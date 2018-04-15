How Much Longer Can The American Empire Run On Fake Money?

Excerpted from Jay Taylor’s Gold & Energy Stocks Newsletter:
Gold rocketed to nearly $1,365 on Wednesday in New York, which is well above the $1,350 that Michael Oliver suggests is when technical price watchers will finally start to head into the yellow metal and related investments like gold stocks. But alas the banking cartel had other ideas and exercised a 100-tonne “pretend gold” smackdown in the gold paper futures markets starting at about noon that day, just to make sure the greatest competition in the world to the dollar didn’t start to lead to a loss of confidence.
This of course is nothing new. The Gold Anti Trust Action Committee (GATA) has been documenting paper market manipulation of the gold markets now for decades. Isn’t it interesting that more virtual gold trades in one day on the LBMA than is mined in an entire year.
Whatever it takes, including endless wars to try to keep the petrodollar alive and trillions of dollars spent on blood and treasury. I truly believe Eisenhower’s fears of the endless power of the Military Industrial Complex are now playing out.
It should be eminently clear now that “the President is not really the President of the United States.”
That was established by the “Deep State” under Kennedy. If you have doubts about that, you might do well to read “Unlike Trump, Kennedy never bent a knee,” by Jacob G. Hornberger, the founder of The Future of Freedom Foundation and a former trial attorney in Texas.
While another war or two might buy a bit more time for the Anglo-American Empire, it should also be very clear that the U.S. military, like the U.S. budget, is out of control with no one specifically in charge. What it is instead is an amorphous powerful monster that needs more lands to conquer to justify more military spending that in turn will continue to keep massive parasitic bureaucracies ever expanding so that hundreds of thousands of Americans can continue living a splendid lifestyle while Americans who produce things of value find their living standards ever in decline.
If you are not questioning the legitimacy of the war just started this evening by the Neocons who run America you should be. Stop to ask yourself why for a second year in a row the Syrian leader would implement a gas attack on his own people a mere week after Trump said he would pull troops out of Syria, if the result of that would be to have bombs rain down on his country. Also ask yourself why the U.S. refused to let an impartial country like Norway do an independent investigation into who actually was responsible for the recent gas attack. In fact, like the weapons of mass destruction that dragged us into Iraq, there never has been any proof of last year’s gas attack or this most recent one.
This may very well lead us into a hot war with Russia, a nuclear power. That is unthinkable but then who said the Military Industrial Complex, like a cornered animal being threatened by death, is doing much thinking? As I say, America is an empire that is out of control. Nothing but the hand of God will stop the enormous evil we are inflicting on country after country, rendering nations into death and poverty wherever we go.
Trump couldn’t keep his campaign promises because the President is not the President. Kennedy tried to be. He never had time to realize he wasn’t the President, but the rest of us should have begun to understand that long ago, rather than quietly accepting the Warren Report, which I think had no more credibility than all other manner of CIA reporting that serves the out-of-control Imperial State monster whose heart resides in Washington.
What does this have to do with the gold markets and gold shares? I would submit to you it has a great deal to do with it. The one currency that would put all nations on an even playing field would be gold. A gold standard would mean the U.S. would have to earn its way to wealth rather than print money to pay for endless wars, death, and destruction. Nixon took us off the international gold standard in 1971 for that very reason, which enabled banks and financial institutions to get rich by impoverishing Americans with debt and job losses funded by bankers who have access to printing-press money. It also made it possible for America to fund endless wars with debt. But to keep the dollar viable, its leading competitor had to be held at bay. Hence smackdowns like the one this past Wednesday.
But the Russians and Chinese and a host of other countries are sick and tired of being told they have to use dollars for trade when doing so helps fund the U.S. that is outright hostile to those nations and seeks their overthrow. Led by the massive wealth gained by China over the years, financial institutions and a currency backed by gold appear to be well underway so that they can compete with the immoral monetary system the U.S. set up on August 15, 1971.
Now this gets directly to the issue of gold. Watch very carefully when in a week or so the first petro yuan contract comes due on the Shanghai Exchange. You know that countries that sell their oil to China will have to get paid in yuan. If they are a bit shaky on accepting yuan, they can hedge against yuan by taking delivery of gold (not paper delivery but real gold) on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, which, unlike the LBMA in London, is an honest, physical gold market.
So while American economists with PhD’s in economics thumb their noses at gold as money and worship Keynesian lies that suggest nations can get rich by printing endless amounts of money no matter how far into debt and insolvency that takes them, the Russians (who are largely debt free) and the Chinese (not to mention the Iranians and other nations of Asia) are building up their gold reserves for the day when the U.S. self destructs, financially or otherwise.
As an American I don’t wish for that because when that happens there will be untold pain in our country. But clearly, the stage has been set. The bombing of Damascus by Trump today may be the start of an unfathomable war that he had little chance of avoiding given the obvious control of our government by the Deep State.
