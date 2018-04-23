The Great Game Comes To Syria

Authored by Conn Hallinan via Counterpunch.org,
An unusual triple alliance is emerging from the Syrian war, one that could alter the balance of power in the Middle East, unhinge the NATO alliance, and complicate the Trump administration’s designs on Iran. It might also lead to yet another double cross of one of the region’s largest ethnic groups, the Kurds.
However, the “troika alliance” - Turkey, Russia and Iran - consists of three countries that don’t much like one another, have different goals, and whose policies are driven by a combination of geo-global goals and internal politics.
In short, “fragile and complicated” doesn’t even begin to describe it.
How the triad might be affected by the joint U.S., French and British attack on Syria is unclear, but in the long run the alliance will likely survive the uptick of hostilities.
But common ground was what came out of the April 4 meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meeting in Ankara, the parties pledged to support the “territorial integrity” of Syria, find a diplomatic end to the war, and to begin a reconstruction of a Syria devastated by seven years of war. While Russia and Turkey explicitly backed the UN-sponsored talks in Geneva, Iran was quiet on that issue, preferring a regional solution without “foreign plans.”
“Common ground,” however, doesn’t mean the members of the “troika” are on the same page.
Turkey’s interests are both internal and external. The Turkish Army is currently conducting two military operations in northern Syria, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield, aimed at driving the mainly Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) out of land that borders Turkey. But those operations are also deeply entwined with Turkish politics.
Erdogan’s internal support has been eroded by a number of factors: exhaustion with the ongoing state of emergency imposed following the 2016 attempted coup, a shaky economy, and a precipitous fall in the value of the Turkish pound. Rather than waiting for 2019, Erdogan called for snap elections this past week and beating up on the Kurds is always popular with right-wing Turkish nationalists. Erdogan needs all the votes he can get to imlement his newly minted executive presidency that will give him virtually one-man rule.
To be part of the alliance, however, Erdogan has had to modify his goal of getting rid of Syrian President Bashar Assad and to agree—at this point, anyhow—to eventually withdraw from areas in northern Syria seized by the Turkish Army. Russia and Iran have called for turning over the regions conquered by the Turks to the Syrian Army.
Moscow’s goals are to keep a foothold in the Middle East with its only base, Tartus, and to aid its long-time ally, Syria. The Russians are not deeply committed to Assad personally, but they want a friendly government in Damascus. They also want to destroy al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which have caused Moscow considerable trouble in the Caucasus.
Russia also wouldn’t mind driving a wedge between Ankara and NATO. After the U.S., Turkey has NATO’s second largest army. NATO broke a 1989 agreement not to recruit former members of the Russian-dominated Warsaw Pact into NATO as a quid pro quo for the Soviets withdrawing from Eastern Europe. But since the Yugoslav War in 1999 the alliance has marched right up to the borders of Russia. The 2008 war with Georgia and 2014 seizure of the Crimea were largely a reaction to what Moscow sees as an encirclement strategy by its adversaries.
Turkey has been at odds with its NATO allies around a dispute between Greece and Cyprus over sea-based oil and gas resources, and it recently charged two Greek soldiers who violated the Turkish border with espionage. Erdogan is also angry that European Union countries refuse to extradite Turkish soldiers and civilians who he claims helped engineer the 2016 coup against him. While most NATO countries condemned Moscow for the recent attack on two Russians in Britain, the Turks pointedly did not.
Turkish relations with Russia have an economic side as well. Ankara want a natural gas pipeline from Russia, has broken ground on a $20 billion Russian nuclear reactor, and just shelled out $2.5 billion for Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft system.
The Russians do not support Erdogan’s war on the Kurds and have lobbied for the inclusion of Kurdish delegations in negotiations over the future of Syria. But Moscow clearly gave the Turks a green light to attack the Kurdish city of Afrin last month, driving out the YPG that had liberated it from the Islamic State and Turkish-backed al-Qaeda groups. A number of Kurds charge that Moscow has betrayed them.
The question now is, will the Russians stand aside if the Turkish forces move further into Syria and attack the city of Manbij, where the Kurds are allied with U.S. and French forces? And will Erdogan’s hostility to the Kurds lead to an armed clash among three NATO members?
