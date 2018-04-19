These Are The Men & Women Most-Admired By Brits In 2018

In 2002, David Attenborough was named among the 100 Greatest Britons by a BBC poll.

And as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the veteran broadcaster and naturalist is still the most admired man in the UK, according to a new YouGov survey. Widely considered a national treasure in Britain, Attenborough had an admiration score of 16.6 percent, ahead of Barack Obama's 12.3 percent.

Queen Elizabeth II is the most admired woman in the UK with an admiration score of 19.6 percent. Michelle Obama came second with 10.3 percent while Judi Dench came third with 10.3 percent.