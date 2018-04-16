Stocks Surge As Yield Curve Crumbles To Fresh 11-Year Flats

Stocks exuberantly rallied on the 'hype' that the world is safe again and America's latest intervention is one-and-done... but bonds ain't buying it...
The curve tested Friday's highs then crashed back down its flattest levels since Oct 2007...
Someone is 'wrong' again!
As Eric Peters anecdotally summed up over the weekend...
"We have this global synchronized recovery, massive tax cuts, rising budgets, hurricane rebuilding projects, and record corporate profits,” he said.
“We have $70 oil, record low unemployment in the US, Germany and Japan.”
I nodded.
“We have the 2nd longest economic expansion and one of history’s greatest bull markets in US stocks.”
Indeed, it’s true, if America avoids a recession for another year, it’ll be the longest expansion since before the Civil War.
“Inflation is rising, core, headline.”
Yup.
“So why can’t 10yr bond yields surpass 3%?”
Why indeed?!!
Comments
Gold was bought the all day too. Algos must know something.
The correction seems long over, and the consolidation over the past 2 years seems to have pushed the MACD over the line into long term buy zone... been a long time coming.... but it still takes a while to pick up enough 'steam' to get this train up the hill... but each repeat in the cycle shortens that time...
https://kingworldnews.com/world-edges-closer-to-war-greyerz-forget-pullbacks-silver-price-set-to-skyrocket-46x/
In reply to Gold was bought the all day… by Ouagadoudou
Bonds. Never. Buy. It.
In reply to The correction seems long… by gdpetti
It can't because it all comes crashing down when rates go up.. It's math... It will win the war of opinion even if it is not until the last day of the war.
In reply to Bonds. Never. Buy. It. by StackShinyStuff
Gold was bought the all day too. Algos must know something.
Algos don't know shit. They scan headlines from cnbc and other fake news/liberal news sites..
In reply to Gold was bought the all day… by Ouagadoudou
"bonds ain't buying it"...
Yes, that is because the only entity buying bonds are central banker/financiers...
ALL of whom should have their fucking heads on pikes.
FYI- this is a global problem, not just an American one...
"Full Faith and credit"
same as it ever was!!!
And the effort to buy bonds is coordinated between central banks.
Keeping the dream alive, in deference to reality. Reality always wins.
In reply to "bonds ain't buying it"... … by LawsofPhysics
7.5 trillion TARP (almost the same just 10X bigger)
In reply to "bonds ain't buying it"... … by LawsofPhysics
The time for stagflationist’s recalcitrance “will soon be at an end” (Gladiator).
See second verse, same as the first:
22 Luminaries (And Dick Bove) Sign Open Letter To Fed Demanding End Of QE2
http://bit.ly/2F3T2Xm
N-gDp LPT targeting by stagflationist advocates is unwarranted and destructive. It has now produced, since the advocates banded together and wrote a letter to Janet Yellen, higher prices, a breakout in yields, a falling U.S. dollar, and a credit downgrade from China.
And after all this "irrational exuberance", stocks have declined into the 4th Elliott wave correction. The Fed acted and produced a “soft landing”?
http://bit.ly/2s67De9
There’s a very important lesson in the latest failed coup d'é·tat.
See the: “Secular Stagnation Project”
http://bit.ly/2IsizHR
Larry Summers said in December: “And as soon as prices stop rising, the economy will lose one of its important props. Since the 1990s, he says, the U.S. has alternated between bubbles and busts.”
It’s once again, FOMC schizophrenia: Do I stop -- because inflation is increasing? Or do I go -- because R-gDp is falling? [Stagflation’s dilemma, viz., the FOMC’s policy mix]
And for the gold bugs, that transmogrifies into an inflation/deflation debate.
So in case you aren't tracking the markets, targeting N-gDp LPT, caps real-output, maximizes inflation, and exacerbates trade deficits (exporting aggregate monetary purchasing power, and importing underemployment).
The advanced change in thinking was pointed out and emphasized by Doug Short:
”However, at their December 2012 FOMC meeting, the inflation ceiling was raised to 2.5% while their accommodative measures (low Fed Funds Rate and quantitative easing) were in place.”
