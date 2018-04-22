Is A False-Flag Attack On A US Navy Ship Next?

Authored by Nick via The Saker blog,
The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group left the east coast Naval Station Norfolk, VA on 11th April.
The aircraft carrier is accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, the guided-missile destroyers USS Burke, Bulkeley, Forest Sherman and Farragut, and the destroyers USS Jason and The Sullivans. The strike group carries 6,500 sailors and Carrier Air Wing One.
Recent announcements about Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal (‘Dagger’) missile system having made these vessels effectively obsolete, this means that the ships and their crews are essentially being sailed into a bloody scrapyard.
Even without the recent upgrading of the Kinzhal system, the experience of the British fleet in the Falklands conflict illustrates the vulnerability of warships to low-flying missiles. In addition to the sinking of the HMS Sheffield and Sir Galahad, virtually every British ship was hit by at least one of Argentinian’s French-made Exocet missiles – a weapons system which was already 20 years old at the time.
Exocet missile sinks HMS Sheffield during Falklands War:
Reportedly the only thing that saved the UK force from obliteration was that the Argentinians had got their missile altimeter settings wrong. The Russians will not make the same sort of error!
These facts are of course known to the US military planners and – one would assume and hope, for it is duty to know – by Donald Trump. And yet the US fleet is now nearing the coast of Syria, where it will met up with American and other NATO warships already in position. Together, they will make one big flock of sitting ducks.
If the people pushing Trump manage to get him launch a new strike on Syria (and we must expect a new false flag attack) and if the massive increase in NATO firepower means that enough missiles get through to enough targets to kill Russians, then Putin really has no choice but to sink the US fleet.
No choice because, whatever the danger of doing so, failure to respond would signal Russian defeat and retreat in Syria, which would of course lead to a rapid escalation of military pressure against Lebanon and Iran, and mean that when the Empire then rolls on to strike Russia, her most reliable allies will already have gone and her ‘soft underbelly’ will be seriously exposed.
So Putin orders the destruction of the US fleet, and an hour later all that is left is debris and mangled corpses in some oil slicks – and some ‘great’ photos and video clips to illustrate Trump’s declaration of war on account of “Russia’s deadly sneak attack on a US humanitarian force”.
Sounds familiar? It should do. Because we’re not just thinking here of the USS Maine, the Lusitania and the Gulf of Tonkin. The Washington habit of using sunken ships as the causus belli also of course included Pearl Harbor.
Just in case you need a reminder, here’s just one example of the many short videos out there on the truth about the Japanese attack on 7th December 1941 which explain how Roosevelt had advance intelligence of the planned attack, but decided not to pass it on to the anchored sitting duck fleet:
The more or less official excuse (the President’s guilt never having been formally acknowledged) is that to have alerted the fleet would also have tipped off the Japanese that their naval codes had already been broken. But the truth is of course that deliberately didn’t warn the fleet because he knew that the sacrifice would goad the American people into a war against Hitler to which he and those around and behind him were committed, but which the American people opposed.
The circumstances this time are of course somewhat different, not least that everyone with even a passing knowledge of the Russian missile capability already knows that 6,500 sailors are “on their way to Samara”.
Which makes Donald Trump either a criminally incompetent fool, a bad poker player or a wholly controlled puppet of the psychotic Anglo-Zionist elite. If he is one of the first two of these, then there is of course still a chance that he might respond to the disaster by blinking and retreating. In which case, the Beltway elite will use the human tragedy and his humiliation to remove him from office (not a bad consolation prize, from their point of view).
But if he is the third, then the ‘shock’ blitz on the US fleet will lead to the immediate declaration of World War Three.
Indeed, if things get that far (and we’re probably 48 hours and one White Helmets’ video away from it) then the only thing that realistically stands a chance of stopping the racist Anglo-Zionist psychopaths in their tracks is if the Russian attack and its result are such a devastating show of ‘shock and awe’ as to make it impossible for them to ignore a simultaneous public warning by Putin to Netanyahu that any further US hostile response will place Israel directly in the firing line as well.
