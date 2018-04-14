WikiLeaks Secret Cable: "Overthrow The Syrian Regime, But Play Nice With Russia"

Hours after the overnight US-led missile strikes on Syria, WikiLeaks republished a crucially important diplomatic cable through its official media accounts confirming that Saudi Arabia's long term strategy in Syria has been to pursue regime change "by all means available." According to the leaked internal Saudi government document, this is the kingdom's proposed end-goal even should the United States at any point show "lack of desire" due to the threat of Russian response and possibility of a 'great power' confrontation.
With American lawmakers and media pundits already urging President Trump to escalate and sustain attacks against Syria, it must be remembered that close US allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia have long coordinated to create the conditions that might tip the US administration toward full military action resulting in regime change in Damascus. And more recently, fresh off his weeks-long tour of the US, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has both slammed previous proposals of US troop withdrawal in Syria and declared eagerness "to work with allies on any military response in Syria if needed."
It is also essential to recall that the al-Qaeda linked group which originated the claims of a government orchestrated chemical attack on civilians in the Damascus suburb of Douma, called Jaish al Islam (JAI), is and has always been state sponsored by the Saudi regime. The Guardian, among others, reported beginning in 2013 that Saudi Arabia founded and trained the group, spending millions.
Notably, as Russia as well as some Western counter-terror experts continue to point the finger at Jaish al Islam (and the "White Helmets") for staging the Douma "chemical attack" in order to provoke the US military response, it has emerged through past reporting that JAI itself had used chemical weapons against Kurdish militias in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud district in 2016 (and it appears that the Saudi-backed group openly admitted to carrying out prior chemical attacks according to The Daily Beast).
Given this current context and the continued rapid unfolding of the crisis, the previously leaked 'secret' Saudi memo published by WikiLeaks takes on new significance and meaning: did the Saudis finally trigger their "by any means available" scenario (a 'chemical incident') at a moment when their proxies were collapsing in the face of overwhelming Syrian Army victory?
The below article and translation was originally authored by Brad Hoff in 2016 for WikiLeaks and Foreign Policy Journal, and is used here with permission.
* * *
Secret Intel Memo: Overthrow the Regime “by all means available”
A WikiLeaks cable released as part of “The Saudi Cables” in the summer of 2015, now fully translated here for the first time, reveals what the Saudis feared most in the early years of the war: Russian military intervention and Syrian retaliation. These fears were such that the kingdom directed its media “not to oppose Russian figures and to avoid insulting them” at the time.
Saudi Arabia had further miscalculated that the “Russian position” of preserving the Assad government “will not persist in force.” In Saudi thinking, reflected in the leaked memo, Assad’s violent ouster (“by all means available”) could be pursued so long as Russia stayed on the sidelines.
The following section of the leaked cable is categorical in its emphasis on regime change at all cost, even should the U.S. vacillate for “lack of desire”:
“The fact must be stressed that in the case where the Syrian regime is able to pass through its current crisis in any shape or form, the primary goal that it will pursue is taking revenge on the countries that stood against it, with the Kingdom and some of the countries of the Gulf coming at the top of the list. If we take into account the extent of this regime’s brutality and viciousness and its lack of hesitancy to resort to any means to realize its aims, then the situation will reach a high degree of danger for the Kingdom, which must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria. As regards the international position, it is clear that there is a lack of ‘desire’ and not a lack of ‘capability’ on the part of Western countries, chief among them the United States, to take firm steps…”
Amman-based Albawaba News—one of the largest online news providers in the Middle East—was the first to call attention to the WikiLeaks memo, which “reveals Saudi officials saying President Bashar al-Assad must be taken down before he exacts revenge on Saudi Arabia.” Albawaba offered a brief partial translation of the cable, which though undated, was likely produced in early 2012 (based on my best speculation using event references in the text; Russia began proposing informal Syrian peace talks in January 2012).
Russian Hardware, a Saudi Nightmare
Over the past weeks Saudi Arabia has ratcheted up its rhetoric on Syria, threatening direct military escalation and the insertion of special forces on the ground, ostensibly for humanitarian and stabilizing purposes as a willing partner in the “war on terror.” As many pundits are now observing, in reality the kingdom’s saber rattling stems not from confidence, but utter desperation as its proxy anti-Assad fighters face defeat by overwhelming Russian air power and Syrian ground forces, and as the Saudi military itself is increasingly bogged down in Yemen.