Such a clash seems unlikely, although the Turks have been giving flamethrower speeches over the past several weeks. “Those who cooperate with terrorists organizations [the YPG] will be targeted by Turkey,” says Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said in a pointed reference to France’s support for the Kurds. Threatening the French is one thing, picking a fight with the U.S. military quite another.
Of course, if President Trump pulls U.S. forces out of Syria, it will be tempting for Turkey to move in. While the “troika alliance” has agreed to Syrian “sovereignty,” that won’t stop Ankara from meddling in Kurdish affairs. The Turks are already appointing governors and mayors for the areas in Syria they have occupied.
Iran’s major concern in Syria is maintaining a buffer between itself and a very aggressive alliance of the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia, which seems to be in the preliminary stages of planning a war against the second-largest country in the Middle East.
Iran is not at all the threat it has been pumped up to be. Its military is miniscule and talk of a so-called “Shiite crescent”—Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon—is pretty much a western invention (although the term was dreamed up by the King of Jordan).
Tehran has been weakened by crippling sanctions and faces the possibility that Washington will withdraw from the nuclear accord and re-impose yet more sanctions. The appointment of National Security Advisor John Bolton, who openly calls for regime change in Iran, has to have sent a chill down the spines of the Iranians. What Tehran needs most of all is allies who will shield it from the enmity of the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia. In this regard, Turkey and Russia could be helpful.
Iran has modified its original goals in Syria of a Shiite-dominated regime by agreeing to a “non-sectarian character” for a post-war Syria. Erdogan has also given up on his desire for a Sunni-dominated government in Damascus.
War with Iran would be catastrophic, an unwinnable conflict that could destabilize the Middle East even more than it is now. It would, however, drive up the price of oil, currently running at around $66 a barrel. Saudi Arabia needs to sell its oil for at least $100 a barrel, or it will very quickly run of money. The on-going quagmire of the Yemen war, the need to diversify the economy, and the growing clamor by young Saudis—70 percent of the population—for jobs requires lots of money, and the current trends in oil pricing are not going to cover the bills.
War and oil make for odd bedfellows. While the Saudis are doing their best to overthrow the Assad regime and fuel the extremists fighting the Russians, Riyadh is wooing Moscow to sign onto to a long-term OPEC agreement to control oil supplies. That probably won’t happen—the Russians are fine with oil at $50 to $60 a barrel—and are wary of agreements that would restrict their right to develop new oil and gas resources. The Saudi’s jihad on the Iranians has a desperate edge to it, as well it might. The greatest threat to the Kingdom has always come from within.
The rocks and shoals that can wreck alliances in the Middle East are too numerous to count, and the “troika” is riven with contradictions and conflicting interests. But the war in Syria looks as if it is coming to some kind of resolution, and at this point Iran, Russia and Turkey seem to be the only actors who have a script that goes beyond lobbing cruise missiles at people.
Comments
Russian cocksuckers have come to Syria to support their puppet dictator.
We thought we lost you. Must be morning in Tel Aviv. Rise and Shine!
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
The variable in the equation of Syria is Erdogan. If he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed, all hell could break loose.
In reply to We thought we lost you. Must… by Slippery Slope
Another half ignorant article. Nobody has a roadmap?
Satanic Israel has had a map since its inception. To murder its neighbors:
“[The Yinon plan] is an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority. It insists and stipulates that Israel must reconfigure its geo-political environment through the balkanization of the surrounding Arab states into smaller and weaker states.
-- https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-m…
JEWS DID 9/11 to enslave the goys for that agenda:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qFa9_JjlYc&t=4s
In reply to The variable equation in… by Slippery Slope
There's definitely something fishy about the Dancing Israelis and Urban Moving Systems.
However, even if Israel was merely a (knowing) spectator for 9/11, it still unquestionably was behind the shill think-tank "Project for a New American Century" that got us into the expensive and disastrous Iraq War.
In reply to Another half ignorant… by Hive Raid
We need to return to the Washington/Jefferson policy of no foreign entanglements. No permanent alliances. This trio is an example of an alliance of the day that serves their different purposes at this moment in time.
"peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations—entangling alliances with none." Served America well for its first 165 years. Although criticized, I think the critics are idiots.
I see Trump trying to move us back to that. Smart!
In reply to There's definitely something… by Dindu Nuffins
Odd how perceptions can differ.
