Cohen "Third Client" Sean Hannity Says Trump Attorney Never Represented Him

Update II: It's been less than an hour since Sean Hannity was revealed to be Cohen's mysterious "third client" and he's already issued a denial.

Apparently, Hannity sought advice from Cohen that Cohen warned him would constitute legal advice - but these issues never involved a third party.

Source familiar w/ Hannity/Cohen legal relationship tells @GloriaBorger:



“Michael Cohen has never represented Sean Hannity in any matter involving a third party. Hannity has occasionally asked Mr Cohen questions concerning the law that Mr Cohen indicated would be privileged” — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 16, 2018

If this is the case(as Hannity basically said it was on his show):



1-does asking your lawyer friend “some legal questions” & saying “attorney/client privilege” make you their client?



2-why was Cohen’s team so reluctant to reveal Hannity’s name in the hearing? Why the secrecy? — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 16, 2018

Hannity said he "assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party."

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective.

Update: Just minutes after Judge Wood ruled that Cohen's mystery "third client"'s identity had to be publicly disclosed, the name has been revealed - as so ordered.

It's Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Though the circumstances and subject of Cohen's legal advice haven't been disclosed, it's worth noting that Hannity faced a handful of sexual harassment allegations late last year.

Courthouse news reporter Adam Klasfeld provided a detailed play-by-play of today's hearing via twitter.

"All rise!"



Judge Wood just took the stand.



The attorneys introduce themselves. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

* The bench.



Judge: Do you know roughly the volume of privileged documents that were seized?



Cohen's attorney Todd Harrison: No, judge, we don't... We don't recognize all of the items that the government seized. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Judge Wood asks AUSA McKay to estimate the number of privileged documents.



McKay: "No. In fact, because of the pendancy of this motion," it's difficult to talk to privilege team. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

AUSA McKay: Cohen has more attorneys than he has clients. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay estimates that there are up to 10 "physical boxes" of documents, but the "real volume" will come from the electronic files. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay: Cohen "does not state whether he has retained any material from the Trump Organization when he left over one year ago."



"The silence from the Trump Organization is telling," he adds later. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

"Mr. Cohen may have a legal degree," McKay allows, but adds this search is about his private business dealings.



This is "far from" the Lynne Stewart case, he continues.



More on that case here. https://t.co/ZyqURCs1da — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay noted that Cohen refused to disclose the third client's name under seal.



"If he can't disclose the client name, even to the court under seal..." McKay asks how the government can contest an overbroad claim of privilege. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

"There's nothing improper about the way the search warrants were executed in this case," McKay says, slamming Cohen's Fourth Amendment claim as "frivolous." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Quoting this line from Cohen's letter about "attacks on the impartiality of the Justice Department and the USAO," McKay notes the irony that I pointed out early.



Cohen and Trump both made "inflammatory" attacks on that search, McKay said.https://t.co/X5gvP8id2R — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Cohen's other attorney Steve Ryan says the third client is a "publicly prominent individual," and he didn't want the name to be released from the public. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

"We are protecting that persons identity, but not from the court," he claims, if there will be a sealed in camera review.



Jargon explanation: In camera = for the judge's eyes alone. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Judge Wood wants to know the "legal grounds" for withholding the client's name.



After commenting on Cohen's responsibilities, Ryan says: "I'm simply trying to protect the privacy of that individual."



An attorney for the press objects, notes that the public also has a right. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

That attorney's name is Robert Balin, who reads a citation indicating that a client's fear of guilt by association is not enough to prevent disclosure.



The reason this is so, Balin says, is, "So that We the People, and the press, can monitor our institutions." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Balin's citation sounds like Vignelli, but I'll track it down with the transcript later.



Crowd-source request: Does that ring a bell to any attorneys? — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

BREAKING: Judge Wood rules that the name "must be disclosed publicly now." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Judge Wood: "I understand that he doesn't want his name out there, but that's not enough under the law." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Dramatic buildup here.



As noted, Judge Wood made her ruling on disclosure, but no name yet. They're arguing about a privilege log.



Todd Harrison is up now. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

"The client's name is Sean Hannity" — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Harrison: Mr. McKay makes a good point about the fact that we can conceivably limit this search by time and subject.



"My guess is that this could be done in relatively short order," he said.



He claims it would be easier than Lynne Stewart case, which took 15 months. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Judge Wood sounds skeptical, noting that case involved fewer files.



Harrison doubles down on claim that there are "thousands" of privileged documents, a number that he struggled to corroborate on Friday.



Wood challenged him on it back then. https://t.co/d72Xw7aIUs — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Sean Hannity's radio show is live at 3 p.m., just FYI: https://t.co/cetGBRaKHY — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) April 16, 2018

"The American public is watching this," Harrison says, adding that the public does not "feel comfortable" with what's unfolding.



"I think that America, frankly, is looking to the court as the third co-equal branch of gov't..." to provide the appearance of fairness. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay: "Your honor, where to begin, this isn't a battle between the different branches of government."



"Everyone is watching this case, that may be true," but that's why the court should follow the usual procedures, McKay says. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay: Cohen's emails used to say special counsel to the Trump Organization and then said personal attorney to the President.



Those might fall under the sweeping rubric of ones that "relate" to Trump "in any way." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay predicts wide over-breadth in privilege assertions if the court orders a special master (i.e. neutral third party) to handle the matter.



