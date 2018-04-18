The Syrian Conflict Is A Distraction From A Secret War

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
Back in March 2010 I published an article titled 'Will Globalists Trigger Yet Another World War?'under the pen name Giordano Bruno describing what I felt would be the most effective triggers for a new global conflict. In that article I pointed to Syria as the primary powder keg, followed in close second by Iran and Yemen. This was written well before the Syrian civil war was engineered by establishment interests. I focused on potential false flags that could be used as a rationale by the U.S. or Israel to invade the region, thereby giving Russia and China reason to retaliate, for the most part economically. Ultimately, this scenario would play out perfectly as a cover for the deliberate collapse of the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency.
In August 2012 I reiterated my concerns in an article titled Syria And Iran Dominoes Lead To World War, right after the Syrian civil war began to gain momentum.
Needless to say, I have not changed my general thesis since those days; however, I would like to touch upon certain factors now that the dangers I examined in those articles are mostly coming to pass in 2018.
First, no hard evidence has been produced by western intelligence agencies to support the claim that Bashar Al Assad used chemical weapons against his own people. None. Therefore, there is no basis for the latest missile attacks on the regime. This same exact false flag tactic was attempted under the Obama administration to draw the U.S. people into open war in Syria, and it failed. Now the chemical weapon card is being played again, this time with a “conservative” president. The establishment must be hoping that Republicans will find excitement in becoming the war party so long after the Bush years.
As I queried the last time a chemical false flag was attempted, what exactly does Assad have to gain by initiating a chemical attack against innocent civilians when he has the tactical momentum and upper hand in the civil war? The answer is nothing. The only people that have anything to gain by asserting such an attack, either real or fabricated, are people seeking to create chaos for their own benefit.
The insinuation of neocon warmonger John Bolton into the Trump cabinet suggests that the neocons are very much back in charge and that ongoing war is guaranteed. At this late stage in the game, it is unlikely that our government or any other government involved in the Syrian theater even cares to explain its actions. When establishment criminals no longer care if their criminality is transparent to the public, THEN it is time for a large scale societal collapse.
Second, each successive Trump involved theater, from the trade tariffs to international war tensions, has become progressively more dramatic, and I believe this is meant to hide the effects of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet cuts and interest rate hikes. The real and secret war being waged is not against Syria or Syria’s allies, but against the American people and our economic stability.
In January of this year, I warned that central banks were preparing to enter into an accelerating process to deflate the massive market bubbles they created to prop up our fiscal system over the past several years. That process is indeed continuing, and each successive rate hike and balance sheet cut will act in a cumulative fashion. Meaning, central bankers are treating the global economy like an oversized Jenga tower, pulling blocks here and there until the system topples completely from lack of stability.
This latest event in Syria is yet another grand gesture of illusion, designed to provide cover for the banking cabal as they pull the plug on financial life support. It also is timed rather conveniently for the Fed’s next policy meeting on May 1-2. The meeting is likely to include yet another interest rate hike as well as a large reduction in the balance sheet, resulting in another sizable plunge in stocks. All negative moves in our manipulated markets will now be blamed on Trump administration activities as well as blamed on trade retaliations by eastern nations. The mainstream media will no longer discuss the reality that central banks are the true cause behind a systemic breakdown.
Third, the current pattern of events suggest there will be a joint economic retaliation by Russia and China. China has publicly admonished the U.S. government for its strike in Syria, and this is merely added to the increasing tensions over trade tariffs by Trump. Again, this is a perfect opportunity to undermine the U.S. economy, primarily through China and Russia initiating a dump of the dollar as the world reserve currency.
The dump of the dollar has already begun in a semi-covert fashion. China’s currency has been inducted into the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights basket system, and China has also launched the first international oil exchange that does not use the dollar as the petro-currency. What many people are ignoring is the fact that the shift away from the dollar is being championed and helped along by the globalists at the IMF itself.
An impending change in the global monetary framework is often referred to as the great “global economic reset” by IMF members like Christine Lagarde. This change will be facilitated by central banks as they sabotage their respective national economies through the creation and destruction of market bubbles. Ultimately, it will not be the Chinese Yuan that replaces the dollar as world reserve currency, but the SDR basket system, controlled by the IMF.
The question of how this can be done by the globalists without an unprecedented liquidity crisis often comes up. I’m not so sure they care if there is a liquidity crisis, at least for a short time. Yes, the U.S. dollar has some of the most liquid markets in the world, but it is wrong to assume the globalists will not sacrifice those markets in order to force the public into accepting one world centralization of monetary administration (the biggest and most important step in establishing global government).
