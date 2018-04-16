7 Inmates Killed, 17 Injured After Fighting Breaks Out At South Carolina Prison

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:57

Seven inmates were killed and at least 17 others seriously injured after fighting broke out between prisoners inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina, the fourth deadly incident at the facility in the past year.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday. According to Taillon no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He said 17 of the injured required medical attention outside the prison.

The facility was secured at 2:55 a.m. ET Monday. No other details were given about what led to the fights.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted that it involved multiple inmate-on-inmate altercations in three housing units.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from multiple jurisdictions lined up outside to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

According to AP, the maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed there in a 2015 fight.

Last month, inmates reportedly overpowered an officer for more than an hour and took control of one side of a housing unit. In February, inmate Robert Odell Brown was killed by another inmate at Lee Correctional Institution.

Last November, another dispute between two prisoners led to the stabbing death of inmate Larry Rainey. And last July, inmate Christian D. Ray died from injuries suffered during a fight.

These deaths at Lee are the most in any South Carolina prison in recent years. Four inmates were killed by a pair of prisoners in the state's Kirkland Correctional Institution last year.

Unfortunately, such incidents are to be expected in a nation whose incarceration rate has exploded in the past 50 or so years...

... which in turn has led to unprecedented overcrowding.

There is a loophole: those municipalities who have a few extra bitcoin lying around can buy their own prison. Recall that in January we noted that a former medium-security prison has come up for sale on Craigslist. The facility is located in Brush, Colorado with an asking price of $1,200,000 or what at the time was just 88 bitcoins.

 

Law Crime

FireBrander FireBrander Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

I'd like to see one chart with:

A. The black prison population.
B. Black on Black crime.
C. Black abortion rates.
D. Black poverty rates.
E. Black IQ rates.

I'll bet you all of them have gone in the wrong direction since the "Black Community" moved to the Liberal Political Plantation.

CompassionateC… FireBrander Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

What an absolutely SICKENING and APPALLING comment!  Black people are the most intelligent and capable people on this planet.  Haven't you ever heard of WAKANDA you fucking racist?  Black people ain't even done nothing and are in prison because white men FRAMED THEM.  No nigger has ever committed a crime.  EVER!  Fuck off with your racism and white supremacy!

any_mouse Erek Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Obviously hat maximum security prison needs more security.

Violent criminals need to be excised from society.

Why expend resources to keep them alive and safe from each other.

Not every life is precious nor is deserving of human rights.

Civilization was not built by catering the to the base elements.

takeaction Killtruck Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

OUR GREAT GOVERNMENT....

Here in Oregon...the state built a Brand New Prison

cost $58,000,000++++ just for buildings.

NEVER used...sell it to a guy for $5 million with only $200,000 down.

 I would have bought this in a second. 100 of us here on ZH $50K each.  Woooohoooo.

18 acres... 155,000 sq foot of new buildings.

HHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAA.......can you believe this?

https://www.opb.org/news/article/multnomah-county-board-votes-to-take-d…

Mr. Bones takeaction Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

So your idea was to invite people from ZH to pay for the privilege of putting ourselves in a prison camp?

There's no way that would come off as legitimate unless you also provided transportation - say a white, late model work van with "candy" spray painted on one side and "freedom" on the other. (Actual candy optional)

samsara Killtruck Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

It all started in the '80s when they privatized the prison systems. For profit corporate system with th judges et al receiving kick backs for every inmate delivered.

Get rid of for profit prisons. We can no longer afford locking up 'people we are afraid of' AND. 'People we are just mad at' Petty low level drug offenders for example.

A little background...

http://www.dunwalke.com/9_Cornell_Corrections.htm

http://www.dunwalke.com/10_Clinton_Administration.htm

The Clinton Administration "Progressives for For Profit Prison Systems"

"A Note on “Prison Pop

The “pop” is a word I learned on Wall Street to describe the multiple of income at which a stock is valued by the stock market. So if a stock like Cornell Corrections trades at 15 times its income, that means for every $1 million of net income it makes, it's stock goes up $15 million. The company may make $1 million, but its “pop” is $15 million. Folks make money in the stock market from the stock going up. On Wall Street, it's all about “pop.”

Prison stocks also are valued on a “per bed” basis — which is based on the number of beds provided and the profit per bed. “Per bed” is really a euphemism for people who are sentenced to be housed in their prison.

For example, in 1996, when Cornell went public, based on the financial information provided in the offering document provided to investors, its stock was valued at $24,241 per bed. This means that for every contract Cornell got to house one prisoner, at that time, their stock went up in value by an average of $24,261. According to prevailing business school philosophy, this is the stock market’s current present value of the future flow of profit flows generated through the management of each prisoner. This, for example, is why longer mandatory sentences are worth so much to private prison stocks. A prisoner in jail for twenty years has a twenty-year cash flow associated with his incarceration, as opposed to one with a shorter sentence or one eligible for an early parole.[47]This means that we have created a significant number of private interests — investment firms, banks, attorneys, auditors, architects, construction firms, real estate developers, bankers, academics, investors among them— who have a vested interest in increasing the prison population and keeping people behind bars as long as possible.

"

curbjob Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Is Jon Corzine okay ?

 

Btw, how is obedience to the rule of law measured ?

"Prison rates in the US are the world's highest, at 724 people per 100,000. In Russia the rate is 581"