White House Denies France's Macron Persuaded Trump To Keep Boots On The Ground In Syria

In late March, President Trump appeared to be following through on his campaign promises, saying the US would be "coming out of Syria very soon" and letting "other people take care of it now."
This was diametrically-opposed to the previously-outlined plans by the Pentagon and the State Department to keep troops in Syria to "support our partners,...prevent the return of terrorist groups" and transition to a "post-Assad leadership."
Then, just a few short weeks later, Syrian anti-government activists, including the White Helmets, claimed Assad launched a chemical attack that killed and injured dozens of civilians in Douma, a suburb of Damascus that he was close to decisively re-taking from militants, cornering The West and their red line into reacting and re-escalating with Trump promising Russia that "nice and 'smart'" American missiles would soon fly to Syria... and so they did.
When President Trump announced the strikes in an address to the nation on Friday evening in Washington, he insisted: "America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria - under no circumstances."
The US has about 2,000 personnel on the ground in eastern Syria supporting an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
And now, as RT reports, Haley says at the UN Security Council that America remains "locked and loaded" for more strikes should new "chemical attacks" come, and uses an if-clause when talking to Fox about the prospects of withdrawal from Syria. And while Trump's people say he wants a withdrawal "as quickly as possible," it's highly likely that it will not be very quick at all.
So who changed Trump's mind?
Common knowledge indicates that the arrival of warmonger John Bolton coincided with the escalation, but interestingly, French President Macron has confidently taken credit for persuading President Trump to leave Americans in harm's way in a nation that seems almost entirely irrelevant to America's 'safety'.
Macron, one of Trump's allies in the recent joint strikes on Syria, said he had convinced Trump to keep the troops in place for the unspecific "long term."
"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying 'the United States should withdraw from Syria'. We convinced him it was necessary to stay," Macron said.
This stunning claim was immediately denied by The White House, which proclaimed:
"The US mission has not changed – the president has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement cited by Reuters.
The US has some 2,000 troops and a number of military contractors acting in Syria. Before they go home, though, their mission has to be fulfilled.
"We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition, we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region," Sanders said.
As RT concludes, the somewhat vague objectives, combined with Washington's refusal to hold any direct talks with Damascus and numerous demands for Assad to step down or be toppled, could effectively extend "as quickly as possible" to a nearly indefinite stretch.
Military Industrial 'Deep State' Complex 1 - 0 Trump (and his base).
Comments
Yeah, I would be embarrassed to admit it too.
Lies from the Trump admin today: 3 and counting
In reply to Yeah, I would be embarrassed… by VladLenin
Maybe Trump should convince the French to leave THEIR troops there for the "long term" instead. Oh, yeah, I forgot. There aren't any.
In reply to Lies from the Trump admin… by Labworks
They went. They left. Apparently no white feathers were involved but who can say
In reply to Maybe Trump should convince… by NoDebt
White House Agrees Israhell's Satanyahoo Persuaded Trump To Keep Boots On The Ground In Syria
THERE, fixed it.
In reply to They went. They left… by quadraspleen
More like it
In reply to White House Agrees Israhell… by beepbop
Macron could be very convincing ... he used to be a top salesman for Rothchilds of Paris.
in all fairness, it was not fair to leave it to the french ... as mr. trump declared in Ohio, where he said that we would get out and let others sort it out.
In reply to More like it by quadraspleen
so...who is it trumpanyahoo is now taking orders from? satanyahoo or mommy-boy macaroni? probably the last one that peed on him...
In reply to Macron could be very… by Pandelis
The last person he spoke to will have the highest influence on him.
In reply to so...who is it trumpanyahoo… by BullyBearish
Yes. Yes. Yes.
Of course America will keep it’s troops on the ground and spend it’s blood and treasure for the benefit of the EU pimps.
In reply to The last person he spoke to… by Brazen Heist
cheese[pope] eating surrender monkeys...
In reply to Yes. Yes. Yes. Of course… by macholatte
The USA has "interests" in Syria that must be protected; says N. Haley.
She doesn't defined those "interests"?
The only "interests" I see are the "Freedom Fighters"...aka...terror groups like ISIS and such.
ISIS was about to be crushed in Ghouta...The net result of Trumps "bombing"...ISIS escaped to fight another day in another place...when Assad corners ISIS somewhere else, expect that "chemical" attack on Assads part to once again give the USA cover to save ISIS...
In reply to Yes. Yes. Yes. Of course… by macholatte
the rothschild armies are obligated to hand over all of the oil, water and anything else of value in syria to israhell, except for small payments to turkey, france and the head choppers...
In reply to The USA has "interests" in… by FireBrander
This is just another indicator.
One only has to look at the troop situation in Syria to see the disconnections, confusion, lack of clear objectives that is weakening the U.S. There are power cells (CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSA, DOD) that are infested with usurpers that grew beyond constitutional control, a complete Washington dereliction of responsibility.
