The Singularity? Pornhub Now Accepts Payment In Cryptocurrency

While bitcoin has begun to creep higher once again now that (many hope) the tax overhang weighing on virtual currencies has been lifted, it appears crypto traders have mostly missed a major (and badly needed) milestone for the crypto world:
Pornhub announced Tuesday that it will start accepting payments for its subscriptions and services in the cryptocurrency.
However, you can't use bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin or any of the other most popular digital currencies: Instead, the site is exclusively accepting the Verge coin - a rebranded version of Dogecoindark - a version of dogecoin with enhanced privacy features.
And no, this is not a joke - we checked.
As the Verge points out, the Verge cryptocurrency (which has no connection with the Verge) is anonymity-focused, which is why Pornhub executives say they chose it over other possible partners.
While anybody can view Verge cryptocurrency transactions through its public ledger, the coin uses the anonymity tool Tor and an anonymous network layer I2P to hide IP addresses and locations used in individual transactions.
You can watch the company's creatively titled video announcing the new partnership below.
BULLSHIT. Verge payed a million dollars of investor money to be added to their accepted currencies. You don't trust the "anonymity" of some bullshit new coin that nobody has ever heard of. You want anonymity? You pick Monero or Zcash. This Verge nonsense is a complete scam.
agree 100%. but if "they" use a crypto that isn't truly anonymous (but pretends to be - zcash) unlike those that are (monero, and possibly zcash) then they can't track and link porn-habits to otherwise anonymous users.
In reply to "Verge cryptocurrency...is… by dietrolldietroll
^^^ This.
Any coin claiming to fulfill the needs of one industry or niche is merely a TOKEN.
In reply to "Verge cryptocurrency...is… by dietrolldietroll
Unlike YouTube, Pornhub doesn't censor videos.