White House Denies France's Macron Persuaded Trump To Keep Boots On The Ground In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:04

In late March, President Trump appeared to be following through on his campaign promises, saying the US would be "coming out of Syria very soon" and letting "other people take care of it now."

This was diametrically-opposed to the previously-outlined plans by the Pentagon and the State Department to keep troops in Syria to "support our partners,...prevent the return of terrorist groups" and transition to a "post-Assad leadership."

Then, just a few short weeks later, Syrian anti-government activists, including the White Helmets, claimed Assad launched a chemical attack that killed and injured dozens of civilians in Douma, a suburb of Damascus that he was close to decisively re-taking from militants, cornering The West and their red line into reacting and re-escalating with Trump promising Russia that "nice and 'smart'" American missiles would soon fly to Syria... and so they did.

When President Trump announced the strikes in an address to the nation on Friday evening in Washington, he insisted: "America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria - under no circumstances."

The US has about 2,000 personnel on the ground in eastern Syria supporting an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

And now, as RT reports, Haley says at the UN Security Council that America remains "locked and loaded" for more strikes should new "chemical attacks" come, and uses an if-clause when talking to Fox about the prospects of withdrawal from Syria. And while Trump's people say he wants a withdrawal "as quickly as possible," it's highly likely that it will not be very quick at all.

So who changed Trump's mind?

Common knowledge indicates that the arrival of warmonger John Bolton coincided with the escalation, but interestingly, French President Macron has confidently taken credit for persuading President Trump to leave Americans in harm's way in a nation that seems almost entirely irrelevant to America's 'safety'.

Macron, one of Trump's allies in the recent joint strikes on Syria, said he had convinced Trump to keep the troops in place for the unspecific "long term."

"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying 'the United States should withdraw from Syria'. We convinced him it was necessary to stay," Macron said.

This stunning claim was immediately denied by The White House, which proclaimed:

"The US mission has not changed – the president has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement cited by Reuters.

The US has some 2,000 troops and a number of military contractors acting in Syria. Before they go home, though, their mission has to be fulfilled.

"We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition, we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region," Sanders said.

As RT concludes, the somewhat vague objectives, combined with Washington's refusal to hold any direct talks with Damascus and numerous demands for Assad to step down or be toppled, could effectively extend "as quickly as possible" to a nearly indefinite stretch.

Military Industrial 'Deep State' Complex 1 - 0 Trump (and his base).

Comments

FireBrander Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:56

The USA has "interests" in Syria that must be protected; says N. Haley.

She doesn't defined those "interests"?

The only "interests" I see are the "Freedom Fighters"...aka...terror groups like ISIS and such.

ISIS was about to be crushed in Ghouta...The net result of Trumps "bombing"...ISIS escaped to fight another day in another place...when Assad corners ISIS somewhere else, expect that "chemical" attack on Assads part to once again give the USA cover to save ISIS...

two hoots Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:48

This is just another indicator.

One only has to look at the troop situation in Syria to see the disconnections, confusion, lack of clear objectives that is weakening the U.S.  There are power cells (CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSA, DOD) that are infested with usurpers that grew beyond constitutional control, a complete Washington dereliction of responsibility. 

The people have experienced this for years but now those in Washington are eating their own.   This cannot last.  Propping up an economy is just straightening up the chairs as this, above, will take us to a weakness we cannot endure.  This does not include the similar situation, in fighting, in domestic agencies, that will surface more, later, given budgets.

I put much blame on Obama and his administration for allowing, even encouraging much of this undoing.  Some by lack of experience but mostly from wanting his personal agenda accomplished, agencies, the system, the constitution, be damned.

JohninMK Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:32

But the US is making no effort at all to eliminate ISIS and hasn't been for quite a while, almost since they allowed ISIS to be cleansed out of Iraq into their reservation in Syria.

If this continues then indeed, it will be quite a while before the US runs out of excuse to stay, albeit illegally. That is perhaps until the Syrian Government and the Russians/Iranians put real pressure on by moving on the two US enclaves.

FireBrander Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:00

US is making no effort at all to eliminate ISIS

In case you haven't noticed...on MANY occasions, the US has made Herculean effort to SAVE ISIS.

When Russia first bloodied ISIS, nearly wiping them out in a matter of months, John Kerry was at the UN DEMANDING a cease fire...

The US even made a few "mistakes" and "accidentally" killed Russian/Syrian forces, that inadvertently, saved ISIS..

