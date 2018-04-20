$13.6BN Money Manager Launches 3X Leveraged "Robotics And Artificial Intelligence" ETF

CTAs and quantitative funds are just starting to recover from the historic drubbing they endured during the February "volocaust" when stocks and bonds fell simultaneously in defiance of the funds' carefully calibrated assumptions about asset-price correlations.
And with speculative traders still struggling to fill the void left by the death of XIV (and many desperate to repair the damage done to their bank accounts) one $13.6 billion money manager called Direxion is launching a product that is sure to become the next daytrader darling. It's called the Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares, and as one might deduce from the name, it allows traders to bet on daily fluctuations in a robotics and artificial intelligence index. The company runs other leveraged funds in different sectors.
The fund will compete with the $2.4 billion Robo Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).
However, the company offered a disclaimed when approached by Bloomberg: The fund is "not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments."
As one might expect, the fund will charge a staggeringly high fee of $12.20 for every $1,000 invested to cover operating costs and "acquired expenses". Its base management fee is 75 basis points.
The only question now is how long it will take to go to zero?
Comments
The Robocop Index?
ETFs have been the biggest buyer of stocks since March 2009:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-who-has-bought-this-rally/
Gartman's called the top. Stocks to the moon!
http://dennisgartman.blogspot.com.au/2018/04/the-bull-market-in-stocks-…
Now when those Wall Street cunts commit fraud, the robots will go to jail.
If AI gets where some claim its going, there won't be a need for humans and a market.
That Death Star is not going to build itself.
(give me a lever...)
--Archimedes
In reply to If IA gets where some claim… by Quantify
There's a sucker born every minute!
Are the algos allowed to play this one too?
Interested vacuum tubes would like to know...
Howdy Doody, Byte Me,
Regarding your comment ... Are the algos allowed to play this one too?
Interested vacuum tubes would like to know...
It's a Quantum Communications play that Secure Quants will imagine they will be able to Command and Control ..... but as many may have already surmised, even at this extremely early state, is it no bottomless pit of fabulous riches market for the uninvested if they are not leveraging with the Correct Prime Intellectual Property supporting Raw Core Source.
But hey, such has always been the case has it not, in whatever market you can think of. Spooky eh, as much as things change, they remain the same only with different leading event horizons/new opportunities?? :-)
In reply to Are the algos allowed to… by Byte Me
Just like all the marijuana stocks all the suckers will bid this thing up and like all the marijuana stocks this thing will implode to near zero.