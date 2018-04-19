DOJ Caves, Will Hand Over Comey Memos Later Today

Faced with the threat of a subpoena, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly ready to hand over copies of former FBI Director James Comey's memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, reports Bloomberg as well as CNN Justice Reporter Laura Jarrett.
The Justice Department is expected to make the @Comey memos available to Congress later today, a source with knowledge of the matter tells @LauraAJarrett— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 19, 2018
The memos - leaked to the New York Times through Comey pal and Columbia Law professor Daniel Richman, were a major catalyst in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
As reported Wednesday by The Hill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) was expected to subpoena the Department of Justice as early as this week in order to obtain copies of seven memos Comey created.
The chairman on Wednesday notified the ranking Democrat, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), that a subpoena is forthcoming. Under Judiciary committee rules, the chairman must consult the ranking member two business days “before issuing any subpoena” — suggesting that the move is imminent.
The order comes after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked three powerful House lawmakers — Goodlatte, Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) — to give him extra time to consult with the "relevant parties" on whether he can make the memos available to them. -The Hill
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein seemingly began to stall on the requested document delivery - telling lawmakers on Monday that the Comey memos may be related to an "ongoing investigation," and that they may "report confidential presidential communications," meaning that Congressional investigators have a "legal duty to evaluate the consequences of providing access to them."
Ranking Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY) backed Rosenstein's pushback earlier in the week, calling the GOP's imminent subpoena as political "theater" which may interfere with Mueller's investigation.
"The Comey memos are key to the Special Counsel’s work. Pursuant to long-standing Department policy and absent any satisfactory accommodation, the Department of Justice cannot simply hand over evidence that is part of an ongoing criminal investigation," Nadler said.
“If House Republicans refuse any accommodation short of the Department of Justice handing over custody of these documents —which it cannot do — I fear the Majority will have manufactured an excuse to hold the Deputy Attorney General in contempt of Congress. If they succeed in tarnishing the Deputy Attorney General, perhaps they will have given President Trump the pretext he has sought to replace Mr. Rosenstein with someone willing to do his bidding and end the Special Counsel’s investigation," he added.
In a Monday response from Rosenstein, the Deputy AG referenced a 77-year-old opinion of Attorney General Robert Jackson who wrote "all investigative reports are confidential documents of the executive department and that congressional and public access thereto would not be in the public interest," while pointing to a long list of his predecessors who agreed.
"Investigative reports include leads and suspicions, and sometimes even the statements of malicious or misinformed people. Even though later and more complete reports exonerate the individuals, the use of particular or selected reports might constitute the grossest injustice, and we all know that a correction never catches up with an accusation,” Jackson argued at the time.
Hey @Comey. Just heard that DOJ is ready to send your memos to congress. Perfect timing with the book tour — you can’t hide from the press.— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 19, 2018
Comments
Scrubbing complete!
Comey is a HUGE dumbass; should have just kept his mouth shut and walked away with the money...but NOOOOO!...had to run around proclaiming what a Superior being/victim he is and how Trump is the Criminal...what a delusional, total, fuckhead...he believes his own lies and thinks we're all stupid enough to be conned into believing them too; if he only cries loud, and long, enough about it.
Hang him and his "crew" Mr. Sessions!
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
Yep- for a guy that fancies himself as "the smartest person in the room", Comey has been a complete dumbass thru all of this..... Combination of hubris and insecurity.
Remind us again that you're a 6ft 8 inch boyscout, Jimbo.......
In reply to . by FireBrander
He acts as if he has very small hands.
In reply to Yep- for a guy that fancies… by jcaz
They match his brain.
In reply to He acts as if he has very… by Banana Republican
Lock them both up.
In reply to They match his brain. by nmewn
Trump’s BIGGEST single mistake was failing to fire Sessions after Sessions recused himself. We now know Sessions is Trump's Judas Iscariot .
How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crime:
1. Rosenstein is named assistant AG after Sessions recussed himself, on Rosenstein’s advice, from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here come the Trump campaign related investigations.
2. Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
3. Trump fires Comey.
4. Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
4. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo (stuff he made up) because he knew it would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion (how did he know that? Part of the plan with Rosenstein?)
5. Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
6. Rosenstein & Wray stonewall congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
7. Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
8. Sessions appoints John Huber, Obama appointee & swamp rat, to assist Inspector General without any power to subpoena or seat a Grand Jury.
9. Stormy Daniels is used to demoralize Trump and is assisted by FBI. Since when does the FBI get involved in the kind of civil actions raised by a prostitute?
10. Michael Cohen is raided by FBI regarding an issue that should be reserved for state court. Attorney client privilege is violated. This alone is a criminal act but nobody to prosecute it.
11. Judge appointed to hear the Cohen case if Prog Hack & Soros-Clinton crony.
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons and Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.
In reply to Lock them both up. by The_Juggernaut
Dumbass?
A bit understated.
Fuckwit?
About on the money.
