Cohen "Third Client" Sean Hannity Says Trump Attorney Never Represented Him

Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:50

Update II: It's been less than an hour since Sean Hannity was revealed to be Cohen's mysterious "third client" and he's already issued a denial.

Apparently, Hannity sought advice from Cohen that Cohen warned him would constitute legal advice - but these issues never involved a third party.

 

 

 

 

Hannity said he "assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party."

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter.  I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees.  I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective.

Listen to the full announcement below:

* * *

Update: Just minutes after Judge Wood ruled that Cohen's mystery "third client"'s identity had to be publicly disclosed, the name has been revealed - as so ordered.

It's Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Though the circumstances and subject of Cohen's legal advice haven't been disclosed, it's worth noting that Hannity faced a handful of sexual harassment allegations late last year.

Courthouse news reporter Adam Klasfeld provided a detailed play-by-play of today's hearing via twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan said that the probe into Cohen is starting to look like a probe into President Trump's personal life.

Ryan then added that half of America thinks the investigation is unfair.

* * *

EARLIER

President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen will appear in Manhattan federal court Monday at 2 pm ET in the courtroom of judge Kima Wood for a hearing about how the government should handle materials seized from his office and home during an FBI raid last week.

Cohen's lawyers have filed an injunction seeking to stop the government from reviewing the materials, which they argue could include communications between Cohen and President Trump that should be shielded by attorney-client privilege. Instead, his lawyers have argued that they should be allowed to review the documents before the government can appoint a "taint team" consisting of third-party investigators who will make that determination.

Information leaked late last week and over the weekend would paint Cohen as a type of fixer who typically handled payoffs to cover up his clients affairs. In addition to allegedly making payments to two separate women on behalf of President Trump, it was reported over the weekend that Cohen paid $1.6 million to a woman who had an abortion after being impregnated by former Republican National Committee Deputy Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy. Broidy resigned on Friday after admitting to the affair.

Cohen

And a filing that Cohen's legal team submitted just hours before Cohen is set to appear in Manhattan court only further entrenches this reputation, as it confirms that Cohen gave legal advice to three people in the past year: President Trump, Broidy and a third person whom Cohen declined to name, Bloomberg reported.

"The third legal client directed Mr. Cohen to not to reveal the identity publicly," Cohen’s lawyers wrote.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press, pointing out more details from the filing, cited Cohen's lawyers as saying the FBI investigators "took everything" during last week's raids, which they have described as "completely unprecedented."

Cohen's attorneys said the FBI seized dozens of electronic devices and other items including documents and data unrelated to the probable cause used to justify the warrants.

Cohen is reportedly under criminal investigation for personal business dealings unrelated to the Russia probe and has been ordered to appear in court Monday after his lawyers successfully secured a delay.

The raid purportedly sought information on payments Cohen made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen MacDougal, who was reportedly paid off by Trump ally David Pecker.

Expect the question of the third individual's identity to become a major issue in today's hearing, which will be closely watched by investors and political observers alike. Investors will be hoping details coming out of the hearing won't spoil today's rally.

Kefeer Deep Snorkeler Mon, 04/16/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

On November 19, 2010, Wood received attention in connection with a letter to the court from Bennet M. Epstein, an attorney, who asked for time off from a trial to attend his then-unborn grandson's bris, if the baby proved to be a boy. In response, Wood wrote that Epstein would be permitted to attend the bris, but that "if a daughter is born, there will be a public celebration in court, with readings from poetry celebrating girls and women."[16]