That might JUST be enough to make the Neocons back off. If not, then World War Three it will be. It might not go nuclear straight away, but even while it is conventional EVERYTHING will change:
Dissident anti-war voices such as this will rapidly be silenced by blanket censorship and internment; your sons and daughters will be conscripted; your taxes will go through the roof – and you will have to live with the ever-present fear that, once China enters the war against Washington and its client states, the tide will run so fast against the ‘democratic allies’ that their ‘humanitarian missiles’ will end up with nuclear tips.
If that disturbs you (and it surely should) then all I ask is that you take the Pearl Harbor analogy and get busy spreading it on social media RIGHT NOW. Because once those young sailors and airmen have been sacrificed, the demand for a war of ‘revenge’ will be unstoppable. But if the warmongers realize that plenty of people have already understood the plan, it might just spook them into backing off.
In which case the fleet can do a few face-saving manoeuvres and then sail home again and we can look forward to a summer which may be warm, but not as uncomfortably hot as it could otherwise become!
I would lay odds that a collision between ships or an inanimate object was more likely. Or a fire onboard, or an outbreak of pink eye or fungal nail infections seriously impeding the fleet. Any excuse to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
It's not the naval personnel I mock, far from it, they command my highest respect and admiration, but those who are running the show be it political, financial or MIC have much to answer for in this life and even perhaps the next.
It really isn't an implied threat or saber rattling. The USS Arleigh Burke was publicly announced OVER A YEAR AGO that it would depart in April of 2018 to make a routine tour of the Persian Gulf.
It only makes sense to declare WW3 if you think you can win it...
71 downed missiles says they need a rethink.
https://southfront.org/pentagon-is-concerned-about-results-of-syria-str…
Foggy I know I am stating the obvious but this conflict has been in progress for a while.
And if I take at face value the quote(s) below in December 2017 there is an increase in 'deterring agression' by means of increased presence, which of course has not happened overnight and planning would have taken many months or a year to implement.
We may not agree but I believe that greater numbers and forward projection is an implied threat especially when it is so publicly promoted and discussed. A doomsday device is no threat if you keep it a secret.
And:
I note also that the USS Gerald R. Ford is to be the first of a new class of aircraft carriers.
Hope there aren't too many steps and drains in that design!
They've tended to fuck up on their own lately, so it would have to be a nuke.
Captain "I've been told to sail here and do this"
First Officer "But that will get us sunk!"
Captain "Yes I know, Head straight for that tanker"
First Officer "Aye Aye Captain, with pleasure"
The Yanks are going to continue doing as much as they can to crack Russia's EW nut, Short of actual warfare directly... Who can't smell the desperation wafting all around this mess?
Russia is not going to let that cat out of the bag until the big show is on line...
Is there any Israeli Planes in the Area ?
USS Liberty redux
Nah, if we go to war, we'll likely sink it altogether.
With a sub.
Because we're sneaky like them British Navy, oh, nevermind.
US AUG is going to be destroyed by "Kalibr" missiles. Just about everything that floats is able to fire those with precision.
I always wanted to sink a US Carrier group.
Alternatively, a MiG-31 firing a "Kinzhal" from, say, 500 kmeteters.
Great article. Fucking On Point.
Couple problems with that:
1. Russia is not a small country in Asia, Africa, or South America
2. Russians are white
Why would anyone waste money on missiles ? They're so expensive. Our enemies could just use a few tankers to take out our ships.....
One would need to maneuver harder than launching a S-t-S missile.
In reply to Why would anyone waste money… by I am Groot
Both Russia and China are capable of sending these rust buckets down to ocean floor. So much about a world hegemony doctrine, which is decades past its best before date. Warmongers however debate openly of a war with China being inevitable to fight China´s supremacy in the South China Sea. This talk is extremely dangerous, when such threats may easily be interpreted preparations to an attack and the counterpart will launch a pre-emptive attack after a slightest sign of this. Cuba missile crises was nothing compared with the current risk to a nuclear WWIII and the battle would hardly be between US and China only, but several other countries joining to a front against the arrogant and faltering US empire.