Even as the Saudi regime dresses its bellicose rhetoric in humanitarian terms, it ultimately desires to protect the flow of foreign fighters into Northern Syria, which is its still hoped-for “available means” of toppling the Syrian government (or at least, at this point, permanent sectarian partition of Syria).
U.S. State Department Confirmation
The U.S. State Department’s own 2014 Country Report on Terrorism confirms that the rate of foreign terrorist entry into Syria over the past few years is unprecedented among any conflict in history:
“The rate of foreign terrorist fighter travel to Syria–totaling more than 16,000 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 90 countries as of late December–exceeded the rate of foreign terrorist fighters who traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen, or Somalia at any point in the last 20 years.”
According to Cinan Siddi, Director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Georgetown’s prestigious School of Foreign Service, Russian military presence in Syria was born of genuine geopolitical interests. In a public lecture recently given at Baylor University, Siddi said that Russia is fundamentally trying to disrupt the “jihadi corridor” facilitated by Turkey and its allies in Northern Syria.
The below leaked document gives us a glimpse into Saudi motives and fears long before Russian hardware entered the equation, and the degree to which the kingdom utterly failed in assessing Russian red lines.
* * *
A full translation of the text
THE BELOW is an original and authenticated translation of the WikiLeaks file published as part of "The Saudi Cables." Note: the cable as published in the SaudiLeaks trove appears to be incomplete. Its accompanying pages have yet to be located within the massive trove of leaked Arabic documents.
[…] shared interest, and believes that the current Russian position only represents a movement to put pressure on him, its goals being evident, and that this position will not persist in force, given Russia’s ties to interests with Western countries and the countries of the Gulf.
If it pleases Your Highness, I support the idea of entering into a profound dialogue with Russia regarding its position towards Syria*, holding the Second Strategic Conference in Moscow, working to focus the discussion during it on the issue of Syria, and exerting whatever pressure is possible to dissuade it from its current position. I likewise see an opportunity to invite the head of the Committee for International Relations in the Duma to visit the Kingdom. Since it is better to remain in communication with Russia and to direct the media not to oppose Russian figures and to avoid insulting them, so that no harm may come to the interests of the Kingdom, it is possible that the new Russian president will change Russian policy toward Arab countries for the better. However, our position currently in practice, which is to criticize Russian policy toward Syria and its positions that are contrary to our declared principles, remains. It is also advantageous to increase pressure on the Russians by encouraging the Organization of Islamic States to exert some form of pressure by strongly brandishing Islamic public opinion, since Russia fears the Islamic dimension more than the Arab dimension.
In what pertains to the Syrian crisis, the Kingdom is resolute in its position and there is no longer any room to back down. The fact must be stressed that in the case where the Syrian regime is able to pass through its current crisis in any shape or form, the primary goal that it will pursue is taking revenge on the countries that stood against it, with the Kingdom and some of the countries of the Gulf coming at the top of the list. If we take into account the extent of this regime’s brutality and viciousness and its lack of hesitancy to resort to any means to realize its aims, then the situation will reach a high degree of danger for the Kingdom, which must seek by all means available and all possible ways to overthrow the current regime in Syria.
As regards the international position, it is clear that there is a lack of “desire” and not a lack of “capability” on the part of Western countries, chief among them the United States, to take firm steps […]
*[in the Arabic text: Russia, but this is a typo]
Comments
-I realized that it would have been better if Hillary was elected. If Hillary was elected, an organized grassroots right/libertarian movement of patriots would have been formed. Instead, we have faux-conservative Trump taking up the space, like a black hole, sucking everything into it; as we sit around with our thumbs up our tuchus wondering how badly he is going to let us down.
The true patriots (not ones that are "nationalists and globalists" like Trump) all became splintered and confused as we argue over how retarded his next tweet is. "Bombard them with bullshit." Before the last crisis can be analyzed there's already a new one. I'm telling you this guy is one big ( extremely successful, so far) psyop, he's doing exactly what he has been installed by the deepstate to do: give false hope, divide, confuse, and conquer.
P.S. - Ignore TMosley, he believes in the official 9/11 narrative. "Sometimes muslims just want to kill infidels" was the qoute IIRC. He is just a troll looking for attention, like Trump.