People who argue that the dollar will never be demolished by the globalists cling to the false notion that there is no liquidity replacement for the dollar. In reality, there is a replacement — cyrptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
The IMF has recently applauded blockchain systems and crypto as a potential rejuvenating force in international money transactions. Far from being opposed to cryptocurrencies, global elitists have been piling into them with praise and with investment dollars.
The global economic reset is not about East versus West. It is not about trade wars and nationalism. No, the global reset is about banker centralization of assets and consolidation of power. Beyond that, it is about the public ACCEPTING the reset as necessary and “good” for society. Globalists want us to beg for their rule. When one understands this simple truth, all the current events and disasters of our era begin to make sense. Crisis is the quickest path to complacency and tyranny.
The Syrian quagmire is a path to engineered and guided calamity. Its effects will continue to leach into the economic world as an international excuse for a trade war tit-for-tat. Syria is a smoke and mirrors game.
The true war, a secret war, is being fought between liberty champions and lying globalists. For now it remains a cold war, a battle of principles and facts versus disinformation and fear. One day this war will become a hot one. Until that time, distractions will assail the public like a hailstorm. My hope is that we can educate enough people to see through the fog of this hidden war; enough people to come out the other side and change things for the better.
Comments
Putin has outmaneuvered the islamosatanic US/EU deepstate. They need a world war to cover the hyperinflationary armageddon that will engulf the western "well dressed pauper" nations. When no such war materializes and the starving serfs hang their deepstate masters from lamp posts, a new world will emerge....freedom will return but it will be up to everyone to stay vigilant since these monsters will always try to rise to power.
American Dollar oil fiat world currency is at the center of WW3.
No to the above and the American Empire disintegrates.
More solid confirmation that the warmongering jew supremacists are the same jew supremacists that brought you the 1913 dynamic destruction of the fed reserve and its thug enforcer the irs.
The same jew supremacists that run congress and the prez via AIPAC, ACLU, ADL, CFR, SPLC, & the Trilateral Commission.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoBdsvTFInM
Bankers. They have such great imaginations. They engineer such great products. Said no one ever.
I disagree with you on that point Mr. Pants (Yoga).
If you are a member of the banking caste then you are weeping for joy.
The banking caste have created ingenious products of such complexity and diversity that the average person has great difficulty understanding them.
To the banking caste they are the greatest achievements for self enrichment, political, and ultimately world control that could have ever been imagined.
The sheer scope of their lust for power and direction of billions of lives and planetary resources has increased ten fold in this millenium, and it appears to me to be an unquenchable thirst.
All expectations have been exceeded and all at our expense.
It will not happen in our lifetime, but the only solution is to bring the banking caste down to the level of the Dalit or 'untouchables' before resistance is truly futile.
The banking swamp is deeper, broader and far more foul than any other, and the bodies in there, they float.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
What's the use of talking about GLOBALISTS
if almost everyone's afraid to NAME THEM.
Well, the title of this article is right on. Putin is using Syria as a way to distract Russians from how badly they are being reamed by Kremlin cronies.
I've worked structuring custom derivatives at a major bank. There's really no deep dark secret. People want to hedge weird stuff, and you cook up derivatives that do it for 'em. No biggie. I don't understand why the basement-dwelling crowd gets all excited about it.
lol. The Mad Hatter strikes again.
AB, Good Ole Argentine NSDAP Member- We are proud of you.
In reply to . by Ahmeexnal
In reply to It's okay that you're on… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to It's okay that you're on… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to You took that comment pretty… by MadHatt
In reply to You took that comment pretty… by MadHatt
In reply to You have no idea what’s… by Dr. Engali
In reply to His original post of "." was… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to It was thought provoking you… by Dr. Engali
In reply to Ha! You owe me a beer. by LetThemEatRand
In reply to It's okay that you're on… by LetThemEatRand
so.... bitcoin is going to save us from war?
Don't take it personally but I do have one problem with your statement.
You make it sound like it is all an accident.
"May justice, mercy and peace prevail among the nations".
If you personally know a Globalist, beat them into a fucking coma.
The current globalist attitude to Syria can be thus explained;
You walk into a room where two siblings are fighting.
After separating them you say to the first,
"if you take another step forward i'm going to hit your brother."
Interesting artic....., squirrel!
The distraction is convincing people that WWIII is around the corner. The war is against the public and the bankers/oligarchs are winning because everyone is glued to their TV or monitor to see the latest war news, political scandals, etc., while the bankers/oligarchs literally make off with the loot.
Sooooo, did you hear about Trump and Stormy? No? Well let be the source of your daily outrage.
IMF, etc.piling into cryptos. Pls, just one..one genuine example.
It's hot already.
Wtf do you think Vegas was?
So..... 400-500 thousand killed in the Syrian civil war is just a distraction is it?
