European Parliament Urges Boycott Of Soccer World Cup In Russia

German Green Party member Rebecca Harms has initiated an open letter calling on EU governments to stay away from the FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia in June.
Sixty Members of the European Parliament from 16 member states and 5 different political groups are supporting the call.
The letter (in full below) reads that the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain last month “was just the latest chapter in Vladimir Putin’s mockery of our European values.”
Citing “indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals, and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU.”
Concluding that:
“All this doesn’t make for a good World Cup host."
Additionally, Harms said on Friday that Putin is responsible for the occupation and war in Ukraine.
Harms letter - and the backing of a growing group of MEPs follows White House representatives warning British and American fans to think twice before going to the World Cup in Russia.
The official said: “We won’t have the same ability to protect our citizens or even just deal with the regular consular affairs.
“If you get into any kind of difficulty there then we just won’t have the wherewithal. People have accidents. They get ill, they need to be medivacked out.”
The official also warned of the threat of Russian hooligans promising to hunt down English fans in the streets and even “kill”.
To all EU governments,
We, Members of the European Parliament, call on you, as representatives of the people in the European Union, to join the governments of Iceland and the UK in not attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The Salisbury attack was just the latest chapter in Vladimir Putin’s mockery of our European values: indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU - all this doesn’t make for a good World Cup host.
While we agree that sport can help build metaphorical bridges, as long as Putin is blowing up real ones in Syria, we cannot pretend this World Cup is just like any other major sporting event.
As long as Putin is illegally occupying Crimea, holding Ukrainian political prisoners and supporting the war in Eastern Ukraine we cannot pretend that this tournament’s host is our welcoming neighbour.
And as long as political dissidents and the free press are in constant danger in Russia and beyond, we cannot turn our backs on them to shake Putin’s hand in a football stadium.
Three days after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Putin invaded Ukraine, and the world watched in dismay. This time, we can make things right by not cheering at his grave violations of human rights at the 2018 World Cup.
The world is looking at Europe in these difficult times. Our governments should not strengthen the authoritarian and anti-western path of the Russian President, but boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and raise their voices for the protection of human rights, of democratic values and peace.
Sincerely,
Adaktusson, Lars (EPP, Sweden)
Andrikiene, Laima (EPP, Lithuania)
Auštrevičius, Petras (ALDE, Lithuania)
Boni, Michal (EPP, Poland)
Bové, José (Greens/EFA, France)
Buzek, Jerzy (EPP, Poland)
Childers, Nessa (S&D, Ireland)
Delli, Karima (Greens/EFA, France)
Durand, Pascal (Greens/EFA, France)
Eickhout, Bas (Greens/EFA, Netherlands)
Fjellner, Christofer (EPP, Sweden)
Fotyga, Anna (ECR, Poland)
Gabelic, Aleksander (S&D, Sweden)
Giegold, Sven (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Griffin, Theresa (S&D, UK)
Guteland, Jytte (S&D, Sweden)
Harms, Rebecca (Initiator of this call, Greens/EFA, Germany)
Hetman, Krzysztof (EPP, Poland)
Heubuch, Maria (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Hökmark, Gunnar (EPP, Sweden)
Jadot, Yannick (Greens/EFA, France)
Jávor, Benedek (Greens/EFA, Hungary)
Jazłowiecka, Danuta (EPP, Poland)
Joly, Eva (Greens/EFA, France)
Kalinowski, Jarosław (EPP, Poland)
Kelam, Tunne (EPP, Estonia)
Kozłowska-Rajewicz, Agnieszka (EPP, Poland)
Kudrycka, Barbara (EPP, Poland)
Lambert, Jean (Greens/EFA, UK)
Lewandowski, Janusz (EPP, Poland)
Łukacijewska, Elżbieta (EPP, Poland)
Macovei, Monica (EPP, Romania)
Moody, Clare (S&D, UK)
Olbrycht, Jan (EPP, Poland)
Pabriks, Artis (EPP, Latvia)
Pietikäinen, Sirpa (EPP, Finnland)
Pitera, Julia (EPP, Poland)
Plura, Marek (EPP, Poland)
Rivasi, Michèle (Greens/EFA, France)
Ropé, Bronis (Greens/EFA, Lithuania)
Rosati, Dariusz (EPP, Poland)
Sargentini, Judith (Greens/EFA, Netherlands)
Siekierski, Czesław (EPP, Poland)
Smith, Alyn (Greens/EFA, UK)
Šojodrová, Michaela (EPP, Czech Republic)
Staes, Bart (Greens/EFA, Belgium)
Štětina, Jaromír (EPP, Czech Republic)
Szejnfeld, Adam (EPP, Poland)
Tarand, Indrek (Greens/EFA, Estonia)
Telička, Pavel (EPP, Czech Republic)
Thun und Hohenstein, Róża Gräfin von (EPP, Poland)
Trüpel, Helga (Greens/EFA, Germany)
Turmes, Claude (Greens/EFA, Luxembourg)
Vaidere, Inese (EPP, Latvia)
Valero, Bodil (Greens/EFA, Sweden)
Wałesa, Jarosław (EPP, Poland)
Ward, Julie (S&D, UK)
Wenta, Bogdan (EPP, Poland)
Zdrojewski, Bogdan (EPP, Poland)
Zwiefka, Tadeusz (EPP, Poland)
Anything that ever comes from the 'Greens' is totally insane. Ignore - it's not gonna happen.