Pointing fingers at the Saudis is ALL DISINFO!
The Saudis have NOTHING to gain from destroying Syria.
ONLY Israhell benefits!
Satanyahoo is the one who pushed TRUMP for the bombing and dictated to the US Congress and the UN he wants to DESTROY Iran as well.
“No matter what the price, we will not allow Iran to have a permanent [military] foothold in Syria. We have no other choice." - Israeli Murder Minister, Avigdor Lieberman.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
That "original and authenticated translation" is straight from the Israeli Mossad basement.
LOL
In reply to -I realized that it would… by D.T.Barnum
Yea Julian Assange isn't very critical of Israel, is he?
In reply to ALL DISINFO! by beepbop
Trump won a lot of support by being non interventionist, America first, and willing to make peace with Russia. He can just as quickly lose support for becoming George w. BUSH incarnate. Extremely disappointed in him and in sebastian gorka, Americas newest neocons.
In reply to Yea Julian Assange isn't… by D.T.Barnum
Well we already lost a year and a half, that's not good. That's a lot veterans that suicided themselves, that could have found purpose and been a valuable part of our new movement of real patriots, not Israel first bibi puppets
In reply to . by infotechsailor
Those Israhell-firsters are leading America to catastrophe
and causing America to be hated around the world.
In reply to Well we already lost a year… by D.T.Barnum
Never trust anyone who goes out in public looking like they just had a bad night at an Italian restaurant and don't know the tablecloth is still on their head.
In reply to Those Israhell-firsters are… by beepbop
All the gulf states and Europe want a pipeline from the gulf to Europe through Syria. The only thing standing in their way is Russia and Syria.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
More DISINFO.
Why wouldn't Assad agree to the pipeline? He'd get paid for every gallon that passes through, especially since Syria barely has any oil, unlike Saudi Arabia.
Besides, Russia has NO SAY in Syria's pipeline projects. Russia is doing just fine in Europe with plenty of pipeline going all over the place. A pipeline in Syria would require more transportation by ships to Europe, hence more expensive.
Again. More Disinfo.
In other words, Assad would risk his life, his family, his presidency, his country for a freakin pipeline?
Jeez!
Were Iraq and Libya for pipelines as well?
Nope.
It's all for Israhell. To weaken and destroy its "perceived enemies" and create Greater Israhell.
In reply to All the gulf states and… by Stuck on Zero
Do we actually know the terms of that agreement?
And it is understandable for Russia to not want that pipeline given the leverage their gas gives them over Europe. They NEED that leverage after the Ukraine fiasco.
In reply to More DISINFO. by beepbop
Hey, look everyone, it's our favorite punching bag, tmeasely.
How many arguments did you win today, T? All of them again?
In reply to Do we actually know the… by tmosley
I appreciate you showing up to slap him chumblez. Like old times here at the Hedge.
In reply to Hey, look everyone, it's our… by chumbawamba
Russia isn't in Syria to preserve Assad. It is there to kill the Wahbbists to prevent them being unleashed on Russia. It also recognizes the sovereignty of Syria and the right of the Syrian people to determine their leader. This is done out of self interest, for if Syria can be partitioned by third parties, then why not Russia?
In reply to I appreciate you showing up… by Bay of Pigs
So why is it happening? If there is no profit, Neocons could care less what Syria does to their own people. For example why has Trump not sent a missile attack on North Korea to wipe out its nuclear capability and research? Because it has no resources to make it profitable like Syria! If there was no possible gas pipeline from Saudia Arabia to Europe or dollars to be had, the West would not care what Assad does.
Then there is all the oil sitting under Syria. Hansel and Gretel left a trail of breadcrumbs to follow to get home. There is a new oil deposit which is in the Israeli occupied part of Syria. The overthrow of Syria would legally justify this investment scheme. If there is one thing I have learned about politics, just follow the money to find the truth.
Since there was no Russian blood flowing people will believe this Middle East thing is all over - wrong! It has just been raised up a notch.