"They are going to start by bidding high in the amount of privileged material," the prosecutor said.



Art of the deal? — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

If you don't already follow him Klasfeld is IMO the best live tweeter from NYC courtrooms. https://t.co/JokGyHgN1x — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 16, 2018

Cohen's other attorney, Ryan: "Candidly, I think the Russia case is a complete dry hole."



Ryan represents Cohen in the Russia probe. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay said that Ryan has "not cited any authority" why Trump's attorney-client privilege matters more than any other person's.



"Their privilege is no different form the President of the United States' privilege," he said. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Protip: if possible avoid having a federal judge say this to you.https://t.co/nHwgjFLVHB — TheNewNormalHat (@Popehat) April 16, 2018

Trump's attorney Joanna Hendon is up now. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon agrees that attorney-client privilege does not include every message with the word "Trump" in it.



Prosecutors expressed that fear earlier. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

(Reminder: Cohen boasted about his Trump ties in his signature line, McKay said earlier.) — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon: "Nothing less than the fair and just operation of our legal system... depends upon this privilege." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon: "I agree with Mr. McKay. We're not asking for anything special or different in this case. I am asking for the president to have access to this sacred privilege," for cases as mundane as dog bite cases and slip-and-falls. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon responds to government's suggestion that Cohen is "not a real lawyer."



"That may be right, that may be wrong," she says, but adds someone who "holds these views and expresses them publicly cannot be counted upon" to vindicate attorney-client privilege. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon says that the government may fail at even good-faith efforts to identify privileged material since "A taint team is even further removed."



"Privileged material may not be recognized as such," she adds later.



Judge Wood calls her premise wrong, as gov't will talk w/ her. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Wood: "You're getting into areas that we don't need to deal with now."



She wants to know how to get the matter to the "next step" and "get it underway."



McKay back up to comment on that. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay argues that Cohen's awareness of his own files undercuts the argument from Team Trump.



"Cohen is sitting at the table and is zealously asserting his client's interest."



And...



"The premise that Mr. Cohen can't successfully navigate his client's files rings hollow." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

McKay: "My understanding is that most of the electronic devices were imaged onsite," allowing Trump and Cohen to review and make privilege assertions. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon, Trump's attorney, responds to McKay's comments about what happens in every other case.



"This is a case of first impression for this court," she claims. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Cohen's attorney Todd Harrison: "The balance of the equities should be with the American citizen whose stuff was taken."



McKay counters that the American citizen whose stuff was taken was someone whom a magistrate judge found evidence of crimes. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Judge Wood: "I have faith in the Southern District U.S. Attorney's Office."



"Their integrity is unimpeachable, and so I think a taint team is a viable option."



But in terms of "perception of fairness," a special master "might have a role here," if a more limited one. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Wood warns: "I would want opposing counsel to move very fast."



"If" there is a special master, she adds.



She solicited proposals on how to move fast.



"I'm denying the motion for a TRO because it's currently moot," she said.



The gov't isn't accessing the material now anyway — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018

Hendon: So your honor has denied the TRO, but not the preliminary injunction.

Wood: Right. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 16, 2018



Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan said that the probe into Cohen is starting to look like a probe into President Trump's personal life.

Ryan then added that half of America thinks the investigation is unfair.

President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen will appear in Manhattan federal court Monday at 2 pm ET in the courtroom of judge Kima Wood for a hearing about how the government should handle materials seized from his office and home during an FBI raid last week.

Cohen's lawyers have filed an injunction seeking to stop the government from reviewing the materials, which they argue could include communications between Cohen and President Trump that should be shielded by attorney-client privilege. Instead, his lawyers have argued that they should be allowed to review the documents before the government can appoint a "taint team" consisting of third-party investigators who will make that determination.

Information leaked late last week and over the weekend would paint Cohen as a type of fixer who typically handled payoffs to cover up his clients affairs. In addition to allegedly making payments to two separate women on behalf of President Trump, it was reported over the weekend that Cohen paid $1.6 million to a woman who had an abortion after being impregnated by former Republican National Committee Deputy Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy. Broidy resigned on Friday after admitting to the affair.

And a filing that Cohen's legal team submitted just hours before Cohen is set to appear in Manhattan court only further entrenches this reputation, as it confirms that Cohen gave legal advice to three people in the past year: President Trump, Broidy and a third person whom Cohen declined to name, Bloomberg reported.

"The third legal client directed Mr. Cohen to not to reveal the identity publicly," Cohen’s lawyers wrote.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press, pointing out more details from the filing, cited Cohen's lawyers as saying the FBI investigators "took everything" during last week's raids, which they have described as "completely unprecedented."

Cohen's attorneys said the FBI seized dozens of electronic devices and other items including documents and data unrelated to the probable cause used to justify the warrants.

Cohen is reportedly under criminal investigation for personal business dealings unrelated to the Russia probe and has been ordered to appear in court Monday after his lawyers successfully secured a delay.

The raid purportedly sought information on payments Cohen made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen MacDougal, who was reportedly paid off by Trump ally David Pecker.

Expect the question of the third individual's identity to become a major issue in today's hearing, which will be closely watched by investors and political observers alike. Investors will be hoping details coming out of the hearing won't spoil today's rally.