Soros' Army of Evil trying to ruin the World Cup.
I'm sure EU soccer fans will be real understanding. Not.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
Greens confused...must be referring to NATO...
In reply to Soros' Army of Evil trying… by The First Rule
Leaked documents show the bought whores in Brussels EUSSR "parliament" on the "Soros" pay roll.
List of Soros’ Names 226 MEPs in Europe Who Are Under the Complete Control of George Soros
https://legacy.gscdn.nl/archives/images/soroskooptbrussel.pdf
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2017/11/list-of-soros-names-226-meps-in…
http://dailycaller.com/2016/08/15/leaked-soros-memo-refugee-crisis-new-…
Ukraine putsch and ensuing slaughter, made by Satan "Soros"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-06-01/hacked-emails-expose-george-s…
Satan walks the Earth!
In reply to Confused...must be referring… by Déjà view
hang all greens as long as there are still trees!
In reply to Leaked documents show the… by Fireman
"European Parliament" ??
so much for national sovereignty
In reply to hang all greens as long as… by Linus2011
I stopped reading at Green Party.
Nevertheless, it's got potential. I think it would be very good for May to ask England to boycott the World Cup.
Then maybe the brain-dead football loving sheeple, in their ire and consternation, might start to ask some serious fucking questions about Salisbury, and what a pair of useless and ridiculous neocon-agenda supporting cunts Theresa May and Boris Johnson are.
In reply to "European Parliament" ?? … by pc_babe
Theresa May's "proof":
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYPgefJXcAALnNN.jpg
Boris Johnson's "strategy":
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DY_pKT2X0AEwrdx.jpg:large
EU/US "standards":
http://orig12.deviantart.net/e6bf/f/2014/126/2/b/usa_and_eu_standarts_b…
In reply to I stopped reading at Green… by CuttingEdge
Makes no sense, Greens are meant to be for peace and sports are meant to unit people, all just marketing I suppose. Hmm, I smell a bunch of people pretending to be who they are not. Some will have been fooled by it everyone should remember those three letter agency types on infest activist organisations, so a list of those to be need to be taken a long hard look at, not by their governments, because they will absolutely find nothing but by their supporters https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/feb/09/undercover-police….
Would they take up the role of politician, of course, what they corrupt the policies of those groups, of course. Time to do a full background check of all those people.
In reply to hang all greens as long as… by Linus2011
Will George Soros send his boys from Charlottesville Virginia and Atlanta Georgia, and NE DC, all the way to Russia to carry out the Green Parties wish to see English Fans killed?
Thoughts from my cold dead grave,
Seth Rich
In reply to Makes no sense, Greens are… by rtb61
Never fear, Soros will keep German Green Party member Rebecca Harms out of harm's way.
For now....
The Soros army of useful idiots is calling you! Free bus rides to protests, US$15 cash paid per hour of chanting. Sign making materials supplied free of charge, packed lunch on the bus, premium water bottles and throat lozenges for the hoarse. Opportunities abound to get you exposure to the protest movement and perhaps one day a cushy spot in an NGO or academic tenure. Apply now!!
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Soros' Army of Evil trying… by The First Rule
Finally, the European parliament makes a useful suggestion. Let the Russians play with their own balls.
In reply to Never fear, Soros will keep… by J. Peasemold G…
you resort to that cos your women ugly
sorry your sad existance
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
It's all he's got, sick twisted delusions, or a really fat salary for his empty souless excuse for existence.
In reply to you resort to that… by Volkodav
There are 751 Members of the European Parliament. Our dimwitted 60 Greeny friends and their mentally restricted grasping friends represent 12.5 percent which is exactly one eighth, i.e 1/8th of the total. Presumably the other 87.5% of EU Parliament members (the vast majority) most of which are from Governing Parties in Real Countries told them to fuck right off.