The people have experienced this for years but now those in Washington are eating their own. This cannot last. Propping up an economy is just straightening up the chairs as this, above, will take us to a weakness we cannot endure. This does not include the similar situation, in fighting, in domestic agencies, that will surface more, later, given budgets.
I put much blame on Obama and his administration for allowing, even encouraging much of this undoing. Some by lack of experience but mostly from wanting his personal agenda accomplished, agencies, the system, the constitution, be damned.
In reply to the rothschild armies are… by BullyBearish
Indo China and Algeria memories are better recalled and closer to the bone to the Frogs, than our Viet Nam memories.
In reply to Macron could be very… by Pandelis
But the US is making no effort at all to eliminate ISIS and hasn't been for quite a while, almost since they allowed ISIS to be cleansed out of Iraq into their reservation in Syria.
If this continues then indeed, it will be quite a while before the US runs out of excuse to stay, albeit illegally. That is perhaps until the Syrian Government and the Russians/Iranians put real pressure on by moving on the two US enclaves.
In reply to White House Agrees Israhell… by beepbop
In case you haven't noticed...on MANY occasions, the US has made Herculean effort to SAVE ISIS.
When Russia first bloodied ISIS, nearly wiping them out in a matter of months, John Kerry was at the UN DEMANDING a cease fire...
The US even made a few "mistakes" and "accidentally" killed Russian/Syrian forces, that inadvertently, saved ISIS..
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/syria-pentagon-troops…
In reply to But the US is making no… by JohninMK
Fuck off
Edit: Oh look, three of your aliases voted me down. Well there's me in the wrong and humbled!
In reply to White House Agrees Israhell… by beepbop
I don't think Mommy's boy and Rothschild puppet Macron could convince anyone to do anything? Applying a US-based Occam's Razor, much more likely that The Deep State told Trump NO! This Macron BS might, in part, be an attempt to obfuscate.
In part, probably encouraged by UK duplicity (Skripal AND Douma. Incidentally, nobody noticed the similarity to the name of the Russain Parliament: The Duma? Perhaps the security services little joke?) to maintain a relevance with the US?
But how many Cruise missiles do France and the UK have? Ten each?
In reply to They went. They left… by quadraspleen
It’s every man for himself in the uk and France now. The game is up. Both of them have their own agendas too
In reply to I don't think Mommy's boy… by philipat
i would like to believe that the "strike" was so negligible due to the heavy russian bombers in iran who were there for tel aviv...
In reply to It’s every man for himself… by quadraspleen
People , read this great analysis here :
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/04/15/the-us-secret-plan-on-damascus-foiled-…
In reply to i would like to believe that… by BullyBearish
" Both of them have their own agendas too "
You don't say! That's some kind of genius insight right there!
In reply to It’s every man for himself… by quadraspleen
A while back Shell predicted a future world with 2 scenarios, Scramble and Blueprints.
Scramble is when cooperative game theory breaks down and its every player for himself, i.e international orders break down, the incentive to cooperate breaks down due to erosion of trust and security, basically the selfish agenda is the driving factor. Blueprints is the optimum cooperative game theory scenario where everybody works within International Law and multilateral agreements and trades openly, thus peace and trust are sustained.
We now know which scenario has arrived on the scene, as the US empire crumbles. China and Russia (and others) need to develop alternative systems for security and trade before this old dog loses his mind and shits all over the place. The old world order is broken and too pro-imperialist. The emerging world should have a bigger say in the next one and must start to seriously take the lead, because the bullshit flying around right now from the world of Anglo Zionism is simply not sustainable. Its heading right into the gutter.
In reply to It’s every man for himself… by quadraspleen
But that is exactly what Russia and China are doing : developing an alternative system to every Western ( read AAZ empire institution ). And they are quite advanced now.
And what the Evil empire is doing through all these little or big games all over the world , is trying to prevent the implementation of the alternative.
China and Russia decided that there is no way to reform the system and cooperate with somebody that can not keep his word for 1 single day . They decided to by pass the evil empire.
You can not do business with somebody that doesn't keep his word , has no honor and you can not trust . You ignore him . The problem is he has big guns and decided to force himself on you and shot your partners and prevent your business. You now have to deal with him in such a way as to prevent that everybody ends up dead. Difficult .
In reply to A while back Shell predicted… by Brazen Heist
Its like a watching a fight between a giant fat fuck and a smaller agile fighter. The agile fighter is dwarfed physically, but relies on superior stamina, patience and wit to out-manoeuvre the bigger opponent and use his weaknesses against him to bring him down.
Russia and China can do alot by banding together as well. Each one on their own plays the long game and will patiently out-wait the evil empire to embroil himself in enough mistakes and hopefully come crumbling down on his own, with limited input from Russia and China, who will each try to avoid a direct confrontation, yet asymmetrically exploit the weaknesses of the over-stretched empire and use them to their advantage.
Rampant hubris and greed are fatal flaws. The bullied harem will be watching the outcome.
In reply to But that is exactly what… by veritas semper…
the fatty loudmouths his bluster, lies, imperfections for all to hear while the smart one doesn't say a word...like gracie, the brazilian jiu-jitsu expert who, though smaller than his mma opponents, slowly and quietly wrapped them up using their own strength to eventually suffocate them...