It's been a generation dude, it's going to happen. It happened when reigons were separated by geography and it is going to happen now that we are properly globalized. One generation and people forget. My father was born in '40 and I'm 45. I'm sorry, but we have not hit some higher plane as a species. We might have a chance if we find new real estate like a new new world.
Even then human nature is what it is. I recommend the Mars series by Kim Stanley Robinson. Red Mars, Green Mars, Blue Mars. The space elevator is bombed by terrorists two or three times. Don't be so smug thinking that moving people to another planet will bring out their best features. Maybe. And maybe not.
not being smug at all. It was a mere 500 years ago that we about doubled our world with the new one. We are fairly certain there are not natives on the other bodies in our solar system. Though, we can't be certain. Buys us some time to evolve, in the least. Can only grow so much in a closed system.
Obviously you haven't read that series and, apparently seem unwilling to read it. I find science fiction a great way to explore ideas and outcomes.
Basically, where-ever you go, there you are. Human nature may change, over eons. But thus far going into space isn't going to change human nature one bit. Greed, fear, sex, lust, power, gluttony will remain. There is a reason there are seven deadly sins. Going to space, or another planet, isn't going to make those sins non-existent and it sure as fuck isn't going to be a cure all for the human soul or psyche, either.
I don't know how old you are but you are fucking naive. Enjoy it. And yes, you are being smug. Denying your smugness not make it so.
Are you trying to say that you don't believe in evolution? If humans don't figure it out on this tiny planet then fuck'em? I grew up in your science fictions. At the JSC from the Apollo missions. From Asimov to Clarke to Star Trek and The Cosmos.... It all eventually comes to be.
So no, humans are not going to get over being a little people, a silly people, petty, barbarous and cruel until they quit fighting amongst themselves. But, a little space helps.
Maybe. But what about devolution? Anyhow, that was not my point.
My point is that space includes tight quarters. If you think going off to space, or another plant, is going to improve human nature, you are wrong. As for how long it will take for human nature, our minds, and our souls to evolve? If you think a rocket ride is going to have that effect on humans you are nothing less than delusional.
Jamestown was fatal at first. Columbus and Cortez almost didn't come back. You asked how old I was. I was born when and where satellites, space travel, computers, personal computers with the original internet in the mid 80s, cell phones[granted they were brick phones on sailboats. I think I have a poster of when Voyager was launched, it's now left the solar system. On this farm a hundred years ago, they were hauling apples to the river by mule.
Sure, we may spread like rats out into the cosmos, but that is our right to live. Nature, Nurture, Heaven and Home.
It's not the people: it's the "leaders" of the people.
My thought about the one world currency is that it will produce the same imbalances that the eurozone suffers from, except that it will include Africa instead of Greece. How on earth do tptb think it will work? (That's rhetorical - they KNOW it will work, because they are THAT clever).
If you are not allowed to devalue your currency, you have to devalue your labour costs instead. Are we all looking forward to global wage deflation? Mass unrest in every nation on the planet, at the same time. What could possibly go wrong?
Genuinely believing you can control 7+ billion people needs a bigger word than just "hubris"
I have stood at the statue of Giordano Bruno at Campo D'Fiiori in Rome. Quite an impressive person from the distant past. I didn't realize that Brandon had used this name as a Nom de plume. Good choice. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giordano_Bruno
As for the globalists, I view them as power mad villains that want only to dominate others. Fuck those assholes. I don't need anyone watching over me and telling me how to live my life. There is a reason that Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" is one of the greatest tomes on power , and the dangers of power, ever written.
politics ain't the only thing that is local. In 1951 there were 3 million people in Saudi Arabia; now 33 million. They live in a dessert. The spanish flu knocked Las Vegas's population down to 2000 people in 1918. There are 630k, now. It's the same hockey stick that is in our economics.
Uh, that does not follow comes to mind.
life needs two things. energy and SPACE. You won't last long as a libertarian in an ant colony.
Who said I was a libertarian? Have you seen how much personal space astronauts have in space? Didn't you play EVE? What is your fucking problem?
I bet the Nina and the Pinta were really cramped. I grew up with astronauts. There has not been a day in my life when I wasn't connected to NASA How many guys that have been up there have you had a one on one with?
Lolz... really... who is this guy?
" The real and secret war being waged is not against Syria or Syria’s allies, but against the American people and our economic stability. "
He needs to be on ZH often so he won't miss shit again!
i say the reset happens no later than 2020
there is a full generation of people who have no future and (((they))) know the pitchforks are coming sooner than later.
it is going to be very, very expensive to keep an armed populace at bay
TASS: Two "smart" Trump's missiles were so smart they flied to Russia unexploded.
http://tass.com/world/1000645