I don't know which Samara he is referring to - there seems to be a nice beach in Costa Rica (http://ticotourandtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/zentralamerika_…), but I don't understand why 6,500 sailors need shore leave in Costa Rica, after a tour of the Med.
It may be Samarra he is referring to, and possibly the death of Emperor Julian? Too much the classicist for my little brain to work out - perhaps someone more educated than me can explain.
There is no evidence that the U.S. suspected an attack on Pearl Harbor or had any prior knowledge that First Air Fleet was en route to Pearl Harbor.
1) The majority of naval commanders in the U.S., Japan, England, and the world still believed that naval engagements would be decided by surface elements and not attack aircraft. A massive and effective naval airstrike on Pearl Harbor ran counter to all existing military doctrine at that time.
2) The allies believed that Pearl Harbor was too shallow to use air-launched torpedoes effectively. The U.S. was then and still is a deeply racist society. They believed that Mongol Japan was a third-rate power incapable of developing advanced weapons. They grossly underestimated the sophistication of Japanese torpedo and aircraft technology, which was, in every way, superior to U.S. aviation and torpedo technology.
3) The U.S. had no idea what types of aircraft Japan possessed and had no idea of their aircraft capabilities or range. Japanese advances in avionics and light-metal aluminum-alloy construction allowed Japanese aircraft to fly at ranges far beyond those of U.S. planes.
4) None of the decrypted communications from the government in Tokyo to the Japanese ambassadors in Washington contained information about the Pearl Harbor attack. This was a closely guarded naval secret. Among the governing officials in Tokyo, only Tojo himself and the emperor were aware of all of the details of the plan. Even most army commanders had no idea what the navy was planning until the news was announced of the results of the attack.
5) The U.S. did provoke Japan into war deliberately, and the U.S. did suspect that war was imminent. Japanese troop transports were spotted moving toward Malaysia, and the build up of Japanese forces on Formosa had been observed for some time. However, the U.S. and Britain were convinced that the initial attacks would focus on Guam, the Phillipines, and British Malaysia. U.S. naval intelligence documents from the November 1939- early December 1940 period prove that the U.S. believed the Japanese aircraft carriers to be in Japanese waters (probably preparing to support operations against the Phillipines).
6) Rebasing the Pacific Fleet from the West Coast to Hawaii had been planned for some time. There were those who wanted to move it as far west as Guam. The decision to rebase the fleet was made because Pearl Harbor had built up fuel sufficient to support fleet operations. Transporting this enormous quantity of fuel to Pearl Harbor was a project that began 10 years before the war began.
No amount of evidence will convince people who are determined to base their understanding on their theories and suspicions. In the modern world, most people have no regard for fact and prefer to live in a world produced exclusively from their own imagination. The preference for living in a fantasy world of theory and suspicion has become the dominant mode of thinking in the modern world and is why the propaganda of Anglo media is so effective.
Is it? Well, IS IT?
How about a false flag attack on Trump’s trouser ferret?
Putting ferrets down trousers is a well-known, and much respected form of competition in some quarters. I didn't know Trump was a player.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferret-legging
If there is an attack, it will not be any type of "False Flag" event. It will also result in a terrible cost for the attackers.
When ships are sunk by torpedoes under the waterline and anti-shipping missiles launched from submarines, it is nearly impossible to state with certainty what country launched them.
Um, it will have been Russia. See? Easy.
Doesn't matter who actually fired anything - it will have been Russia.
(See Boris Johnson for full details on "It was Russia").
USA= universal serial agressors
That being said, it is within the interest of every party involved to have a proxy battle. In terms of Go, it is one thing to battle a secure territory that has "life" (you don't just fight Russia, or China or North Korea, there is no angle.) The way this works is that there is ineffectual attack trying to provoke the opponent to fight back in some sencondary or tertiary gambit.