In reply to Its like a watching a fight… by Brazen Heist
Macron is a slimy weasel, a clueless little prick and tool of the French deep shit. He should keep fucking his grandma-like girl friend and stay out of mens' business.
To seriously think that this baby-boy could persuade Trump to anything, is beyond ridiculous.
Btw, the French DO have special ops in Syria, plenty of them, actually and they are indeed fighting ISIS. If only all those who try to return to france. France does have a serious problem with the inflow of all these die-hard, battle trained jihadists. So they try to kill them before they can come back to france. tough job. But self-inflicted. The precedent of arming and training the mujaheddin (among the bin laden) should have been sufficient warning to NOT repeat that nonsense. Alas, the west never seems to learn.
In reply to Maybe Trump should convince… by NoDebt
(ex) Rothschild banker. nuff said
In reply to Macron is a slimy weasel, a… by fx
Ah , but Macron is the representative of Rothschild and CRIF , the powerful chosen organization that actually runs France . Even more powerful than AIPAC .
When you understand this , you understand that Macron might have a claim here.
By the way ,there are big protests in France against Macron , who was elected with a whopping 17-18 % ( the vast majority of French people did not vote ) .
In reply to Macron is a slimy weasel, a… by fx
Bonjour Mr. President, I have a message from my boss Mr. Rothschild...
To seriously think that this baby-boy could persuade Trump to anything, is beyond ridiculous.
In reply to Maybe Trump should convince… by NoDebt
Raise your hand if you think this a benevolent humanitarian effort to liberate Syria.
In reply to Maybe Trump should convince… by NoDebt
yeah, YOU'D know all about that, amirite?
In reply to Lies from the Trump admin… by Labworks
Globalists/Reptilians like Macron love war. They feed off the death and suffering of humans.
Trump is a nationalist surrounded by globalists trying to make him a war monger, and so far it's working.
In reply to Yeah, I would be embarrassed… by VladLenin
Didnt trump just sign a spending bill giving the MIC 800B? Seems pretty warlike.
In reply to Globalists/Reptilians like… by lester1
Everybody's just making shit up now....what a wonderful world...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Didnt trump just sign a… by FreeShitter
NOW!!
geeze.
It’s been going on since the beginning of written language.
“Paper lie still and you can write anything on it.”
At least you’re waking up a little.
In reply to Everybody's just making shit… by skbull44
"Trump is a nationalist "
His company is called Trump International for a reason ...
and it's not because he's a nationalist.
In reply to Globalists/Reptilians like… by lester1
Who is more homo .... Macron, or boy-king Trudeau ?
In reply to Yeah, I would be embarrassed… by VladLenin
Lock them up together for a month, and you'll have your answer.
In reply to Who is more homo .... Macron… by Disgruntled Goat
Who's running the White House ?
The little Frenchie playing Napoleon ?
Nikki Haley , who tried to find Binomo on the map and stumbled on Syria ?
The Pentagon ?
CFR through NSA ( see Bolton and other NSA ) ?
The Banking cartel ( see Goldman Sachs and the Federal Reserve)
Bibi lurking in the shadows ? Saudi Arabia paying paper money ?
Because as sure as Hell ,the Donald doesn't do it.
In reply to Yeah, I would be embarrassed… by VladLenin
The wind changed, thus so did Trump's mind.
He changes his to the last person he spoke to.
I love the old man, Trumpy.
He has never wronged me.
He has never given me insult.
I think it is his hair! yes, it is this!
He has the hair of a mummified desert nomad --
a pale orangey swirl, with spray film all over it.
Whenever I see it, my blood runs cold;
and so by degrees -- very gradually --
I made up my mind!
I shall make Melania my wife.
In reply to The wind changed, thus so… by Thom Paine
ZH poet laureate
In reply to I love the old man, Trumpy. by Deep Snorkeler
And the Donald is growing a jihadi beard now . Will it match his awesome hair ?
In reply to I love the old man, Trumpy. by Deep Snorkeler
Compare that decor to Assad, who has normal furniture and white walls, like a normal freakin human.
https://postimg.cc/image/kghc9k97b/
What about the length of his tie, too?
I think you're on something.
In reply to Compare that decor to Assad,… by D.T.Barnum
Uh, Is the president supposed to be public servant, or royalty? That decor was expensive and projects "royalty." Like those hypocritical vatican cvnts who wrap themselves in gold and diamonds while simultaneously trying to preach the bible's humbleness message.
In reply to What about the length of his… by BandGap
Uh, this goes beyond our president and I agree, especially with the religious leader notation (not confined to the Vatican, however). But at this point I could give a rat's ass.
In reply to Uh, Is the president… by D.T.Barnum
Hey Clownface, where's your troll TMosley? He's awfully quiet on this thread, does the knesset not pay him enough to work EVERY thread?
In reply to Compare that decor to Assad,… by D.T.Barnum