Russia and Iran will respond asymmetrically to U.S. and Isreali provocations. First they will get the Iraqi government to boot out the Americans which Trump is all to willing to oblige. Next they will promise Turkey they can have their way with U.S. ally the Kurds. Then they will foment revolution in Saudi Arabia. They will use the lagging economy and Shia population in KSA and raise the stakes by supplying the Shia in Yemen with more sophisticated Russian and Chinese weapons aimed at Saudi Arabia . This does two things, removes a great rival for Iran and disrupts oil supplies which helps Russia. Saudi Arabia is the lynch pin for the U.S. in the middle east and will experience civil war much like what Syria is going through now. China will go along with this as it paves the way for the new petroyuan. Sorry but we should have backed out of the Middle east as Trumped promised rather than prodding them with a stick...
In reply to Russia isn't in Syria to… by HowdyDoody
Illegal occupation of the Golan Heights is still continuing,(the south western tip of Syria.) the Golan Heights are known to have enourmous resource wealth,
The israelies took the land at the end of the 6 day war in 1967, it is still classified as an illegal occupation.
Another reason for this clusterfuck.
In reply to So why is it happening? If… by RabbitOne
So when is the Ohio Valley going back to the Iroquois ? Enemy land taken in combat goes to the victor, unless signed back under treaty. That didn't happen.
That's why it sucks to lose. That you, or anyone else don't like it doesn't change a thing. If you really need to blame someone, look no further than the Sikes-Picot treaty. No Jews would be there in the first place.
Just keeping it real.
In reply to Illegal occupation of the… by Pinot-Noir
I don't get the whole "Syria pipeline" explanation. As usual it's an argument that all the wars are about oil. They don't need war to control oil.
Have a look at a map of the Middle East. A pipeline can easily circumvent Syria by going through Jordan/Israel or Sinai, just like Russia is circumventing Ukraine by going under the Baltic Sea. Syria is a small country. And there are already a number of pipelines under the Mediterranean, and a plan to create the Eastmed Pipeline from Israel to Europe. Given Turkey's volatility it would actually make more sense for Europe not to use a Syria-Turkey route.
In reply to So when is the Ohio Valley… by shovelhead
look up "the hellenic trench"
Very deep water and doubtful that anybody'd want to put a pipeline across it ...
just a suggestion
In reply to I don't get the whole "Syria… by NiggaPleeze
It's more about the gas pipeline than the oil. The field which is shared by Qatar and Iran. Syria simply chose that the pipeline originate from Iran, since they are Shia. That's all.
In reply to I appreciate you showing up… by Bay of Pigs
Alawites aren't Shia.
You know nothing.
In reply to It's more about the gas… by The Blank Stare
68% are Sunni, Alawites and Christians come in at 11% each although a reasonable guess is that that percentage of Christians is now considerably less with all the imported headchoppers.
In reply to Alawites aren't Shia. You… by 107cicero
No, they are not Shia, but they are considered a Shia sect by many because, like Shia, they believe in Ali as Mohammed's successor. They also believe in the Twelfth Imam, which is a branch of Shia (the Twelver branch). Which is what differentiates them from Sunnis and why the Wahhabists consider them infidels, along with Shia.
What differentiates Alawites from Shia is that it is a syncretic religion also incorporating parts of Christianity (e.g., drinking alcohol) and Buddhism/Hinduism (particularly reincarnation).
Alawites are much closer to Shia than Mormons are to Christianity, yet most still consider Mormons to be Christians.
What's clear is that the Evil Empire wants to destroy all Christians and Alawites in Syria. Particularly the Jewish members, for they absolutely despise Christians, much more so than even the Wahhabists do.
In reply to Alawites aren't Shia. You… by 107cicero
How can you call it a slap when he doesn't even have an argument?
Just empty words.
In reply to I appreciate you showing up… by Bay of Pigs
There is a long history of the Zioist Middle East plan using money, war, treachery and terrorism beginning even before Balfour in 1917. By 1948 plan was was for a much larger Israel than what was planted. It is a long process using the same methods. Pipelines are the incentive for the Western powers to share in the spoils, but the major motive is the expansion of Israel. The pre-war insurgency of Syria to divide the people, create unrest, was mainly Israel, US and UK led and supported. To destabilize a nation and divide people they always use gobs of money, and incite violence and unrest. Of all the nations violating Syria, Israel, we have witnessed is the most persistent and aggressive its efforts to escalate the war, and pipelines through Syria for Golan oil is very low on their totem pole compared to the so-called additional "buffer zone" which they want from Syrian territory. They want a big hunk of the southern Syrian province of Daraa. After the war they want a Rothschild central bank ensconced in Syria to control its finances, and they intend to have many of the perks in the rebuilding projects. From there they intend to extend their "influence" and unrest toward Iran. Money talks and the main objective is Israeli expansionism, not protectionism.