A "KO" battle is playing a move to incite a middle or endgame response and try to pick up points by scrounging a math based outcome. The rule is that you cannot recreate the same board position so you have to "play off". Unfortunately for the US and the EU the board has been re-created several times with Syria talking about CDub. CW. Over and over. This indicates nothing less than failure. Gridlock. Zero Sum Gain, the same way we killed that one guy, bin Laden over and over and over. However, it's perpetuated through time, the repeating story, the repeating ko. This is the strategy where human beings knowing they are fucked to go forward instead decide to go sideways.
The point: the whole board game is not strictly about Syria. Look at the board. Syria, god damned Turkey, Lebanon, Czech Republic, Noko, China, Israhell, don't be surprised if Libya pops up again. Iran. All in "Ko". Ko is profitable. The fact, the very fact that Israel is shooting missiles across Yemen and murdering Palestinians is simply telling. What is it telling? Obviously it's lack of oxygen. It's the behavior of a child when mommy and daddy are not looking. That's Ko. Now Hungary and Soros, don't forget the beloved Armenians. Look at the board.
So to do Ko you have to strike, then play off a political bullshit move. That's why sanctions and all the bullshit tariffs. You have to have a distraction to strike your opponent. If Russia does not want to give up a short term Syria for a US / Israel consolidation they don't have to. The more the US pushes the more Russia and Syria will consolidate. That's what friends are for. Every bullshit attack on Syria strengthens Syria and Russia. What strengthens Russia strengthens China, Iran, etc. Consequently the US is weaker because our boats are out fucking off, at least terrestially. The only reason our boats are there is in hopes they will be sunk. It's beligerance. I know about that.
The US is at war with every nation on the Earth. The US is toatal war. But the US cannot drop behind and into enemy territory. The US will kill itself pushing. It's one thing when the US fails and calls Israel to step in and blow up a boat and blame it on X (Fuck you, Jhonson, you son of a bitch!). It's another thing when you look at the history and realize that the US is out of boats. When the US has protested too much and has no room to breathe someone is gonna come and fuck us up. Take the whole fleet. That's the price you pay for arrogance. And I hope Israel is listening. Keep it up. See what happens. On that day the world proper will take out OUR TRASH for us. That's a day when our fellow human beings and neighbors do us the best favor ever. The US is a drunk. It acts like a drunk. Takes one to know one. The US is on some whole other shit. The US is a child raping devil worshiping Pizza Gate whorehouse with our JPL and our stupid DARPA and our microwaves. What a fucking joke.
Could you imagine the day when Iran gets pissed off? It won't be just Iran. It will be all in. Russia, China. Turkey is going to get glassed. UAE, Saudi Arabia? Glassed. Y'all want to think that the shit is gonna go up Main Street first? No. That's stupid. When shit gets real, Dubai is dead. Saudi Arabia is dead. Turkey is fucked on principal because Turkey is a bunch of fucking faggots who switch and hide behind NATO like a bunch of pussies. Turkey is going to die. If that's not obvious it's because you don't know how to fire people. The board isn't going to fire the board. Leads me to think about it a bit: Shift change. And Israel is not off the list. That canker since ww1 piece of shit stolen land is gonna get fucked up.
Mutually assured distruction is what happens after all these mattress firms of shit hole countries get destroyed first. Like the Canary in the Coal mine. If I was President I'd be making some inroads. Not DUMBS. That's for cowards. I'd be pissed off with my supply chain switching sides. Like a boss.
But that's what you get. If you have not been in a coma a lot of faggots in Saudi Arabia have been getting what for from thier handlers of late. Do you think that's back page? Wake up!
"videos out there on the truth about the Japanese attack on 7th December 1941 which explain how Roosevelt had advance intelligence of the planned attack, but decided not to pass it on to the anchored sitting duck fleet:"
Unfortunately, the video did no such thing.
Other than that, the article was a bit weak. In particular, , I cant see how a counter attack can be called a false flag. But again, that doesnt mean they cant use it as an excuse to ramp things up.
The Russian fleet left Tartus to create a physical “thou shall not pass” barrier, the Truman will reach that barrier next week, then we’ll experience a Cuba missile crisis 2.0 redux standoff as any craft will be forced to remain 250km off the coast of Syria