In reply to Lock them both up. by The_Juggernaut
Its gonna be a glorious bonfire, it really will ;-)
In reply to Yep- for a guy that fancies… by jcaz
Que ReSessions.... er, Que Recused.
In reply to Yep- for a guy that fancies… by jcaz
(((Nadler))), (((Richman))), (((Rosenstein))).
Hey, Comey... didn't your mother ever teach you that you're known by the neanderthals you keep?
In reply to . by FireBrander
he is The Higher Calling
In reply to . by FireBrander
Is Trump aware that he can order Rosenswamp to release the memo?
What is this shit with DOJ stonewalling Tommy Fitton and Judicial Watch, or for that matter, what is with DOJ not investigating and indicting Hillary for, politics all aside, obvious and open crimes?
What in the actual ass is Trump doing day to day?
He can simply tell Rip Van Sessions [or Rosenswamp] to hand over the Comey memo.
There is zero reason why DOJ isn't actively pursuing criminal charges against Hillary - and the lack of prosecution was one of the earliest signs that Trump was another mirage messiah.
Sad.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Can we make a citizen's arrest of James Comey on his book tour?
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
Not without getting shot by an oathkreeper.
In reply to Can we make a citizen's… by lester1
oathkreeper
Is that an intentional misspelling?
In reply to Not without getting shot by… by VWAndy
know
In reply to oathkreeper Is that an… by Uchtdorf
No they probably didnt redact the year.... Month and date, well thats sensitive...
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
Long on black magic-markers.
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
My thought exactly.
Or.. fabricating and forging complete !
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
Fully redacted
In reply to Scrubbing complete! by VWAndy
At the 30 year mark my attention span for fake DC investigations has finally run out.
In reply to Fully redacted by Lumberjack
Trumptard Biscuit.
Whoohoo
Coincides exactly with the Senate overriding McConnell on Mueller.
In reply to Whoohoo by What foul dust
a filthy hebe involved... here's my shocked face:
Khazars aren't Hebrews
In reply to a filthy hebe involved… by Squid Viscous
If US system is the best that humanity and the world can offer, no wonder planet Earth is totally fucked!
There's a big reason why Reprobate Nadler defends Deputy Attorney Gerbil Rod Rosenstein:
Who controls the US CONgress?
US SINate:
(8 Democrats, 1 Independent)
Who controls the US House of Reprobates?
US House of Reprobates:
(18 Democrats, 1 Republican)
Answer those questions and you'll understand why the Rule of Law in the United States of America is a criminal farce.
You are missing a few dozen who are in the closet in more than one way. Graham, McShitstain, etc....
In reply to There's a big reason why… by gregga777
Yes, and to see that just review the videos of the standing ovations that the US CONgressthings gave to Apartheid Israel's Bibi Netanyahu. They are all sucking on AIPAC, Golem Suchs (est. 1869), Morghul Satanley (est. 1935) and JP Mordor (est. 1871) tainted tits.
In reply to You are missing a few dozen… by gatorengineer
How many of those "people", and I use the term loosely, have more than one passport?
In reply to There's a big reason why… by gregga777
Well, all of them.
In reply to How many of those "people",… by Oldguy05
The swamp-draining is taking far too long for my liking. Pull the plug.
" a source with knowledge of the matter " ...That's hillaryously ironic.
Does anybody know the number of ongoing investigations?
And how many of them have led to any justice being delivered?
So far its been lots of tax money shuffled into the pockets of lawyers.
That is all.
Weeks: 6 gazillion
Arrests: 0
I know, right?
Lynch, Huma, Podesta, Corzine, Clinton, Bueller, Bueller...anyone?
In reply to Weeks: 6 gazillion Arrests: 0 by beenlauding
hillary will get arrested when stone cold steve austin gets arrested for using a chair during a match
In reply to Weeks: 6 gazillion Arrests: 0 by beenlauding
Ummm, if the Comey memos are so security sensitive, and the DOJ "can't hand over evidence related to an ongoing investigation", why then is Comey not in trouble for releasing the memos??? The DOJ can't release this to congress, but Comey can release this to a private citizen, knowing he will then leak it to the press?
Also, just curious, why does this subpoena appear to have teeth, yet so many subpoenas in the past have been ignored (like the one for Susan Rice)?
If comey can provide his unredacted notes to the failing NYT, the justice dept can provide them to Congress
We Need someone with balls to flip the MoneyChangers table.
So let me see if I have this correct - These are the same memos that were leaked to the New York times by Comey but the DOJ has been stonewalling releasing them to congress... yeah that makes no sense at all !
Cokehead logic.
In reply to So let me see if I have… by BonsaiBrave
Daniel Richman...Jewish. Am I surprised? NOT!
I'm confused, is Rod Rosenstein working for Trump?
The GOP House is being proactive enough to try & win their own battles because Trump bombing Syria ain't helping them any & Sessions is otherwise busy chippin' chocolate chips all the time in the Keebler Elf mine.
#whathappened part two lol