I believe we are on the cusp of a major breakout in the price of gold. It is taking more and more paper gold to hold it down and if/when those who buy paper gold, thinking that will protect them as well as the real thing, find out that isn’t true we may see a run on physical gold that could send the yellow metal to prices undreamed of by the most bullish of gold bulls. [Technician Michael Oliver]’s initial target once we get through $1,350 at the end of this month or a month in the near future is $1,700. By that time, it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be quite a number of people trading in their marijuana and cryptocurrencies for gold and gold mining shares.
END THE FED!!!
Yes, end the FED and the Treasury bailing out the Wall Street Casino for the sake of the elites.
Your 401K and IRA are the fat that the big cats will eat at the cost of your labor.
Just wait...2nd or 3rd Ponzi collapse of the serial bubble machine close.
They will swipe your chips off the green felt and laugh about it.
Do you care? Are you angry? Fight the FED and the elites.
Take your money out of the casino. Gold and Silver.
They're still killing innocent people so no doubt they still have more power. About the time they can't get away with violence will be a hint they don't have much power left to manipulate PM. Could be awhile.....
His name was Seth Rich among others....
"This country has nothing to fear from the crooked man who fails. We put him in jail. It is the crooked man who succeeds who is a threat to this country."
- Theodore Roosevelt, Memphis, TN, October 25, 1905
If the author of this article was a "somebody", he would likely bring the wrath of the Shadow Government, The Deep State and the MIC down on his head, and cease to exist like John Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Princess Diana. All three made the mistake of jeopardizing the complete control these psychopathic organizations use to rule the world.
These "ever expanding massive parasitic bureaucracies" are the biggest immediate threat to the continuation of human civilization. Everything else, such as, global climate change, pale in comparison.
How Much Longer Can The American Empire Run On Fake Money?
Until the Financial Cataclysm
JOOBUX FOREVER
you're sick and tired huh? then just stop using them already. oh wait that's right you can't because while our economy is bad yours (china + russia) is one built purely on communism and corruption and is 100x worse.
no one wants to trade in yuan or ruble because there is no faith in them and especially not their governments.
The Chinese and Russians needn't defeat the United Satans in an epic battle,
All they must do is wait patiently until the USA collapses,
Which everyone know will occur soon,
And the sooner the better for all of humanity.
The $USD survives based on demand. The demand was cooked into the soup based on the petro dollar and countries using trade surplus to buy T-bills. If/when they pull the plug on those things, $USD fails. Then US bankruptcy becomes an immediate issue. What ever arsenal US has will likely be used to destroy those exposing the weakness. Recent war bombings were just over a pipe line or two and once in awhile a little currency issue. Imagine a $trillion of uselessness exploding domestically. That's $3,300/yr less wealth for every man, woman and child. $13k/yr for a family of four. $275/mo for every senior citizen, easily the difference between enough food or not for many.
Oh yea so great. asshat you are.
A Reminder: Utopian Society’s Track Record
Question is if current Russian and Chinese govs have structures that are relevant to your list? I've spent a lot of time in China recently and I don't know what my answer would be. They have a very strong unified national order, just not open to plan B. 700K died in US Civil war, does that belong on your list?
"yours (china + russia) is one built purely on communism "
They got communism in Russia?
King Henry adopted stocks as the only money acceptable for payment of taxes.
They were called Tally sticks.
They were used for several hundred years until the bankers burned them.
Myras - lol
How long? Simple. Until the rest of the world says it can't.
.
How long? Until the banks have stolen the entire wealth of the nation.
You're right, folks mistakenly believe that they're immune to the inevitable collapse the USA, but guess what, when you can no longer afford the taxes on your home, the sheriff will evict you, and the state will burn down your house, just because they can.
A question I ask everyday.
Me too brother
To answer the headline, letsee, Aug 15 1971 to Apr 15 2018, 8-1=7, 1-7, carry the 1...
Howaboot 47 years minus a few months on the rounding error?
Did I win a chicken dinner?
OK, now back to reading the actual article...
The World is a Stage and the politicians its actors. the production is called “The Work of the Ages” a patient quest over the millenia to control the entire world and its people and resources. Mentally, physically and spiritually.
The grandeur of this plan requires a highly secretive- highly dedicated cabal of implementers. Lucifer is their guiding light and requires a blood oath to be taken to conceal the details of the pact. Death will be swift and painful for those who break their oath.
Money, power and fame will be the rewards for those who choose this left hand path but be not envious. For what does it profit a man to gain the world but lose his soul?
The script comes from the heavenly bodies above. The wheel in the sky keeps on turning and as the world turns so does the play of man on earth. Mars is now in focus and war is upon us. Millions will die. Stock markets will be volatile especially for the next 30 days. For one of their axioms is “As above so Below.” What happens in the heavens will happen on earth.