I see Trump frenching with both Israel and the Saudis on the couch, and tangled up real good with the MIC corps, to boot!
In reply to We need to return to the… by King of Ruperts Land
a) The construct of Syria is a result of the great game starting more than 100 ys ago
b) The kurdish "question" is a result of the great game starting more than 100 ys ago
c) Israel is a result of the great game starting more than 100 ys ago
d) Erdogan regards Turkey foolishly as temporarily weakened superpower destined to rule the world. As ridiculous it is, it is the reality in the mind of our Napoleonic complex-ridden little muslim brother
e) Germany terminally Merkelized is a result of the great game starting more than 100 ys ago
f) the luciferian evil behind all that shit are the Brits, believe it or not
g) The US has never gained independence from the Brits. The Brits just refined its method of steering its former colony. Why you think the Bank of England sits in the FED board with its fat ass, you binge-fapping, porn-addict screwheads?
h) Both, the Zionists as well as the "jew-haters" are being played by the Brits, the real dark force behind almost every atrocity in the last 250 years. They are the invisble dirty hand that calls the shots.
Do your homework, you soulless spit-licking Mofos
In reply to Odd how perceptions can… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Nope. That's Lyndon Larouche misdirection. Larouche is Alex Jones for the semi-sophisticated.
There's no Brits anymore. Jews own the Fed and the Bank of England. Ever heard of the Rothschilds? Why do you think the English people are being ethnically cleansed by mass Muslim invasion? It's the Jew playing "let's you and him fight"; get two populations of goyim to kill each other.
Before you talk about haters, understand that Jews opened America's borders intentionally to ethnically cleanse Americans:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl3iPxTwtTo
In reply to a) The construct of Syria is… by giovanni_f
When LaRouche talks about Brits he is referring to the Square Mile's control over Westminster, the Military, the Banking system, and the guilds of the Square Mile's control of the British empire. You can sum all of these institutions into "The Crown", not to be confused with the Royal Family, whom hold the title to all of the assets, but are indebted to the Crown, whom control the assets. LaRouche stated once in a speech, but rarely makes clear that the average Brit gains nothing from this manipulation.
When you talk about Jews in this matter, same thing applies only the 1% benefiting from Square Mile activity benefit from the current manipulation. Elitism, Imperialism, Zionism, etc., any institution that promotes one group over another is the problem. When Trump talks about making America great again, he'd better be talking about what occurred when the country was formed, that at least was better than imperial elitism circa 1913 and beyond.
In reply to Nope. That's Lyndon Larouche… by Hive Raid
Chatham House, Council on Foreign Relations are the same organization.
In reply to a) The construct of Syria is… by giovanni_f
Long live Bashar and the resistance. Down with the Anglo Zionist empire and their Jihadi chumps. They deserved a good ass kicking in Syria.
In reply to Chatham House, Council on… by Kendle C
Its no game. Men with values respect this.
Fuck you mutt.
RIPS
In reply to Another half ignorant… by Hive Raid
Hard to tell what you mean or who you're talking at.
In reply to Its no game. Men with values… by Deathrips
Why do you have to always sign your name, and in big caps? Get over yourself.
In reply to Its no game. Men with values… by Deathrips
Sounds like orc mischief, to me.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-07-01/short-history-neocon-clean-break-grand-design-regime-change-disasters-it-has-fostere
In reply to Another half ignorant… by Hive Raid
Can't believe one of the top comments isn't pointing out that "geo-global" sounds retarded.
In reply to Another half ignorant… by Hive Raid
Erdogan is dedinitely a loose cannon on the force.
But do you want him on your side when the shit goes down?
You bet your ass you don’t know if you do.
In reply to The variable equation in… by Slippery Slope
Everything Erdo is doing makes sense in the context of the failed coup attempt. The CIA keeps an Erdo replacement, Gullem(?) on ice on an estate in PA. Erdo would not go along with a Kurd state, armed by Israel and the US on his southern and eastern border. He realised that in the emerging NeoCon narrative, he was going to be the Lee Harvey Oswald of the Syrian War. For all those reasons, he had to go, but the Russians warned him and saved him.
Moral of the story, you can not trust the occupied United Snakes.
