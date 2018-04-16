Is This Why Jeff Bezos Is The Richest Man In The World?

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man and is also only the second man ever to amass a 12-figure fortune (that's $100,000,000,000 for those keeping score at home).
And today, an expose from the Sun provided the latest glimpse into Amazon's long history of allegations of employee abuse as the company seeks to wring out every second of efficiency from its warehouse employees (and employees at its corporate headquarters, too, if an expose by the New York Times published a few years back is to be believed).
Coming nearly six years after the Seattle Times dropped its blockbuster report about the borderline inhumane treatment that workers at some of Amazon's fulfillment centers in the US received at the hands of the e-commerce giant, the Sun, a UK tabloid, is reporting that workers at the company's UK fulfillment centers are facing similarly adverse treatment.
In fact, the staff at one fulfillment center in Manchester are reportedly so afraid of getting in trouble for spending too much time away from the job that some have resorted to peeing in bottles because toilets are several hundred yards away.
The warehouse measures 700,000 sq ft and some of the 1,200 workers face a ten minute, quarter-of-a-mile walk to two toilets on the ground floor of the four-storey building.
Undercover investigator James Bloodworth said: "For those of us who worked on the top floor, the closest toilets were down four flights of stairs."
Mr Bloodworth, who worked ten-hour shifts as a picker selecting goods for despatch, walked ten miles a day in the job to research for a book on low-wage Britain.
He claimed workers were continually monitored for time wasting by supervisors.
It meant workers operated a “toilet bottle” system.
Mr Bloodworth said: "People just peed in bottles because they lived in fear of being disciplined over ‘idle time’ and losing their jobs just because they needed the loo."
The warehouse in Rugeley, Staffs, is like a prison with airport-style security scanners where workers are constantly monitored and patted down when they exit the facility to stop them from stealing.
Wearing hoodies and sunglasses are banned along with using mobile phones - something the company calls a security measure.
Unsurprisingly, an Amazon spokesperson denied the claims.
"Amazon ensures all of its associates have easy access to toilet facilities which are just a short walk from where they are working."
"Amazon provides a safe and positive workplace for thousands of people across the UK with competitive pay and benefits from day one."
"We have a focus on ensuring we provide a great environment for all our employees and last month Amazon was named by LinkedIn as the 7th most sought after place to work in the UK and ranked first place in the US."
As Business Insider Australia reminds us, Amazon is known to track how fast its warehouse workers can pick and package items from its shelves, imposing strictly timed breaks and targets. It frequently issues warnings to those who don't meet its goals, or who take extended breaks. So imagining that some employees are afraid to take breaks to use the toilet isn't too far outside the realm of possibility.
A survey cited by BI showed almost three-quarters of UK fulfillment-center staff members were afraid of using the toilet because of time concerns. A report released Monday with the survey's findings said 241 Amazon warehouse employees in England were interviewed.
The news dropped shortly before reports surfaced that Amazon would be abandoning a plan to sell and distribute pharmaceuticals.
Anyway, workers at Amazon fulfillment centers need not worry about their mistreatment for much longer: By 2030, it looks like robots will be doing most of those jobs, anyway.
So maybe they should just appreciate the fact that they're still gainfully employed while it lasts.
You won't read this in the Amazon Post because "Plutocracy Thrives on Ignorance."
Washington Compost
They won a Pulitzer for the Russia Collusion story......
Bozos will live to be 200
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
... piss goes right back into the bottle of Guinness it came from ...
Amazon HR calls it "environmentally sensitive recycling".
In reply to Washington Conpost by IridiumRebel
When the bottle fills, do they just put it in a package? Otherwise how many bottles can they carry around all day?
In reply to Bozos mandated recycling … by ???ö?
In reply to When the bottle fills, do… by RAT005
A nice old fashioned union is in order.
In reply to They look real bri ... paki… by Leakanthrophy
Nobody is holding a gun to their heads. If its intolerable and people quit it will adjust to tolerable otherwise shut the fuck up and get back to work. Businesses exist to make profits. They dont exist so you can have an income.
In reply to A nice old fashioned union… by JimmyJones
If they are monitored that closely, how do they privately expose their genitals while relieving themselves. Also, a partially filled bottle of urine when you are searched is a problem. unless they drop it in a shipping box.
In reply to Nobody is holding a gun to… by overbet
noone cares until they start pissing on the packages.
In reply to If they are monitored that… by are we there yet
Quite right, now approach the laser for your forehead tattoo.
In reply to Nobody is holding a gun to… by overbet
It is true business exist to make profit. Those who take the risk should do as they please with their business......untill they come hat in hand to the people and their government asking for benefit and immunity, incorporation, then they have an obligation to serve the public good as well as themselves.
You seek benefit and immunity you give up freedom to act like a douche bag.......
Free enterprise is not granted from government, incorporation is.
In reply to Nobody is holding a gun to… by overbet
Ah Bezos... bringing oppurtunity and prosperity to the non-Whites you claim to cherish so much.
In reply to A nice old fashioned union… by JimmyJones
Please MAYBE to be generous maybe .00001% of blacks are willing to work that hard.
In reply to Ah Bezos... bringing… by Gaius Frakkin'…
The motherfuckers drink the piss to get rid of it.
In reply to When the bottle fills, do… by RAT005
I would highly recommend Wide mouth quart Ball Masons if you suddenly have the need to do #2.
In reply to When the bottle fills, do… by RAT005
Good point, and available for next-day delivery on Amazon Prime.
In reply to Wide mouth Quart Ball Masons… by cowdiddly
In reply to Bozos mandated recycling … by ???ö?
I found Christopher Steele !
In reply to can i piss on your face… by hector zeroni
Unions!
