Iran Warns North Korea: "Never Negotiate With The United States"

In comments that were clearly intended as a warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his regime a day after the North announced an unprecedented freeze of its nuclear program ahead of bilateral talks with the US, Iran's outspoken Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that, by pushing to change the Iran deal, the US was sending a dangerous message: Never negotiate with the United States.
Zarif made his comments, which were reported by Reuters and RT, during a brief meeting with reporters in New York, where he's attending a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. During the meeting, Zarif accused the US of asking for more from Iran, despite not holding up its end of the bargain.
"That’s a very dangerous message to send to the people of Iran, but also to the people of the world – that you should never come to an agreement with the United States because, at the end of the day, the operating principle of the United States is 'what's mine is mine, what's yours is negotiable,'" Zarif said.
The Iranian FM also warned Washington’s allies, France and Germany, who have not yet definitively ruled out the possibility of 'amending' the deal, that trying to "appease" US President Donald Trump would be "an exercise in futility."
President Trump has offered conflicting signals about whether a US withdrawal from the deal is already a forgone conclusion, or whether the US will still push Congress, its European allies and Iran for some "modifications" before the implicit May 12 deadline. Following reports last month that the administration was heavily leaning toward scrapping the deal, Trump has more recently made it clear that the US's continued support is contingent on three factors: expiring limits on Iran's nuclear program, Tehran's ballistic-missile program - which has long angered the US and Israel - as well as the scope of inspections meant to ensure compliance. Trump is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House this week.
When asked if Iran would consider remaining in the deal even if the US withdraws, Zarif said it was "highly unlikely". He added that Iran might consider filing a complaint through a mechanism set up by the deal - but more likely Iran would simply restart its nuclear enrichment program, which he insisted was not intended to develop a nuclear weapon.
When asked if Iran could stay in the deal with the remaining parties, Zarif said: "I believe that’s highly unlikely because it is important for Iran to received the benefits of the agreement and there was no way Iran would do a one-sided implementation of the agreement."
Iran has always said its nuclear program was only for peaceful purposes and Zarif said if Tehran resumed its nuclear activities it would not be intended "to get a bomb."
"America never should have feared Iran producing a nuclear bomb, but we will pursue vigorously our nuclear enrichment. If they want to fear anything its up to them," Zarif said.
Whatever Iran ultimately decides, it will let its choice be known "when the time comes."
"We will make a decision based on our national security interests when the times comes. But whatever that decision will be, it won’t be very pleasant to the United States," he said.
The Iran deal was signed back in 2015 under the Obama administration. It included the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany. But during the campaign and especially since taking office, Trump has blasted the deal as the "worst deal ever negotiated."
And considering that the Trump administration just elevated two notorious Iran hawks - John Bolton as National Security Advisor and Mike Pompeo, who is awaiting a confirmation vote on whether he'll be the next Secretary of State - it's likely Zarif's warning will be utterly ignored by the White House.
And so far, at least, North Korea has appeared willing to overlook the US's treatment of Iran.
With three weeks to go until the deadline, we wouldn't be surprised to see more updated reports about the administration's thinking leak as soon as next week, following Trump's meetings with his French and German counterparts.
well, they have a point.
Axis of evil of iran, north korea, and iraq. Now all we have to do is stage a few plane crashes, provide NO physical verification of any kind, then attack any country in the world at any time for any reason based SOLEY on those false plane crashes.
Though an interesting note: North Korean nor Iran have EVER challenged the physical verification of the supposed planes of 9-11. NONE OF THEM. It means this whole boogeyman NK Iran shit is staged. They are in on it. They are boogeymen the world can use to falsely instill fear and take away rights around the world.
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
NK is "negotiating" with China; not the USA.
Trump threatens to turn NK into glowing ashes and Kim is defiant.
Kim meets with Xi Jinping and "decides" to drop the "nuke the USA" stuff and develop a more modern economy...with the help of China.
In reply to hhh by Twncpcone
In reply to . by FireBrander
That too is a fairy tale.
In reply to "Never Negotiate With The… by J S Bach
But, but, but, we’re the good guys, right? Riiight???
In reply to That too is a fairy tale. by BarkingCat
We WOULD BE if our "dear leaders" did not sell out
to a TINY group that wants to destroy us.
In reply to But, but, but, we’re the… by Americano
How DARE Iran tell the truth!
Time for the CIA/US to create a false flag for Iran.
In reply to lol by beepbop
Check out the earlier ZH post on nuking Washington.
In reply to How DARE Iran tell the… by BennyBoy
You misunderstand the « no foreign disentanglement » catchword.
From the very day of its foundation, the US remained faithful to this principle which has always meant that the US would never accept binding themselves faithfully through any treaty. Treaties and keeping one’s word are for the others, not for the « exceptional » nation.
Just ask the amerindians (there are still a few), the French, the Spanish, the Latino-Americans, ... etc.
In reply to "Never Negotiate With The… by J S Bach
“Tehran's ballistic-missile program - which has long angered the US and Israel”
It’s always upsetting when people you are trying to rob, rape, or kill, insist on having the means to defend themselves.
Those Shia shitbirds! Retaliating against unprovoked Israeli attacks is anti-Semitic!
In reply to "Never Negotiate With The… by J S Bach
Qanon is very anti-Iran isn't he J S Bach?
In reply to "Never Negotiate With The… by J S Bach
Never negotiate with the United States ... unless YOU REALLY DO have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to far-away targets.
And if you have no intention of giving up this capability.
This is a negotiating position Iran does NOT have. And may soon come to regret.
In reply to "Never Negotiate With The… by J S Bach
In reply to "Never Negotiate With The… by J S Bach
Kim meets with Xi Jinping and tells him:
'Why would you want to risk your efforts and assets when they are doing just fine on their own...'