In reply to All the gulf states and… by Stuck on Zero
That's a great summary. The chosen want their Leiben's Raum.
As far as the Saudis and the rest of the poor Gulf oil states that can't get their pipeline thru Syria - They could have gone thru Iraq to Turkey and on to Europe if they were not so stupid as to support the destruction of Sadam and Iraq. Sadam was a Sunni ruler. They could have worked out a deal. But now, the Iraq government is aligned with Iran, a country the Gulf states try to demonize.
In reply to There is a long history of… by FBaggins
JEWISH CONTROL OF SAUDI ARABIA
Reportedly, the Saudi monarchs and their Wahhabi religion have Jewish origins.
Wayne Madsen has written about the Jewish connections to Saudi Arabia.
...
According to Madsen:
The Turkish Ottoman Empire, which included key parts of Saudi Arabia, had lots of crypto-Jews (Jews pretending to be Moslems)
These crypto-Jews (also called Donmeh) have connections to the Saudi royal family and Saudi religion.
The Saudi follow the Wahhabi form of Islam.
Reportedly, the founder of the Saudi Wahhabi sect of Islam, Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab, was a crypto-Jew.
Read the rest:
http://aangirfan.blogspot.com/2011/11/jewish-control-of-saudi-arabia.ht…
Note: The earlier Aangirfan site was shut down by their web host and is no longer updated. Here is their current site:
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/
In reply to There is a long history of… by FBaggins
Suleiman sounds a lot like Solomon. I drink your milkshake; I drink it up.
In reply to JEWISH CONTROL OF SAUDI… by Count Cherep
eatapeach: Suleiman sounds a lot like Solomon...
Count Cherep: Indeed —
Solomon? –
The Emperor With No Clothes
Supposedly, an Israelite empire flourished in the 10th century BC, during a time of temporary weakness of both Assyria and Egypt. Yet the fabled empire of David and Solomon remains just that: a fable, unsupported by any evidence – and empires normally leave a great deal of evidence. Archaeology is unequivocal: there was never the wealth, population, political cohesiveness, or literacy in the tiny settlement around Jerusalem to have ever dominated its more developed northern neighbours.
...
New Evidence of "Solomon" – from Assyria!
Lower portion of stele of a Royal Assyrian Shamshi-Adad V (824-811 BC).
Cuneiform inscription confirms "cedars of Lebanon" cut for temple of the god Shulmânu.
"I ascended the Lebanon mountains and cut down the mighty beams of cedar. At that time I carried those cedars from Lebanon and at the gate of the temple of Shulmânu, my lord, I laid them down.
The old temple which Shalmaneser, my father, had built, had become decrepit, and I, in my skill, rebuilt that temple from its foundations to its pinnacles.
The beams of cedar from Lebanon I laid on it.
When this temple becomes old and decrepit, may a future prince renew its decrepit parts and return the inscription to its place."
Shalmaneser III (859-824 BC) was named for the god Shulmânu-Asharêd ("shulmânu is foremost").
Shalmânu is the Assyrian equivalent of Suleiman and thus Solomon.
Read the rest:
http://www.jesusneverexisted.com/solomon.htm
http://kennysideshow.blogspot.ca/2012/10/no-more-myths.html
In reply to Suleiman sounds a lot like… by eatapeach
It is about pipelines. But it's who owns the pipeline and who sells the gas that goes through it. Iran and Syria will build a pipeline and sell their gas to Europe. The US/NATO and their saudi/ gulf state arabic death cult islamic fascist stone age misogynistic pedophile rapist slaver allies would rather have it all for themselves, hence the destruction of Syria.
In reply to All the gulf states and… by Stuck on Zero
It's not about fucking pipelines, it's about Zionist world domination. Once they have Syria and Iran, then it's us!
In reply to It is about pipelines. But… by silver140
FBaggins has it right.