Steve Keen's on to this: "Banks don’t “intermediate loans”, they “originate loans”.
"The fallacy in their thinking is easily demonstrated by looking at the two types of lending – from one non-bank agent to another (Loanable Funds or LF) and by a bank to a non-bank (Bank Originated Money or BOM as an accountant might call it)."
Keen: "A 'Loanable Funds' loan simply shuffles existing money from one person’s bank account to another: no new money is created (row 1 in Table 2). A “Bank Originated Money” loan creates a new asset for the Bank, and creates new money as well – which the recipient then spends."
http://bit.ly/2GXddnC
No, savings never equals investment. Take the “Marshmallow Test”: (1) banks create new money (macro-economics), and incongruously (2) banks loan out the savings that are placed with them (micro-economics).
Thus, all DFI held savings are lost to both consumption and investment, indeed to any type of payment or expenditure. An increase in the proportion of time/savings accounts within the payment's system destroys money velocity. This is the sole source of both stagflation and secular strangulation. The remuneration of IBDDs exacerbates this disequilibria.
LMFAO!!!! Still believe in exponential growth forever and ever in a biosphere with finite resources? That's a whole lot of mental masterbation.
Good luck with that!
In reply to The time for stagflationist… by Salmo trutta
Without significant wage growth, consumption is still credit dependant - also noteworthy is commodities & material prices.
You really think that it is that simple? LOL! Some consumption is not optional...
Especially with almost 8 billion mouths to feed...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!!
In reply to Without significant wage… by Frilton Miedman
Really, it is.
Corporate influence over the political system via campaign bucks assures continued "trickle down" tax schemes to deplete working wages & bolster CEO & shareholder wealth, then, the Fed periodically arises at each resulting recession to cut rates & make debt "affordable".
The banks, members of the Fed, remain profitable, it's win-win!....everyone wins!....right?
In reply to You really think that it is… by LawsofPhysics
Based on infinite debt?
It will be sustained until the big boys try to escape with the loot. That's when the fun starts.
In reply to Really, it is. Corporate… by Frilton Miedman
A good salesman knows when to leave town.
A good conman never has to.
In reply to Based on infinite debt? It… by BandGap
"Stocks exuberantly rallied on the 'hype' that the world is safe again and America's latest intervention is one-and-done... but bonds ain't buying it..."
They shouldn't be buying it.
So the failure of a false-flag-inspired attack to precipitate a new war for Israel moves the "market" to a positive demeanor.
I guess that if we fire a nuke at Russia, and for some reason it self-destructs due to a technical error before it hits, we should be making new highs.
Wall Street really lives in a bullish echo chamber, because valuation is irrelevant.
It is painfully obvious that this "market" is being propped up.
www.germanica.org
The coming yield shock is going to completely blow everybody's brains out. We're talking real financial Armageddon here with no means of escape. This is what happens when a world predicated on growth....stops growing.
Growth stopped about 40 years ago- at that point debt and inflation replaced it
In reply to The coming yield shock is… by GooseShtepping Moron
Idiots
Wall Street loves false flag attacks on foreign soil.
Slow growth and debt to service, inflate it away you say? Stagflation
Who in their right mind would lock up their money for 10 years at a pathetically low 2.8% interest rate on US Treasury??
Stupid 'americans'
In reply to Who in their right mind… by lester1
Bonds should rally in advance of Fed rate cuts....BUT...once market susses that rate cuts will do nothing and that MASSIVE QE is coming then the bond rally is toast. Likewise US$.
Stocks surge, huh. Then this is our future.
https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/IBVC:IND
52WK RANGE 46.809 - 20,202.441
1 YR RETURN 43,451.51%
YTD RETURN 1,477.41%
And you already know what happening in real time to the people.
Let's face it... the FED will buy all of the bonds other countries are selling back until we achieve hyperinflation. The game is fixed, check the 1988 cover of the economist mag. Hedge accordingly
“So why can’t 10yr bond yields surpass 3%?”
Because Federal debt service.