Democracy, bitches. In this case the "European Parliament" urged nobody to do anything since 1/8th is not any kind of majority.
Actually, it's a remarkably low percentage of war-shills. The Zeitgeist is against you, Rebecca, do try to keep up.
In reply to It's all he's got, sick… by Idaho potato head
The 60 members represent no one but destructive George Soros and the Clinton interests.
greetings from my cold dead grave,
Seth
In reply to There are 751 Members of the… by land_of_the_few
Have you got two dicks? Must do 'cos nobody could be that silly just tugging at one.
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
You failed Troll School didn't you? Because of you, there is a qualified troll somewhere that does not have a job! Equal opportunity hiring never works!
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
Listen up you fucking Jew PIG bastard KIKE roach.
Take a fucking hike, asswipe.
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
Eden ... yet again, your in-eloquent hole bleeds
In reply to Listen up you fucking Jew… by ExPat2018
yomutti2 I understand that you are like the village idiot on ZeroHedge, is that correct?
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
You post the most inane responses yet keep coming back for more. No one, and I mean no one gives you any respect. You are the laughing stock on ZH.
Could anyone here place a top five idiot poster list without including yomutti2? I'm betting not.
In reply to Finally, the European… by yomutti2
yes. she is in Soros' pocket.
http://www.epochtimes.de/politik/deutschland/liste-diese-deutschen-eu-a…
In reply to Never fear, Soros will keep… by J. Peasemold G…
The German greens changed theit color officially to NATO olive green years ago. Them peace lovers.
In reply to yes. she is in Soros' pocket… by giovanni_f
The EUSSR and its Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels is bought and paid for by Gyorgy Schwarz aka Soros, one of the leading tentacles of the giant squid of the anglozionazi empire of evil. The list of €uro whores pushing the anti Russian agenda and hence the coming war need to be investigated and arrested. "Soros" the Budapest "jew" who sold fellow chosenites to the SS in the ghettos of Budapest makes no bones about his profitable treachery. That this Satanic piece of filth is welcomed by the Pedophile Politburo of the EUSSR and has half of the whores of the EUSSR "parliament" in his pocket shows how evil and corrupted the entire abomination in Brussels is.
As long as the EuroPeons allow the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan sewer Brussels to usurp all their rights and accommodate zionist and muslim intruders and are unwilling to defend their borders against the Soros weaponized migrant detritus of USSA'S serial judaic wars then garbage like Israel will continue to run amok. NATO and the EUSSR dictatorship in Natostan capital Brussels are the greatest threats to EuroPeons and without them both USSA and the zionazi entity in Palestine will not be able to intimidate, blackmail and control the former independent sovereign nation states.
The ANGLOZIONAZI nightmare of a subservient totalitarian United Snakes of Urupp must be destroyed.
Satan "Soro$" boasting about selling his fellow jews to the SS in Budabest as a child.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rd39zUvreOU
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-07-08/how-george-soros-singlehanded…
https://visegradpost.com/en/2016/08/18/central-european-allies-of-georg…
Satanism is global
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s4Yq_y2BFY
As for the so-called "Green Party"...they never made any bones about their evil pedophile perversions....au contraire as the sick monster Cohen Bendit proudly explains...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFVI54lcz4I
In reply to Never fear, Soros will keep… by J. Peasemold G…
ZH is becoming almost unusable. Embedded and pop-up click bait everywhere. If you use an adblocker and ignore the warnings, eventually most of the site gets blanked out and you can only see the top three articles.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
Kaspersky Anti-Banner is effective
Kaspersky Free is no cost, freepay protection
Most others are terrible
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
probably best if it just shutsdown - the world has gone bat shit no matter the truth
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
You want the truth?
The Compassionate Heart of the Enlightened Mind
It is the supreme elixir
That overcomes the sovereignty of death.
It is the inexhaustible treasure
That eliminates poverty in the world.
It is the supreme medicine
That quells the world’s disease.
It is the tree that shelters all beings
Wandering and tired on the path of conditioned existence.
It is the universal bridge
That leads to freedom from unhappy states of birth.
It is the dawning moon of the mind
That dispels the torment of disturbing conceptions.
It is the great sun that finally removes
The misty ignorance of the world.
SHANTIDEVA
In reply to probably best if it just… by dark pools of soros
No problems with Opera browser or indeed a simple ad-blocker (not needed with Opera). On a regular browser things have indeed become horrendous and totally unreadable.
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
Same for BRAVE browser.
I knew they would try the old "we must boycott".
England team faces ‘Russian POISON ATTACK threat as World Cup bus could be TAMPERED with'!!!!!