In reply to It's not about fucking… by TahoeBilly2012
Major Cabal ops always have multiple objectives, but there is usually one over riding one. For example, with 9/11 one has terrorizing of the American sheeple, the theft of billions of dollars of gold under the Towers and bearer bonds, the destruction of the Constitution, the destruction of the financial records of the TRILLIONS of dollars in unaccounted Pentagram money, a huge human sacrifice to their god, Lucifer, and I could go on and on. But the primary reason for the ops was to kick off the wars in the middle east with the end goal of recapturing control of Russian, which the idiot neocons lost after Yeltsin died.
In reply to FBaggins has it right. … by Conscious Reviver
Golan Heights too. jizzintreal wants a puppet to sign the golan heights over to the hook nosed. plus i read large oil deposit in the Golan Heights and farmland
In reply to It is about pipelines. But… by silver140
Why would Israel want to have the Golan Heights signed over?
They own it now. They're there and have been for 50 years. Ancient history.
In reply to Golan Heights too… by kalboking
trump's rug does look a bit silly. agreed.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
Is there no one out there to praise Trump for doing a bomb raid without killing a single Syrian?
Trump had to follow democracy and majority decision. That is to uphold the false narrative pushed by majority of American leaders, media, foreign allies, in support of Israel or Saudi or whatever. Agree?
The people did not send petition or conduct protests. Just a few comments here and there. And thus we do not really know what the majority Americans think. Agree?
So, Trump did it in his usual unusual style. Throwing ugly unbelievable tweets in support of the false narrative indicating how foolish it all is.
And Trump killed no one. Please for fuck sake do not dare compare him to Hillary who killed Americans in Bengazi, or Obama who drone killed American citizens.
In reply to trump's rug does look a bit… by not-me---it-wa…
While I appreciate that there may be a silver lining to the missile launch (i.e., that apparently nobody died), I believe it still marks the first time that the U.S. has used military force against a sovereign nation which: (1) was not at war with the U.S. (2) did not attack the U.S. or any ally of the U.S. Really, this was unprecedented and, if anybody had been killed, I believe international law, if the western countries ever actually applied it to their own conduct, would require that it be held to be a war crime.
In reply to Is there no one out there to… by Wild E Coyote
I agree with you.
However, just would like to point out that this is not the first time US used Military force against a sovereign nation that was not at war with the US.
US war crimes are too many to speak of. Including giving out cookies to protestors in Ukraine. /sarc
In reply to While I appreciate that… by bkboy
Yugoslavia is the BEST EXAMPLE for me.
In reply to I agree with you. However,… by Wild E Coyote
Newsflash there Skippy. Trumps "SFA rebels" he's rescuing from fake nerve agents are Al Queda and Al Nusra Front Islamists. These are the same dirtbags that kill Americans and servicemen and women all over the globe.
In reply to Is there no one out there to… by Wild E Coyote
Those are John McCain and Hillary/Obama's guys........
In reply to Newsflash there Skippy… by I am Groot
Attacking a foreign country that has done absolutely nothing to the US and doing it without a declaration of war by congress - absolutely unacceptable.
In reply to Is there no one out there to… by Wild E Coyote
Haha... Congress? Better to abdicate responsibly to the President than risk their jobs when it goes tits up.
Legal means nothing anymore. Window dressing to roll out when convenient.
In reply to Attacking a foreign country… by BarkingCat
One of these days they are gonna pull the rug out from on top of Trump !!!
Does this make sense ???
Anybody ???
In reply to trump's rug does look a bit… by not-me---it-wa…
'they' as in Deep State, JO?
Who they gonna foist on us in his place?
One of these days Americans are going to grow a pair ( not too politically incorrect, i hope ) and Hold The Swamp To Account. The only thing preventing this are the misguided factions who are unable to see through the 3 card monte of the Two-For-One-Party-Paradigm.
In reply to One of these days they are… by Jack Oliver
HA
In reply to One of these days they are… by Jack Oliver
Want it done?, WRITE THE FRIGGIN CHECK you Arab slime ball.
In reply to . by Whoa Dammit
Then instantly sudden destruction befalls the proud.
In reply to Those Israhell-firsters are… by beepbop
Peanutz better read this before they take a step down and become clownz.
https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/ZQG9cwKbct2LtmL3p/evaporative-cooling-o…
In reply to Then instantly sudden… by El Oregonian