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
Unions are one of the many problems....
In reply to Unions! by algol_dog
True, and so are huge multi-national corporations who have monopoly power. It's almost as if things are more complicated than simple ideologies allow.
In reply to Unions are one of the many… by Huckleberry Pie
The cognitive dissonance on ZH and its comment section in hating Bezos and his Washington Post that he bought fair and square, but often proclaiming the value of the pure "free market" is pretty jarring. People just need to take sides I guess, even if they are self-contradictory sides.
In reply to Unions! by algol_dog
Jeff Bezos is public enemy #1 a total scumbag of lies, deceit and gaming the system to only his advantage. How many times has he played the system to his advantage. Lots of empty warehouses across the country where he pulled up roots as soon as his tax incentive to build them ran out.
If you had a basic knowledge of accounting you would realize he is a massive fraud of gaming the system for only his advantage.
In reply to You don't understand… by ???ö?
He is not gaming the system, he is gaming your government.......
And they seem not to mind.
Its the rules, not the players.
You want honest, benevolent business owners......make them accountable to the public at large, make them dependent on savings from their customers for capital.
You want honest business owners, create honest MONEY !!!!!
In reply to Jeff Bezos is public enemy … by KansasCrude
If it was a free market, Bezos would have been bankrupt a long time ago instead of the richest in the world (that we know about).
In reply to Well reasoned response, as… by LetThemEatRand
Fine, explain why you think that.
In reply to If it was a free market,… by exlcus
Well, there's this:
http://www.newsweek.com/2016/07/22/amazon-jeff-bezos-taxes-479814.html
and this:
https://newrepublic.com/article/147249/amazon-big-tax
and this:
https://www.redstate.com/setonmotley/2018/01/11/amazon%E2%80%99s-bezos-world%E2%80%99s-richest-man-need-much-government-cronyism/
Bezos has gotten every possible break not only from our own government, but international bankers. Since then, Amazon has been THE reason that not only mom-and pop stores have been dying off, but also even larger competition (e.g. Sears, Macy's etc.).
Some conspiracy theorists surmise that this was done INTENTIONALLY, in the name of global control of allocation of resources. After all, once all the competition has been driven off, then Amazon and its benefactors can dictate who gets what, and at what price...and if they don't like the cut of your jib, well, then your "chip" will get turned off. See the documentary "Ethos" if you are still clueless to what is happening.
In reply to Fine, explain why you think… by LetThemEatRand
I'm quite aware of what's happening. My issue is with people who don't understand the connection between massive economic power and massive political power. Our system is what it is. There is zero chance that tomorrow the government will stop awarding contracts and tax breaks. And Amazon would be predatory and exploitative even without government help. The government is there for you and me to exploit, but we're not Bezos, are we. Amazon gained its political power by gaining economic power first.
Despite all of this, many here would sooner have workers pee in bottles or even die rather than encourage them to fight against an entity like Amazon by banding together because that would be "socialist."
Ideology is a dangerous thing.
In reply to Well, there's this: http:/… by Implied Violins
In reply to Well reasoned response, as… by LetThemEatRand
LTER - started to realise this the more flip-flopping and promises made only to be broken is what is creating that elevated level of cognitive dissonance.
The level of lieing and deciet is so high now I can see it pushing people over the edge.
Long lunatic asylums.
In reply to The cognitive dissonance on… by LetThemEatRand
Agreed. People are easily manipulated and they tend to black and white answers and tribal loyalties.
In reply to LTER - started to realise… by GreatUncle
yeah, he sure bought the WaPo fair and square with a $600,000,000 kick from Langley
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-20/cia-washington-post-and-russi…
In reply to The cognitive dissonance on… by LetThemEatRand
So let's assume Amazon is only in existence because it has government contracts. What is your view of the workers organizing and bargaining with Amazon to try to get a piece of that pie, since there is no indication that multi-national corporations like Amazon, Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Tesla, etc are going to change their government trough ways?
In reply to yeah, he sure bought the… by spoonful
Well. Hmmm. He runs a predatory business at a breakeven or a loss and it pays little or no taxes. I won't say it's illegal. It's not. But it's bargaining in bad faith. The tax code is perhaps more to blame than him and his ability to game the system. But he's gaming it and it is unsustainable.
He's doing the equivalent of strip mining American retail. When he's done and Amazons gone everyone else will be left holding the bag.
Owning the Post allows him as an individual to broadcast political misinformation and undermine the institutions of our government. As if they aren't de-legitimizing themselves enough already...
In reply to The cognitive dissonance on… by LetThemEatRand
How dare you question His Royal Highness Lord Bezos? Back to work peasant or your Alexa Obedience Collar (with an upgraded speaker and high voltage conductor) will be activated.
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
10 hours a day placing Chinese-made bric-a-brac in boxes to ship to obese slobs- how depressing
In reply to How dare you question His… by SMG
Well at least Bezos looks normal.
In reply to 10 hours a day placing… by Juggernaut x2
Robots do not need to use the toilet.
They do not need vacations, sick leave
or medical insurance. They never complain.
They watch you and wait for an opening.
Soon you will wish you had that crummy job.
You are biological nuisance to technology.
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
Plus, when governments grant them persons - status and tax them, they will become a bigger liability. If they work it right, it won't be worth the capex to put them to use! Win-win!
In reply to Robots do not need to use… by Deep Snorkeler
"Plutocracy Thrives on Ignorance."
It also requires... Cowardice, Disorganization, Malleability, Laziness.
There's a reason that wolves win over sheep. So it is with Winners and Sheeple.
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
Dude! He's an old-school capitalist!~ Wouldn't have guessed that from his open embrace of Communism.