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/691151/england-world-cup-r…
ARGIE-BARGY
Russian and Argentinian hooligans plotting to attack England fans during World Cup 2018
https://www.thesun.co.uk/world-cup-2018/5997721/russia-argentina-hoolig…
Brit Bob meet Herr Goebells.
In reply to No problems with Opera… by zvzzt
Brave is good but it does not block all the trackers. I use Brave and also Opera with Ghostery add on - if you compare the 2 you will find that Ghostery does a much better job. Brave has said it cannot incorporate a Ghostery add on... pity.
In reply to Same for BRAVE browser. I… by webmatex
yandex and kasperski, clean as a whistle
Bill
In reply to Brave is good but it does… by EuroPox
Using Benjamin Loewe Adblock.
What's really annoying is that since about a week ago, ads are now appearing as if they were ZH articles. I know that ZH need income. If the ads were in a separate column no one would need to use an ad blocker, but embedding the things, using pop-ups etc etc will just chase users away. And why the downvotes above.... do some of you just come for the ads???
In reply to ZH is becoming almost… by Thoresen
what ads?
In reply to Using Benjamin Loewe Adblock… by Thoresen
That is EXACTLY what I am wondering. What do you people have Windows Vista or MAC 1.2 ?
In reply to what ads? by Volkodav
Hypocrisy as usual...
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
I knew this would be on - Soros using his ‘on the payroll’ ‘Greens’ as a ‘proxy’ !
The thing Russia has in its favor is that soccer fans are very passionate !
There WILL be riots at home (France - Germany - Brazil - Britain etc ) if they are denied the World Cup !
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
It's a good Rorschach test tho ... are there any lying, paid pseudo-Eco whores in the house? Rebecca dearie, your own country's Govt lawyers just voted the strikes on Syria illegal due partly to being justified by fabricated tales. But, mostly illegal due to being unilateral aggression by the West, i.e. when did Syria attack Ms. Harm's country, or its ally countries, exactly? Stupid wilfully ignorant bint.
Note, a great many in the list are not from the ruling parties and certainly most are not from real countries. Many are from the perennial slave-provinces. Quelle surprise, as always.
In reply to I knew this would be on -… by Jack Oliver
If indeed, ignorance, delusions, hypocrisy, dishonesty, and aggression are European values, then to hell with European values!..
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
Not only that. What is these "European Values" doublespeak nonsense? She means EU values right? Which they can shove up their ass. Repeat bullshit over and over again and it becomes true? EU agitprop because death to the nation state. Give the corporation called the EU all powers. Good for you, or shit. Fuckers.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
European values are EU values by default:
nothing sharper than an orange
nothing to defend your personal family's diginity
nothing to read that is longer than 161 characters
nothing that offends George Soros or the Clintons
nothing that is Christian (like Russia whether you like some of their positions on civil rights of not)
nothing that questions immigrants
nothing that might reduce the tax burden to support immigrants
nothing that prevents immigrants from having babies like a puppy mill
nothing that helps the police protect European born citizens
nothing that expresses national pride or nationalism
nothing that celebrates European Western civilization language or culture
the rest....well, very close to nothing
In reply to Not only that. What is these… by Vageling
Not to be confused with the Nordic Green Left (NGL/UE), which is nowhere to be found on this list.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
Boycott everything where adults are paid to play childrens games.
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
My vacation dollars will not be spent in EU countries
In reply to Anything that ever comes… by EuroPox
I'll bet every one of these jackasses is on the Soros list too. This is what is called shabbez Goyim.
http://humansarefree.com/2017/11/list-of-soros-names-226-meps-in-europe…
Unfortunately, as so many here in the ZH comments, myself included, foretold as a distinct possiblity. That or a FF on Russian soil at a game.
Fuckin psychopath running the West kids ... be concerned, gonna get interesting
Edit: I would be more worried about attacks BY Brits than TO them
At the very least they are seeding the idea, paving the way for a false narrative so as to acclimatise the populace to the idea and for the core government to seem reluctant to do what tgey actually desire to do all along. AngloZioBanksterMIC Backup Ruski demonization, Plan F (F is for "Fucking Envy")
Is Telegram still up and running in Russia or has the draconian measures to snuff it out worked yet (wonder why ZH hasn‘t mentioned this story)?
Citing “indiscriminate bombings of schools, hospitals, and civilian areas in Syria; the violent military invasion in Ukraine; systematic hacking; disinformation campaigns; election meddling; trying to destabilize our societies and to weaken and divide the EU.”
My my my!! It's Russia that should instead boycott EU soccer fans to show up!! All the above is the doing of the West and their proxy pals in crime.
PS: good to have a list of names, all these schmucks are coming out of the woods to show off their complicity with western criminal regimes.