And the article is weak. There is nothing shakey about the Iran, Turkey, Russia alliance. Iran, Turkey, Russia and China all know that they have to hang together or they'll hang separately. The Zinos are after all of them.
In reply to Erdogan is dedinitely a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
... to a fucking child, it might.
In reply to We thought we lost you. Must… by Slippery Slope
The progress that Russia has made in partnership with Syria in two and a half years is FUCKING outstanding !!
Let’s be clear - the WEST has thrown EVERYTHING at Russia - Syria and Iran !!
The west FUCKING LOST !!!
In reply to But the war in Syria looks… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Nah, unfortunately, they aren’t giving up. Not without bleeding.
So far they’ve mainly used jihadi psychos and guys there for the money happy to pretend to be supermuzzies.
Still plenty of those, still plenty of Tomahawks, and still plenty of money to be made by the death dealers.
No, this gets slowly worse, then - it gets far worse, fast.
In reply to The progress that Russia has… by Jack Oliver
The article doesn’t mention the biggest reason why Putin has pumped a fortune of russian treasure into Syria...preventing another gas pipeline from reaching European customers. They will be pumping cash into that shithole for decades trying to maintain their near monopoly over the EU, which is the main source of revenue for the Kremlin.
There are some problems lurking around the corner though. One future problem is fusion technology being introduced as a main power source (Lockheed Martin’s recent announcement reported here by ZH a few weeks back) starting the process of turning gas and oil obsolete. That is going to hit many nations hard. Sooner will be the next war with Hezbollah and Iran against Israel especially when Trump dumps the never ratified “deal” (that would never pass Congress anyway), and Iran goes back to enriching uranium in order to build a nuclear weapon. The Sunni-Shiite confrontation is also still on the table, with the arch rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran locked in a proxy war in Yemen which could easily broaden if Iran basically takes over in Syria.
Not to mention the entire economic system worldwide is on the brink of blowing apart, which is actually the biggest elephant in the room nobody wants to confront.
In reply to Nah, unfortunately, they… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Houthis rebels have apparently taken over 18 Saudi Oil Tankers and have them rigged and hostage...
People are not thinking.. If these super-tankers are deliberately sunk in the Strait of Hormuz sealing in 45% of world production - they will rout cheap world oil for up to 5 years. It will force oil consumption to come from the new Golan Heights superfields which are under Israeli control - or soon to be. Israel would become one of the worlds largest suppliers as Syria remains geographically blocked by Russia.
Russia would then invade Turkey to prevent any of this oil from being pipelined through.
Oil to $150 6 month UCO Call contracts will go up 500 fold.
Every nation on earth will have no choice but to move their miltiaries en force against Syria and Russia to get access to this last remaining deposits to ship out of Syria - or invade Israel. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE deposits would be cut off for years until the sunk tankers can be cut up or a new pipeline built..
In reply to The progress that Russia has… by Jack Oliver
Your speculation firmly points to Russia as the puppet master, blocking oil through the Straits of Hormuz while controlling Syria to block piped oil from leaving the mid-east; the very reason Russia is in Syria in the first place: geo-political control in order to protect and sell its own oil & gas to Europe (a fact wise people knew already).
There are so many Putin sack-lickers on this comment section who fail to realize the irony when they criticize the West for machinations to secure the free flow of oil.
In reply to Houthis rebels have… by zebra77a
Syria is a long time Russian ally. The Sykes-Picot borders wound up giving Syria certain advantages. Why does Syria have to give what it has away and damage it's patron in the process?
What do you own that should be taken from you because it might make some other people happy?
In reply to Your speculation firmly… by bluecollartrader
With regard to your question: Everything should be taken from me if I behave toward people like Assad treated his subjects.
In reply to Syria is a long time Russian… by Conscious Reviver
I would think the kicking, screaming, and gnashing of neocon teeth at the muted worldwide reaction to Trump's "perfect" 100 missile strike that didn't kill a single soul but was coincident with the Syrian Army declaring ISIS defeated and Syrians dancing in streets that were formerly Al-CIAduh sniper's alleys might suggest a steep glide path towards "resolution."
In reply to But the war in Syria looks… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Sure you’d think that. Maybe. At first.
But if you keep thinking...
In reply to I would think the kicking,… by One of We
They just won't quit because they'd rather be dead than give up the reins.