In reply to . by FireBrander
You are 100% correct.
And China/Russia guarantee NK with their nuclear umbrella.
South Koreans are salivating for all that cheap hard working labour...
In reply to . by FireBrander
But, but, but ...'Art of the Deal'...
10D chess!
All part of the plan!
In reply to . by FireBrander
Ahmadinejad challenged the "6 Gorillion babies that were tossed into the air like skeet and used for target practice" narrative, at least. Give credit where credit is due.
In reply to hhh by Twncpcone
They did challenge the 9/11 narrative when the 9/11 families were suing the Saudis for the murder of their family members, the US government response to them was that IRAN did it. Iran had a rather nasty response to this, including that the buildings were brought down by controlled demolition by the US government and the Saudis.
In reply to North Korean nor Iran have… by D.T.Barnum
Israel did it
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
In reply to They did challenge the 9/11… by CatInTheHat
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
just ask Saddam and Muammar- oh yeah- you can't- they're dead.
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
"Tehran's ballistic-missile program - which has long angered the Israel so it ordered their USA flunkies to scrap it" - Fixed it for them.
I mean nobody in the mideast has a right to defend themselves when attacked by Israel/USA and given their record the only thing they understand is force.
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
I dunno, those fucking Iranians seemed to enjoy the benefits of US friendship until that satanic old mullah was brought back in 1979 to reduce them to shit status.
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
Wrong. The people of Iran overthrew the US puppet Shah of Iran. Best move ever for them.
In reply to . by YourAverageJoe
Those "fucking" Iranians were under the control of an absolute dictator backed by the United States, jerk!
In reply to . by YourAverageJoe
Iran Warns North Korea: "Never Negotiate With The United States"
Damn good advice because, as we all know, the USSA will stab you in the back.
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
To borrow an oft-used quote from the man himself:
'Do you believe in coincidences?' <sarc>
In reply to well, they have a point. by I Am Jack's Ma…
"You fucked up- you trusted us"- Uncle Sam
"You fucked up, homes. You joined the gang" -Frog, Colors.
In reply to "You fucked up- you trusted… by Juggernaut x2
Officer Hodges “two bulls standing on a hill” story is one of the best analogies I’ve ever heard in my life.
In reply to "You fucked up, homes. You… by FreeShitter
Native Americans would agree. Has any government in history broken more treaties?
In reply to "You fucked up- you trusted… by Juggernaut x2
A prediction:The spirit of the pure American Indian is going to end up winning the entire world view. They are going to win it all.
In reply to Native Americans would agree… by Rudog
In reply to "You fucked up- you trusted… by Juggernaut x2
Kim will send his gift to Dotard instead of actually meeting him.
I'd laugh so hard if they were trolling him.
Yeah, Iran, bunch of Arab prisoners, gave up their own religion to worship the God of their suppressors.
All you get when you make a deal with the US is $150 billion and pallets of cash.
Don't take it. Iran is standing ready to give their's back.
In a pig's ass and a pickled pork sandwich to you Iran.
In reply to Kim will send his gift to… by boostedhorse
I was with you on the first sentence, then you went retard on us.
That cash was Iran's money that US froze some 40 years ago.
That is another lesson. If you are a foreign nation, never ever put your money somewhere where the US can get it from.
Of course the Shah of Iran was a US puppet so he probably would have preferred that the money is frozon instead of the nutcase mullahs getting hold of it.
In reply to Yeah, Iran, bunch of Arab… by Kayman
Funny how this lie keeps growing. Initially it was $50 billion, then $100 billion, now it's $150 billion. How long before it's "over $900 billion"?
Never any mention, of course, that the US didn't give Iran money, but simply returned a small token amount (about $3 billion) of the money which they confiscated from Iran in 1979.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2016/04/sec-state-kerry-is-proud-of-underm…
In reply to Yeah, Iran, bunch of Arab… by Kayman
US: What do we owe you, $50 billion? Why do you want your $100 billion back now? We wont give your $150 billion back until you dismantle your defenses.
Iran: (can't be heard over palms rubbing)
In reply to All you get when you make… by Shemp 4 Victory
What!? How dare you take my $200 billion dollars. Someone help! This man stole six gorillion dollars.
In reply to US: What do we owe you, $50… by farflungstar
Yep, you went full retard, never go full retard.
In reply to Yeah, Iran, bunch of Arab… by Kayman
"I'd laugh so hard if they were trolling him."
NK may very well be disingenuous, but are you saying Trump isn't trying to fix the problem?
And, of course, if Trump succeeds, you will do the honorable thing and congratulate him. Or better yet, commit seppuku.
In reply to Kim will send his gift to… by boostedhorse
What problem? There was no problem. If Japan and SK have a problem, they can deal with it themselves.
In reply to "I'd laugh so hard if they… by Kayman
Problem? What problem? I'd say a bigger problem is U.S having nukes than NK.
In reply to "I'd laugh so hard if they… by Kayman
The bigger problem is that Israel has nukes but ya know, *crickets*
In reply to Problem? What problem? I'd… by boostedhorse
"trolling him".
Nah.
The NeCons are foaming at the mouth to nuke something and China does not want "glowing ashes" for a neighbor.
In reply to Kim will send his gift to… by boostedhorse
Will Kim nuke the meeting site?
Will it be made to look like he did?
Two birds for the neo-cons.
In reply to Kim will send his gift to… by boostedhorse
Did you forget the "sarc" tag?
I'll give you a pass if you did.
In reply to Will Kim nuke the meeting… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Is a false flag against NorK really that hard to believe?
In reply to Did you forget the "sarc"… by N0TME
They are negotiating with S. KOREA AND CHINA. NOT THE U.S.