will observe no rules of decency, no international norms or treaties. You will be poisoned and die a slow agonizing death, as will those around you." This is the use of TERROR to subjugate their populations.
What about this do you not understand? It is not difficult. Putin and Assad are brothers beneath the bluster. Their pose as men of Christianity or reason is a tired perversion of all sense, and those trolls who expand on this are traitors to humanity, no doubt paid "journalists" or "commenters" who present the party line of the terrorist bosses.
Sadly, violence and death is the result of their terror attacks, and violence and death is all they understand. Words and threats do nothing to deter them. Putin's defense of Assad is pathetic - that the Russian people are humiliated by this prehensile buffoon again and again is sad.
Where were the Russian super tech weapons? Did they shoot down the decoy missiles? I saw an awful lot of precision strikes hit their targets. Perhaps Vlad chose to keep them back?
This was no attack on Russia. This was an attack on Assad. It was small and intended to send a simple message: no more chemical attacks. We can end your life any time we choose, but we are nations of laws, and seek to deter the worst behavior.
We all would prefer that no attack had occurred. We all would prefer that Vlad had not mocked and goaded the US, making stupid assertions that only served to expose his utter moral decay. Why not simply acknowledge his puppy got off the leash and pissed the rug? STRONGMAN can't just admit it, and smack the puppy's nose?
Terrorists stick together. Spare us the trolling, and the anti-Semitism. This had nothing to do with Jews.
Trump is foaming from his mouth on a daily basis, he needs to be saved with some rockets ASAP.
Tonight Paul Joseph Goebbels would be very impressed with the Trump administration. For everyone was well aware that the justification for Trumps attack on Syria was a false flag!
There should now be no doubt in the minds of the Russian people that any form of justice or rule of law no longer exists on a international level.
We play the game called life, brought up to succeed, but what we fine instead are flowers turned to weeds. And in our empty hearts, what left of childhood dreams, sits crying in the corner for dreams not meant to be.
(death of truth, justice, and the American way!)
As I commented on RT.com, if President Putin doesn't keep his word and blow every fucking ship that participated in the attack on Syria out of the water, he will be the laughingstock of the world and nothing more than a "Paper Tiger".
The laughingstock of the world is already occupied by The Donald. Sorry . Too late.
In reply to As I commented on RT.com, if… by TheEndIsNear
Putin needs to save the citizens of the US by taking out the majority of the Deep State and the Neocons. We're in for one Hell of a fight if he doesn't.
Seeing as the US prides itself on having more handguns than people, maybe it is the responsibility of AMERICANS to solve the obvious political problems afflicting THEIR Country.
Why should VV Putin be remotely interested? He has far more important (and probably useful) thing to deal with. If AMERICANS cannot be bothered to make ANY reasonable effort to rein in their administration, then a casual observer may well be justified in assuming Americans are happy with things as they proceed, and so are equally liable for the consequential effects of their joint (in)action.
In reply to Putin needs to save the… by I am Groot
Is it too late to start from the beginning ,doing a real investigation into 911 ; after we hang the real culprits , we can go from there with more investigations 'til we come to the present day.
It may take some time,the crimes are many.
Is there a site ,place where you can sign for this bastard's impeachment ? I know is symbolic ,but I want to express my support.
So yea, we are dealing with a buncha tweeks.
It doesn't really matter what the majority of the American thinks or wants, or how they vote, because the United States of America's Feral Gangster Government will do whatever it is going to do regardless of facts, truth or the Constitution of the United States of America. By the way, the Supreme perverts in black robes nullified the Constitution many, many decades ago, before most of us were born, and they continue nullifying the Constitution.