In reply to Sure you’d think that. Maybe… by I Am Jack's Ma…
me thinks the authors got it backwards!
In reply to We thought we lost you. Must… by Slippery Slope
zionazi cocksuckers are, well, just sucking cock.
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
Oh poor yoyomutt2, did I scare you away from the "US CENTCOM Chief Makes "Secret And Unprecedented" Visit To Israel As Russia Mulls Arming Syria" article, or you went out to take a dump from your Tel Aviv hidy-hole at a bad time?!
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
well that’s silly!
all those guys sucking dick isn’t going to stop the bad guys, now is it?
I mean maybe for a few minutes, maybe they’ll have a quick nap, but then it’s right back to terror!
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
du bist Muttificker.
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
Those poor Salafist useful idiots and their NATO handlers need moral support, go and blow them and give them a participation trophy for their losses in Syria.
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
he is the elected president of syria, he is a civilian not a junta like israel not a monarch like saudi, kuwait, uae, qatar, bahrain.
So before you open your trap and sounding like a whore trying to have a fake orgasm , you better learn about the middle east.
everytime I look up your avatar you always have at least 100 down arrows, aren't you embarrassed that people find you stupid ?????????
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
Keep it up you smuck. Your close to hitting a hundred down votes.
In reply to Russian cocksuckers have… by yomutti2
NK then Iran. Israel last. Trust the plan.
https://qanonposts.com/
BTW, why would a website intentionally change its sorting format so a shill(or army of) can bury the cogent commentary?
What is really scare is that Q is taking credit for Armenian protests and talking about Iran is Next. I am Armenian-Iranian-American here. Armenians did protest for two weeks against corruption for Prime Minister to step down, because he elected himself. Q had nothing to do with it: https://youtu.be/de_6wLLifjk
Now Q says Iran is next. Yes we know that Iran is next, Wesley Clark said it "Seven countries in five years, Iran is the last one". But Q sounds like anti-Iran and because Iran dropped dollar, US will attack at Iran. The last thing we need is regime change in Iran, we don't want Sunni Wahhabis to attack at Iran and wipe out the minorities like they did in Iraq/Libya/Syria.
In reply to NK then Iran Israel last. … by One of We
That was worth your $1.50 and I'll even reply for those awakening....
Watch NK. "Iran next" doesn't mean we go to war. It means the white hats do some house cleaning and humanity wins. You don't think the CIA left Iran with Reza in 1978 do you?
In reply to What is really scare is that… by PeaceForWorld
I hope that you are right about not going to war with Iran. But everything points out to that direction. CIA has been there and they did bring Khomeyni another puppet to replace Shah the other puppet. I know that there are many Deep State operatives in Iran. But Iran has been able to manage them so far. My mom and dad came from Iran a month ago and my father passed away from cancer. They both were telling me that DAESH/Al-Qaeda/ISIS have been trying to enter Iran, but Iran catches them. There are many Jewish Iranians in Iran that don't want to leave. But of course there is Mussad. I think that Iran can manage the country without Intervention from US.
In reply to Watch NK. "Iran next" doesn… by One of We
The intention may have been to us Saudi to attack Iran, but their baptism in Yemen has not gone to well.
In reply to I hope that you are right… by PeaceForWorld
Please watch "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on U.S.-Iran Relations" https://youtu.be/jrepB5lWX0Y
In reply to The intention may have been… by iClaudius
Why would you take (((Q Anon))) seriously?
Seriously.
In reply to NK then Iran Israel last. … by One of We
Not worth your $1.50. Try harder.
In reply to Why would you take (((Q Anon… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I’ll try softer: what sort of a gullible faggot believes the qanon long-larp, and why is it your sort?
😘
In reply to Not worth your $1.50. Try… by One of We
Better but too quick to the name calling for quality disinfo. Still not worth the $1.50....
In reply to I’ll try softer: what sort… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Well since I can not please you with the quality of my queries, perhaps you’ll accept my wager, Sir, that another man’s phallus has spelunked into your nethers within the hour?
You take Confederate money? I took the wrong wallet.
In reply to Better but too quick to the… by One of We
+$1.50 for successful if not artful placement of "spelunked" in a wonderful example of homosexual projection. Soros really does deserve a refund for your previous drivel though.
In reply to Well since I can not please… by I Am Jack's Ma…