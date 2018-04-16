7 Inmates Killed, 17 Injured After Fighting Breaks Out At South Carolina Prison

Seven inmates were killed and at least 17 others seriously injured after fighting broke out between prisoners inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina, the fourth deadly incident at the facility in the past year.
Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday. According to Taillon no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He said 17 of the injured required medical attention outside the prison.
The incident at Lee CI resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed.— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018
The facility was secured at 2:55 a.m. ET Monday. No other details were given about what led to the fights.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted that it involved multiple inmate-on-inmate altercations in three housing units.
Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units.— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018
Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from multiple jurisdictions lined up outside to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.
According to AP, the maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed there in a 2015 fight.
Last month, inmates reportedly overpowered an officer for more than an hour and took control of one side of a housing unit. In February, inmate Robert Odell Brown was killed by another inmate at Lee Correctional Institution.
Last November, another dispute between two prisoners led to the stabbing death of inmate Larry Rainey. And last July, inmate Christian D. Ray died from injuries suffered during a fight.
These deaths at Lee are the most in any South Carolina prison in recent years. Four inmates were killed by a pair of prisoners in the state's Kirkland Correctional Institution last year.
Unfortunately, such incidents are to be expected in a nation whose incarceration rate has exploded in the past 50 or so years...
... which in turn has led to unprecedented overcrowding.
There is a loophole: those municipalities who have a few extra bitcoin lying around can buy their own prison. Recall that in January we noted that a former medium-security prison has come up for sale on Craigslist. The facility is located in Brush, Colorado with an asking price of $1,200,000 or what at the time was just 88 bitcoins.
It all started in the '80s when they privatized the prison systems. For profit corporate system with th judges et al receiving kick backs for every inmate delivered.
Get rid of for profit prisons. We can no longer afford locking up 'people we are afraid of' AND. 'People we are just mad at' Petty low level drug offenders for example.
A little background...
http://www.dunwalke.com/9_Cornell_Corrections.htm
http://www.dunwalke.com/10_Clinton_Administration.htm
The Clinton Administration "Progressives for For Profit Prison Systems"
"A Note on “Prison Pop
The “pop” is a word I learned on Wall Street to describe the multiple of income at which a stock is valued by the stock market. So if a stock like Cornell Corrections trades at 15 times its income, that means for every $1 million of net income it makes, it's stock goes up $15 million. The company may make $1 million, but its “pop” is $15 million. Folks make money in the stock market from the stock going up. On Wall Street, it's all about “pop.”
Prison stocks also are valued on a “per bed” basis — which is based on the number of beds provided and the profit per bed. “Per bed” is really a euphemism for people who are sentenced to be housed in their prison.
For example, in 1996, when Cornell went public, based on the financial information provided in the offering document provided to investors, its stock was valued at $24,241 per bed. This means that for every contract Cornell got to house one prisoner, at that time, their stock went up in value by an average of $24,261. According to prevailing business school philosophy, this is the stock market’s current present value of the future flow of profit flows generated through the management of each prisoner. This, for example, is why longer mandatory sentences are worth so much to private prison stocks. A prisoner in jail for twenty years has a twenty-year cash flow associated with his incarceration, as opposed to one with a shorter sentence or one eligible for an early parole.[47]This means that we have created a significant number of private interests — investment firms, banks, attorneys, auditors, architects, construction firms, real estate developers, bankers, academics, investors among them— who have a vested interest in increasing the prison population and keeping people behind bars as long as possible.
"
In reply to Gun control works! by Killtruck
