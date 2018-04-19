DOJ Caves, Will Hand Over Comey Memos Later Today

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:08

Faced with the threat of a subpoena, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly ready to hand over copies of former FBI Director James Comey's memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, reports Bloomberg as well as CNN Justice Reporter Laura Jarrett.

The memos - leaked to the New York Times through Comey pal and Columbia Law professor Daniel Richman, were a major catalyst in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

James Comey and Columbia Law professor Daniel Richman

As reported Wednesday by The Hill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) was expected to subpoena the Department of Justice as early as this week in order to obtain copies of seven memos Comey created. 

The chairman on Wednesday notified the ranking Democrat, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), that a subpoena is forthcoming. Under Judiciary committee rules, the chairman must consult the ranking member two business days “before issuing any subpoena” — suggesting that the move is imminent.

The order comes after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked three powerful House lawmakers — Goodlatte, Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) — to give him extra time to consult with the "relevant parties" on whether he can make the memos available to them. -The Hill

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein seemingly began to stall on the requested document delivery - telling lawmakers on Monday that the Comey memos may be related to an "ongoing investigation," and that they may "report confidential presidential communications," meaning that Congressional investigators have a "legal duty to evaluate the consequences of providing access to them." 

Ranking Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY) backed Rosenstein's pushback earlier in the week, calling the GOP's imminent subpoena as political "theater" which may interfere with Mueller's investigation. 

"The Comey memos are key to the Special Counsel’s work. Pursuant to long-standing Department policy and absent any satisfactory accommodation, the Department of Justice cannot simply hand over evidence that is part of an ongoing criminal investigation," Nadler said.

If House Republicans refuse any accommodation short of the Department of Justice handing over custody of these documents  —which it cannot do — I fear the Majority will have manufactured an excuse to hold the Deputy Attorney General in contempt of Congress. If they succeed in tarnishing the Deputy Attorney General, perhaps they will have given President Trump the pretext he has sought to replace Mr. Rosenstein with someone willing to do his bidding and end the Special Counsel’s investigation," he added.

In a Monday response from Rosenstein, the Deputy AG referenced a 77-year-old opinion of Attorney General Robert Jackson who wrote "all investigative reports are confidential documents of the executive department and that congressional and public access thereto would not be in the public interest," while pointing to a long list of his predecessors who agreed. 

"Investigative reports include leads and suspicions, and sometimes even the statements of malicious or misinformed people. Even though later and more complete reports exonerate the individuals, the use of particular or selected reports might constitute the grossest injustice, and we all know that a correction never catches up with an accusation,” Jackson argued at the time.

FireBrander VWAndy Thu, 04/19/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Comey is a HUGE dumbass; should have just kept his mouth shut and walked away with the money...but NOOOOO!...had to run around proclaiming what a Superior being/victim he is and how Trump is the Criminal...what a delusional, total, fuckhead...he believes his own lies and thinks we're all stupid enough to be conned into believing them too; if he only cries loud, and long, enough about it.

Hang him and his "crew" Mr. Sessions!

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
jcaz FireBrander Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

Yep- for a guy that fancies himself as "the smartest person in the room", Comey has been a complete dumbass thru all of this.....  Combination of hubris and insecurity. 

Remind us again that you're a 6ft 8 inch boyscout, Jimbo.......

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
macholatte The_Juggernaut Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

 

Trump’s BIGGEST single mistake was failing to fire Sessions after Sessions recused himself. We now know Sessions is Trump's Judas Iscariot .

How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crime:
1. Rosenstein is named assistant AG after Sessions recussed himself, on Rosenstein’s advice, from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here come the Trump campaign related investigations.
2. Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
3. Trump fires Comey.
4.  Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
4. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo (stuff he made up) because he knew it would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion (how did he know that? Part of the plan with Rosenstein?)
5.  Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
6.  Rosenstein & Wray stonewall congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
7.  Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
8.  Sessions appoints John Huber, Obama appointee & swamp rat, to assist Inspector General without any power to subpoena or seat a Grand Jury.
9.  Stormy Daniels is used to demoralize Trump and is assisted by FBI. Since when does the FBI get involved in the kind of civil actions raised by a prostitute?
10.  Michael Cohen is raided by FBI regarding an issue that should be reserved for state court. Attorney client privilege is violated. This alone is a criminal act but nobody to prosecute it.
11.  Judge appointed to hear the Cohen case if Prog Hack & Soros-Clinton crony.
               
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons and Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… FireBrander Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Is Trump aware that he can order Rosenswamp to release the memo?

What is this shit with DOJ stonewalling Tommy Fitton and Judicial Watch, or for that matter, what is with DOJ not investigating and indicting Hillary for, politics all aside, obvious and open crimes?

What in the actual ass is Trump doing day to day?

He can simply tell Rip Van Sessions [or Rosenswamp] to hand over the Comey memo. 

 

There is zero reason why DOJ isn't actively pursuing criminal charges against Hillary - and the lack of prosecution was one of the earliest signs that Trump was another mirage messiah.

 

Sad.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
gregga777 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

There's a big reason why Reprobate Nadler defends Deputy Attorney Gerbil Rod Rosenstein:

 

Who controls the US CONgress?

 

US SINate:

(8 Democrats, 1 Independent)

  • Michael Bennet (D-CO)
  • Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)
  • Barbara Boxer (D-CA)
  • Benjamin Cardin (D-MD)
  • Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
  • Brian Schatz (D-HI)
  • Bernard Sanders (I-VT)
  • Charles Schumer (D-NY)
  • Ron Wyden (D-OR)

 

Who controls the US House of Reprobates?

 

US House of Reprobates:

(18 Democrats, 1 Republican)

  • David Cicilline (D-RI)
  • Stephen Cohen (D-TN)
  • Susan Davis (D-CA)
  • Ted Deutch (D-FL)
  • Eliot Engel (D-NY)
  • Lois Frankel (D-FL)
  • Alan Grayson (D-FL)
  • Steve Israel (D-NY)
  • Sander Levin (D-MI)
  • Alan Lowenthal (D-CA)
  • Nita Lowey (D-NY)
  • Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)
  • Jared Polis (D-CO)
  • Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)
  • Adam Schiff (D-CA)
  • Brad Sherman (D-CA)
  • Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)
  • John Yarmuth (D-KY)
  • Lee Zeldin (R-NY)*

 

Answer those questions and you'll understand why the Rule of Law in the United States of America is a criminal farce.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

Does anybody know the number of ongoing investigations?

And how many of them have led to any justice being delivered?

So far its been lots of tax money shuffled into the pockets of lawyers.

That is all.

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Roger Rabbit Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

Ummm, if the Comey memos are so security sensitive, and the DOJ "can't hand over evidence related to an ongoing investigation", why then is Comey not in trouble for releasing the memos??? The DOJ can't release this to congress, but Comey can release this to a private citizen, knowing he will then leak it to the press?

Also, just curious, why does this subpoena appear to have teeth, yet so many subpoenas in the past have been ignored (like the one for Susan Rice)?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
BonsaiBrave Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

 So let me see if I have this correct - These are the same memos that were leaked to the New York times by Comey but the DOJ has been stonewalling releasing them to congress...   yeah that makes no sense at all !

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TheWholeYearInn Thu, 04/19/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

The GOP House is being proactive enough to try & win their own battles because Trump bombing Syria ain't helping them any & Sessions is otherwise busy chippin' chocolate chips all the time in the Keebler Elf mine.