US airstrike on Syrian troops was ‘unintentional error’ that did not constitute war crime, Pentagon says

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/syria-pentagon-troops…

philipat Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:24

I don't think Mommy's boy and Rothschild puppet Macron could convince anyone to do anything? Applying a US-based Occam's Razor, much more likely that The Deep State told Trump NO! This Macron BS might, in part, be an attempt to obfuscate.

In part, probably encouraged by UK duplicity (Skripal AND Douma. Incidentally, nobody noticed the similarity to the name of the Russain Parliament: The Duma? Perhaps the security services little joke?) to maintain a relevance with the US?

But how many Cruise missiles do France and the UK have? Ten each?

Brazen Heist Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:53

A while back Shell predicted a future world with 2 scenarios, Scramble and Blueprints.

Scramble is when cooperative game theory breaks down and its every player for himself, i.e international orders break down, the incentive to cooperate breaks down due to erosion of trust and security, basically the selfish agenda is the driving factor. Blueprints is the optimum cooperative game theory scenario where everybody works within International Law and multilateral agreements and trades openly, thus peace and trust are sustained.

We now know which scenario has arrived on the scene, as the US empire crumbles. China and Russia (and others) need to develop alternative systems for security and trade before this old dog loses his mind and shits all over the place. The old world order is broken and too pro-imperialist. The emerging world should have a bigger say in the next one and must start to seriously take the lead, because the bullshit flying around right now from the world of Anglo Zionism is simply not sustainable. Its heading right into the gutter.

veritas semper… Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:17

But that is exactly what Russia and China are doing : developing an alternative system to every Western ( read AAZ empire institution ). And they are quite advanced now.

And what the Evil empire is doing through all these little or big games all over the world , is trying to prevent the implementation of the alternative.

China and Russia decided that there is no way to reform the system and cooperate with somebody that can not keep his word for 1 single day . They decided to by pass the evil empire.

You can not do business with somebody that doesn't keep  his word , has no honor and you can not trust . You ignore him . The problem is he has big guns and decided to force himself on you and shot your partners and prevent your business. You now have to deal with him in such a way as to prevent that everybody ends up dead. Difficult .

 

Brazen Heist Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:34

Its like a watching a fight between a giant fat fuck and a smaller agile fighter. The agile fighter is dwarfed physically, but relies on superior stamina, patience and wit to out-manoeuvre the bigger opponent and use his weaknesses against him to bring him down.

Russia and China can do alot by banding together as well. Each one on their own plays the long game and will patiently out-wait the evil empire to embroil himself in enough mistakes and hopefully come crumbling down on his own, with limited input from Russia and China, who will each try to avoid a direct confrontation, yet asymmetrically exploit the weaknesses of the over-stretched empire and use them to their advantage.

Rampant hubris and greed are fatal flaws. The bullied harem will be watching the outcome.

fx Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:20

Macron is a slimy weasel, a clueless little prick and tool of the French deep shit. He should keep fucking his grandma-like girl friend and stay out of mens' business.

 

To seriously think that this baby-boy could persuade Trump to anything, is beyond ridiculous.

Btw, the French DO have special ops in Syria, plenty of them, actually and they are indeed fighting ISIS. If only all those who try to return to france. France does have a serious problem with the inflow of all these die-hard, battle trained jihadists. So they try to kill them before they can come back to france. tough job. But self-inflicted. The precedent of arming and training the mujaheddin (among the bin laden) should have been sufficient warning to NOT repeat that nonsense. Alas, the west never seems to learn.

veritas semper… Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:20

Ah , but Macron is the representative of Rothschild and CRIF , the powerful chosen organization that actually runs France . Even more powerful than AIPAC .

When you understand this , you understand that Macron might have a claim here.

By the way ,there are big protests in France against Macron , who was elected with a whopping 17-18 % ( the vast majority of French people did not vote ) .

veritas semper… Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:58

Who's running the White House ?

 The little Frenchie playing Napoleon ?

 Nikki Haley , who tried to find Binomo on the map and stumbled on Syria ?

 The Pentagon ?

 CFR through NSA ( see Bolton and other NSA ) ?

 The Banking cartel ( see Goldman Sachs and the Federal Reserve)

 Bibi lurking in the shadows ? Saudi Arabia paying paper money ?

Because as sure as Hell ,the Donald doesn't do it.

Deep Snorkeler Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:10

I love the old man, Trumpy.

He has never wronged me.

He has never given me insult.

I think it is his hair! yes, it is this!

He has the hair of a mummified desert nomad --

a pale orangey swirl, with spray film all over it.

Whenever I see it, my blood runs cold;

and so by degrees -- very gradually --

I made up my mind!

I shall make Melania my wife.

 