Trust not any man who has taken a blood oath for they serve a master who knows not peace. All world leaders are active participants eagerly awaiting to play their role. In politics nothing happens by chance-when something happens it was planned well in advance. Trump appeals to the common man. He speaks their mind. But be cautious of the double-minded man and his duplicitous nature. No man can serve two masters. As a Knight of Malta he serves one master already.
Noise and confusion are the tools of the enemy. Creating the illusion of chaos only to be restored in the order predetermined by the illusionist himself, to gain acceptance of the masses as the only acceptable solution. Beware the man who screams there has been a murder yet his hands are bloodied. Suck not from the tit of the golden calf it’s milk will leave you unfulfilled. Heads up and keep both eyes open as the battle for the mind and soul are being waged against humanity for all it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to stand by and do nothing.
Expect considerable expansion of the prison system the only relatively competitive part of your economy
We'll just keep printing it until the printer runs out of ink. Obamanomics.
The problem with fake money is people expect to buy something of real value with it.
The Federal Reserve is a banking cartel. Period. Kill it. Starve it. Stab it with a fork.
Can't we just as a nation say we won't accept or pay the illegitimate debts. What then?
What if we all boycott income taxes..I wish..
Good question. Go Galt. Why are you paying income taxes? If you are making that much money you should have offsets.
Jackboots on your face that you pay for with your tax dollars.
As long as their are enough suckers trading their labor for it. The real trick will be for the honest folks to figure out some other way.
On a long enough timeline it can run forever.
Yes, but we may have to start using exponential notation on our paper money.
Hey look here, gold is our magic ticket to circumvent those evil powers that be! Except that when gold hits $5k or whatever, they'll just ban it and decree that anyone caught trading in gold goes to jail for 20 years.
that's true. The gold bugs don't realize how true that is when they stand on the argument that "Bitcoin will be regulated out of exist", or "made illegal". Perhaps, but gold certainly doesn't have an advantage here, over anything else. Forget about the opportunity cost of storing, keeping, protecting it.
Its really all about the honest labor. If we said no it would all grind to a halt so fast. All the other stuff they can and do fake.
That's what most of the people who have not gotten around to stacking any metal say to make them feel better about their bad choice not to stack.
Your pet rocks are never going to be a good investment. Never. The manipulation isn't going away in your lifetime or mine.
You need to learn the difference between gld and gold.
poor Kennedy: deep stated, deep six'd. The "killing of a king" ritual. About as old as life itself, intended to permanently scar the collective unconscious mind. I'd say the deception and misdirection AFTER the fact was even more successful. damn luciferians.
Who has told China and Russia that they 'have' to use USD$ for trade? Nobody.
Petrodollars are just conspiracy theory BS. Countries have always been free to transact in whatever currencies they want, and to hoard whatever currencies they wish to hoard, if they wish to hoard.
The real travesty is that China cares so little about its own people that they hoard USD$ as a nation.
The thing is I know dollars are worthless and would rather have gold or silver but fools still want to trade with that dirty cotton rag. So I still have to save some aside for the bills.
It's crazy people still want these for payment. I am baffled. Then they think if you duplicate the dollar many times over as in giving them more than one dollar somehow they think they are getting more money!
A wrong and another wrong does not make a right yo.
Probably longer than you think.
There's no such thing as "real" money, anyway. Not even gold. Every form of currency in existence is worth something purely because somebody said so.
Trump can avoid WW3, but he first has to dismantle the deep state, which runs like a parallel government, and is at odds to the Trump administration agenda.
Take a look at who the fake news media, the ones that hate Trump the most, invite on as guests. John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Nikki Haley, etc. These are the deep staters that Trump needs to do away with.
Pulling out of the middle-east was a good instinct. It will save the American economy hundreds of billions of dollars a year. Pulling out of NATO wouldn't be a bad idea either. If all the military assets spread across the globe were brought back to America, it would be the most formidable defensive force the world has ever seen. Nothing could threaten an invasion, and there would be more than enough overlapping anti-air defense to shrug off any kind of strike. Let Israel, Europe, and the rabid Arab nations defend themselves. With the US standing behind them, these little countries talk big, because they expect the US to fight a war if they start one. No! Let them use the language of diplomacy if they can't back up their aggression by themselves. Bring everyone and everything home.
Fire the warhawks, drain the swamp, and bring everyone home. MAGA.
To be honest if the deep state kills presidents and overthrows powerful nation's at will then holding down gold won't be a problem. They may not relish taking losses if they must but they can do it.
Anyway Avi Gilburt says gata is full of crap. So there's that. The final thing to happen is default which tends to make a rich man shit himself. I read about the stock market going down to zero in France but that's not our modern market with derivative magic.
The market has many safegaurds plus the federal reserve Bank probably now can get text alerts if there is trouble.
It's quite modern they say
Gov interest payment = 100% of GDP. The only question is when.